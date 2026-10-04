Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Jorge Besada reviews "Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History" by Benjamin Moser.The Civilized ApeOct 04, 20261ShareTranscriptAlso in Rumble here:https://rumble.com/v7gdwsi-jorge-besada-reviews-anti-zionism-a-jewish-history-by-benjamin-moser..htmlDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJorge Besada - The Civilized ApeSubscribeAuthorsThe Civilized ApeRecent PostsJorge Besada on the Jerm Warfare podcast. Austrian Economics and Zionism.Sep 23 • The Civilized ApeKelly Patrick Show - 6/4/2026. Jew-Gentile fallacies and ramifications (antisemitism, WWII, Zionism, Holocaust). Jun 5 • The Civilized ApeMy parts explaining economics in debate vs socialists. Decent 16 minute intro to freedom-Capitalism.Apr 9 • The Civilized ApeThe Free Market One State Solution To The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.Mar 30 • The Civilized Ape"Overcoming Antisemitic and Zionist Fallacies." Jorge Besada on the Kelly Patrick Show.Mar 26 • The Civilized ApeThoughts regarding Zionist ideology of NY vs Israeli Jews after watching Daniel Gordis' last videoMar 19 • The Civilized ApeOvercoming Imperialist, Socialist, Antisemitic, and Zionist fallacies. Appearance on the 'Kelly Patrick Show' podcast.Mar 17 • The Civilized Ape