Martyrs of Holocaust Denial Laws

Overview of Jew-Gentile frictions and some of the people sent to prison for doubting mainstream significantly Soviet-Stalinist-created mass-gassings Holocaust narrative.



Also uploaded to X with timestamps there.



00:25 about Jorge Besada and description of talk.

01:27 The those of Ludwig von Mises, focus on fallacies.

04:55 Overview of recent Jew-Gentile conflicts

10:25 Socialism led to USSR with “experts” and millions ultimately being wrong. Are we killing galileos via denial laws?

11:45 How fog of war leads to atrocity myths, WWI, 40 beheaded babies, mass gassings.

20:40 If 40 beheaded babies myth grew from 3000 people fighting for 2 days, Imagine WWII?

21:35 The German legal system, Germar Rudolf’s

@GermarRudolf

order.

25:50 Frederick Tobin, Ernst Zundel…

34:45 Zundel’s Lawyer, the incredible Doug Christie

41:18 Germar Rudolf, autobiographical part regarding how he came to doubt.

49:27 Germar can’t trust people with Nazi sympathies, but he finally stumbles upon the Charles Darwin of Revisionism, Paul Rassinier.

53:01 Jurgen Graf… Marries Russian archivist who says Auschwitz archives had NOTHING about mass gassings.

57:30 Wolfgang Frohlich, chemical engineer, 16 years in jail for refusing to change mind about science.

58:05 Horst Mahler. Made many anti-Jewish fallacies.

01:01:00 Gunter Deckert, 5 years in jail. And Vincent Reynouard.

01:02:00 Sylvia Stolz, Zundel’s lawyer. 3.5 years

01:02:30 Historian David Irving . 3 years (jail and probation)

01:03:45 Dieudonné, the french Dave Chapelle.

01:04:49 Presentation ends. Open mic begins.

01:08:01 Domi elaborates on how Wolfgang frohlich kept repeatedly breaking the law by denying holo and sending letters to officials, that it was not one long sentence. Domi cant empathize for people like Wolfgang who bring this upon themselves by repeatedly breaking the law.

01:10:00 Jorge praises wolfgang and sees him as a monumental hero for continuing to express his doubt while knowing he will remain in jail.

01:32:40 Jorge elaborates how Hitler’s antisemitism, even from Mein Kampf days, was never about slaughtering all jews. The major ill treatment of Jews via uprooting and camps-ghettoes and plans to remove Jews from society was due to the escalations brought about by WWII, EXACTLY as the Americans uprooted the Japanese.