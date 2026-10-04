Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Jorge Besada reviews "Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History" by Benjamin Moser.

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Also in Rumble here:

https://rumble.com/v7gdwsi-jorge-besada-reviews-anti-zionism-a-jewish-history-by-benjamin-moser..html

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