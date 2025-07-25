https://rumble.com/v6wn3au-germar-rudolf-discusses-his-life-and-the-complex-evolution-of-holocaust-rel.html

I spent over 5.5 hours discussing many things with living hero-Galileo, German Chemist Germar Rudolf.

The ‘Jewish Holocaust’ can be said to have two popular yet erroneous narratives. The narrative of the ‘naive deniers’, who believe some sinister cabal of “Jews” made up the whole thing to then use it for sinister purposes (extracting payment from Germans, silencing opposition, support for Zionism). This is a popular fallacy. And there is the mainstream narrative which alleges that via some irrational sinister force Hitler and the Nazis sinisterly-purposely attempted to exterminate Jewry and killed millions via gas-chambers. This too is a myth-error, which as Germar helps summarize, grew primarily from war-time rumors and Stalinist-Communist exaggerations-lies during the post-WWII Nuremberg and other trials. The complexities and ramifications regarding all the chaos in the Middle East, Zionism, the erosion of freedom of speech and emerging peace and competition of ideas and civilized order and sooooooo much more are enormous. Hopefully this discussion helps deal with and properly understand such complexities, while we still have the freedom to do so.