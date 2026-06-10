Long before the U.S. officially entered World War II, Roosevelt was in direct secret communications with Winston Churchill plotting how to help the British win a war Hitler never wanted. With permission and covert support from Roosevelt, in June 1940 Churchill sent to the U.S. spy William Stephenson, codenamed “Intrepid”, to setup a secret spy and propaganda organization (British Security Coordination (BSC)) in New York, whose goal would be to do whatever was necessary (propaganda, murders…) to bring the U.S. into the war. According to the mindset of Roosevelt and Churchill, the American public, which was largely opposed to U.S. intervention in the war at the time, was simply too stupid to understand how evil Hitler was and the same applied to politicians that were supportive of Hitler’s foreign policy and proposals for Poland.

Among the many criminal acts committed by the BSC against the American people, they would fund campaigns of politicians running against those who were against Roosevelt’s warmongering, like U.S. Congressman from New York Hamilton Fish III who was good friends with German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop and was very sympathetic with Hitler’s demands on Danzig and was thoroughly opposed to Roosevelt’s warmongering attitude towards Germany. Another victim of the BSC was Republican Senator Arthur Vandenberg who seems to have changed his mind about supporting U.S. aid to England and Russia via the passage of “Lend Lease” after the BSC sent a beautiful spy named “Cynthia” to become his lover and somehow influence him. These two interventions by the BSC are nothing compared to the following gigantic lie-crime to the American people.

The BSC fabricated a map of South America that “proved” Germany’s ambition to conquer it as well as other ridiculous documents showing that Germany also wanted to abolish all religions and create a sort of international Nazi church that would be forced upon everyone in the world once the evil Hitler conquered it . On October 27, 1941, Franklin Roosevelt made a nationally broadcast speech where he mentioned the following absurdities based on those fabricated documents. He really said this:

“Hitler has often protested that his plans for conquest do not extend across the Atlantic Ocean. But his submarines and raiders prove otherwise. So does the entire design of his new world order. For example, I have in my possession a secret map made in Germany by Hitler’s government — by the planners of the new world order. It is a map of South America and a part of Central America, as Hitler proposes to reorganize it. Today in this area there are 14 separate countries. The geographical experts of Berlin, however, have ruthlessly obliterated all existing boundary lines; and have divided South America into five vassal states, bringing the whole continent under their domination. And they have also so arranged it that the territory of one of these new puppet states includes the Republic of Panama and our great life line — the Panama Canal. That is his plan. It will never go into effect. This map makes clear the Nazi design not only against South America but against the United States itself. (listen or read transcript here)

It is somewhat easy to understand how the above statements might seem credible to a public constantly bombarded with war-time propaganda, but what Roosevelt mentioned next and the American public’s belief of it is remarkable:

Your Government was in its possession another document made in Germany by Hitler’s government. It is a detailed plan, which, for obvious reasons, the Nazis did not wish and do not wish to publicize just yet, but which they are ready to impose a little later on a dominated world — if Hitler wins. It is a plan to abolish all existing religions — Protestant, Catholic, Mohammedan, Hindu, Buddhist, and Jewish alike. The property of all churches will be seized by the Reich and its puppets. The cross and all other symbols of religion are to be forbidden. The clergy are to be forever silenced under penalty of the concentration camps, where even now so many fearless men are being tortured because they have placed God above Hitler. In the place of the churches of our civilization, there is to be set up an international Nazi church — a church which will be served by orators sent out by the Nazi government. In the place of the Bible, the words of Mein Kampf will be imposed and enforced as Holy Writ. And in place of the cross of Christ will be put two symbols — the swastika and the naked sword. A god of blood and iron will take the place of the God of love and mercy. Let us well ponder that statement which I have made tonight.”

Roosevelt follows the above statements with the kind of statement that shows how anyone who does not believe such absurdities (and is ultimately correct) is some evil Nazi sympathizer who wants to be part of such evil plans and in “reality are only waiting to jump on Hitler’s band wagon when it comes this way”. He mentions:

“These grim truths which I have told you of the present and future plans of Hitlerism will, of course, be hotly denied tonight and tomorrow in the controlled press and radio of the Axis Powers. And some Americans — not many — will continue to insist that Hitler’s plans need not worry us and that we should not concern ourselves with anything that goes on beyond rifle shot of our own shores. The protestations of these American citizens — few in number — will, as usual, be paraded with applause through the Axis press and radio during the next few days in an effort to convince the world that the majority of Americans are opposed to their duly chosen Government and in reality are only waiting to jump on Hitler’s band wagon when it comes this way.”

When asked for a copy of the map by a reporter FDR refused, but insisted that it had come from “a source which is undoubtedly reliable.” Supposedly FDR found out he had been tricked by Churchill and the BSC in February 1942 after the US had already entered the war. He was upset and wanted William Stephenson out of the USA but decided against doing anything about this incredible treasonous lie. But this account might have been another lie to somehow remove blame from FDR. My guess is that he knew all along that it was a forgery. Perhaps no “evil” dictator, neither Stalin, nor Hitler, nor Mao, would ever mention as gigantic a lie about another country one was not currently at war with.