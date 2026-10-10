The great freemarketeers and thus Ludwig von Mises loving Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey are being persecuted by competition-immune medical bureaucrats and modern day Soviet-like Trofim Lysenkos. Please learn about these great fellow free marketeers and consider helping them via
https://www.givesendgo.com/can-you-help-dr-sam
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Learn about and consider supporting Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey.
The great freemarketeers and thus Ludwig von Mises loving Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey are being persecuted by competition-immune medical bureaucrats and modern day Soviet-like Trofim Lysenkos. Please learn about these great fellow free marketeers and consider helping them via
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