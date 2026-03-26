"Overcoming Antisemitic and Zionist Fallacies." Jorge Besada on the Kelly Patrick Show.

It is also available here in X with clickable TOC:



00:00 Intro, 'The Austrian School of Economics', the 'Ethos' of Ludwig von Mises.

03:28 Hayek on misguided 'high-minded idealist' like Einstein being a perfect example via paper in 1949.

5:40 Austrian Economics 101. private property-> freedom to trade -> creation and spread of superior information via competition. Socialism is always a calamity.

12:15 WWI, learning from history, atrocity myths.

15:30 10 Anti-Jewish fallacies.

30:19 Why Zionism is a failed ideology and totally disconnected from the God of Abraham. And could only increase antisemitism and violence.

37:30 The "Zionification" and thus mutation-destruction of Jewish civilized pro-peace and dialogue ideology.

40:40 Tons of anti-Zionist Jews. Yakov Rabkin, Jeffrey Sachs, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, etc. Being anti-Zionist is NOT antisemitic. Being anti-Communist is not anti-Cuban.

41:20 Modern anti-Jewish fallacies by the heroic Dan Bilzerian, Jake Shields, and Candace Owens.

1:04:07 Jewish fallacies. Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. Misguided 'Jewish Supremacism'

1:10:40 Zionists are essentially communists. People who fell for a flawed ideology that created perverse incentives that must destroy freedom of speech and civilization.

1:14:05 We must have a viable solution that can lead people to peace and prosperity.