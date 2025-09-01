After long introduction, this movie provides a proper evolutionary intellectual foundation primarily based on leading evolutionary thinkers like Harbert Spencer, Carl Menger, and 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek, and then proceeds to explain the emergence of dangerous myths-ideologies like Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, Germ Theory and more.
An Evolutionary Analysis of Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, And Other Myths
Sep 01, 2025
