[In Audio here]

Let us briefly apply some vital lessons from members of the Austrian School of Economics—such as its founder Carl Menger, Ludwig von Mises, and 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek—to understanding and overcoming our Jew-Gentile polarizations. These conflicts played a leading role in WWII, the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and much of what has emerged from it like our current war against Iran.

Founder Carl Menger showed us how social institutions like “law…language…the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states”, money and the division of labor and information-creating and information-spreading economic competition that emerges from it, and thus the entire socioeconomic order, are evolved and not designed phenomena. This is similar to how the actions of cells created the respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems that coordinate multicellular life, without having designed them. Both biological and socioeconomic orders are “the unintended result of individual human[or cells] efforts…without a common will directed toward their establishment” and “the unintended product of historical development.” What does this have to do with Jew-Gentile conflicts? When lions take over a pride and kill the cubs so that the females will once again mate, we don’t say that the lions are “evil”, we rightly understand the complex evolutionary factors leading to such actions. It is likewise important to look at our socioeconomic disasters using an evolutionary lens, free of “blame” and simplistic ‘good vs. evil’ type of analysis, that can identify the evolved, not designed, root ideas, fallacies or misunderstandings which then lead to our conflicts. Ludwig von Mises nicely captures the proper ethos when he writes:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.”

In my article ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations’ I applied Menger’s insights to summarize the co-evolution of culture with the finance and banking industries, and how bans on charging interest (usury) by the Roman Catholic Church and Islamic authorities, “as unintended results of historical development,” motivated the Western world to place much of its saved money in the control of Jews, giving them an influence way out of proportion to their numbers, which coupled with economic ignorance, led to antisemitic fallacies and resulting injustices. Along the same Mengerian-evolutionary lines my article ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand ‘unintended’ Jewish Overrepresentation In Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution’ showed how further evolved and ‘unintended’ factors, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to Jews being overrepresented in the Bolshevik calamity causing many naïve thinkers like Hitler to famously see it as some nefarious plot “to secure dominion over the world.” Hitler, of course, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’). However, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors, instead of overcoming them via reason and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos which brings us to one of my favorite passages from Mises’ treatise “Human Action”:

“Men must try to think through all the problems involved up to the point beyond which a human mind cannot proceed farther. They must never acquiesce in any solutions conveyed by older generations, they must always question anew every theory and every theorem, they must never relax in their endeavors to brush away fallacies and to find the best possible cognition. They must fight error by unmasking spurious doctrines and by expounding truth. The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains. It is vain to insist that what we are aiming at is good and what our adversaries want is bad. The question to be solved is precisely what is to be considered as good and what as bad. The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails. No better is the propensity, very popular nowadays, to brand supporters of other ideologies as lunatics.”

One of today’s leading Zionist intellectuals, Haviv Rettig Gur, in a lecture titled “The Great Misinterpretation: How Palestinians View Israel” delivered in January 2024, which was recommended by Grok for being one of the best for understanding the Zionist perspective, wisely mirrored Mises’ thinking when he mentioned, “if you don’t understand why the other side isn’t stupid you haven’t done your homework.”

Like Mises, Hayek had a laser focus on the fallacies, not stupidity nor malice, of socialists. In his final book ‘The Fatal Conceit: The Errors of Socialism’, Hayek brilliantly used Albert Einstein, whom he cordially referred to as “the greatest genius of our age”, as the perfect example of how an obviously bright and well-intentioned man could fall for socialist economics fallacies that could only destroy the civilized order (see Einstein’s classic and deeply flawed essay ‘Why Socialism?’). In a profound tribute to founder of the Foundation for Economic Education, Leonard Read, Hayek writes:

“It seems to me that the worst mistake a fighter for our ideals can make is to ascribe to our opponents dishonest or immoral aims… we ought to realise that their conceptions derive from serious thinkers whose ultimate ideals are not so very different from our own and with whom we differ not so much on ultimate values, but on the effective means of achieving them. I am indeed profoundly convinced that there is much less difference between us and our opponents on the ultimate values to be achieved than is commonly believed, and that the differences between us are chiefly intellectual differences. We at least believe that we have attained an understanding of the forces which have shaped civilisation which our opponents lack. Yet if we have not yet convinced them, the reason must be that our arguments are not yet quite good enough, that we have not yet made explicit some of the foundations on which our conclusions rest. Our chief task therefore must still be to improve the argument on which our case for a free society rests.”

Although Mises and Hayek were writing about economics, their wisdom applies to all domains where the complexity is so great that bright people with the best of intentions can reach very different conclusions as happens with economics, medicine (pro vs. anti-vaccine positions), history, and, of course, Jew-Gentile conflicts.

Unfortunately, the freedom world is deeply divided over Jew-Gentile misunderstandings, Zionism, and resulting Israeli state. Major backers of Zionism include Jewish-born Ayn Rand who succinctly summarized her views when she mentioned:

“Whose side should one be on? Israel or the Arabs? I would certainly say Israel because it’s the advanced, technological, civilized country amidst a group of almost totally primitive savages…who resent Israel because it’s bringing industry and intelligence and modern technology into their stagnation.” (May 16, 1979 appearance on the Phil Donahue show)

Haviv Rettig Gur’s lecture above was introduced by fellow Zionist and very popular freemarketeer Russ Roberts, who helped educate many, including yours truly, via his excellent EconTalk podcast. There is also famed anarcho-capitalist Prof. Walter Block (Jewish) who wrote ‘The Classical Liberal Case for Israel’, and arguably today’s leading popularizer of ‘Austrian Economics’, Argentinian president Javier Milei who mentioned that, “I am sincerely proud to be the most Zionist president in the world.”

On the side critical of Zionism we have Palestinian-born economist Saifedean Ammous, who is arguably the most impactful free market economist alive, and author of the sort of Bible of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general: ‘The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking’, a book that 8 years after initial publication continues to dominate numerous bestseller categories. Also very critical of Zionism, or at the very least how Zionists have managed things, we also have IMHO the two greatest modern representatives of ‘The Austrian School’ and Ludwig von Mises’ leading intellectual descendants, Murray Rothbard (Jewish) who wrote that, “the State of Israel is uniquely pernicious, because its entire existence rests and continues to rest on a massive expropriation of property and expulsion from the land”, and Hayek, who, in his own words, for “the peace of the world”, tried in vain to significantly alter the Israeli-Zionist state (see my article “Economics Giants 1974 Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek and Murray Rothbard Rejected Mainstream Zionism”).

How do we get out of this mess? I do not know, but what I do know is that we discover the best information via the competition and spread of superior ideas that emerges from freedom. And fortunately that is something we all agree on.