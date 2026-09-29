Jorge Besada and Germar Rudolf

Today, Sept. 29th 2026 marks the 145th year since the birth of Ludwig von Mises. As I somewhat help document in my article “How Austrian Economists Repeatedly Saved Civilization”, Mises is likely to be the most important intellectual of the 20th century.

1976 Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman mentions that “There is no doubt in my mind that no one has done more to spread the fundamental ideas of free markets than Ludwig von Mises.” In a letter to Mises, 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics and anothe rlikely contender for the most important intellectual of the 20th century, F.A. Hayek, writes:

“...I am aware, for the first time, that I owe to you virtually everything that gives me an advantage as compared to my colleagues here and to most economists even outside my narrow field of research (here my indebtedness to you goes without saying). In Vienna one is less aware of [this intellectual debt to you] because it is the unquestioned common basis of our circle. If I do not deceive too many expectations of the people here at LSE, it is not to my credit but to yours. However, [my] advantage [over the others] will disappear with your books being translated and becoming generally known… I must tell you this because I here feel more indebted to you than anytime before.” (Hulsmann, 2007, p. 635)

The massively popular free market author Ayn Rand mentioned that:

“As far as my economics and political economy are concerned, Ludwig von Mises is the most important thing that’s ever happened to me.”

U.S. congressman Dr. Ron Paul, who has educated millions via the publicity gained from his presidential runs writes:

“My introduction to Austrian economics came when I was studying medicine at Duke University and came across a copy of Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom. After devouring this, I was determined to read whatever I could find on what I thought was this new school of economic thought—especially the works of Mises”

I could easily make the case that soon after the publication of Mises’ 1922 classic “Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis”, Mises was essentially the zenith of mankind’s intellectual achievements regarding the functioning and evolution of the socioeconomic order. Chapter 18 “Society” , remains intellectually way ahead of what most of today’s “intellectual leaders” are blabbering about. But Mises was not just the intellectual zenith, the man himself, his values, ethos, culture and personality was also representative of the best civilization had achieved (at least from a secular perspective). In a wonderful obituary (audio) Rothbard writes:

“For Mises’s death takes away from us not only a deeply revered friend and mentor, but it tolls the bell for the end of an era: the last living mark of that nobler, freer and far more civilized era of pre-1914 Europe.”

Unlike Hayek who got to see the collapse of the Soviet Union and thus Socialism of the Marxist type, Mises spent his entire life fighting a seemingly losing battle as the number of people living under some Socialist-Marxist government kept increasing.

I’ll finish this small birthday tribute by quoting one of Mises’ greatest intellectual offspring, author of ‘Economics in One Lesson’ Henry Hazlitt, who Mises once referred to as ‘our leader’, and mentioned in his 70th birthday speech( November 29, 1964):

We Haven’t Been Good Enough. I am going to give what is no doubt a terribly oversimplified answer to that question. In the first place, we are almost hopelessly outnumbered. Our voices are simply drowned out in the general tumult and clamor. But there is another reason. And this is hard to say, above all to an audience of this sort, which contains some of the most brilliant writers and minds in the fields of economics, of jurisprudence, of politics, not only of this age but of any age. But the hard thing must be said that, collectively, we just haven’t been good enough. We haven’t convinced the majority. Is this because the majority just won’t listen to reason? I am enough of an optimist, and I have enough faith in human nature, to believe that people will listen to reason if they are convinced that it is reason. Somewhere, there must be some missing argument, something that we haven’t seen clearly enough, or said clearly enough, or, perhaps, just not said often enough. A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can’t afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient. When I look back on my own career, I can find plenty of reasons for discouragement, personal discouragement. I have not lacked industry. I have written a dozen books. For most of 50 years, from the age of 20, I have been writing practically every weekday: news items, editorials, columns, articles. I figure I must have written in total some 10,000 editorials, articles, and columns; some 10,000,000 words! And in print! The verbal equivalent of about 150 average-length books! And yet, what have I accomplished? I will confess in the confidence of these four walls that I have sometimes repeated myself. In fact, there may be some people unkind enough to say I haven’t been saying anything new for fifty years! And in a sense they would be right. I have been preaching essentially the same thing. I’ve been preaching liberty as against coercion; I’ve been preaching capitalism as against socialism; and I’ve been preaching this doctrine in every form and with any excuse. And yet the world is enormously more socialized than when I began... Yet, in spite of this, I am hopeful. After all, I’m still in good health, I’m still free to write, I’m still free to write unpopular opinions, and I’m keeping at it. And so are many of you. So I bring you this message: Be of good heart: be of good spirit. If the battle is not yet won, it is not yet lost either.” ...None of us is yet on the torture rack; we are not yet in jail; we’re getting various harassments and annoyances, but what we mainly risk is merely our popularity, the danger that we will be called nasty names. So, before we are in the position of Winston Smith, we can surely have enough courage to keep saying that two plus two equals four. This is the duty that is laid upon us. We have a duty to speak even more clearly and courageously, to work harder, and to keep fighting this battle while the strength is still in us. But I can’t do better than to read the words of the great economist, the great thinker, the great writer, who honors me more than I can say by his presence here tonight, Ludwig von Mises. This is what he wrote in the final paragraph of his great book on socialism 40 years ago: ”Everyone carries a part of society on his shoulders; no one is relieved of his share of responsibility by others. And no one can find a safe way out for himself if society is sweeping towards destruction. Therefore, everyone, in his own interests, must thrust himself vigorously into the intellectual battle. None can stand aside with unconcern; the interests of everyone hang on the result. Whether he chooses or not, every man is drawn into the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us.” Those words - uncannily prophetic words - were written in the early 1920’s. Well, I haven’t any new message, any better message than that. Even those of us who have reached and passed our 70th birthdays cannot afford to rest on our oars and spend the rest of our lives dozing in the Florida sun. The times call for courage. The times call for hard work. But if the demands are high, it is because the stakes are even higher. They are nothing less than the future of human liberty, which means the future of civilization.”

I’ll close with one piece of advise. Read-listen to Jörg Guido Hülsmann’s majestic “Mises: The Last Knight of Liberalism” and then everyday when you wake up ask yourself, “What would would Mises do?”