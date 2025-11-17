Antisemitism must be understood for what it really is, a set of fallacies or intellectual errors which have manifested themselves in various injustices against Jews. Although the “Western World” has overcome many fallacies like slavery and unequal treatment of women, significant antisemitism still remains. Had we overcome antisemitism, say in the 1850s, Jews would have been safe and prosperous in Europe thus all the chaos arising from Zionism could have been avoided. World War Two would have likely not occurred since Hitler would not have harassed Jews via his absurd Nuremberg Race Laws which forbade Jews from marrying non-Jews among other injustices, nor would Kristallnacht have taken place whose negligent handling by the Hitler government and cruelty further polarized relations between Germany and the West helping lead to war. There would have been no Holocaust, no terrorist acts against Jews, no Oct. 7th and so on.

In the not too distant past it could be said that the Western World still lacked the necessary intellectual tools needed to overcome antisemitic fallacies. For example, from 1348–1351 over 10,000 Jews were killed for allegedly causing people to die of illness during the so-called ‘Black Death’. After centuries of scientific progress, which includes a Darwinian revolution where we understand all homo sapiens are just part of the same species of smarter apes, it is obvious that killing thousands of Jews for some sickness is a massive fallacy-injustice.

So let us look at 5 major fallacies, their root causes, and their ramifications. However, before discussing them, let us discuss one significant error that many people, especially Jews, make regarding antisemitism. Errors can only be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided, and education. Although many Jews and rightly sympathetic supporters are aware of this seemingly obvious and vital fact, many understandably traumatized, scared, vengeful or just ignorant Jews see antisemitism as some “irrational hatred” or quasi-mystical “evil” that somehow can’t be understood or overcome. This fallacy further fools them into attempting to overcome antisemitism via ‘hate speech’ laws and various forms of coercion or punishment which can’t possibly overcome antisemitic fallacies and only further aggravates them. This leads to new injustices, since harming someone just because flawed ideas make sense to them should be seen as barbaric, antiquated and counterproductive. If someone hates all Jews or blacks or Cubans, etc., as long as they are civilized enough to not harm them or their property, then they meet all the requirements needed to have a cordial and prosperous order that gives freedom and emerging competition of ideas the peace and tolerance needed to eventually overcome fallacies, and still have a prosperous order even if the fallacies remain. If people have erroneous views we want to encourage them to express them so we can better understand how the fallacies arise and improve the arguments to overcome them. Scaring or coercing people into silence is the opposite of what a truly civilized population which properly understands the benefits of freedom of speech should be doing. On to the 5 fallacies.

Jewish overrepresentation in finance-banking.

We begin with the most nuanced, 1) confusing Jewish overrepresentation in finance-banking with some maliciousness. To properly understand this fallacy and its many subtle ramifications we have to begin with a brief economics lesson.

Moneylending-finance-banking and the phenomenon of interest rates greatly help society in two ways. One, they allow entrepreneurs to have access to greater quantities of wealth needed to carry out big projects (skyscrapers, factories, etc.) And two, they motivate people whose inferior potential business ideas DO NOT have a return on investment greater than prevailing interest rates to save, and thus accumulate and place the wealth they would have otherwise consumed under the control of borrowers-entrepreneurs whose ideas DO have a return on investment greater than prevailing interest rates as they make a profit large enough to pay back the loans with interest. This process inadvertently, NOT as the result of our “reason”, but as Carl Menger would write “as unintended results of historical development”, gives a massive computational boost to society as wealth is accumulated and subsequently used to reorder society by the minds that have the best ideas-information. The interest rate is like a barometer that inadvertently helps a mind-CPU decide whether it should do the saving or borrowing (See my article ‘Interest Rates, Computational Boosts, and the Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle’).

The classic and perhaps most important recent example of the co-evolution of the modern free market economy (Capitalism) and culture can be seen with the emergence of modern banking-finance. For example, Islam has strong prohibitions against charging interest(usury) which have short-circuited or greatly hampered the potential benefits of finance-banking summarized above in the Islamic world. The following passages from the Qur’an are perhaps the most relevant:

“That they took usury, though they were forbidden; and that they devoured men’s substance wrongfully;- we have prepared for those among them who reject faith a grievous punishment.” 4:161 “Those who devour usury will not stand except as stands one whom the Evil One by his touch has driven to madness. That is because they say: “Trade is like usury,” but Allah has permitted trade and forbidden usury...” 2:275 “Allah will deprive usury of all blessing, but will give increase for deeds of charity: for He does not love ungrateful and wicked creatures.” 2:276

Christianity’s New Testament seems more usury-friendly via passages like, Luke 19:23 “Why, then, didst thou not put money in a bank, so that I on my return might have gotten it with interest?” , but Luke 6:35 “But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back” could be used to support an anti-usury position which is what the Church enforced for over a thousand years before eventually abandoning the strong anti-usury stand.

When it comes to Judaism and the Old Testament, God’s message is one that shuns charging interest between Israelites-Jews but allows it to be charged to non-Israelites. The most influential verses are Deuteronomy 23:20 “You may charge a foreigner interest, but not a brother Israelite…” and Exodus 22:25 “If you lend money to one of my people among you who is needy, do not be like a moneylender; charge him no interest.” This is a good example of mankind’s tribal ethnocentrism shunning a practice which is believed to be bad within the group, but allowing its use with those outside the group. The fourteenth-century French Jew Levi ben Gershom felt it was good to burden the gentile with interest ‘because one should not benefit an idolator… and cause him as much damage as possible without deviating from righteousness.’ (Johnson, Paul. (1988). A History of the Jews. , p. 174)

These few religious scriptures have had profound ramifications. In a Christian world that would excommunicate usurers-moneylenders, Jews being immune to excommunication found an advantage as moneylenders, an advantage that also came with risky court battles as Christian creditors would sometimes try to play the “charging interest is against God” card when it came to paying their debts. The prevalence of Jews as moneylenders even shows itself in the Magna Carta where there is a small section establishing some rules when dealing with Jewish moneylenders. Historian Paul Johnson writes:

“The Jews reacted by engaging in the one business where Christian laws actually discriminated in their favour, and so became identified with the hated trade of moneylending. Rabbi Joseph Colon, who knew both France and Italy in the second half of the fifteenth century, wrote that the Jews of both countries hardly engaged in any other profession” (Johnson, Paul. (1988). A History of the Jews. , p. 174)

Johnson mentions other ways in which Jews helped push the world in a more capitalist direction. One was financial innovation via their influence in the development of stock markets. Another was their stress on the importance of advertising. Better advertising speeds up competition and its spread of superior ideas-products so it is a great boost to civilization-order. Johnson also mentions how “Jews were exceptionally adept at gathering and making use of commercial intelligence.” (Johnson, p. 286) For centuries Jews had evolved into a sort of extended family that covered much of the Western world, “they ran sensitive and speedy information systems which enabled them to respond rapidly to political and military events and to the changing demands of regional, national and world markets.” (Johnson, p. 286) The September 27th 1712 issue of England’s Spectator described the Jew’s influence as follows:

“They are so disseminated through all the trading Parts of the World, that they are become the instruments by which the most distant Nations converse with one another and by which mankind are knit together in a general correspondence. They are like the pegs and nails in a great building, which though they are but little valued in themselves, are absolutely necessary to keep the whole frame together.” (Sombart “The Jews and Modern Capitalism”, p. 171)

It was bad enough that they rejected the divinity of Christianity and Islam and practiced usury; but Jews were also fierce competitors who would upset Christian businessmen by disrupting their anti-competitive customs, all for the great benefit of the consumer and European social order and culture of course. Historian-Economist Werner Sombart mentions how according to the values at the time “To take away your neighbour’s customers was contemptible, unchristian, and immoral” (Sombart, p. 129). For example, in 1745 Toulouse France, Christian traders complained that “everybody runs to the Jewish traders.” (Sombart, p. 126) In Poland, 1619, “difficulties and stumbling-blocks are put in the way of merchants and craftsmen by the competition of Jews” (Sombart, p. 126). In England, 17th century English merchant and one time governor of the East India Company Josiah Child mentioned, “The Jews are a subtil people… depriving the English merchant of that profit he would otherwise gain.” In Prussia, 1750 “The merchants of our town…complain… that Jewish traders who sell the same goods do them a great harm, because they sell at a lower price.” (Sombart, p. 142) Mises writes:

”The Nazis have an ally in every town or village where there is a man eager to get rid of a Jewish competitor. The secret weapon of Hitler is the anti-Jewish inclinations of many millions of shopkeepers and grocers, of doctors and lawyers, professors and writers.” (Mises, “Omnipotent Government”)

Hitler, who like most popular leaders was simply the embodiment of the economic fallacies-myths-prejudices of the times, was of course a ‘National Socialist’, who had little understanding of the vital role that economic freedom plays in society and erroneously saw things like the emerging stock markets and the finance industry, especially given the relative over-representation of Jews, as some gimmick-scam plotted by Jews to the detriment of non-Jews. His fallacies-ignorance can easily be seen in numerous excerpts like this one from a speech given in Munich on July 28th, 1922:

“The vast process of the industrialization of the peoples meant the confluence of great masses of workmen in the towns...Parallel with this was a gradual ‘moneyfication’ of the whole of the nation’s labor-strength. ‘Share-capital’ was in the ascendant, and thus bit by bit the Stock Exchange came to control the whole national economy. The directors of these institutions were, and are without exception, Jews. I say ‘without exception,’ for the few non-Jews who had a share in them are in the last resort nothing but screens, shop-window Christians, whom one needs in order, for the sake of the masses, to keep up the appearance that these institutions were after all founded as a natural outcome of the needs and the economic life of all peoples alike, and were not, as was the fact, institutions which correspond only with the essential characteristics of the Jewish people and are the outcome of those characteristics.” (Hitler)

So we can see how, per Menger, “unintended results of historical development”, NOT some “Jewish conspiracy” is what led to Jewish overrepresentation in finance-banking, and how ignorance of this fact, as well as the benefits of finance-banking-stock-markets led the economically ignorant like Hitler and many others to this day to further dislike Jews.

Jewish overrepresentation in atheistic-socialist-communist movements.

Next we discuss 2) the fallacy of confusing Jewish overrepresentation in Socialist-Communist movements like Lenin’s Bolshevik revolution with some sinister plot or maliciousness. Socialist movements inadvertently had massive Jewish overrepresentation. There is Jewish leading Socialist ideologue Karl Marx. Lenin’s sidekick and founder of the Red Army, Leon Trotsky (born Lev Davidovich Bronstein), was offered by Lenin to be the first leader of what would become the Soviet Union, but Trotsky turned down the idea and told Lenin: ‘You know very well that a Jew can’t be Premier in Russia’. Jewish Author Yuri Slezkine writes in his excellent book ‘The Jewish Century’: “At the First All-Russian Congress of Soviets in June 1917, at least 31 percent of Bolshevik delegates(and 37 percent of Unified Social Democrats) were Jews.” Furthermore, 5 of the 12 Bolshevik Central Committee Members at the October 10, 1917 meeting which voted to launch an armed insurrection were ethnic Jews. Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated, thus inadvertently rising to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.” The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions. This not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible movement, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine again:

“In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka’s successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all “leading” officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium’s Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.”” (Slezkine, “The Jewish Century”)

In just 13 years, from 1927-1940, the Soviet secret police, with a significant over-representation of ethic Jews, destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests. Unlike Jews in the rest of the Western World who had gained equality under the law many decades earlier (US and France in 1791, Ottoman Empire(1856), United Kingdom (1858), Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867), German Empire(1871)), the existing Russian bureaucracy still had many dehumanizing restrictions on Jews understandably leading many to have an additional fervor for revenge and further fool themselves with Socialist myths.

The above factors erroneously made it seem to naïve thinkers like Hitler, and sadly many to this day, that “The Jews” purposely conspired Socialism for nefarious purposes including destroying Christianity-Islam-Religion, instead of the truth, that complex historical-cultural-environmental factors, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being over-represented in a disastrous ideology.

Furthermore, a more secular-Darwinian-evolutionary outlook, less tied to culturally evolved religious morals, unintendedly caused ethnic Jews to be relative leaders in 3) pornography, LGBT stuff which helps explain why Tel Aviv today may be the gay capital of the world, 4) Hollywood (Marlon Brando: “Hollywood is run by Jews. It’s owned by Jews.”), scientific research, and 5) ideological movements whose views deviated from established religious traditions (again, Socialism), further causing misguided thinkers, especially religious ones, to “blame” “the Jews” for alleged “immorality”, “debauchery”, etc.

Conclusion.

Jewish involvement and influence in the above movements-industries is not the result of malicious conspiracy by allegedly all-powerful Jews, it is the result of complex evolved cultural factors and thus, to borrow the popular phrase from Adam Ferguson: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design”,

Again, antisemitism, like all fallacies, can only be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education. ‘Hate speech’ laws, and all attempts to harm peaceful people due to the content of their minds are themselves errors which only increase the polarizations. Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League at times do a good job of identifying people making antisemitic fallacies, but they erroneously use vilification and censorship to ‘combat antisemitism’. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt has mentioned that “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and also that “Anti-Zionism is genocide”, which I believe are fallacies. Regardless of whether Jonathan or myself are right or wrong, vilification is not the way to discover the truth. According to Grok-AI 5-10% of Jews consider Zionism to be a mistake or immoral. There are many Rabbis and Jewish intellectuals like Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro (book) , Prof. Yakov Rabkin (book) , Prof. Shlomo Sand (book) and thousands others who are anti-Zionists. Stopantisemitism.org actively attempts to cause financial harm to companies that employ or do business with people they consider to be "antisemites”. Although I have written extensively about antisemitic fallacies (see my article ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’ and talk-presentation), I’ve also been critical of Zionism which led the organization to attempt to have me fired from one of my previous jobs where fortunately I no longer worked. Their harassment of my former employer, “has negatively affected us”. They would even make up “quotes” I never wrote like “controlled by Jews”. They considered “proof” of my “antisemitism” a reply I made to X user “Awesome Jew” congratulating him on his coming discussion with Jake Shields where I wrote the below and linked to my ‘Hitler’s Disastrous Views’ article:

“Glad to see this happening. Antisemitism is a set of fallacies. We overcome them via reason, logic, education, etc. not calling people “antisemites” and putting them in jail. Thanks for doing this. Please consider reading this too. Relevant for our current fallacies and resulting hatreds.”

How is the above “antisemitic”!!?!?!?

We must must help people making antisemitic fallacies overcome them, as well as help Jews overcome their own fallacies which are inadvertently destroying the very freedom of speech needed for peace and to overcome antisemitic fallacies.