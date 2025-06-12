[By Jorge Besada. On X: @hayekian, hayekian@gmail.com]

Introduction.

European Imperialism, Nazism, and Socialism, should be seen, not as the result of simplistic malice or stupidity, but as flawed ideologies that understandably made sense to many intellectuals and well-intentioned people. As 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek writes:

"It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced."

Hayek again:

”Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin, appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.”

Just like Socialism was a flawed ideology that led to tyrannical-chaotic states like the Soviet Union and Maoist China, so is Zionism and resulting Israeli state. Zionism is similar to the ideologies above, yet far deadlier, because unlike their flaws, which have been relatively simple and already overcome, Zionism’s flaws are far more complex, thus fooling many of our brightest minds and still increasing their calamitous effects. To properly understand this we begin by briefly summarizing the recent emergence-evolution of the modern global free market capitalist order, followed by the rise of Socialist mythology and resulting Soviet Union which will provide an example of how intelligent people fool themselves into tyranny, and then we show how the same applies to Zionism and resulting Israeli state.

The Emergence of Capitalism and Socialist Mythology.

Until the late 1700s most people lived in small and nearly self-sufficient farming towns. As technology improved (printing press, engines-factories), the rate at which mankind could transform raw materials into wealth was rapidly increasing in cities. A growing class of businessmen-entrepreneurs-capitalists and their ‘private sector’ companies were constantly innovating, and due to people's ‘freedom to trade’ their ‘private property’ only for things they deemed superior, entrepreneurs also had to copy the innovations of competitors, inadvertently creating and spreading superior information-technology and subsequent socioeconomic order. Competition between increasingly wealthy-productive factories-businesses-entrepreneurs motivated them to pay increasing amounts of wealth relative to what workers earned in farms causing people to move to cities, quickly leading to massively complex metropolises-supercomputers and accelerating living standards.

Morals are information which also emerges and spreads via economic competition to considerable degrees. It is hard-working, courteous people-workers, that treat others-customers-coworkers with mutual respect in a manner that maximizes cooperation-production-profitability regardless of age-sex-religion-race, who thanks to competition, motivate everyone else to be likewise. As Hayek writes:

"Competition is, after all, always a process in which a small number makes it necessary for larger numbers to do what they do not like, be it to work harder, to change habits, or to devote a degree of attention, continuous application, or regularity to their work which without competition would not be needed."

By the late 1800s most large cities in the world, from NYC to Shanghai, were increasingly being organized by private businessmen and citizens who wore some kind of business suit, priding themselves in hard work, honesty, self-reliance, toleration, and the wealth and prosperity they brought.

Now, very important! Were the above changes leading to the emergence of modern capitalism the result of the plans or design of some great intellectuals-leaders? No. Just like language is a complex and vital communication-coordination system that is, in the words of Adam Ferguson: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design”, so are the socioeconomic institutions associated with Capitalism like private property, money, economic competition (summarized above), as Carl Menger writes: “the unintended product of historical development…the unintended result of individual human efforts (pursuing individual interests) without a common will directed toward their establishment.” Just like through a non-designed evolutionary process cells created the respiratory-digestive-nervous-etc. “systems” that coordinate multicellular life, so has man created the mechanisms (private property, money, finance-banking) that coordinate, what Menger and Herbert Spencer so cleverly called, ‘The Social Organism’.



Thus we can see how ‘private property’ and its emerging freedom and ‘competition of ideas’, as opposed to leading to chaos, is what 1) enables and motivates the discovery and spread of superior information and subsequent social order, 2) civilizes us, 3) protects us from being coerced into doing something we don’t want and thus allows us to live our lives as we wish, 4) and is vital for discovering the truth. Freedom is the ultimate algorithm!

Since these changes were “unintended”, their benefits were not widely understood which led to the rapid spread of a new erroneous ideology-mythology, Socialism. Misguided ideologues and resentful masses, fooled by the rapidly growing complexity of the socioeconomic order, increasingly thought that entrepreneurs and their companies were “exploiting” workers, leading to “unfair” differences in wealth, and that abolishing them or having them managed by a coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic bureaucracy of “experts” and “great leaders”, in other words, the state-government or the ‘public sector’, would be a better way of managing the socioeconomic order. An echo-chamber of intellectuals showing various levels of ignorance-incompetence-negligence would describe these increasingly popular fallacies-myths in a manner that was bound to go viral and that is what sort of happened with Karl Marx and his bite-sized “Communist Manifesto” where he famously writes: “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.”

The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Union.

Lenin’s Bolshevik revolution in 1917 led to the attempted implementation of a Socialist state, the Soviet Union(1922). The Soviets’ expert-led “central plans” could not work if people were free not to fund or go along with them, so everyone had to be coerced via a massive police state that would both criminalize dissent and propagandize its myths-ideology making them much harder to change.

Without privately owned and thus competing companies, you’d now have a single coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic bureaucracy of “experts” with no incentives or pressure to innovate or copy existing innovations since there are no judicious customers to persuade-satisfy. Without corporate profit-loss calculation, which guided the actions of people-workers-companies in a manner where more wealth was produced (sales revenue) than consumed (costs), thus ensuring profitability-growth, the future Socialist-Soviet-Maoist bureaucracies-orders would consume more than produce leading to eventual famines and chaos. The Soviets-Socialists did achieve some technological progress because they would copy the improvements companies in the free-competitive non-Socialist countries were creating.

Kulaks, farmers who employed and thus profited from laborers, would be seen as greedy-immoral “exploiters” to be killed with impunity. Lenin orders:

“Hang (I mean hang publicly, so that people see it) at least 100 kulaks, rich bastards, and known blood-suckers…Publish their names…Seize all their grain.”

Socialist movements inadvertently had massive Jewish overrepresentation. There is Jewish leading Socialist ideologue Karl Marx. Lenin’s sidekick and founder of the Red Army, Leon Trotsky (born Lev Davidovich Bronstein), was offered by Lenin to be the first leader of what would become the Soviet Union, but Trotsky turned down the idea and told Lenin: ‘You know very well that a Jew can’t be Premier in Russia’. Jewish Author Yuri Slezkine writes in his excellent book ‘The Jewish Century’: "At the First All-Russian Congress of Soviets in June 1917, at least 31 percent of Bolshevik delegates(and 37 percent of Unified Social Democrats) were Jews.” Furthermore, 5 of the 12 Bolshevik Central Committee Members at the October 10, 1917 meeting which voted to launch an armed insurrection were ethnic Jews. Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated, thus inadvertently rising to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.” The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions. This not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible movement, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine again:

“In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka's successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all "leading" officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium's Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.””

In just 13 years, from 1927-1940, the Soviet secret police, with a significant over-representation of ethic Jews, destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests. This erroneously made it seem to naïve thinkers like Hitler, and sadly many to this day, that “The Jews” purposely conspired Socialism for nefarious purposes including destroying Christianity-Islam-Religion, instead of the truth, that complex historical-cultural-environmental factors, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being over-represented in a disastrous ideology.

Religious people understandably saw the Socialists who were persecuting them, not as economically-ideologically misguided, but as being “evil”, “Satanic”, etc., which the atheist-Darwinian Socialists found absurd. This made it even easier for Socialists to ridicule and persecute with immense negligence and cruelty the religious people who were preventing the great progress ‘Scientific Socialism’ would allegedly bring.

Emerging Marxist morality (adhere to expert plans) and existing religious morality (God-given rights-freedoms, 10 commandments, etc.) clashed, overlooking the root economic errors-fallacies-ideas fueling the chaos. Mises elaborates in one of my favorite and vital sections of his treatise Human Action aptly called ‘The Fight Against Error’:

"The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains… The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails."

The same polarizations and chaos would emerge as Jews and people making anti-Jewish fallacies (Hitler-Nazis), as well as Zionists and anti-Zionists, vilified each other overlooking the complex history and errors from which the misunderstandings and hatreds arose. Per Mises, it is vitally important that we focus on the ideas-fallacies:

"It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales."

And that we likewise look at history trying to understand how people fooled themselves into disastrous ideologies instead of just making “condemnations”:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.”

The Socialists-Soviets, by granting equal rights to women, being the first to put a man in space (Yuri Gagarin), having the most chess champions, and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization while in reality their ideology-Socialism was by far the most uncivilized-tyrannical-disastrous.

It is important to see Socialism for what it is-was, a disastrous emerging-evolving ideology-myth-software-identity and NOT some simplistic malicious-immoral conspiracy. The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” Ideologies cause people to have shared interests-incentives-fears-concerns-views which causes them to think and act alike giving the impression that they are in a ‘formal conspiracy’ when in reality no such thing has likely occurred. And even when ‘formal conspiracies’ do occur, we must focus on the complex emergence-evolution of the “ideas that group men”.

Eventually, significantly thanks to Carl Menger and his intellectual descendants known as ‘The Austrian School of Economics’, like Ludwig von Mises and F.A. Hayek who explained all the fallacies, and after enough failures and suffering, enough minds were changed and the Soviets got their “reformers”. 1976 Nobel Laureate in Economics Milton Friedman mentions how: “There is…no person who had more of an influence on the intellectuals behind the iron curtain than Friedrich Hayek.” Gorbachev mentions: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.” The Zionists currently find themselves in a similarly disastrous situation.

The Emergence of Zionism and its polarizing effects.

Given the understandable intellectual ignorance-backwardness of the past, throughout history Jews have been erroneously blamed for many things like The Black Plague. Inadvertent Jewish overrepresentation in both, Atheistic-Socialist movements, as well as banking-finance-Capitalism, also brought Jews scorn from people who disliked or misunderstood both Socialism and Capitalism. Theodor Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, over 20 years before the Jewish-overrepresented Bolsheviks-Socialists gained power, brilliantly summarized the situation when he writes in his seminal book ‘The Jewish State’(1896),:

"We are what the Ghetto made us. We have attained pre-eminence in finance, because mediaeval conditions drove us to it. The same process is now being repeated. We are again being forced into finance, now it is the stock exchange, by being kept out of other branches of economic activity. Being on the stock exchange, we are consequently exposed afresh to contempt. At the same time we continue to produce an abundance of mediocre intellects who find no outlet, and this endangers our social position as much as does our increasing wealth. Educated Jews without means are now rapidly becoming Socialists. Hence we are certain to suffer very severely in the struggle between classes, because we stand in the most exposed position in the camps of both Socialists and capitalists."

Furthermore, a more secular-Darwinian-evolutionary outlook, being more permissive of human nature, unintendedly caused Jews to be relative leaders in the carnal pleasures associated with pornography, LGBT stuff which helps explain why Tel Aviv may be the gay capital of the world, and the film-music-Hollywood industry. As Marlon Brando put it: “Hollywood is run by Jews. It’s owned by Jews.” Jewish involvement and influence in such movements-industries is not the result of malicious conspiracy by allegedly all-powerful Jews, it is the result of complex evolved cultural factors and thus: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design.”

Unfortunately, instead of overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies via reason, logic, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, Jews, as well as people wanting to get rid of them, understandably fooled themselves into attempting to overcome Jew-Gentile misunderstandings-frictions by encouraging Jews to leave the humble Synagogues and towns-cities, where they were really from and had lived for centuries, to create a “Jewish State” in the holiest of locations in the Western World and overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and fellow Jews who for understandable reasons were adamantly opposed to living in a “Jewish State”. A state that would be concocted by misguided European ideologues who understandably inherited some of the imperialist-racist, and Socialist fallacies of their times. David ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution. Benzion Netanyahu (Bibi’s dad) wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four year old, but a recipe for socioeconomic chaos. The bottom line is that Zionist ideologues, being equally human, were just as misguided-ignorant-negligent, and sometimes dangerously fanatical, as Lenin and his Bolsheviks.

Instead of having an ideology-identity-culture-software that could spread the TRUTH, that freedom and individual rights were increasing and anti-Jewish restrictions (along with slavery, unequal treatment of women, etc.) were decreasing, we now had the evolution of a Zionist identity-ideology that would grow by doing the opposite, by bringing attention to, amplifying, and attempting to eradicate anti-Jewish fallacies with increased vilification, separation and violence. A process that could only increase anti-Jewish fallacies, polarizations and wars.

In his MUST-BE-READ classic essay 'The Iron Wall' (1923), long before the rise of Nazi Germany, Vladimir Jabotinsky, one of the most important Zionist ideologues wrote:

"There can be no voluntary agreement between ourselves and the Palestine Arabs. Not now, nor in the prospective future…. it is utterly impossible to obtain the voluntary consent of the Palestine Arabs for converting "Palestine" from an Arab country into a country with a Jewish majority…Culturally they [Arabs] are five hundred years behind us, they have neither our endurance nor our determination…We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality."

Just like Socialist identity-morality replaced the previous identity-morality of many Russians and Chinese as it attempted to create the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless, learned, healthy, muscular, and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, so would Zionism drive extinct the organically grown Judaisms who were overwhelmingly opposed to Zionism. The rabbinical establishment, reflecting views shared by most Jews in Munich, Germany, where Herzl wanted to hold the First Zionist Congress (1897), strongly rejected the idea so the meeting was moved to Basel, Switzerland. They mentioned:

“…we comprise a separate community solely with respect to religion. Regarding nationality, we feel totally at one with our fellow Germans and therefore strive towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of our dear fatherland with an enthusiasm equaling theirs.”

Chaim Weizmann, the leading Zionist figure after Herzl’s death in 1904, lamented how:

“For assimilated Jews…They looked upon it…as a primitive tribalism. They felt themselves…called upon to “rescue” Judaism from Zionism…these people are dead against Zionism”

The “Zonification” of Judaism, led by a bunch of Atheists (Herzl, ben Gurion, etc.), replaced “identities”-cultures which shared a common language and strived “towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of” the towns, cities, countries they were a part of and shared with non-Jews, for a separatist-exclusive Zionist identity that was ultimately tied to the fallacy of coercing millions into living under a ‘Jewish State’. Unfortunately and in many ways predictably, Zionist fallacies-ideology and Hitler’s anti-Jewish fallacies kept fermenting each other leading to WWII and the further “Zionification” of the West.

Hitler of course held anti-Jewish fallacies, like confusing the real and massive Jewish overrepresentation in the horrific Bolshevik revolution, resulting Soviet Union and its tyrannical anti-Christian purges, with some deliberately malicious plot masterminded by Jews and further erroneously tied to their “race”. However, vilifying and attempting to destroy people making errors is also a mistake just as responsible for all the polarizations and chaos.

To what degree can one deem people criminals when their harms are the result of the emergence of a complex and ultimately fallacious ideology-morality? The legal concept of ‘mens rea’ (guilty mind) is something we must keep in mind when dealing with millions who fool themselves into flawed ideologies-moralities like Socialism, Nazism, European Imperialism, etc., and Zionism.

On January, 1934 over 5 years before start of WWII Jabotinsky wrote:

"For months now the struggle against Germany is waged by each Jewish community, at each conference, in all our syndicates, and by each Jew all over the world…We will trigger a spiritual and material war of all the world against Germany's ambitions to become once again a great nation, to recover lost territories and colonies. But our Jewish interests demand the complete destruction of Germany. Collectively and individually, the German nation is a threat to us Jews."

The increasingly “Zionized” Jews and their supporters did nothing to understand-overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, misrepresented Hitler as some non-homo sapiens maniacal conqueror, prevented him from rightly overturning the wrongs of the ‘Treaty of Versailles’ like reuniting the Danzig Germans thus forcing Hitler to do it by force, and then fooled themselves and the world into an unnecessary massive world war. Only “Zionized” minds could see Hitler and the courteous, pious, civilized Germans, as a greater menace than Stalin. As awful and uncivilized as Hitler’s racist-antisemitic Nuremberg Laws were, according to Grok-AI, quoting likely exaggerated Jewish sources, 2,000 to 4,000 Jews died in Germany in the 6.5 year span since Hitler rose to power (1933) till WWII began (1939), an insignificant number compared to the estimated 5,400 to 15,400 PER WEEK Stalin killed just during his ‘Great Purge’(1936-8). This “Zionification” also erroneously portrayed the Japanese, due to their alliance with Hitler, as some uncivilized conquerors, and again, worse than Stalin. The truth is, that even with Hitler’s naive government-sanctioned discrimination against Jews, the average Jew was better off in Hitler’s pre-war Germany than an average Russian in Stalin’s Soviet Union. And the Japanese, significantly due to their admiration of freemarketeer Herbert Spencer who was the most widely read Western intellectual and even in close correspondence with Japanese leaders as they crafter their laws-reforms, were a rapidly progressing and civilizing force in Asia, especially compared to the Maoist Communist calamity that replaced them.

On February 9th 1938, almost 7 months before the outbreak of WWII, the Polish Ambassador in Washington, Count Jerzy Potocki, reported back home to the Foreign Minister in Warsaw on the Jewish role “in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”:

“The Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe. This mood is becoming more and more apparent.…This hatred has become a frenzy. It is propagated everywhere and by every means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are portrayed as a nation living under the arrogance of Hitler which wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in an ocean of blood. In conversations with Jewish press representatives I have repeatedly come up against the inexorable and convinced view that war is inevitable. This international Jewry exploits every means of propaganda to oppose any tendency towards any kind of consolidation and understanding between nations.”

After World War Two started, Chaim Weizmann, mentioned the obvious: "this war is our war". In a speech on December 3, 1942, in New York he mentioned:

"We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.”

Mises’ pupil and fellow Jew, economist Murray Rothbard wisely and courageously summarizes the truth-reality:

“Germany and Hitler were not uniquely guilty of launching World War II (indeed they were scarcely guilty at all);…Hitler, in brief, (in foreign affairs) was not a uniquely evil monster or daimon, who would continue to gobble up countries diabolically until stopped by superior force…Hitler had no designs, no plans, not even vague intimations, to expand westward against Britain and France (let alone the United States). Hitler admired the British Empire and wished to collaborate with it. Not only did Hitler do this with insight, he did it with patience, as Taylor excellently shows…”

The same ideological patterns keep repeating. “Zionized” Jews and their supporters understandably evolved an ideological and incentive structure which led to the vilification and destruction of Germany due to Hitler’s naive anti-Jewish fallacies. Then critics of Zionism became the next “irrational terrorists”, antisemites, and “Hitlers” leading to US presidents like George W. Bush who mentions “Either you’re with us, or you are with the terrorists.” “Either you’re with us, either you love freedom, and with nations which embrace freedom, or you’re with the enemy. There is no in between.” And now Putin’s rightly cordial and sympathetic treatment of anti-Zionists like the Palestinians and their allies like former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Iran is likewise making him the next “irrational” non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler who allegedly wants to conquer Europe. This simplistic-tribalistic “good vs. evil” ideology continues to spread and now dominates the “Zionized” West, with simpletons like Ukrainian leader Zelensky (Jewish-Zionist of course, what a coincidence) mentioning: “You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil.” Re-read Potocki’s quote, and notice how “Zionized” Jews like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin “are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe.” The great Russian diplomat and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, told journalist Pepe Escobar in June 2025 that “I don't understand why we cannot have an adult dialogue.” The answer is because the US government has been totally “Zionized” just like Jews-Israelis have. Former Texas Gov. and one of the leading Republican presidential hopefuls of 2012, Rick Perry stated that: “As a Christian I have a clear directive to support Israel, from my perspective it’s pretty easy both as an American and a Christian. I am going to stand with Israel.” This religious-based Zionism can be seen as 'Right-Wing' Zionism. The Zionism of the US Republican Party and the naive simple-minded flag-waving white American Christian masses who easily find unity with fellow white-European Ashkenazi Jews. But we also have Left-Wing Zionism, the Zionism of the Left, of the secular intellectuals, the 'Priesthood of Scientism', and so on. These are the very successful secular Jews and their similarly-minded intellectuals who see the Muslim world as religious fanatics and fellow secular LGBT-rights-supporting Jews-Israelis as the good and "civilized" people. As former speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi mentioned: “if the Capitol crumbles to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our commitment to Israel…that’s fundamental.” So just like both religious-Right and secular-Left Jews Zionized themselves, they Zionized the American Left and Right too.

Deadly winds, saboteurs, 40 beheaded babies and gas-chambers.

It would be a gigantic error to call meteorologists as a group-profession liars just because sporadically we can find footage of them exaggerating-faking much stronger winds in storms which they do for a mixture of sensationalism-ratings, and to scare the public into being more careful. Socialists-Soviets would exaggerate the alleged harms of capitalists-saboteurs-kulaks-counterrevolutionaries-etc. who sabotaged the great prosperity Socialism would otherwise bring. Similarly, both Jews and non-Jews have evolved a culture that sometimes exaggerates the alleged wickedness of each other. Obvious evidence of this evolved cultural trait can be seen in the 40-beheaded babies myths that quickly spread during the initial months of the Israeli-Hamas war based on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli tasked with gathering dead bodies. Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure, or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Even more significant, books like 'The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure', document with easy-to-verify references how the killing-extermination-plight of 6 million Jews has appeared in newspapers since the year 1850 at least over 200 times before the alleged extermination via gas-chambers could have taken place and be widely known. Jews spreading this ‘misinformation’ is not the result of some sinister ‘formal conspiracy’. Again, as happened in the Soviet Union and with weathermen, and per Carlin, it is the understandable result of complex cultural-ideological factors, incentives, and statistical probabilities.

Jews fooled themselves and those around them into believing that Hitler attempted to exterminate Jewry via gas-chambers. How could this have happened!? Secular Jewish-born researcher Ron Unz, brilliantly summarized the emergence of Holocaust myths-exaggerations in a presentation where he mentions:

“Take for example…the whole issue of the Nuremberg trials and…these horrible atrocities the Nazis supposedly committed…Many of the issues raised at the Nuremberg trials are obviously false…There had been all these accusations of human skin lampshades, shrunken heads, I mean all of it was totally nonsense nobody believes in these days… One of the things the Nazis were accused of at the Nuremberg trials, by the Soviet prosecutor[Andrey Vyshinsky], was that they massacred the Polish officer corps at the Katyn Forest, and everybody knew at the time it was…Stalin. It was the Soviets who'd done it… And the Soviet prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials[Vyshinsky] was the same man who'd been the chief Soviet prosecutor at the Stalin purge trials a few years earlier…when all these old Bolsheviks had…admitted publicly that they were all Nazi spies. All these Jewish old Bolsheviks said "Oh yes we've spent our whole career as Nazi spies," or something like that…The Nuremberg trials then were denounced at the time by so many respectable people…Robert Taft, ended up…denouncing them as just an outrageous…violation of justice. John F. Kennedy in his “Profiles In Courage” book…praised Robert Taft for his denunciation of the Nuremberg trials…”

During the Q/A, when asked about gas-chambers at Auschwitz he replied:

“I'm extremely skeptical of the mainstream story, in fact, one book I'd very much recommend would be a book[Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust: Myth & Reality] by Nicholas Kollerstrom…They ended up releasing the wartime decrypts of the German communications and those provide no indication of…huge numbers of people being killed and…the Zyklon B was really used for disinfection purposes…It was used basically to stamp out the typhus epidemic…to kill the lice.”

Here is a great example of Vyshinsky’s legal oratory:

“Shoot these rabid dogs! Death to this gang who hide their ferocious teeth, their eagle claws, from the people! Down with that vulture Trotsky, from whose mouth a bloody venom drips, putrefying the great ideals of Marxism!”

The Soviets-Vyshinsky introduced obviously fabricated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official Trial documents and has been gathered by Carlos Porter in his book ‘Made In Russia: The Holocaust’, that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other methods.

Further Stalinist–Communist trials in Poland would add more “evidence” and lend legitimacy to these exaggerations-fabrications providing the intellectual foundation for what would slowly evolve into the mainstream narrative-myth. Now, very important, the future of civilization may depend on this, neither Vyshinsky, nor the major judges and main creators of the mainstream Holocaust narrative were Jews. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Holocaust researcher, chemist, and living Galileo who spent almost 4 years in jail for first writing a chemistry report that doubted the official government-coerced-competition-immune narrative and then for publishing further criticisms of mainstream narrative, Germar Rudolf, concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.”

For obvious and understandable reasons the increasingly “Zionized” Jews would incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology. Unfortunately, naive thinkers would erroneously accuse “The Jews” of plotting “The Holocaust Lie” for sinister control, which would then gain Zionist ideology-mythology even more sympathy and power, which would eventually naively be used to destroy freedom of speech by making Holocaust Denial illegal. This would then erroneously “prove” to naive thinkers that “The Jews” plotted the whole thing from the beginning as part of some ‘formal conspiracy’, increasing anti-Jewish sentiment, motivating more naive Zionism and Zionist-led intellectual persecution in an endless cycle of vilification, censorship and the further disastrous “Zionification” of the West.

Further Similarities between Zionism-Israel and Socialism-Soviet Union.

Like the Soviets, the Zionists erroneously see themselves as the vanguard of civilization in an allegedly backward Islamic world plagued by “irrationality” and “hate”. The fallacies-injustices of Zionism increased anti-Jewish fallacies and religious extremism, reversing the Islamic world’s path towards individual rights-Capitalism. The more poverty and extremism Zionism brings as the “Zionized” West keeps destroying all governments in the Middle East that properly reflect the anti-Zionist views of their citizens, the easier it becomes for the mostly white, secularized, followers of “the science”, and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists to fool themselves and their fellow white Europeans and Americans into the righteousness and superiority of their “Jewish State”, and how they are beacons of “Western Civilization” at the forefront of some “clash of civilizations”. It really is that simple. When David Ben Gurion declared victory and the establishment of Israel in 1949, then US president Harry S. Truman was wisely advised by the State Department and others against recognizing it, but in his own words:

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism; I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.”

Ignorant of the great liberal thinkers-economists like Adam Smith, Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’ and their wisdom regarding the non-designed emergence of the modern free market liberal order, the Zionists naively tried to take credit for it, when in reality, as with the Soviets, they are inadvertently destroying it.

Just like the Soviets fooled themselves into coercing millions, killing the “profiteering” Kulaks and the allegedly “irrational” Christians who were calling the atheistic Soviets “evil” and “Satanic”, so do the Zionists feel justified in coercing everyone into their ideology, especially the distraught, brutalized, and understandably radicalized Palestinians and Muslims who may say awful things about the Zionists. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism”, that understandably attempts to coerce and ultimately kill all ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”.

Regardless of their chess champions and “scientific institutes”, the Soviets were as ignorant and negligent of economics and how their ideology was the problem, as the Zionists are regarding how to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, achieve socioeconomic harmony, and how their misguided ideology has been and continues to be the root cause of so much socioeconomic chaos. And both myths-ideologies-cultures-identities inadvertently grew from coerced-competition-immune information that per Germar: “is most likely incorrect and leads to a mis-development, to disfigurations of society because it cannot freely develop the best way.”

Netanyahu once mentioned: “I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction.” And former PM Ariel Sharon told Shimon Peres: "don't worry about American pressure on Israel, we, the Jewish people control America, and the Americans know it." Many will erroneously see these statements and the immense power of the Zionists as the “obvious” result of some grand sinister conspiracy, when, again, no such thing is at play. When one properly understands the history and emergence of ideologies like Socialism and Zionism, and also reads biographies of Socialists like Lenin, Stalin, reformers like Gorbachev, and Zionists like David ben Gurion, and Netanyahu, it is easy to see how these men are just heads in Socialist and Zionist ideological hydras-movements that understandably arose due to the unplanned-undesigned emergence and complexity of the socioeconomic order in the case of Socialism, and Jew-Gentile “identity” co-evolution-relations.

Once again it is vitally important to understand the role that statistics and shared ideology-interests, NOT conspiracy, play in the emergence and spread of ideologies and violence. For example, when some understandably angry Muslims killed staff of the Charlie Hebdo French magazine due to publishing offensive images of prophet Muhammad, this was NOT the result of some grand conspiracy by Muslims orchestrated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In any ideology there will be a percentage of people who feel like violence is justified, and it is this statistical process, NOT some grand ‘formal conspiracy’, that is usually the culprit. We can see this process in Jew-Gentile chaos via the emergence of groups like the Jewish Defense League (JDL) founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane which was officially classified as a "right-wing terrorist group" by the FBI (2001) and would terrorize critics of Zionism and Holocaust revisionists like fellow Jew David Cole who famously made a great documentary (‘David Cole in Auschwitz’) helping debunk the myth of mass-gassings and exterminations at Auschwitz.

By 2025, every year the US spends about 1.5 trillion dollars (an amount similar to the GDP of Spain) in national defense which is motivated by Zionist ideology-mythology and the alleged need to destroy all regimes critical of Zionism and their friends. US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, mentioned that: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China… it is a new axis of evil.” Millions of these dollars eventually make it to hundreds of think-tanks, Holocaust museums, and AIPAC which spew Zionist fallacies-myths just like the Soviet Union’s universities and Comintern(Communist International) would spread Marxist nonsense-mythology. Just like Soviet bureaucrats would rise in the bureaucracy by showing Socialist ideological zeal, so has Zionist ideological zeal and its naive and simplistic battle against antisemitism, and thus critics of Zionism, now totally dominates the West, culminating in Netanyahu getting more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024. The Soviet Union’s central bank (Gosbank) would create money to sustain the bureaucracy-thinktanks-ideology, similarly the US Federal Reserve keeps creating the necessary trillions to finance the 1.5 trillion yearly battle of good vs. evil and Zionist ideology-mythology, etc. To significant degrees the entire Western World has been “Zionized” just like it was once dominated by the ideological and financial incentives associated with coercive religious priesthoods, and then Socialism.

An echo-chamber of negligence and incentive structures similar to that which sustained and expanded Socialism, likewise sustains Zionism and its “intellectuals” who dare not debate fellow Jew Dave Smith, and much less Holocaust revisionists like Germar Rudolf. The courageous 5 time MMA world champion Jake Shields tried in vain to get some mainstream Holocaust “scholar” to debate Germar Rudolf. Professor of History at Sacramento State University, Michael G. Vann, agreed to debate Germar and understandably provided little intellectual opposition-competition. The same would have happened had the Soviets (and Nazis), instead of criminalizing dissent, had sought out Ludwig von Mises for debate.

Conclusion.

Unfortunately the same fallacies just keep repeating and expanding the polarizations. Anti-Zionists naively call the Zionists “genocidal” given the immense destruction of life and property in Gaza, and the Zionists’ desire to make it inhospitable and expel the Gazans. Calling it a genocide implies a clear malice and naively labels the Zionists as the guilty party in this horrible chaos without understanding the complex evolution of ideas and incentives which guide their actions. How can the Zionists be blamed when hardly anyone in the world has the wisdom, means, and courage to tell them that the mass-gassings extermination narrative, which is at the very core of their very identity and world-view, is a myth? And of course the Zionists erroneously refer to Hamas as some maniacal irrational “terrorists”. Although there are a few intellectuals that can properly sympathize-with and understand the fallacies fueling the chaos, at the level of mainstream intellectuals, the public, and politicians, we just have “us vs. them”, “good vs. evil”, moral pontification and condemnations thus “no social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails.” Mainstream influencers like Candace Owens have done a superb job showing the disastrous Zionification of America and its never-ending Zionist-inspired wars and censorship, yet regarding the destruction of Gaza she mentions: "What we are watching right now is the Synagogue of Satan led by Bibi Netanyahu.” This is just like Christians calling the Soviets evil and Satanic which only grew their power-fallacies. It is obvious to me that Candace is a wonderful and caring mother, a pious Catholic concerned with the suffering of all human beings and obviously the people in Gaza, but her statements and fallacies above have understandably caused the Zionists to label her as the ‘Antisemite of the Year’. Someone to be vilified, eventually be made a criminal due to ‘hate speech’ laws, and then brutally killed if necessary. Neither Bibi nor Lenin were Satanic, they were-are “harmful agents” executing ideologies described by “honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced" leading to “the greatest crimes of our time…that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses.” Similarly, Jake Shields tweeted regarding Israel: “It is time for this demonic nation to come to an end”. Also, Jake’s friend, Dan Bilzerian (‘The King of Instagram’ with 30+ million followers) tweets: “Jews should pay holocaust reparations to the families of the 60 million Christians they killed during the Bolshevik genocide.” Again, like Hitler-others, erroneously-unfairly blaming Jews for inadvertent over-representation in Socialism. Nick Fuentes too has a profound understanding of the disastrous Zionification of the US Government and Western World, yet by preaching for some white Catholic ethnostate among other fallacies, Nick, and similarly Candace, Jake and Dan, and many other courageous and knowledgeable critics of Zionism who are in many ways helping save civilization, inadvertently help fuel the ideology-chaos and censorship. Anti-Jewish fallacies fuel Zionist ones and vice versa. To me these people are heroes. Anyone who knowing that they will be persecuted-bankrupted has the courage to voice their opinions, and thus engage in the vital competition of ideas which creates civilization, while respecting the property and freedom of speech of others, should be seen as a hero regardless of whether they are right or wrong.

How do we get out of this mess? Again: “when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.”

And in order to “understand everything” as best we can, which not only includes the emergence of ideologies, fallacies and history, but also how to solve our problems and achieve the socioeconomic prosperity we can have, we just need freedom of speech and emerging competition of ideas. The lack of freedom of speech is what allowed, per Germar, “disfigurations of society” via Socialism and Zionism, and is all that we need to discover and spread the best ways to reorder it.

The Soviet Union and underlying socialist myths were ultimately overcome, not in some great war, but by helping enough socialists themselves overcome their fallacies. If Russia, a relatively modern free market economy where over 50% of its population is employed in the private sector by over 3 million private sector businesses, is now led by Putin, a former KGB agent whose job at one time was to help enforce socialist myths, why should we not have faith that a likewise naive and dangerously Zionized Mossad agent today may be a future leader in the area? The Russians and Chinese got their reformers via Gorbachev and Deng. The Zionists, being the wisest of them all, with the most Nobel Laureates, likewise have many potential Gorbachevs like Yaakov Sharett, a former intelligence officer and the son of the former prime minister of Israel Moshe Sharett, who mentions: “in the end Israel is a country occupying and abusing another people.”

Mises tells us:

"Liberalism is rationalistic. It maintains that it is possible to convince the immense majority that peaceful cooperation within the framework of society better serves their rightly understood interests than mutual battling and social disintegration. It has full confidence in man’s reason. It may be that this optimism is unfounded and that the liberals have erred. But then there is no hope left for mankind’s future."

Without the belief that "it is possible to convince the immense majority", the effort to educate and overcome Socialist, anti-Jewish and Zionist fallacies will not exist so the calamities will continue and “then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.”

Once again it is vitally important to see our Jew-Gentile chaos as the emergence of understandable fallacies. Yet another one of these fallacies significantly responsible for much of the chaos is to push for some 2-state solution. I understand and sympathize with Netanyahu when he mentions:

"Every area that we evacuate we've received terrible terror against us. It happened in South Lebanon, in Gaza, also today in Samaria .... and therefore I clarify that....any other arrangement in the future, the state of Israel has to control on the entire area from the river to the sea ...This truth I say to our American friends... And I also stop the attempt to impose on us a reality [two state solution] that will jeopardize us. A prime minister in Israel has to be able to say no, even to the best of friends. To say no when you need to, and to say yes when you can." (Netanyahu, Jan. 18th, 2024)

Bibi and the Zionists are correct. A Palestinian state would just mean a far deadlier and better armed anti-Zionist resistance movement. Technology is making it increasingly easy for small groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis to develop deadlier and more sophisticated weapons, and likewise the Israeli-Zionist ideology has better ways to spy on the whole planet and likewise silence-coerce-kill its critics. It is absurdly obvious, as reality is increasingly showing, how this process can only end in a final world-war-like calamity-tyranny.

Also, few self-respecting Muslims who really believe in God, in the moral duty to support what is just and fight what is unjust, and knows the history of Zionism and its numerous fallacies, will understandably tolerate the unnecessary-unjust coercion of some ‘Jewish State’ on anyone. What they will do is forgive with compassion, just like we can likewise expect Jews to forgive those who naively make anti-Jewish fallacies.

If we can get enough leaders and influencers to better understand real freedom and Capitalism, we can easily transform the current flawed Israeli State into a new state, free of the Zionist fallacies, that can not only finally end the flawed ideology that has been the swimmer’s kick that keeps polarizing the world into conflict, but serve as a beacon of free market education to the world. Please find-watch ‘A Free Market One State Solution To The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict’.

Fallacies must be overcome via reason, logic, tolerance and sympathy. Vilification and armed resistance towards people who make mistakes (Zionists and antisemites) is itself a mistake.

Henry Hazlitt:

“A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can't afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient.” (Hazlitt, "The Wisdom of Henry Hazlitt")

Mises:

"Everyone carries a part of society on his shoulders; no one is relieved of his share of responsibility by others. And no one can find a safe way out for himself if society is sweeping towards destruction. Therefore, everyone, in his own interests, must thrust himself vigorously into the intellectual battle. None can stand aside with unconcern; the interests of everyone hang on the result. Whether he chooses or not, every man is drawn into the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us." (Mises, “Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis”, p. 515)

Mises:

"... in the field of social organization and economic policies. Here the best theories are useless if not supported by public opinion. They cannot work if not accepted by a majority of the people. Whatever the system of government may be, there cannot be any question of ruling a nation lastingly on the ground of doctrines at variance with public opinion. In the end the philosophy of the majority prevails. In the long run there cannot be any such thing as an unpopular system of government...The supremacy of public opinion determines not only the singular role that economics occupies in the complex of thought and knowledge. It determines the whole process of human history... great men cannot succeed in adjusting social conditions to their plans if they do not convince public opinion. The flowering of human society depends on two factors: the intellectual power of outstanding men to conceive sound social and economic theories, and the ability of these or other men to make these ideologies palatable to the majority." (Mises, “Human Action”, p. 859)

