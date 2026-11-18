[audio version]

The four and likely most important points to highlight when denying the mythical mainstream mass-gassings Holocaust narrative are:

Properly describe it for what it really is, NOT some conspiracy or lie by “The Jews”, but an atrocity myth (“commonly believed but false idea”) that significantly emerged from the ‘fog of war’ and post-WWII Nuremberg Trials. That Stalin’s prosecutor at the famed-fraudulent ‘Moscow Show Trials’ Andrey Vyshinsky was the lead Soviet legal strategist for the Nuremberg Trials, and that Iona Nikitchenko, a judge at the ‘Moscow Show Trials’ was the presiding Soviet judge at the Nuremberg Trials. How the obviously corrupt, vengeful, and negligent Soviet-Communist-Stalinist judiciary led by men like Vyshinsky and Nikitchenko, introduced false evidence blaming the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000 Polish officers and intellectuals, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev; further introduced false-unverified rumors as evidence blaming the allegedly maniacal Nazis for having killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, a pedal-driven brain-bashing machine among many other obviously fabricated methods; and how some of the Soviet personnel who were part of the Katyn-related lies were also personnel in providing Auschwitz mass-gassings evidence thus helping spark the myth. There are many Jewish-born revisionists-deniers like Ron Unz, and Paul Eisen.

Next we elaborate on the above points.

The Evolution of the Mainstream Holocaust Myth.

The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” The “fog of war”, with its understandable hatreds, violence, rumors, exaggerations, and vengeful or noble lies coupled with inevitable probabilities, causes many people’s “interests converge” in a manner where atrocity myths inevitably arise. For example, during WWI rumors-exaggerations-lies created the myth that Germans were bestial “Huns” who would bayonet and chop off the hands of Belgian babies. This was such a big deal at the time that, as historian Thomas Fleming writes: “Clarence Darrow, the famously iconoclastic American lawyer…went to France later in 1915 and searched in vain for a single eyewitness who could confirm even one of the…stories.”

A more recent example is the 40-beheaded babies myth that quickly emerged during the initial months of the Oct. 7th, 2023 Israeli-Hamas war based primarily on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli soldier and a guy picking up dead bodies (see the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary by Max Blumenthal, and ‘What Really Happened on October 7’ by Double Down News). Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Furthermore, much of the destruction during the early days of the war was due, not to some maniacal non-Homo sapiens Hamas fighters purposely massacring people as if they were WWI German Huns, but by the ‘fog of war’ as Israeli soldiers with powerful weapons caused much destruction, including of their own via the so-called Hannibal directive to prevent the capturing of hostages. The famed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admitted in a conversation: “…the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers…This is what I heard all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.” Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin made a video walking by war-destroyed cars saying, “The place where I’m standing now, is where they brought all the burned-out cars...I call this place the Israeli Auschwitz.” In January 2025, the Israeli government passed a law which states: “Anyone who says or writes things denying the October 7 massacre[while ‘expressing sympathy’ for Hamas]…will be sentenced to five years in jail.”

The book “The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure” documents how there were over 200 articles since 1850 mentioning the plight, peril, annihilation, extermination, etc. of 6 million Jews, before the allegedly real mass-gassings-Holocaust even began. Naive thinkers erroneously see this as proof that “The Jews” are malicious liars because they do not understand how harassment of Jews for centuries has created ‘fog of war’-like conditions that have understandably shaped Jewish culture to be more susceptible to creating and spreading such myths.

A pattern similar to the above happens with TV weathermen where probabilities and statistics, and “interests converge” causing some to be busted exaggerating stronger winds for sensationalism, ratings, urging extra caution (noble lie) , and so on. Both weathermen and Jews find themselves in an environment where some will be more statistically likely to neglect-lie-exaggerate and ultimately spark myths (worse than really expected weather, and maliciousness by non-Jews respectively), yet it would be a gigantic error to label weathermen and Jews as a whole profession or culture-identity liars. A final similar example is how many famous, wealthy, and outspoken men, who given the large number of people who want to see them silenced or harmed, coupled with the financial incentives of women and lawyers to gain compensation, and, again, inevitable probabilities and statistics, cause such men to be sometimes hounded by politically-financially-motivated sexual misconduct allegations, with many ultimately unjustly bankrupted or jailed as a result.

The post-WWII Nuremberg Trials which birthed the mass-gassings myth and their countless ramifications were similar to the famed Stalinist ‘Moscow Show Trials’(1936-1938) overseen by Stalin’s prosecutor Andrey Vyshinsky where dozens of innocent people were tortured into confessions and killed. Here is a great example of Vyshinsky’s legal oratory during Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’:

“Shoot these rabid dogs! Death to this gang who hide their ferocious teeth, their eagle claws, from the people! Down with that vulture Trotsky, from whose mouth a bloody venom drips, putrefying the great ideals of Marxism!” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 750)

From the five remaining original Politburo members who took part in the 1917 October Revolution which brought Lenin and his Bolsheviks to power, all except Trotsky were executed. Trotsky went into exile in Mexico, but Stalin still managed to get him assassinated in 1940.

Here is part of Kamenev’s confession, which conveniently incriminates other leaders:

“I, Kamenev, together with Zinoviev and Trotsky, organised and guided this conspiracy. My motives? I had become convinced that the party’s – Stalin’s policy – was successful and victorious. We, the opposition, had banked on a split in the party, but this hope proved groundless. We could no longer count on any serious domestic difficulties to allow us to overthrow Stalin’s leadership. We were actuated by boundless hatred and by lust of power.”

The farce of Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’ was not widely understood until after his death when successor Nikita Khrushchev shook the world by admitting Stalin’s tyranny as the cause of the trials and their extent. In February 25th 1956 Khrushchev mentioned:

“The commission has become acquainted with a large quantity of materials in the NKVD[Soviet secret police] archives and with other documents. It has established many facts pertaining to the fabrication of cases against communists, to false accusations, to glaring abuses of socialist legality, which resulted in the death of innocent people. It became apparent that many party, Soviet and economic activists who in 1937-1938 were branded “enemies” were actually never enemies, spies, wreckers, etc., but were always honest communists. They were merely stigmatised [as enemies]. Often, no longer able to bear barbaric tortures, they charged themselves (at the order of the investigative judges/falsifiers) with all kinds of grave and unlikely crimes… It was determined that of the 139 members and candidates of the central committee who were elected at the 17th congress, 98 persons, i.e., 70 per cent, were arrested and shot (mostly in 1937-1938)…The only reasons why 70 per cent of the central committee members and candidates elected at the 17th congress were branded as enemies of the party and of the people were because honest communists were slandered, accusations against them were fabricated, and revolutionary legality was gravely undermined…The same fate met not only central committee members but also the majority of the delegates to the 17th party congress. Of 1,966 delegates with either voting or advisory rights, 1,108 persons were arrested on charges of anti-revolutionary crimes, i.e., decidedly more than a majority. This very fact shows how absurd, wild and contrary to common sense were the charges of counterrevolutionary crimes made out, as we now see, against a majority of participants at the 17th party congress.”

At the Nuremberg Trials, the presiding Soviet judge was Stalin’s “Show Trials” liar-murderer-judge, Iona Nikitchenko who mentioned in the led up to the Trials, “If… the judge is supposed to be impartial, it would only lead to unnecessary delays.”

The Soviet legal strategy at the Trials was orchestrated by Andrey Vyshinsky. What could possibly go wrong!?!?! Understandably vengeful, negligent, and fraudulent Communist Polish and Soviet legal authorities falsely blamed the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Fabricated-exaggerated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official Trial documents and has been gathered by Carlos Porter in his book ‘Made In Russia: The Holocaust’, percolated its way through the Trials falsely claiming that the evil non-Homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in German chemist Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, which the Germans were helpless to defend themselves against due to the rules of the Trials as further shown below (see the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’).

For obvious understandable reasons given Hitler’s antisemitism many Jews did their utmost to both, push for the creation of such trials, and then to play a leading role in them. Some readers might remember U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd who had a presidential campaign in 2008. His father, Thomas J. Dodd, was probably the most important member of the U.S. delegation after lead U.S. prosecutor Robert Jackson. In a letter to his wife on Sept. 25th 1945 he commented on the overwhelming Jewish influence on the Trials:

“You know how I have despised anti-Semitism. You know how strongly I feel toward those who preach intolerance of any kind. With that knowledge –you will understand when I tell you that this staff is about seventy-five percent Jewish. Now my point is that the Jews should stay away from this trial -- for their own sake. For –mark this well– the charge ‘a war for the Jews’ is still being made and in the post-war years it will be made again and again. The too large percentage of Jewish men and women here will be cited as proof of this charge. Sometimes it seems that the Jews will never learn about these things. They seem intent on bringing new difficulties down on their own heads. I do not like to write about this matter –it is distasteful to me– but I am disturbed about it.”

Another reason to doubt-dismiss much that emerged from the Nuremberg Trials is that the rules of the Trials made it impossible for the Germans to properly defend themselves and debunk the absurd allegations and evidence presented against them. The rules of the Trials gave the prosecution enormous power to accept as fact any “official” documents submitted by the Allies[Vyshinsky-etc.] and to dismiss documents provided by the Germans. For example Article 19 specified that: “The Tribunal shall not be bound by technical rules of evidence…and shall admit any evidence which it deems to have probative value.” German Foreign Minister von Ribbentrop pointed out some of the obstacles put up in his particular case:

“The defense had no fair chance to defend German foreign policy. Our prepared application for the submission of evidence was not allowed … Without good cause being shown, half of the 300 documents which the defense prepared were not admitted. Witnesses and affidavits were only admitted after the prosecution had been heard; most of them were rejected… Correspondence between Hitler and Chamberlain, reports by ambassadors and diplomatic minutes, etc., were rejected. Only the prosecution, not the defense, had access to German and foreign archives. The prosecution only searched for incriminating documents and their use was biased. It knowingly concealed exonerating documents and withheld them from the defense.”

Although unknown but to a tiny few at the time of the Nuremberg Trials, but widely known today even by mainstream Holocaust experts-theologians, Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss had been brutally tortured for 3 days by his British captors to get his mass-gassings-exterminationist confession-testimony, which then played a massive role in further fooling and reassuring the already vengeful-corrupt-negligent Soviets and all involved in the Nuremberg Trials. This is all part of the “fog of war” from which would emerge the mainstream Holocaust myth and eventual Holocaustianity. And all without some Jewish “formal conspiracy”. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

In addition to Germar above showing how none of the leading Polish judges and historians most involved with piecing together the mythical mainstream narrative were Jewish, neither were Stalin, Vyshinsky, or Nikitchenko.

As expected from a forced labor camp like Auschwitz, the Germans left mountains of medical records and not one document, communication, or letter referring to mass-gassings or exterminations of Jews (see “Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates”). The massive post-war writings of Churchill, Eisenhower, and French leader Charles de Gaulle, say nothing about mass purposeful exterminations of Jews and much less via gas-chambers. The British had access to secret communications from Auschwitz where nothing about mass killings was mentioned (see “Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust, Myth & Reality”). Understandable “fog of war”-like conditions, noble lies, incentives, and inevitable statistics led to many people negligently spreading rumors or making up false stories (see the entry “False Witnesses” in Germar’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’). If just one day of heavy fighting involving 3,000-5,000 Hamas fighters on Oct. 7th, 2023, and a much freer Israeli press that could investigate-debunk ‘fog of war’ atrocity myths led to the 40-beheaded-babies and other myths that are still being parroted-believed by many, it makes perfect sense that more and bigger myths-rumors would arise in the massive WWII, and especially given the understandably vengeful-vindictive Soviet control and lack of intellectual freedom for the Germans. Regarding Auschwitz and how statistically people will inevitably emerge that spread rumors-falsehoods Germar mentions, “What is the probability that among 240,000 survivors, potential witnesses, you find…liars that just make up stuff? 1%? That would give you 2,400 witnesses who would tell stories? And the other 230,000 or so who don’t tell any story…That’s why we have hundreds of Auschwitz witnesses tell us stories, but we have hundreds of thousands who don’t.”

After the collapse of the Soviet Union(1991), the total number of people estimated by the coerced, competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Waclaw Dlugoborski, the former head of research at the Auschwitz Museum admits how coercion is what kept exaggerations-myths-lies going:

“Up until 1989 in eastern Europe, a prohibition against casting doubt upon the figure of 4 million killed was in force; at the memorial site of Auschwitz, employees who doubted the correctness of the estimate were threatened with disciplinary measures” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 14 September 1998)

About a month before the Nuremberg Trials began (11/20/1945), as the disease-ridden and war-torn camps with their emaciated survivors further provided the environment from which exterminationist and mass-gassings myths would arise, David Ben-Gurion visited the Dachau and Bergen-Belsen camps from about October 21-25, 1945 and told students at Hebrew University on November 28 that:

“I have just come back from the internment camps of Europe where I looked on the survivors of the Nazi charnel houses. I was in Dachau and Belsen. I saw chambers where hundreds of Jews were throttled every day. They were brought naked, as if to bathe, and the Nazis would peer through peepholes and watch them writhing in their death agonies.”

However, as the ‘fog of war’ cleared and understandably vengeful atrocity myths were overcome, it was eventually recognized, even by Yad Vashem and today’s mainstream Holocaust scholars-theologians, that Dachau and Bergen-Belsen had not been extermination camps and no gas chambers were used in them. It makes perfect sense that David Ben Gurion would be one of the victims or ardent believers of mass-gassings myths for the same reasons Lenin was a leading believer of Marxist mythology.

It is also important to bring attention to Jewish-born revisionists-deniers like Ron Unz and Paul Eisen. I think an excellent way to start a conversation that deals with this complex subject goes something like this:

“Yes, I doubt, or you could even say deny, the mainstream mass-gassings Holocaust narrative. Are you aware of Jewish-born scholar Ron Unz? He studied physics and history, has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, and has written a masterful essay ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ that I’ve found very persuasive.”

In an interview Ron further elaborates on the evolved-mythical (NOT conspired) nature of the Holocaust when he mentions:

“I would bet…that virtually all of the supporters of the Holocaust these days…in terms of the prominent academics or people sort of pushing it, they all believe in it… they may be sort of like nervous and skeptical about different elements of it, you know, particular details or something like that… it’s been part of the sort of framework that they’ve grown up with their entire lives… The fact that, for example, it was created by one group[inmates] and then picked up by another group[soviets] and then heavily promoted by a third group[Zionists]. I mean, that’s the way it is with lots of sort of stories or issues over time.” (Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)



Paul Eisen’s autobiographical essays ‘How I Became a Holocaust Denier’ and ‘My Life as a Holocaust Denier’ are full of wisdom and ideal for fellow smarter apes who “identify as Jewish”. And lastly his ‘The Holocaust Wars’ provides another superb introduction to revisionism.

Additional Important Points.

#1. Chemical analysis of the alleged mass-gassings extermination sites at Auschwitz by Germar Rudolf showed that the mass-gassings could not have taken place as commonly believed (see “The Chemistry of Auschwitz”). Germar was sent to jail for over 3.5 years due to his report. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system, Germar writes :

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? ‘[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.’” (“Lectures on the Holocaust” p.514)

Amazing! How can one be made a criminal for questioning, “the self-evidence of the Holocaust” given the easily verifiable facts above? As I further write in article “Why We Should All Be Holocaust Deniers”:

Whether we are trying to discover how to build a better car, improve health, what happened in the complex past, or any information which includes the TRUTH, it is through freedom of speech and its emerging peace and competition of ideas, as people-companies scrutinize-evaluate-copy information, that we discover and spread the best innovations-information-truths. Coercion, whether it would be by older religious priesthoods or Socialist-Communist ‘central planning’ competition-immune bureaucracies, destroys this process of ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ that continuously creates and spreads superior information and reorders mankind in increasingly advanced ways, and unjustly brings pain and suffering to people who have not harmed anyone or damaged their property…. As part of his trial, Germar gave long testimony explaining how such persecution went against everything “Western” culture had achieved and much more, and also took careful notes about the trial with the hope of someday publishing a book about the ordeal (it was published a few years later as Resistance is Obligatory). From jail, Germar exchanged his trial notes with a supporter by mail, which would once again make him a criminal and bring another prosecution, when authorities read his mail and discovered he was planning to once again publish forbidden ideas. Mind-blowing! The German authorities could have easily looked for flaws in his research and expose either an incompetent or perhaps malicious researcher, but in true medieval-coercive-priesthood style “the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.” Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights reads: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.” …Civilization can only be sustained by the peace and ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ that emerges from freedom. Future generations, which will only exist thanks to having preserved freedom, will look back in history, and rightly identify and remember those who really understood and fought for freedom. If you really want to do something worthwhile that will be remembered and appreciated by future generations, you fight for freedom and thus join Mises in his: “intellectual battle… the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us.”

The criminalization of speech and its emerging competition and spread of superior ideas early in the Bolshevik revolution is what allowed the flawed communist-Marxist ideology, identity, and resulting Soviet state to both emerge and last as long as it did, leading, per Germar, “to a mis-development, to disfigurations of society because it cannot freely develop the best way.”

Furthermore, during the 1998 trial of Swiss author Jürgen Graf for criticizing the mainstream mass-gassing narrative, Wolfgang Fröhlich, an Austrian chemical engineer who specialized in poison gasses testified in court regarding the reasons why he felt the mass-gassings with Zyklon B was not possible as commonly believed. Upon finishing his testimony, the prosecutor told him, “I hereby ask the court to bring charges against you for racial discrimination”. Wolfgang would eventually spend 16 years in jail for repeatedly challenging the mainstream narrative. Surreal! People should learn about and be able to quickly explain the absurdity and cruelty of holocaust denial laws and bring attention to real intellectual heroes-martyrs like Germar, Jürgen, Wolfgang, David Irving, Robert Faurisson, Fredrick Töben, Günter Deckert, Ernst Zündel and more (see my presentation “Martyrs of Holocaust Denial Laws” and “Germar Rudolf discusses the lives of many revisionists”).

#2. People should not make anti-Jewish fallacies like portraying the Holocaust as a Jewish-created lie, refer to Jews as satanic or fall for the usual anti-Jewish tropes. Polish politician and denier Grzegorz Braun mentioned on Nov. 24th, 2025 outside of Auschwitz-Birkenau that “Poland is for Poles, not Jews”, even though there are synagogues in Poland that go back to the early 1400s. He referred to a bill that would encourage Jewish living in Poland as being akin to “inviting Hannibal Lecter to move in next door.” These fallacies understandably scare-radicalize Jews and rightly sympathetic supporters, which then rightly grows a sympathy for Jews which is unfortunately wasted in ideas and policies like hate speech and denial laws, as well as further support for Zionism and its bound-to-fail strategy to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies via separation and the coercion of a ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine. Since fallacies can only be discovered and overcome via the competition of ideas, reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education, and hate speech laws and Zionism only add more reasons to dislike the fellow homo sapiens who “identify as Jewish”, they inevitably increase the polarizations, coercion, wars and chaos, thus inadvertently turning many Jews and their sympathetic supporters into fifth-columnists of coercion-tyranny needed to sustain bad ideas which only exacerbate the very problems they were meant to solve similar to Socialists who with the best of intentions fooled themselves into tyrannical and chaotic states like the former Soviet Union. In addition to his anti-Jewish fallacies and policies like the racist-absurd Nuremberg Laws which prevented Jews from marrying non-Jews, properly criticizing Hitler’s Socialist and racist fallacies is also helpful (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’ and this presentation)



As cohesive visible movements, Jews have thus far fooled themselves into erroneously overcoming antisemitism first via atheist-Socialism-Marxism, and then via Zionism.

Lingering anti-Jewish restrictions in Tsarist Russia in the late 1800s compared to the rest of the Western world where Jews had gained freedom and equal rights decades earlier, like restricting where Jews could live and educational quotas, unfortunately fooled many Jews into being leaders in militant atheistic-Socialist-Marxist movements and in efforts to violently overthrow the Orthodox Christian Tsarist regime. While Jews were about 4-5% of the Russian Empire’s population, significantly concentrated in the ‘Pale of Settlement’, they made up about 30% of those arrested for anti-government political-revolutionary crimes. The Bund (General Jewish Workers’ Union in Lithuania, Poland, and Russia), founded in 1897 became the largest Socialist-Atheist-Marxist group in Russia by 1906. Coupled with centuries-old religious-based antisemitism, this further contributed to sporadic pogroms against Jews, which further misled many Jews into violent-dangerous Marxist fallacies leading to their disastrous over-representation in Lenin’s Bolshevik revolution in 1917 (per Putin, “the first Soviet government…composition was 80-85 percent Jewish”). This horrible overrepresentation understandably fooled Hitler and countless others into seeing the Bolshevik calamity and Soviet Union as some nefarious Jewish plot to control the world as Hitler famously writes in Mein Kampf, “In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world.”

Today, not just Zionism, but the even more simplistic-tribalistic-fanatical-dangerous Holocaustianized Zionism is the main polarizing ideology in the world as summarized by US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.” One of today’s leading Zionist ideologues Haviv Rettir Gur also neatly summarizes the simplistic Manichean polarizations when he said, “Russia’s cooperation with Iran is a lifeline for Iran. It’s part of that whole oil system through China that keeps the IRGC from collapsing…The only useful thing to do now is to support Ukraine as much as possible. It’s good for Israel. It’s good for Ukraine.”

Marx made a monumental error when he famously wrote that “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property”. Leading Zionist ideologue Jabotinsky too made a massive error when he wrote in his MUST-BE-READ article “The Iron Wall” (1923),“We hold that Zionism is moral and just…There is no other morality.” Bright and determined people fooling themselves into flawed ideologies happens all the time. Everyone knows Cubans are the master race. We produced the greatest bodybuilder of all time who even defeated Arnold Schwarzenegger, three-time Mr. Olympia winner (1967-1969) Sergio ‘The Myth’ Oliva. Fidel Castro; the greatest, most charismatic with the longest speeches, and longest serving Communist dictator who even fathered the future Canadian prime minister :-). The greatest Spanish-speaking singer, Roberto Carlos (he was born in Brazil and Spanish is a second language but we still claim him as Cuban). And of course the greatest chess player of all time, José Raúl Capablanca. Yet Cuba is still run by Socialist mythology. If it can happen to us, it can happen to lesser fellow Homo-sapiens who “identify as Jewish”. Mens rea.

Revisionist-denial material, as well as content helping Jews realize that Zionism was a mistake, like the excellent and recently published book “Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History” by Benjamin Moser (1, 2, my review-discussion), Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro’s ‘The Empty Wagon: Zionism’s Journey from Identity Crisis to Identity Theft’ (1), Prof. Yakof Rabkin’s ‘Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes’ (1) and so on, should be courteously and courageously spread, especially to Jews, while we still have the freedom and civilization to do so. If these vital subjects are not properly discussed, they will be improperly discussed by people making anti-Jewish fallacies which will only increase the chaos.

Suggested resources:

‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ by Ron Unz.

Austrian Economics, Historical Revisionism, and a Free-Market One-State Solution to the Zionist Error By Jorge Besada.

Understanding World War II: The Shaping Event of Our Modern World. By Ron Unz.

Rothbard's "The Zionist Conquest of American Opinion" By Jorge Besada.

Less Marx, More Mises: Sparking the Misesian Worldwide Free Market ‘Austrian Economics’ Real Capitalism Revolution. By Jorge Besada.

The large collection of excellent Holocaust-related documentaries by Germar Rudolf.

Holocaust Encyclopedia: uncensored and unconstrained. By Germar Rudolf.

Video: Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and ‘Austrian Economics’ By Jorge Besada.