Roslyn Ross
4d

There is very little anti semitism, a hatred of Judaism and Jews, in the world today although the longer Israel exists as the atrocity that it is, that may change. It does not have to if Jews in force categorically reject the Zionist State.

Too much called anti semitism today is not anti semitic but a just, valid and necessary condemnation of Israel as State, culture and society and of those who support it.

At this point the world in general is sick and tired of moaning, whinging, whining Jews when it is Jews committing the greatest holocaust and worst genocide in modern history.

Jewish holocaust against Muslims and Christians has gone on for 77 years and their genocide, which intentionally targets children to murder and maim does so in ways previously never recorded in human history.

Jews need to put their energy into destroying Israel and stop grizzling. "They are not victims anymore and even in the past they were some victims among tens of millions.

12 replies
