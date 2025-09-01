Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

An Evolutionary Analysis of Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, And Other Myths

The Civilized Ape's avatar
The Civilized Ape
Sep 01, 2025
Share

After long introduction, this movie provides a proper evolutionary intellectual foundation primarily based on leading evolutionary thinkers like Harbert Spencer, Carl Menger, and 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek, and then proceeds to explain the emergence of dangerous myths-ideologies like Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, Germ Theory and more.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Civilized Ape
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture