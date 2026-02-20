Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

First mistake in an otherwise excellent article is talking about Arabs and Jews. It has to be apples with apples. Arabs are a culture, Arabic speakers actually and Jews are a religion.

For there to be any future the focus on religion must end. And so must this dishonest labelling of Palestinians as Arabs, as if they did not exist in their own right and were no different to any other Arab in any other country. That is the Ziojewraeli view.

There is a people, the Palestinians, and a group who have set up a State in Palestine and who call themselves Israelis. The latter have no right to the land taken in war and genocidal dispossession. However, if former Israelis want to remain as Palestinians and are sane enough to act like normal human beings, then of course they can remain as full and equal citizens in a free Palestine.

Israelis and Palestinians are not equal. There is one country, Palestine and its native people are Palestinians and have been for more than 5000 years and there is a State, called Israel, and its people are from other countries and the State has existed for 78 years.

The tragedy of course is that if the Zionists and Jews who founded Israel had not been such fanatical bigots and deluded lunatics, they would have created one state with equal rights for everyone in 1948 and brought to the world a vibrant and impressive democracy. Instead they chose apartheid, theocracy and constant genocidal war. And for that reason if no other they have squandered any rights they might have otherwise claimed.

To even consider changing the name of Palestine is to pander to the demands of a bunch of European colonists who have created the most terrible suffering for Palestinians and inflicted one of the worst genocides and longest holocausts in human history.

