Kelly Patrick Show - 6/4/2026. Jew-Gentile fallacies and ramifications (antisemitism, WWII, Zionism, Holocaust).

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptKelly Patrick Show - 6/4/2026. Jew-Gentile fallacies and ramifications (antisemitism, WWII, Zionism, Holocaust). The Civilized ApeJun 05, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJorge Besada - The Civilized ApeSubscribeAuthorsThe Civilized ApeRecent PostsMy parts explaining economics in debate vs socialists. Decent 16 minute intro to freedom-Capitalism.Apr 9 • The Civilized ApeThe Free Market One State Solution To The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.Mar 30 • The Civilized Ape"Overcoming Antisemitic and Zionist Fallacies." Jorge Besada on the Kelly Patrick Show.Mar 26 • The Civilized ApeThoughts regarding Zionist ideology of NY vs Israeli Jews after watching Daniel Gordis' last videoMar 19 • The Civilized ApeOvercoming Imperialist, Socialist, Antisemitic, and Zionist fallacies. Appearance on the 'Kelly Patrick Show' podcast.Mar 17 • The Civilized ApeThe Condensed "influencer" Edition of F.A. Hayek's 'The Road To Serfdom' Dec 5, 2025 • The Civilized ApeA Brief Overview Of How The World Works Based On Hayek's Ideas. Dec 15, 2018Dec 4, 2025 • The Civilized Ape