[I decided to run for LP Vice Chair while at convention where I expected to give a 5 minute speech. However, a mini debate was setup giving 2 minutes of total time, and later the 5 minute speeches were cancelled so I did not get to give the speech which I was really hoping to give at the heart of the LP world which I think was a good marketing tactic. Further below is the speech, still a good 5 minute summary of much useful information]

Hello. I am running for vice chair because I want to do what I can to steer the Party in the direction of its foundational intellectual Murray Rothbard and the so-called ‘Austrian School of Economics’ he was a member of. And more specifically 2 things. 1) A focus on economic education. Rothbard’s great friend and Founder of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, Lew Rockwell, wrote that ,“Rothbard hoped to convince everyone about the virtues of the free economy. For Rothbard, educating the public was strategically necessary and morally obligatory.”

Murray’s mentor, Ludwig von Mises, also wrote, as you can see in my sweater:

“all reasonable men are called upon to familiarize themselves with the teachings of economics. This is, in our age, the primary civic duty.”

I’ve done the best that I can at understanding and simplifying economics and have published articles at the Mises Institute, the Foundation for Economic Education, and, for those who understand the vital need to keep it real even, if it goes wrong, I also write for Jewish-born Ron Unz’s site at Unz.com.

The second Rothbardian theme I want to highlight, especially at this 11th hour, is recognition and education regarding the fact that just like Socialist ideology and emerging Soviet State was an error that lured many bright and well-intentioned people to tyranny and disaster, so is Zionism and current Israeli state. I get it, I get it, there is antisemitism. However.

Antisemitism, like slavery and unequal treatment of women, is just a set of fallacies, which like all fallacies, can only be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education. Since the coerced creation of a ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine, nauseating and insufferable moral pontifications, vilifications, and uncivilized ‘hate speech’ laws which attempt to kill people due to potentially flawed ideas that make sense to them, does NOT help overcome antisemitic fallacies and only exacerbates them, Zionism was inevitably bound to increase Jew-Gentile hatreds, significantly leading to WWII and today’s foolish ‘good vs. evil’ polarizations, as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, when he mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

Rothbard was a bit harsh and wrote that, “the State of Israel is uniquely pernicious, because its entire existence rests and continues to rest on a massive expropriation of property and expulsion from the land”.

1974 Nobel Laureate in economics and fellow “Austrian” F.A. Hayek also knew the current Israeli state was disastrous. Hayek corresponded with leading Israeli politicians like Prime Minister Menachem Begin and others. Similar to Prof. David Beito’s “…Swiss Style Canton System” proposed solution, Hayek envisioned a Federated structure, of free trade and “settlement in all the associated federal states” that would become “one of the greatest financial centers”. Unfortunately, Zionist ideologues, with Soviet-like ignorance and negligence ignored Hayek, causing him to throw in the towel and go public via a short letter in ‘The Times of London’ in 1985 where he desperately writes:

“…I ought to urge publicly what I have vainly urged on Israeli friends many times, namely that Israel could make no greater contribution to the safety of its own future and to the peace of the world than by offering Jerusalem as the common capital of a Palestine Federation…”

A few days ago, one of our best freedom fighters, MIT engineering graduate Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, lost his congressional seat as zionized ideologues like Miriam Adelson helped spend over 30 million dollars breaking all previous congressional spending records, to not just unseat Massie, but to replace him with an obvious simpleton who did not even dare debate Massie once. This is quickly making it obvious how it is ‘Zionism’, not the God of Abraham and the Ten Commandments shared by Jews, Christians and Muslims, or MIT-level intelligence, that guides American and Western politics and morality. Why? Is this the result of some grandiose sinister plot by “The Jews”, of course not. Like the Communists, the Zionists have married their morality and very identity to a flawed ideology. As leading Zionist ideologue Jabotinsky writes in his must-be-read classic 1923 Essay “The Iron Wall”: “We hold that Zionism is moral and just…There is no other morality.” I believe Jabotinsky, like Marx, made a mistake.

The Soviets, by being the first to put a man in space, having the most chess champions, and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization while in reality they were destroying it. The Soviets were as ignorant of economics, as the Zionists are of history and even more complex factors. Both are neither purposely malicious nor dumb, they just made understandable mistakes.

So, I am running to help the LP spread the vital ideas of men who were, and remain, far a head of our time. And to help the likeminded join Rothbard and Hayek running across no man’s land in Mises’ “intellectual battle…the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us.”

Thank you! Please vote for me and follow me on X @hayekian.

If I have time for one more quote. Hayek:

”Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin, appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.”

[Below is my 2024 LNC Chair Debate speech]