Germar Rudolf discusses the lives of real heroes of freedom of speech.

Holocaust denial laws are counterproductive and barbaric. Given the immense complexity of WWII, well-intentioned people can interpret history in many ways and making criminals out of those who see things differently than a coercive-compatition-immune-monopolistic government mandated way is a massive error. In this discussion Germar Rudolf, a German Chemist who himself spent nearly 4 years in jail for writing a chemistry report that doubted the mass-gassings narrative, discusses the lives of various courageous intellectuals and dissidents who were also incarcerated. Franz Josef Scheidl (author), Arthur Robert Butz (MIT graduate and author), Robert Faurisson, Bradley Reed Smith, Fredrick Töben, Wolfgang Fröhlich, and Ursula Haverbeck.

Jew-Gentile misunderstandings are about to destroy freedom and emerging civilization! We can’t expect the North Koreans to explain the benefits of freedom and fight for it. Fallacies can’t be overcome via violence-threats. They can only be overcome via reason, logic, and sympathy for the misguided, and most importantly, the peace and competition of ideas which emerges from freedom.



00:00 Intro. Jorge talks about private property and emerging competition of ideas and civilization

02:51 Franz Josef Scheidl

13:28 Arthur Robert Butz (MIT graduate, engineer, author of 'The Hoax of the 20th Century')

29:18 Robert Faurisson. French Revisionist, mastermind of the Zundel Trials.

43:18 Brief mention of Ernst Zundel's heroic lawyer Douglas Christie (

• Doug Christie Trades Himself for a Hostage... )

51:20 Ernst Zundel (The Zundel Trials, Leuchter Report)

01:42:08 Fredrick Töben

01:47:55 Töben martyrs himself and purposely challenges denial laws in Germany.

02:05:50 Bradley Reed Smith. Founder of CODOH.

02:24:50 Ursula Haverbeck.

02:35:45 Wolfgang Fröhlich. Engineer, expert in disinfestation technologies, 16 years in jail.

02:39:23 Wolfgang repeatedly questions mainstream narrative, keeps going to jail!

02:43:05 Jorge and Germar discuss anti-Jewish fallacies which then make it harder to defend revisionism and freedom of speech.

03:13:50 Jorge talks about how anti-Jewish fallacies, like any fallacy, must be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy, NOT world war vs. Hitler, nor naive separation via Zionism and coercing millions into living under a 'Jewish State'

03:18:37 Max jumps on couch signaling time to end discussion.