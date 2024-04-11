The Civilized Apes
A Free Market One State Solution To The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Jun 13
The Civilized Ape
2
32:14
Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and 'Austrian Economics'
Jun 13
The Civilized Ape
1:08:39
An Analysis And Comparison Of The Socialist And Zionist Ideological Calamities.
[By Jorge Besada.
Jun 12
The Civilized Ape
6
5
April 2025
Elon’s DOGE Is Great, But Mises Is Way Better
[A significantly edited-revised version of this article was published on 4/12/2025 at the Ludwig von Mises Institute and can be read here]
Apr 13
The Civilized Ape
1
How Economic Competition, Rational Economic Calculation, And Civilization Emerge From Private Property.
[A significantly altered version of this article was published on 4/11/2025 at the Ludwig von Mises Institute and can be read here]
Apr 12
The Civilized Ape
April 2024
Carl Menger's Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights
The great folks at the Ludwig von Mises Institute have recently published my recent article ‘Carl Menger's Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights’. I…
Apr 11, 2024
The Civilized Ape
1
March 2024
Libertarians For Kennedy
Whether you believe an RFK Jr.
Mar 11, 2024
The Civilized Ape
1
January 2024
Bibi, as with Soviet ideologues, has to lie for the cause.
Zionism, as with Communism, is yet another flawed ideology which inadvertently attracted many bright and well-intentioned people and led them to…
Jan 10, 2024
The Civilized Ape
1
0:57
October 2023
Socialism and Zionism: Two Myths Which Lured Well-Intentioned Bright People To Disaster.
Both Socialism and Zionism and resulting Israeli state as it exists today are repeats of a pattern that happens to homo sapiens quit often, they are…
Oct 17, 2023
The Civilized Ape
July 2023
One Minute of Vital Wisdom from RFK Jr., Andrew Tate, and Tucker Carlson.
Thanks for reading The Civilized Apes!
Jul 12, 2023
The Civilized Ape
The End Of Covid
I wanted to briefly advertise the release of ‘The End of Covid’ docuseries.
Jul 11, 2023
The Civilized Ape
Fascinating discussion about the disastrous Anthony Fauci from 2015 by the great and late Terry Michael and David Crowe.
Thanks for reading The Civilized Apes!
Jul 8, 2023
The Civilized Ape
