The Civilized Apes

Karen Kwiatkowski
4d

Excellent! We need to imagine peace and then move toward it. Liberty and freedom are always the answers. Thank you!

Jack Sprat
3d

Sophistry is the ability to take an immutable Truth and weaponize it against itself and other immutable Truths. Most people are not Sophists, they are just sincere useful idiots curated by Sophists, and adapted to the Sophists agenda if they have something to offer that agenda. The Sophist knows the Truth but doesn't like it, so he uses high order deception to rewrite it in his own image, but that doesn't make it True, and in the process the Sophist takes legions of useful idiot cutouts to hell with him. The tenets of laissez-faire free market capitalism are organic to human nature, the use of Capital to curate global economic fascism is not organic. Socialism is a tool used by those Sophists who understand the middle class diversity that laissez-faire capitalism engenders, a tool used to concentrate god-like power over others into their own hands. The dogma inherent in certain religions also benefits this agenda of the Sophists, they have the ability to weaponize everything towards their own ends. There are fundamentally four levels a personality goes through on its journey to irreversible badness. I will call them Error, Evil, Sin and Iniquity, in order of strength. From Iniquity there is no return, it is pure badness, and it walks the earth, rules it in fact. We must all learn to recognize Iniquity and never make peace with it. The evolved Universe is predicated on win/win personality relationships that create symbiotic abundance. State of Nature predatory/symbiotic balances seen on Earth must evolve to higher symbiosis not degenerate into pure predation. Iniquity is the misapplication of free will to embrace the predatory until it completely overtakes the personality. In this Universe of the Fatherhood of God over the Brotherhood of Man we must each learn to recognize and find ways to put a stop to the Iniquity that walks amongst us. Perhaps our Maker has designed that into our nature and it will be an organic thing, time will tell.

