Like Socialism, Zionism is another flawed ideology that lured Western Civilization to disaster (see ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand The ‘unintended’ Emergence Of The Socialist and Zionist Ideological Calamities’). Like the relative collapse of Marxist ideology and emerging Soviet Union, the collapse of Zionism and emerging Israeli state can happen due to some horrible war or some other catastrophe that may even destroy civilization, or happen relatively peacefully-wisely, somewhat similar to the Soviet Union where after enough failure-suffering and the educational efforts of Menger’s intellectual descendants like Mises, Hayek and fellow travelers, the Soviets-Socialists got their reformers like Gorbachev who admitted: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.”

Just like plenty of people knew Socialism was bound to be a calamity long before the emergence of the Soviet Union (see essay ‘The Coming Slavery’ (1884) by Herbert Spencer), the same applies to Zionism (see Jewish British politician Edwin Montagu’s “Mantagu Memo on the Anti-Semitism of the British Government(August 23, 1917)”), and like the Soviet Union, those who knew better just had to wait it out. The Zionism-related chaos is getting so bad, that we may be at a moment where the right ideas and people can quickly come together leading to a fall-of-Berlin-Wall type of moment that can lead to an even smoother path to prosperity than what Russians and Chinese had to deal with.

One of the main reasons why the Zionist disaster persists and expands, is because we do not even have a well-designed solution that can overcome the Zionist fallacies and show a future of peace and prosperity for all. In this article we will attempt to provide such a “Final Solution” :-)

A properly designed “One State Solution” can quickly, not only solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and get everyone on a rapid path to socioeconomic prosperity, but also serve as a beacon of economic education to the world. The goal will be the replacement of the current flawed Zionist government-entity for a modern free market state where everyone will have real freedom, equal rights, and skyrocketing socioeconomic advancement. Name and flag can be determined in some future time but should obviously not single out or exclude any group of people-faith. I’ll call it ‘New Palestine’ for now just because ‘Palestine’ is what existed before the Zionist error and represents the organic historical trend towards increasing harmony that pre-Zionism Palestine had.

This proposed solution is not meant to be imposed by force on Palestinians or Israelis, but to serve as an educational beacon with which to persuade and educate enough people so that hopefully something similar can be voluntarily carried out soon. The solution will be introduced in two steps. First we will describe what the final state will look like, some of the problems it will overcome, various benefits, and a few remarks regarding the feasibility of everyone living together especially given the increasing polarizations due to the Israeli-Hamas-Gaza war. Second we will discuss a few steps to transition from our current state to this final One State. And lastly we will mention some educational and organizational factors which must arise to help make the solution possible.

As things are today, about 20% of Israelis are Arabs. So, Jews and Arabs already getting along in a single state already happens relatively peacefully. And even with all the errors-injustices associated with the current Zionist state, like having a flag and national anthem that represents people whose grandparents, Jews, expelled the family members and coreligionists of 20% of its population. The above suggested changes will only make it even easier to get along. Initially, those whose identities fear-distrust each other the most will just live in more segregated parts of the country and neighborhoods, just like happens in the USA with states, cities, and neighborhoods with higher proportions of various groups like blacks, Asians, Hispanics, etc. In the USA, there are no black or Hispanic or white militias attacking each other, and the same would occur in this new country. Blacks were once slaves with an understandable hatred of whites. Yet freedom and emerging truths that we all are just fellow homo sapiens has arenas full of mostly white people paying to see mostly black basketball players.

‘New Palestine’ will be a modern free market state where the central government should be minimal in the sense that it should only be involved in protecting private property and should clearly be forbidden from ever going into education, elderly care, any kind of socialized medicine, etc. This is not up to democratic change and is important so that Jews will not fear a larger Muslim population eventually taking their freedoms-wealth, which would definitely be the case if they were forced to pay for massive public sector welfare state bureaucracies attempting to provide equal access funding for coercive-competition-immune-monopoly-government-provided education, health services, elderly care, etc. that the economically ignorant though well-intentioned public always falls for. Freemarketeers know that “democracy is nothing more than mob rule where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49” (Thomas Jefferson).

Jews and Muslims and Christians, everyone will have the obvious freedom to pull their wealth to create their own privately funded educational systems, charities, and be free to discriminate if they so wish based on religion, sex, whatever their customs or free individuals agree upon.

Palestinians who were expelled during various wars and their descendants will obviously have the right to go back to the lands they were expelled from. If the lands have since been developed, a simple starting solution to the potential conflicts and a way to provide some restitution to the Palestinians and help get this new country on a rapid path to amazing prosperity is as follows.

Jews keep all lands and homes and buildings they currently have developed and are clearly being used for productive purposes, even the settlements in the West Bank. Then we take the other land including the south which is currently mostly desert and using some simple software we distribute it to all Palestinians and their descendants who were dispossessed thus privatizing most of the country. A similar effort should be made so that Jews who were expelled from European and Muslim countries can regain their lost property, and Jews should be given dual-citizenship so they can also live in those countries-areas and actually revive-rekindle the organically evolved Judaism Zionism destroyed.

So far this simple framework accomplishes the following. Jews should be pretty happy. No fear of a demographic majority that can then interfere with your freedom and-or property. No need to pay for the education of non-Jews, or other Jews for that matter. Freedom from the bloated competition-immune and prosperity destroying Israeli state which treated its citizens like lab rats during COVIDmania. No draconian uprooting or potentially economically devastating disruptions. Palestinians regain their freedom and land. Since this minimal state will have minimal taxes or regulations, it will quickly blossom in prosperity. Foreign investment will rush into the country to hire Palestinians and all citizens of ‘New Palestine’. Competition between foreign investors for Palestinian-’New Palestine’ labor will quickly increase their pay-wealth. The land will quickly increase in value, providing much deserved compensation for the Palestinians. Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city is less than 4 hours from Jerusalem. I’m estimating each Palestinian over 18 will get over an acre of land close to Jerusalem in a country that will soon skyrocket in socioeconomic prosperity and serve as a beacon of progress. The algorithms parceling out the land would take into account proximity to beaches, other cities, etc. to provide a more equitable distribution in terms size and location of parcels.

In just 30 years, Dubai went from sparsely populated desert to modern metropolis. New Palestine with its even freer and thus more competitive and productive future economy, proximity to already advanced social order via Israeli companies who themselves will accelerate their own advancement by being free of the bloated Israeli state, proximity to other major cities like Cairo and Damascus, all now easily integrated with peace and unhampered commerce, will likely surpass Dubai-like prosperity in less than 5 years.

This proposed solution first involves transforming the current flawed Zionist-Israeli state into a new modern free market state free of the Zionist fallacies and injustices, and then giving equal rights to everyone in Gaza and the West Bank and incorporating those areas into the new country in a piecemeal fashion. Smaller governing areas based on geographical locations similar to the cantons in Switzerland will further provide additional freedom to tailor various rules according to local populations (see Prof. David Beito’s article ‘A Way Out of the Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Swiss Style Canton System’).

Next, we discuss further details of the solution and various steps to make it happen.

On day one-soon.

We rename the current Israeli state to something like ‘New Palestine’. Everyone gets citizenship, however, we have two zones. Zone A is current Israel and Zone B is the West Bank and Gaza. All Palestinian prisoners are released. All restrictions and occupation of the West Bank and Gaza (Zone B) are ended. Hamas will have no need for armed resistance since the occupation has ended and so has the Zionist state. We quickly begin to privatize and deregulate. All government-owned assets related to education, health care, etc. are sold to the highest bidders for gold which was the pre-Zionism money and will become the official money for government-related expenses-taxes. The IDF is defunded-disbanded, but Jews obviously remain free to keep their arms. Taxes are drastically cut accordingly. This transition can take about 3 months and its implementation be better detailed in another document. All women and children under perhaps 16 years old, men above 50 years old, and all men with children, essentially everyone who is not a single military-aged male living in Zone B, are free to also travel-live in Zone A. They can return to their property if available or get their plot of parceled land. Every day 1% of the remaining military-aged male population (1% of about 700,000 = 7,000 people) in Zone B, is also given access to Zone A and their land. My guess is that after one month, things will go so smoothly that we can just give all remaining men access to Zone A and kumbaya, world peace ensues. Keep in mind that during this transition-integration with the rest of ‘New Palestine’ these men will have full freedom within Zone B and also be free to travel to Egypt and Jordan, etc. so their prosperity will immediately skyrocket.

The above allows an immediate path to skyrocketing prosperity as well as piecemeal integration. The very mention by a few prominent Israeli and Islamic leaders that we will begin to work towards a solution along the above lines, as well as getting a few major Muslim and Jewish athletes or influencers to understand and back it will greatly increase the feasibility of a proposal along these lines, persuade people, and reverse the polarizations and direction towards the Final World War.

The only “adults in the room” that have the necessary wisdom to persuade the planet of the feasibility of the above solution-or-similar are fellow free market intellectuals, thus a vital part of this framework is some organization led by leading Jewish, Christian, Muslim and secular free market intellectuals that can become the intellectual beacons needed to educate their respective friends-populations.

The following list of free market intellectuals can easily become major contributors to such a beacon.

Palestinian Muslim economist and best-selling author Saifedean Ammous.

Palestinian (parents) Christian former US Congressman Justin Amash.

Palestinian Muslim Imad-ad-Dean Ahmad, founder of the Minaret of Freedom Institute.

Turkish Muslim journalist and author Mustafa Akyol.

Turkish-American economist and political scientist Timur Kuran.

Israeli-American writer Yaron Brook who is the current chairman of the board at the Ayn Rand Institute.

Loudly clamoring for a solution along these lines brings us free-marketeers tremendous advantages. We will be the only ones actually making noise and bringing attention to a rather simple-and-thus-easy-to-spread viral plan. It gives us an opportunity to teach and sort of piggyback basic economics as we explain to people how prosperity will skyrocket helping us in our more ambitious world-wide free-market educational efforts, which is obviously the key to everything.

We would essentially be finally catching up to Hayek regarding Zionism, who proposed something similar to the above to leading Israelis like PM Menachem Begin and famed commander Moshe Dayan, but with with Soviet-like ignorance-negligence-arrogance was ignored. It is painful to disregard and disagree with monumental intellectual giants who were ahead of our times like Hayek and Rothbard. We already caught up to them regarding Socialism, and perhaps we can finally do the same regarding Zionism as well.