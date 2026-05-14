[public draft, last updated on 5/15/2026]

Introduction.

European Imperialism, Nazism, and Socialism, should be seen, not as the result of simplistic malice or stupidity, but as flawed ideologies that understandably made sense to many intellectuals and well-intentioned people. As 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek writes:

“It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced.” (Hayek, “Law, Legislation and Liberty, Volume 1: Rules and Order”, p. 70)

Hayek again:

”Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin, appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.” (Hayek, “Law Legislation and Liberty. Volume 2: The Mirage of Social Justice”, p.134)

Just like Socialism was a flawed ideology that led to the evolution of an incentive structure that fooled millions into tyrannical-chaotic states like the Soviet Union, Maoist China, and my native Cuba, so is Zionism and resulting Israeli state. Zionism is actually far, far deadlier, because unlike Socialism’s flaws, which have been relatively simple and already significantly overcome via economic arguments as we will briefly summarize below, Zionism’s flaws are far more complex, thus still fooling many of our brightest minds and increasing their calamitous effects as the recent-ongoing Gaza-Lebanon-Iran wars and related global polarizations are clearly showing, as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

One of the many reasons why Jew-Gentile misunderstandings, antisemitism, and emerging Zionist disaster persists and expands, is because we do not even have a well-designed solution that can show a transition to a future of peace and prosperity for all. The Soviets-Communists had a similar problem. “If you get rid of the central planning bureaucracy which is the only employer, won’t that lead to an unproductive chaos?” Everyone is ideologically trapped. Zionist ideologues can only envision more wars, more expulsions of Palestinians, more “necessary control” of the West Bank, Gaza, parts of Lebanon and Syria, more ‘hate speech’ laws to make criminals out of the increasing number of people making antisemitic fallacies, and anti-Zionists like myself who feel like the current Israeli (‘Jewish State’), like the former Soviet Union, should be replaced by something else. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, “If you’re an anti-Zionist, you’re an anti-Semite”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, and ‘Judeophobia: A History’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become… a sort of Stalinism.”

With the best of intentions many intellectual leaders, including prominent Jewish critics of Israel, like famed linguist Noam Chomsky and economist-diplomat Jeffrey Sachs, believe we’ll solve the chaos by pushing for a two-state solution and thus a Palestinian state regardless of Israeli-Zionist opposition. But I agree with Netanyahu and feel like this is just a recipe for a better armed anti-Israel resistance that will only make future military conflicts deadlier. This understandably only further scares and radicalizes the Israelis-Zionists into more censorship and violence against critics of Zionism. We are in a race against time because technology is making it increasingly easy for small groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis to develop deadlier and more sophisticated weapons. And Zionist ideologues have better ways to spy on the whole planet and silence-coerce-kill critics. It should be obvious, as reality is increasingly showing, how this process can only end in a final world-war-like calamity-tyranny-chaos.

Just like the vital ideas of Galileo, Copernicus and Bruno regarding the earth not being the center of the universe took a while to spread and eventually make these men intellectual giants, so are the ideas of ‘The Austrian School of Economics’ regarding the workings and evolution of the socioeconomic order. Men like founder Carl Menger (1840-1921), Jewish-born Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973), F.A. Hayek (1899-1992), and Jewish-born Murray N. Rothbard (1926-1995) will eventually be more widely known and likewise recognized as key intellectual giants. The main reason why mankind is still mired in conflict is because their vital ideas have yet to become more widely known. However, astute observers can see how the ‘The Austrians’ are the intellectual backbone of most prominent free market think-tanks like the Ludwig von Mises Institute and CATO, as well as free market ideologues like famed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who got on the intellectual path towards freedom and capitalism when she read Hayek’s classic book ‘The Road To Serfdom’ soon after its publication in 1944 while an undergraduate at Oxford when she was 18. So did three-time US Presidential candidate and former congressmen Dr. Ron Paul who writes:

“My introduction to Austrian economics came when I was studying medicine at Duke University and came across a copy of Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom. After devouring this, I was determined to read whatever I could find on what I thought was this new school of economic thought—especially the works of Mises”

And extremely important for our purposes in unexpected ways, Argentinian president Javier Milei is today’s most popular proponent of “Austrian Economics”. Milei frequently gives speeches where he brings up Mises, Hayek, Rothbard, as well as living “Austrians” like Israel Kirzner, Prof. Walter Block, and arguably the most impactful “Austrian” in the Spanish-speaking world, Prof. Jesus Huerta de Soto, at the most prominent geopolitical institutions like the World Economic Forum and the Hoover Institution where Milei mentioned “I adhere to the Austrian school of economics.” Frequently interrupted by thunderous applause by Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders as if he were a new Moses, Milei gave a speech at the Israeli Knesset on June 11, 2025 bringing attention to the great Murray Rothbard. Milei also distributes books of “The Austrians” to leaders like French president Emmanuel Macron, and Pope Francis whom he gave a copy of Hayek’s ‘The Fatal Conceit: The Errors of Socialism’.

Ludwig von Mises writes:

“History speaks only to those people who know how to interpret it on the ground of correct theories.”

The “Austrians” knew Socialism was a failed ideology because they had the “correct theories”. And Hayek and Rothbard also knew Zionism, at least the current version Netanyahu and most Israelis keep pushing, was and remains disastrous. What follows below is a very condensed summary of some of the vital insights of ‘The Austrians’ which will provide the “correct theories” needed to properly understand:

The workings and emergence of the modern global free market socioeconomic order. The rise and fall of European imperialist mythology as well as the rise and fall of Socialist mythology and resulting Soviet Union. This will provide great examples of how intelligent people fool themselves into tyranny-chaos. The emergence of anti-Jewish fallacies (antisemitism) and how they fueled the growth of flawed Zionist ideology leading to WWII, the Israeli-Palestinians conflict and more. How the ‘fog of war’ and understandably vengeful, corrupt, and negligent Polish and Stalinist bureaucrats in the post WWII Nuremberg Trials created the maniacal mass-gassings exterminationist Holocaust myth and its countless ramifications. How via economic education and a One State solution inspired by Hayek’s proposals can quickly get mankind on a path to skyrocketing prosperity.

The Wisdom of Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’: The Emergence of freedom, Capitalism, and ‘The Social Organism’.

Until the late 1700s the vast majority of people lived in small, simple, easy to understand, and nearly self-sufficient farming towns. As key innovations arose like the printing press, engines and emerging factories, the rate at which mankind could transform raw materials into wealth was rapidly increasing in cities. A growing class of businessmen-entrepreneurs were constantly innovating, and due to people’s increasing ‘freedom to trade’ their ‘private property’ only for things they deemed superior alternatives, entrepreneurs also had to copy the innovations of competitors thus inadvertently creating and spreading superior information. Competition between increasingly wealthy-productive factories-entrepreneurs motivated them to pay increasing amounts of wealth for labor relative to what people could earn in farms causing people to move to cities. This process of ‘economic competition’ or ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ turned cities and the entire planet into a distributed supercomputer that continuously creates and spreads superior information and reorders mankind in increasingly productive and technologically advanced states.

Thanks to the finance-banking industries and the phenomenon of interest rates people would be motivated to lend wealth they would have otherwise consumed to entrepreneurs who’d borrow and consume it (costs) while reordering society in a manner that produced (sales revenue) enough wealth to pay back the loans with interest thus being profitable and greatly increasing the rate at which the socioeconomic order grew. Finance-banking also made it possible for entrepreneurs to easily acquire wealth to carry out big projects which would have been impossible to carry out if they were limited to the savings of friends and family. Thus in addition to ‘economic competition’, the finance-banking industry gave society a further ‘computational boost’ as it incentivized the accumulation of wealth and its pairing with minds-entrepreneurs who had superior profitable-wealth-increasing information with the interest rate acting as a sort of barometer helping coordinate who should do the saving or investing (borrowing) (see ‘Interest Rates, Computational Boosts, and the Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle’).

Morals are ways of acting; they too are information which also emerges and spreads thanks to the inadvertent increase in freedom and its emerging ‘economic competition’. It is hard-working, courteous people, that treat customers and coworkers with mutual respect, in a manner that maximizes cooperation and profitability regardless of age, sex, religion, or race, who thanks to competition, motivate everyone else to be likewise. As Hayek writes:

“Competition is, after all, always a process in which a small number makes it necessary for larger numbers to do what they do not like, be it to work harder, to change habits, or to devote a degree of attention, continuous application, or regularity to their work which without competition would not be needed.” (Hayek, “Law Legislation and Liberty. Volume 3: The Political Order of a Free People, p. 77)

By the late 1800s most large cities in the world, from NYC to Shanghai, were increasingly being organized by private businessmen and citizens who wore some kind of business suit, priding themselves in hard work, honesty, self-reliance, toleration, and the wealth and prosperity they brought.

Knowing that private property and emerging freedom to trade and economic competition is the simple concept or tradition that leads to a chain-reaction of incentives which creates civilization, we can look at the past and easily see that those cultures whose customs(software) inadvertently respected ‘private property’ and thus individual liberty more and more (‘Thou shalt not steal’), as well as tamed-brainwashed our animalistic instincts (‘Anyone who has sexual relations with an animal is to be put to death’ Exodus 22:19), would inadvertently gain the benefits of superior ‘competitive knowledge discovery’, thus become more advanced-powerful, and as they grew, they would inadvertently spread the very customs and evolving economic system (capitalism) that allowed them to reach such relative heights.

Now, very important! Were the above changes that over thousands of years transformed money-less tribes from living by the ‘law of the jungle’, to increasingly respecting individual rights and private property leading to the emergence of modern capitalism the result of the plans or design of some great intellectuals? No. Just like language is a complex and vital communication and coordination system that is, in the words of Adam Ferguson: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design”, so are the socioeconomic institutions associated with Capitalism like private property, money, interest rates and economic competition, as Carl Menger writes: “the unintended product of historical development…the unintended result of individual human efforts (pursuing individual interests) without a common will directed toward their establishment.” Just like through a non-designed evolutionary process cells created the respiratory-digestive-nervous-etc. “systems” that coordinate multicellular life, so has homo sapiens created the mechanisms (private property, money, finance-banking) that coordinate, what Menger and Herbert Spencer so cleverly called, ‘The Social Organism’ (see ‘Carl Menger’s Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights’).



Thus we can see how ‘private property’ and its emerging freedom and ‘economic competition’, as opposed to leading to chaos, is what 1) enables and motivates the discovery and spread of superior information and subsequent social order, 2) civilizes us, 3) protects us from being coerced into doing something we don’t want and thus allows us to live our lives as we wish, 4) and is vital for discovering the truth. Freedom is the ultimate algorithm!

Since these changes were NOT designed by man’s “reason”, evolved and “unintended”, their benefits were not widely understood which led to the rapid spread of erroneous ideologies-mythologies like racist European imperialism, Socialism, and Zionism.

The Rise and Fall of Imperialist and Racist Ideologies.

Since whites-Europeans inadvertently stumbled upon Capitalism before other populations of fellow homo sapiens, this fooled them into believing that their race and-or religion were vital factors for socioeconomic advancement. This justified their so-called “Imperialism” and race-influenced ideologies like Nazism. During the American occupation of the Philippines Senator Albert J. Beveridge gives us an example of the flawed mindset at the time:

“God has not been preparing the English-speaking and Teutonic peoples for a thousand years for nothing but vain and idle self-contemplation and self-admiration. No! He has made us the master organizers of the world to establish system where chaos reigns. He has given us the spirit of progress to overwhelm the forces of reaction throughout the earth. He has made us adepts in government that we may administer government among savage and senile peoples. Were it not for such a force as this the world would relapse into barbarism and night. And of all our race He has marked the American people as His chosen nation to finally lead in the regeneration of the world. This is the divine mission of America, and it holds for us all the profit, all the glory, all the happiness possible to man. We are trustees of the world’s progress, guardians of its righteous peace.” (Jan. 9th, 1900)

Nonwhites-Asians were understandably upset by the racism of Europeans and their own relative technological backwardness. Initially Chinese rulers closed themselves from the Europeans and it was the Japanese who took the lead in swallowing their pride and trying to learn from them. Fortunately for the Japanese, Herbert Spencer quickly became the most influential thinker among Japanese thought leaders. Spencer was an admired personal acquaintance of Charles Darwin, who—in a correspondence to Spencer—said to him, “Every one with eyes to see and ears to hear (the number, I fear, are not many) ought to bow their knee to you, and I for one do.” And, on another occasion, Darwin referred to Spencer as “twenty times my superior.” Rothbard writes that “Spencer, in short, more than any other figure, was “our Marx.” At the height of his career, in the middle and late nineteenth century, Spencer was acknowledged to be the greatest intellectual figure of his age, read and hailed widely by scientists, intellectuals, and the general public alike.” (see ‘“Our Marx”: The Great Herbert Spencer’.)

Nagai writes in ‘Herbert Spencer in Early Meiji Japan’:

“Spencer has been called the most widely read and possibly the most influential Western social and political thinker in Japan during the 1880’s. Between 1877 and 1900, at least thirty-two translations and one critical study of Spencer’s works were published, besides many articles in journals and magazines. The writings of John Stuart Mill ranked next in popularity. Other Western thinkers—such as Rousseau, Montesquieu, Guizot, Haeckel, T. H. Huxley, Darwin, Bentham, and Bagehot—received much less public attention.”

Some Japanese leaders were such fans of Spencer that they would be in close correspondence with him while drafting their laws.

The above and other factors led to a much faster transition from feudalism to a market economy and accompanying technological advancement for the Japanese relative to others in the area. During the ‘First Sino-Japanese War’ (1894-5) the Japanese easily defeated the Chinese over control of Korea. Then in the Russo-Japanese War (1904-5) the homo sapiens who had absorbed a ‘Japanese’ identity crushed the fellow homo sapiens who had absorbed a ‘Russian’ identity dealing an embarrassing and shocking blow to white imperialists and their flawed ideology everywhere. Continued migration and business integration of whites and non-Whites, and the simple competition of ideas that emerges from freedom, accelerated the decline of Imperialist ideologies along racial lines.

The Rise and Fall of Socialist Mythology and Resulting Soviet Union.

Misguided ideologues and resentful masses fooled by the evolved increasing complexity of the socioeconomic order thought that abolishing profit-seeking companies or having them managed by a competition-immune coercive bureaucracy of experts, in other words, the state or government or the ‘public sector’, would be better for society. Naive intellectuals would describe these increasingly popular Socialist economic myths (“widely held but false beliefs or ideas”) in a manner that was bound to go viral and that is what sort of happened with Karl Marx and his bite-sized ‘Communist Manifesto’ where he famously writes: “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.”

Lenin’s Bolshevik revolution in 1917 led to the attempted implementation of a Socialist state, the Soviet Union(1922). Without private sector companies-entrepreneurs incentivized to discover the best information with which to order the private sector-society in an increasingly innovative manner that also produces more (revenue) than what it consumes (costs) and thus being profitable and pie-order-increasing, Socialist countries created intellectually stagnant bureaucracies that consumed more than they produced leading to famines and chaos. The Soviets-Socialists did achieve some technological progress because they would copy the improvements companies in the free-competitive non-Socialist countries were creating.

Kulaks, Russian farmers who employed and thus profited from laborers, would be seen as greedy-immoral “exploiters” to be killed with impunity. Lenin orders:

“Hang (I mean hang publicly, so that people see it) at least 100 kulaks, rich bastards, and known blood-suckers…Publish their names…Seize all their grain.” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 72)

Ideologues don’t maniacally think, “how will we coerce everyone into our great vision?”, no, they think along the lines of “how can we get the money to fund our great-necessary ideas?” Creating money by adding 0s at the end of pieces of paper or digital bank accounts via ‘Central Banking’ is NOT the same thing as creating the REAL wealth (food, bricks, energy) which MUST be consumed-reordered to produce wealth-order-life. But, per Menger, homo sapiens is as ignorant of basic economics as the cells in your body are regarding how they inadvertently coordinate it. The money=wealth mass-fallacy-myth easily causes homo sapiens to self-mutilate as 1) It allows transfers of wealth from the productive and profitably-ordered private sector to the centrally-planned inefficiently ordered bureaucracies that obtain the wealth by just trading the newly-created money for it and will consume more than they produce thus destroying social order, 2) It easily motivates the economically ignorant masses to peacefully fool themselves and even clamor for such an ultimately disastrous rearrangement. The economically ignorant masses go from fear and uncertainty to the comfort of working towards the ‘master plan’ by the ‘great leaders’ and see how they are getting the money they foolishly equate with wealth.

The Bolsheviks soon nationalized-controlled all banks via the Gosbank in 1917. They would acquire and consume the wealth needed to sustain the growing bound-to-consume-more-than-it-produces Red Army, Cheka-NKVD secret police, and Soviet state from society by trading the newly-created money for it, leaving society with less wealth and more money per remaining unit of wealth, thus rising prices. In 1917 16.4 billion rubles had been created, by 1921 a thousand-fold increase to 16,375 billion had been created. By 1921 prices were increasing each month by 50-80% and industrial output had decreased to 20-30% of what it had been in 1913 with massive famines occurring in 1921-1922. The Soviets had achieved “full employment”, everyone was “working”, but they were ordered in a manner where more life-order-sustaining wealth was being consumed than produced thus shrinking the socioeconomic order.

Inadvertent Jewish Overrepresentation in The Bolshevik Calamity, and Finance and Banking, As Causes Antisemitism.

Socialist movements inadvertently had massive ethnic Jewish overrepresentation. There is Jewish leading Socialist ideologue Karl Marx. Lenin’s sidekick and founder of the Red Army, Leon Trotsky (born Lev Davidovich Bronstein), was offered by Lenin to be the first leader of what would become the Soviet Union, but Trotsky turned down the idea and told Lenin: ‘You know very well that a Jew can’t be Premier in Russia’. Jewish Author Yuri Slezkine writes in his excellent book ‘The Jewish Century’: “At the First All-Russian Congress of Soviets in June 1917, at least 31 percent of Bolshevik delegates(and 37 percent of Unified Social Democrats) were Jews.” Furthermore, 5 of the 12 Bolshevik Central Committee Members at the October 10, 1917 meeting which voted to launch an armed insurrection were ethnic Jews. Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated, thus inadvertently rising to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.” The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions. Unlike Jews in the rest of the world who had gained equality under the law many decades earlier (US and France in 1791, Ottoman Empire(1856), United Kingdom (1858), Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867), German Empire(1871)), the existing Russia government which was intertwined with the Russian Orthodox Church with Tsar Nicholas II as its symbolic head, still had many dehumanizing restrictions on Jews understandably leading many to have an additional fervor for revenge and further fool themselves with Socialist myths. This not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible movement, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine again:

“In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka’s successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all “leading” officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium’s Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.”” (Slezkine, “The Jewish Century”)

In just 13 years, from 1927-1940 the Soviets, who saw themselves as “freeing” civilization from “exploitation” and “irrationality”, with an unfortunate over-representation of ethic Jews in the secret police, destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests whose “irrationality” and morality (God-given rights-freedoms, 10 commandments, etc.), which protected the expanding freedom and ‘private property’ which really created civilization, prevented the execution of their allegedly superior expert-led “central plans” since they can’t be executed if people are free not to go along with or fund them.

The above factors erroneously made it seem to naïve thinkers like Hitler, who famously writes in Mein Kampf : “In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world”, that “The Jews” purposely conspired Socialism for nefarious purposes including destroying Christianity-Islam-Religion, instead of the truth, that, per Menger, “the unintended product of historical development”, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being over-represented in a disastrous ideology.

Economically misguided bans on charging interest (usury) by the medieval Roman Catholic Church and Islamic authorities motivated the Western world to place much of its saved money-wealth in the control of Jews, giving them an influence and power way out of proportion to their numbers which was yet again, not the result of any conspiracy or malice, but “the unintended product of historical development” (see ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations’).

Ludwig von Mises’ ‘Fight Against Error’.

Most critics of Socialism, especially religious people for understandable reasons, saw the Soviets-Socialists, not as economically misguided, but as being “evil”, “Satanic”, etc., which the atheist-Darwinian Socialists found absurd-irrational-antiquated and only increased the Socialists-Soviets’ sense of superiority, negligence and cruelty.

Marxist morality (adhere to expert plans) and existing religious morality (God-given rights-freedoms) clashed, overlooking the root economic errors-fallacies-ideas fueling the chaos. Although there are of course people who know that what they are doing according to established norms is wrong like rapists, thieves, Bernie Madoffs, etc., when it comes to complex ideologues that lure millions like Socialism, Capitalism, Zionism and so on, it is vitally important to NOT label people immoral-evil or dumb. Mises brilliantly makes this point in one of my favorite and vital sections of his treatise Human Action aptly called ‘The Fight Against Error’:

“The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such[via reason, logic, education]. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains… The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails. No better is the propensity, very popular nowadays, to brand supporters of other ideologies as lunatics.”

And that we focus on the ideas and fallacies. Per Mises:

“It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales.” (Mises, “Liberalism”, p. 51)

And that we likewise look at history trying to understand how people fooled themselves into disastrous ideologies instead of just making “condemnations”:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 27) “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 28)

The Socialists-Soviets, by granting equal rights to women, being the first to put a man in space (Yuri Gagarin), having the most chess champions, and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization while in reality their ideology-Socialism was by far the most uncivilized-tyrannical-disastrous.

The criminalization of speech and its emerging competition and spread of superior ideas early in the Bolshevik revolution is what allowed the flawed ideology, resulting identity and Soviet state to both emerge and last as long as it did. The Kronstadt (1921) and Tambov (1920–1921) rebellions provided early challenges to Soviet-Communist mythology and power, but the rebels, many of them still believing in Socialism, lacked the needed economic arguments and eventual history of Soviet-Communist failure to bring about change and got slaughtered. Sixty five years of repeated Soviet failure, the educational efforts of great economists like Ludwig von Mises, F.A. Hayek and fellow travelers, easier methods of communication and thus the circumventing of ideology-driven censorship, and Gorbachev’s “Glasnost” (Russian for “openness” or “transparency”) policies circa 1986 which greatly increased freedom of speech and emerging myth-busting competition of ideas, brought the collapse of the flawed Marxist-Socialist ‘central planning’ ideology and emerging Soviet state five years later in 1991. Per Gorbachev: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.”

Carlin’s Wisdom. The Importance of Looking at Shared Ideology, Interests, Incentives, and Statistics Instead of Malicious Conspiracy

It is vitally important to understand the role that shared ideology, interests, incentives, and statistics, NOT malicious conspiracy, play in the emergence and spread of flawed ideologies, eventual myths, and ideologically motivated violence. The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” Complex environmental factors lead to new ideologies which cause people to have shared interests-incentives-fears-concerns-views which causes them to think and act alike giving the impression that they are in a ‘formal conspiracy’ when in reality no such thing has likely occurred. And even when ‘formal conspiracies’ eventually emerge, we must focus on the complex emergence-evolution of the “ideas that group men”.

Consider the results of the following study of scientific misconduct:

“A pooled weighted average of 1.97%…of scientists admitted to have fabricated, falsified or modified data or results at least once –a serious form of misconduct by any standard– and up to 33.7% admitted other questionable research practices. In surveys asking about the behaviour of colleagues, admission rates were 14.12%…for falsification, and up to 72% for other questionable research practices.”

Stop and read that again! So about one out of fifty scientists (1.97-2%) will admit to fabrications and falsifications at least once, a somewhat courageous admission we can expect few to make. But the less courageous admission regarding colleagues which we can expect more to admit to, reveals that a whopping 14.12%, or one in seven scientists, has purposely fabricated or falsified information. There are about 1 million doctors in the USA and 7 million scientists and engineers for a total of 8 million. 14.12% is a whopping 1.13 million scientists-docs who are out there looking to neglect, exaggerate, lie, etc. to get government grants-influence-fame-money and so on, and another 5.76 million (72% of 8 million) who are aware of other scientists doing ‘questionable research practices’. So year after year 1.13 million potential charlatans, or exaggerators, or simply very negligent people (see wiki “List of scientific misconduct incidents”) are out there recognizing and affiliating with like-minded to various degrees, statistically guaranteeing that eventually somebody or a few are going to hit it big and potentially mislead a large portion of the scientific community with pseudoscience-mythology, or simply be neglectful enough to allow current myths to persist. Are these statistics just applicable to scientists who are supposed to be better educated and with above-average morals? Of course not! We can and should expect the same level of fraud and negligence across all industries and ideologies as well. This helps us understand how ‘echo chambers’ and social orders-structures embodying various levels of ignorance, negligence and fraud, form, persist, are so slow to change, and sort of ‘naturally select’ the most negligent, misguided, myth-believing-and-spreading, corrupt people to the upper layers of all respective social orders like Communist bureaucracies, older coercive religious priesthoods, structures that sustained slavery and unequal treatment of women, European Imperialism, pseudoscience, military leaders-ideologues who are far more concerned with military glory than achieving peace, and so on. We are all equally human, who is out there constantly testing his worldview, especially when potentially superior information may hurt our bottom line and go counter to ideas that are at the very core of our personality?

Further consider the following, when some understandably angry Muslims killed staff of the Charlie Hebdo French magazine due to publishing offensive images of prophet Muhammad, this was NOT the result of some ‘grand conspiracy’ by Muslims orchestrated from perhaps Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To the best of my knowledge, statistically there were enough understandably upset Muslims, who shared an ideology-views that justified the murders, and then conspired to make it happen, without centralized control, and much less attributable to Islam as an entire religion. In any ideology or incentive structure there will be a percentage of people who feel like lies and violence are justified, “because our uncivilized enemies play dirty”, and it is this statistical process, NOT some grand ‘formal conspiracy’, that we should focus on.

Like the Socialists, the Zionists have fooled themselves and mankind into a far, far deadlier ideology.

Zionism as a flawed way to overcome antisemitism and its countless ramifications like WWII and more.

Given the understandable intellectual ignorance-backwardness of the past, throughout history Jews have been erroneously blamed for many things like The Black Plague. Inadvertent Jewish overrepresentation in both, Atheistic-Socialist movements, as well as banking-finance-Capitalism, also brought Jews scorn from people who disliked or misunderstood both Socialism and Capitalism. Theodor Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, over 20 years before the Jewish-overrepresented Bolsheviks-Socialists gained power, brilliantly summarized the situation when he wrote in his seminal book ‘The Jewish State’(1896),:

“We are what the Ghetto made us. We have attained pre-eminence in finance, because mediaeval conditions drove us to it. The same process is now being repeated. We are again being forced into finance, now it is the stock exchange, by being kept out of other branches of economic activity. Being on the stock exchange, we are consequently exposed afresh to contempt. At the same time we continue to produce an abundance of mediocre intellects who find no outlet, and this endangers our social position as much as does our increasing wealth. Educated Jews without means are now rapidly becoming Socialists. Hence we are certain to suffer very severely in the struggle between classes, because we stand in the most exposed position in the camps of both Socialists and capitalists.” (Herzl, ‘The Jewish State’(1896))

As a reaction to lingering antisemitic fallacies in Europe in the late 1800s, especially in or near Russia where legal restrictions against Jews remained and most Zionist ideologues came from, secular Jews like Herzl fooled themselves and the West into attempting to overcome antisemitism, not via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education, which are the only ways fallacies can be overcome, but via Zionism. For the secular Herzl, Zionism was one of his ideas, like converting Jews to Christianity, to overcome antisemitism, which like slavery and unequal treatment of women, was already rapidly disappearing.

Zionism prescribes that since antisemitism is some alleged ‘irrational hate’ (the world’s oldest of course) that can’t be overcome per above and will always plague humanity, Jews should abandon the organically evolved humble Synagogues, cultures-identities, languages, towns and cities, where they had lived with non-Jews for centuries in increasingly peaceful and harmonious ways, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the most sacred of areas that were overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many Jews who were adamantly opposed to living under a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-Herzl-designed “Jewish” flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues who inherited many of the racist, anti-religion, and Socialist fallacies of their times which the locals could not find more abhorrent. David ben Gurion, Israel’s “architect” and first Prime Minister, was an atheist and Socialist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution and get a glimpse of his hero, fellow Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Trotsky). Benzion Netanyahu, Bibi’s dad, wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the most sacred of locations. Soviet-Socialist ideologues and Zionist ideologues were equally clueless regarding how to overcome fallacies and bring about socioeconomic harmony.

For Zionists antisemitism was actually needed and encouraged “to spur on the movement”, thus little effort would be made to overcome it intellectually. Herzl writes:

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionism was wisely rejected by most Jews when Herzl began to seriously organize for it. The rabbinical establishment, reflecting views shared by most Jews in Munich, Germany, where Herzl wanted to hold the First Zionist Congress (1897), strongly rejected the idea so the meeting was moved to Basel, Switzerland. They mentioned:

“…we comprise a separate community solely with respect to religion. Regarding nationality, we feel totally at one with our fellow Germans and therefore strive towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of our dear fatherland with an enthusiasm equaling theirs.” (Protestrabbiner, “Protest against Zionism,” trans. M. Gelber, in The Jewish Chronicle, July 9, 1897, p. 9.)

Leading Zionist after Herzl’s death, Chaim Weizmann, lamented how:

“For assimilated Jews…They looked upon it…as a primitive tribalism. They felt themselves…called upon to “rescue” Judaism from Zionism…these people are dead against Zionism.” (Weizmann, “Trial And Error”, p. 227)

Just like Socialist identity-morality replaced the previous identity-morality of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, and other cultures as it attempted to create the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless, learned, healthy, muscular, and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and criminalize dissent, so would Zionists design a new identity, as leading Zionist ideologue Vladimir Jabotinsky writes: “take the typical Yid[Jew] of today and…imagine his diametrical opposite ... because the Yid is ugly, sickly…we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[Zionist] with masculine beauty.” Like the Socialists, Zionists compounded the problem by tying their identity to a flawed morality that has to be coerced upon the entire world, as Jabotinsky writes in his MUST-BE-READ article “The Iron Wall” (1923),“Culturally they[Arabs] are five hundred years behind us, they have neither our endurance nor our determination…We hold that Zionism is moral and just…There is no other morality.”

When Jews were in an environment that restricted their freedom, in some ways they evolved to be a catalyst for freedom, non-violence, and understanding to overcome fallacies leading to their ill treatment—which carried over to their famed overrepresentation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans. Unfortunately Zionist ideologues disastrously married growing sympathy for minorities and individual rights with Zionism’s fallacies, turning the increasingly “Zionized” Jews into a dangerous 5th column, similar to Communist activists and intellectuals, but for flawed Zionist ideas with their moral pontifications and vilifications creating moral environments which inevitably increased Jew-Antisemite polarizations-frictions-wars-chaos. For example, before Hitler became Chancellor in Jan. 30th, 1933, simple-minded “Zionized” ideologues at the ‘World Jewish Congress’ of August 1932 mentioned that, “The Jews can only respond by taking active boycott measures, and only historical necessity forces the nation to fight back with methods borrowed from its enemies.” Soon after Hitler became Chancellor, Zionist leaders foolishly led a huge anti-Nazi protest at Madison Square Garden in March 27, 1933 that was attended by 40,000 pushing for boycotts. A few days later on April 1st, the Nazis, just as foolishly, organized a one day boycott of Jewish businesses. The polarizations continued with Hitler’s “Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service” passed a few days later on April 7th, barring Jews from certain jobs.

Plenty of Jews and Germans wanted to peacefully overcome the fallacies and were opposed to the growing vilifications. The May 3, 1935, issue of The Orthodox (a New York-based Orthodox Jewish newspaper) strongly opposed the boycott:

“This is against the principles of our faith which commands: "When you come to your enemy call him for peace." The aim of the Jewish people is to seek peace under all circumstances. Boycotting a nation may cause the suffering of innocent people and this surely would not be in the spirit of the teachings of our forefathers. The present German government is doing wrong in persecuting the Jews and it is the duty of our people to find ways and means to appeal and try to persuade the German government to change its attitude towards them and to prove that the Jew is a good citizen and is ready at all times to protect his country. This was proved in the last war. Thousands and thousands of Jews lost their lives to protect Germany. Therefore we are against boycott.”

Sadly the growing echo-chambers of anti-Jewish fallacies by the Nazi government, which soon after in Sept. 15th, 1935 passed the even more absurd and racist Nuremberg Race Laws, and Zionist fallacies with their focus on moral condemnations, boycotts, violence, and separation to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, would keep “Zionizing” the Jews and US-Western politicians. In February 9th 1938, about a year and a half before the outbreak of WWII, the Polish Ambassador in Washington, Count Jerzy Potocki, reported back home to the Foreign Minister in Warsaw on the Jewish role “in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”:

“The Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe. This mood is becoming more and more apparent.…This hatred has become a frenzy. It is propagated everywhere and by every means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are portrayed as a nation living under the arrogance of Hitler which wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in an ocean of blood. In conversations with Jewish press representatives I have repeatedly come up against the inexorable and convinced view that war is inevitable. This international Jewry exploits every means of propaganda to oppose any tendency towards any kind of consolidation and understanding between nations.” (Marc Webber, “President Roosevelt’s Campaign To Incite War in Europe: The Secret Polish Documents”)

This growing “Zionized” environment with its incessant ‘good vs. evil’ moral pontifications inevitably led to the selection-evolution-emergence of simple-minded ‘good vs. evil’ “great leaders” like Churchill and the unnecessary destruction of Germany and much of Europe via WWII at the cost of 80+ million lives and the subsequent horrible expansion of Communism to China and other areas. Only naive and likely “Zionized” people can refer to any war, and much less the deadliest of all wars, as “The Good War”.

After “Zionized” ideologues succeeded in persuading the US to enter WWII, leading Zionist Chaim Weizmann, mentioned the obvious: “this war is our war”. In a speech on December 3, 1942, in New York he mentioned:

“We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.”

Hitler, of course, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime with boycotts and eventual war. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors(Zionists, Antisemites, Socialists, etc.), instead of overcoming them via reason, sympathy, and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos.

The patterns just keep repeating with Netanyahu and Trump as the new Churchill and Roosevelt in some grand quixotic battle of ‘good vs. evil’ as summarized by dangerous “Zionized” US Senator Lindsey Graham on 3/3/2026 when he mentioned:

“Bibi and president Trump are Roosevelt-Churchill. Two great war-time leaders working together to bring down evil.”

Chaos In Zionism’s Wake.

As Zionist ideology-mythology-identity spread, similar to Socialism, more and more Jews increasingly saw it as their moral duty and life’s purpose to work, NOT towards actually overcoming antisemitism through reason, logic, education, or work towards world peace, etc., but to aid Zionism (their new faith-identity) regardless of, or significantly ignorant of, or impervious to ramifications. This left “unintended” disastrous worldwide consequences in its wake like the lengthening of WWI and all that arose from it like Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution and eventual spread of Communism, World War Two, and today’s Zionism-related chaos and polarizations, per, again, Mike Johnson’s “new axis of evil”.

In 1903, feeling like the Ottoman Empire which administered Palestine would never allow them to settle it for some future state, Herzl hired a politically connected lawyer at the time who would become British Prime Minister during WWI, David Lloyd George, to petition the British government to let Jews establish a homeland in Uganda. But most Jews would have little interest in going to Uganda and once Herzl died in 1904 the plan lost what little traction it may have had.

During WWI, wanting to win the support of Jews everywhere for their war against Germany, on November 2nd 1917, via the ‘Balfour Declaration’, the British government officially made it a policy to help create a “National Home” for Jews in Palestine. Former Prime Minister James Balfour mentioned in a cabinet meeting about a week earlier on October 24, 1917 that:

“The vast majority of Jews in Russia and America... now appear to be favorable to Zionism. If we could make a declaration favorable to such an ideal, we should be able to carry on extremely useful propaganda in both Russia and America.”

Current British Prime Minister during WWI David Lloyd George mentioned that:

“the Zionist leaders gave us a definite promise that, if the Allies committed themselves to giving facilities for the establishment of a National Home for the Jews in Palestine, they would do their best to rally to the Allied cause.”

Once the British took over Palestine in 1918, the general British imperialist-racist attitude towards the Arabs is well summarized in the following statements by Balfour:

“I am quite unable to see why Heaven or any other Power should object to our telling the Moslem what he ought to think”

And:

“For in Palestine we do not propose to even go through the form of consulting the wishes of the present inhabitants of the country though the American [King-Crane] Commission is going through the form of asking what they are. The Four Great Powers [Britain, France, Italy and the United States] are committed to Zionism. And Zionism, be it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in age-long traditions, in present needs, and future hopes, of far profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs who now inhabit that ancient land.”

American president Woodrow Wilson too liked the Zionist idea: “To think, that I the son of a manse should be able to help restore the Holy Land to its people.”

During the years 1920-1922 Churchill was the Colonial Secretary allowing him to call the shots in the British controlled Middle East. On May 12th, 1921 Palestinian representatives sent the Colonial Office resolutions asking for representative government, the annulling of the Balfour Declaration, and prohibition of Jewish immigration, but on May 31st Churchill told the British Cabinet that:

“he had decided to suspend the development of representative institutions in Palestine ‘owing to the fact that any elected body would undoubtedly prohibit further immigration of Jews’ ” (Gilbert, 1991, p. 437)

On May 23rd, 1939 Churchill gave a speech in the House of Commons where he said:

“To whom was the pledge of the Balfour Declaration made? It was not made to the Jews of Palestine, it was not made to those who were actually living in Palestine. It was made to world Jewry and in particular to the Zionist associations. It was in consequence of and on the basis of this pledge that we received important help in the war[WWI].”

It is important to note how Churchill is admitting that Zionist Jews helped England in their war against Germany and a young Hitler, which instead of ending in a quicker reasonable peace, lengthened the conflict-bloodshed, weakening Russia which enabled the Bolshevik revolution, and ended with the vindictive Treaty of Versailles which everyone knows helped pave the way for the rise of Hitler and WWII.

About a month earlier on April 1st, 1939 that crazy and irrational non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler gave a speech where he mentioned “What right, for example, has England to shoot down Arabs in Palestine just because they defend their homeland; who gives them this right?” And in another speech a few weeks later on April 28th Hitler reminded US president Roosevelt of certain obvious facts:

“Similarly the fact has obviously escaped Mr. Roosevelt’s notice that Palestine is at present occupied not by German troops but by the English; and that the country is undergoing restriction of its liberty by the most brutal resort to force, is being robbed of its independence and is suffering the cruelest maltreatment for the benefit of Jewish interlopers. The Arabs living in that country would therefore certainly not have complained to Mr. Roosevelt of German aggression, but they are voicing a constant appeal to the world, deploring the barbarous methods with which England is attempting to suppress a people which loves its freedom and is merely defending it.”

In 1948, after what I’ll summarize as a small civil war that broke out as the British abandoned control of Palestine, the Zionists expelled a whopping 750,000 Palestinians in what Palestinians call the Nabka (catastrophe), and did NOT allow them to return once the conflict ended. Jewish brigades were instructed:

“In the conquest of villages in your area, you will determine –whether to cleanse or destroy them.” (Morris, 2004, p. 165)

The common strategy was to use mortars to rain in bombs from above which would cause panic and exodus and then move in to finish the job. For example, one particular offensive in the coastal city of Haifa is partly described by famed Israeli historian Benny Morris as follows:

“In preparation for the assault, around midnight 21/22 April, the Hagana had let loose with a 15-minute, 50-round barrage of heavy mortars on the lower city, triggering ‘great panic…and the mass exodus began’. Further barrages were released periodically during the night and in the morning of 22 April. By early afternoon, the attacks had broken the back of Arab resistance. Hours earlier, at 09:00, 22 April, Hagana units had reached Hamra Square and found it deserted: ‘All was desolate, the shops closed, no traffic…only several sick old Arab men and women moved about, confused.’” (Morris, 2004, p. 190)

Sometimes as Jewish troops attacked towns causing Arabs to flee, the troops, as well as eager civilians, would go on a looting spree. Describing the Jewish attack on the city of Tiberias, Morris writes:

“In one incident, a Haganah man shot a Sephardi looter (who later died). The largely Sephardi townspeople remarked ‘that the Ashkenazis shoot only Sephardis . . .’. Looting was resumed on 22 April, when the Haganah and the police completely lost control. Nahmani jotted down in his diary: “Groups of dozens of Jews walked about pillaging from the Arab houses and shops . . . The Haganah people hadn’t the strength to control the mob after they themselves had given a bad example . . . [It was as if] there was a contest between the different Haganah platoons stationed in Migdal, Genossar, Yavniel, ‘Ein Gev, who came in cars and boats and loaded all sorts of goods [such as] refrigerators, beds, etc. . . . Quite naturally the Jewish masses in Tiberias wanted to do likewise . . . Old men and women, regardless of age . . . religious [and non-religious], all are busy with robbery . . . Shame covers my face . . .” ” (Morris, 2004, p. 185)

The thought of forcibly transferring Arabs to make way for a Jewish homeland had been in the mind of top Zionist leaders for a long time. For example, among many statements supporting coerced transfer-expulsion by leading Zionists, Ben Gurion mentioned in 1938:

“With compulsory transfer we [would] have a vast area [for settlement]….I support compulsory transfer. I don’t see anything immoral in it.” (Morris, 1999, p. 144)

On the 6th of February 1948, during a Mapai Party Council, someone mentioned that “we have no land there” while referring to some lands west of Jerusalem, to which Ben Gurion replied:

“The war will give us the land. The concepts of “ours” and “not ours” are only concepts for peacetime, and during war they lose their meaning” –Ben-Gurion’s War Diary, Vol. 1, entry dated 6 February 1948. p.211

Ben-Gurion also mentioned in his diary for July 12, 1937:

“The compulsory transfer of the Arabs... could give us something which we never had...This is national consolidation in an independent homeland.” (Morris, 2004, p. 47)

And also declared at a meeting on August 7, 1937:

“Transfer is what will make possible a comprehensive settlement program. Thankfully, the Arab people have vast empty areas. Jewish power, which grows steadily, will also increase our possibilities to carry out transfer on a large scale.” (Morris, 2004, p. 48)

Another revealing quote, this time by Yosef Weitz who was the director of the Land and Afforestation Department of the Jewish National Fund and was an avid supporter of forced transfer. In April 21, 1948:

“Our army is steadily conquering Arab villages and their inhabitants are afraid and fleeing like mice. You have no idea what happened in the Arab villages. It is enough that during the night several shells whistle overhead and they flee for their lives. Villages are steadily emptying, and if we continue on this course–and we shall certainly do so as our strength increases–then tens of villages will empty their inhabitants. This time these self-confident ones, too, will feel what it is like to be refugees. Maybe they will understand us.” (Morris, 2004, p. 243)

Zionists, who owned about 8% of the land before the war, came to control over 70% after. When David ben Gurion declared victory and the establishment of Israel in 1949, then US president Harry S. Truman was wisely advised by the State Department and others against recognizing it, but in his own words:

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism; I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.” (Judis, J. B. (2014). Genesis: Truman, American Jews, and the Origins of the Arab/Israeli Conflict. P. 209)

There were about 2 million fellow white perfect English-speaking Jews in New York in 1949 and “likely in the low dozens to at most a couple of hundred” Palestinian Muslims in NYC to tell their side of the story.

The point of the above is NOT to “blame” “The Jews” or even the Zionists. It is to see how due to antisemitic fallacies and other complex evolved, NOT conspired factors, flawed Zionist ideology emerged further causing the “interests” of the Zionists, the antisemites happy to get rid of Jews, Christians and others, to “converge” and spread chaos on its wake via its disastrous effect in WWI and all that emerged from it like WWII and current chaos.

Anti-Jewish fallacies and Jew’s attempts to overcome them via vilifications, violence, and separation via Zionism was already disastrous and played a significant role in the WWI calamity and all that came after like WWII, but the ‘fog of war’ and emerging maniacal mass-gassings Holocaust myths transformed the already disastrous Zionism into the far deadlier ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ that now plagues mankind.

The ‘fog of war’ and emerging mass-gassings Holocaust myth.

The “fog of war”, with its understandable hatreds, violence, rumors, exaggerations, and vengeful or noble lies, causes many people’s “interests converge” (Carlin) in a manner where atrocity myths easily arise. For example, during WWI rumors-exaggerations-lies created the myth that Germans were bestial “Huns” who would bayonet and chop off the hands of Belgian babies. This was such a big deal at the time that, as historian Thomas Fleming writes: “Clarence Darrow, the famously iconoclastic American lawyer…went to France later in 1915 and searched in vain for a single eyewitness who could confirm even one of the…stories.”

A more recent example is the 40-beheaded babies myth that quickly emerged during the initial months of the “October 7th” (2023) Israeli-Hamas war based primarily on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli soldier (see the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary by Max Blumenthal, and ‘What Really Happened on October 7’ by Double Down News). Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure, or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Furthermore, much of the destruction of property and life during the early days of the war was due, not to some maniacal non-homo sapiens Hamas fighters purposely massacring people as if they were WWI German Huns, but by the ‘fog of war’, as Israeli soldiers with powerful weapons caused much destruction, including of their own via the so-called Hannibal directive to prevent the capturing of hostages. The famed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admitted in a conversation: “...the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers…This is what I heard all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.” Yet in January 2025, the Israeli government passed a law which states: “Anyone who says or writes things denying the October 7 massacre[while ‘expressing sympathy’ for Hamas]…will be sentenced to five years in jail.”

The book “The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure” documents how there were over 200 articles since 1850 mentioning the plight, peril, annihilation, extermination, etc. of 6 million Jews, before the allegedly real mass-gassings-Holocaust even began. Naive thinkers erroneously see this as proof that “The Jews” are malicious liars because they do not understand how harassment of Jews for centuries has created ‘fog of war’-like conditions that have understandably shaped Jewish culture to be more susceptible to creating and spreading such myths. Just like for centuries non-Jews have evolved a culture that spreads anti-Jewish myths, so have Jews evolved a culture understandably susceptible to spreading ill-treatment rumors, noble lies and eventual myths.

The mainstream mass-gassings Holocaust narrative has two popular versions which are both wrong and thus mythical. There is the standard “denier” myth which sees the Holocaust as some deliberate lie or hoax conspired by Jews for nefarious purposes. And there is the mainstream version which believes Hitler and Nazi leadership did try to annihilate all Jews and killed millions via gas chambers, which is also wrong and thus mythical. What essentially happened was a repeat of WWI atrocity myths, which were unfortunately given immense prestige and the backing of the law in the sloppy and corrupt post-WWII Nuremberg Trials.

The Nuremberg Trials were hastily put together, and given the understandable hatreds and Soviet-Stalinist influence, were similar to the famed Moscow ‘Show Trials’(1936-1938) overseen by Stalin’s prosecutor Andrey Vyshinsky, where dozens of innocent people were tortured into confessions and killed. Here is a great example of Vyshinsky’s legal oratory during Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’:

“Shoot these rabid dogs! Death to this gang who hide their ferocious teeth, their eagle claws, from the people! Down with that vulture Trotsky, from whose mouth a bloody venom drips, putrefying the great ideals of Marxism!” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 750)

In the ‘Show Trials’, from the five remaining original Politburo members who took part in the 1917 October Revolution, which brought Lenin and his Bolsheviks to power, all except Trotsky were executed. Trotsky went into exile in Mexico, but Stalin still managed to get him assassinated in 1940.

Here is part of Kamenev’s confession, which conveniently incriminates other leaders:

“I, Kamenev, together with Zinoviev and Trotsky, organised and guided this conspiracy. My motives? I had become convinced that the party’s – Stalin’s policy – was successful and victorious. We, the opposition, had banked on a split in the party, but this hope proved groundless. We could no longer count on any serious domestic difficulties to allow us to overthrow Stalin’s leadership. We were actuated by boundless hatred and by lust of power.”

Few knew the farce of Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’ until after his death when successor Nikita Khrushchev shook the world by admitting Stalin’s tyranny as the cause of the trials and their extent. In February 25th 1956 Khrushchev one of the most important speeches of the 20th century which deserves lengthy quotation:

“The commission has become acquainted with a large quantity of materials in the NKVD[Soviet secret police] archives and with other documents. It has established many facts pertaining to the fabrication of cases against communists, to false accusations, to glaring abuses of socialist legality, which resulted in the death of innocent people. It became apparent that many party, Soviet and economic activists who in 1937-1938 were branded “enemies” were actually never enemies, spies, wreckers, etc., but were always honest communists. They were merely stigmatised [as enemies]. Often, no longer able to bear barbaric tortures, they charged themselves (at the order of the investigative judges/falsifiers) with all kinds of grave and unlikely crimes… It was determined that of the 139 members and candidates of the central committee who were elected at the 17th congress, 98 persons, i.e., 70 per cent, were arrested and shot (mostly in 1937-1938)…The only reasons why 70 per cent of the central committee members and candidates elected at the 17th congress were branded as enemies of the party and of the people were because honest communists were slandered, accusations against them were fabricated, and revolutionary legality was gravely undermined…The same fate met not only central committee members but also the majority of the delegates to the 17th party congress. Of 1,966 delegates with either voting or advisory rights, 1,108 persons were arrested on charges of anti-revolutionary crimes, i.e., decidedly more than a majority. This very fact shows how absurd, wild and contrary to common sense were the charges of counterrevolutionary crimes made out, as we now see, against a majority of participants at the 17th party congress.”

There is fundamentally only one thing that the layperson needs to be aware of to doubt everything that emerged from the Nuremberg Trials and thus the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Guess who led the Soviet delegation? That’s right, Andrey ‘Shoot these rabid dogs!’ Vyshinsky. What could possibly go wrong?!?! At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, understandably vengeful, negligent, and fraudulent Polish and Soviet legal authorities falsely blamed the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. A complex combination of conveniently unverified rumors, claims, exaggerations, noble or vengeful lies which statistically inevitably emerge, were introduced as “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation, and percolated their way through the Trials falsely claiming that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials (see the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’).

After the collapse of the Soviet Union(1991), the total number of people estimated by the communist-coerced-competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Waclaw Dlugoborski, the former head of research at the Auschwitz Museum mentioned:

“Up until 1989 in eastern Europe, a prohibition against casting doubt upon the figure of 4 million killed was in force; at the memorial site of Auschwitz, employees who doubted the correctness of the estimate were threatened with disciplinary measures” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 14 September 1998)

The above is all part of the “fog of war” from which would emerge the mainstream Holocaust myth and eventual Holocaustianity. And all without some Jewish “formal conspiracy”. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar summarizes and concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

The so-called ‘Father of Revisionism’ was Frenchman Paul Rassinier (1906-1967), who having been an inmate in the Buchenwald and Dora camps, saw no evidence of them being used for mass extermination writes:

“…I realized that a false picture of the German camps had been created…The deportees—many of whom were Communists—had been largely responsible for leading international political thinking to such an erroneous conclusion. I suddenly felt that by remaining silent I was an accomplice to a dangerous influence.”

Rassinier elsewhere:

“For 15 years, every time that I heard of a witness anywhere, no matter where in the portion of Europe that was not occupied by the Soviets, who claimed to have himself been present at gas exterminations, I immediately went to him to get his testimony. With documentation in hand, I would ask him so many precise and detailed questions that soon it became apparent that he could not answer except by lying. Often his lies became so transparent, even to himself, that he ended his testimony by declaring that he had not seen it himself, but that one of his good friends, who had died in the camps and whose good faith he could not doubt, had told him about it. I covered thousands and thousands of kilometers throughout Europe in this way.” (Paul Rassinier, Le Drame des Juifs européens, Les Sept Couleurs, 1964, reprinted by La Vieille Taupe, Paris, p. 79.)

Today, after Khrushchev’s iconic 1956 speech, after the fall of the Soviet Union, after thousands of free market and history books about the Soviet calamity have been written, it is relatively easy to understand and not fall for the myths that sustained it. However, prior to the emergence of all this vital information, the complexities of the Soviet chaos and the ‘fog of war’ were such, that originally Rassinier believed in homicidal mass gassings himself. He writes, “My opinion about the gas chambers? There were some”, but eventually, as the ‘fog of war’ cleared, he’d change his mind. Regarding testimonies at the Nuremberg Trials he “notices”:

“the testimony on Auschwitz-Birkenau is written in style strangely similar to the public confessions of the defendants in the famous Moscow trials, which no one in Western Europe took seriously.”

Rassinier also astutely “notices”:

“A new testimony on the German concentration camps has just been published in Hungary… “SS Obersturmführer, Docteur Mengele“ by Dr. Nyiszli Miklos. It concerns the Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp. The first thought that comes to mind is that this testimony could only have appeared in Hungary with the consent of Stalin”

Dr. Nyiszli Miklos testified how the maniacal non-homo sapiens Dr. Mengele sinisterly killed “14 gypsy twins…he felt for the left ventricle of the heart and injected 10 cc. of chloroform. After one little twitch the child was dead… In this manner, all 14 twins were killed during the night.” Miklos also claimed that it took 20 minutes to cremate bodies, while modern cremation ovens take 2-3 hours. Thus, add Jew-gentile misunderstandings going back centuries, Hitler’s foolish antisemitic fallacies and laws, the ‘fog of war’, Polish-Russian-Jewish understandable hatred of Nazi invasion, vengeful-corrupt Soviet-style Trials, rumors and millions of understandably upset people, especially Jews living in corrupt-lying Stalinist control, statistical probabilities that you get liars-exaggerators, “interests converge”, shake the “mix” really well, and you have homo sapiens creating Holocaustianity.

For understandable reasons which have nothing to do with some grand malicious Jewish conspiracy, the increasingly “Zionized” and WWII-traumatized Jews would over decades incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving Holocaust exterminationist narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’.

This understandably added an immense fervor-fanaticism-stubbornness-self-righteousness to an already flawed Zionist ideology-identity. In his excellent book Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations (Random House, New York, 2019), Ronen Bergman writes (p. xxii):

“Israel’s reliance on assassination as a military tool did not happen by chance, but rather stems from the revolutionary and activist roots of the Zionist movement, from the trauma of the Holocaust, and from the sense among Israel’s leaders and citizens that the country and its people are perpetually in danger of annihilation and that, as in the Holocaust, no one will come to their aid when that happens.”

From the moment Israelis (and sadly most Jews) are old enough they are totally “Zionized” and taught that through some “irrational hatred” non-Jews will want to harm them and that the Holocaust proves this. Every year 25,000-35,000 Israeli high school students make a pilgrimage to Auschwitz, not to learn about the underlying fallacies leading to Jew-Gentile frictions, WWII, and the real history of Auschwitz which was bad enough, but to indoctrinate them in this faith that ultimately worships the nebulous concept of “irrational evil” and has transformed Jews, especially Zionists, from humble people fully deserving of much sympathy given the history of ill treatment, to the most inadvertently dangerous ideologues of our times.

This can’t be stressed enough, it is vitally important to see the Holocaust and emerging Holocaustianity and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’, which is the dominating faith of the West, for what it really is, a complex myth which understandably fooled Jews in general who then fooled the West. Jewish-born scholar Ron Unz, who studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, and has written some of the best and most concise essays on the subject (see ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ and ‘The Nakba and the Holocaust’) elaborates on the mythical, NOT Jewish-conspired, narrative:

“I would bet…that virtually all of the supporters of the Holocaust these days…in terms of the prominent academics or people sort of pushing it, they all believe in it… they may be sort of like nervous and skeptical about different elements of it, you know, particular details or something like that… it’s been part of the sort of framework that they’ve grown up with their entire lives… The fact that, for example, it was created by one group[inmates] and then picked up by another group[soviets] and then heavily promoted by a third group[Zionists]. I mean, that’s the way it is with lots of sort of stories or issues over time.” (Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)

Most Zionists, Socialists, and antisemites do not lie whenever they open their mouths to defend their ideology, they spread myths. There is a vital difference. Jabotinsky famously “predicted” the Holocaust on August 6, 1938 when he mentioned in a speech:

“For three years I keep addressing you, Jews of Poland, the Crown of World Jewry. I keep warning you time and again that the catastrophe is approaching. My hair has turned white and I grew old during all those years, because my heart is bleeding for you, dear brethren and sisters, for not seeing that the volcano is about to erupt and spit the fire of destruction. I foresee a terrible vision; there is no much time left to save your life. I know: you are too preoccupied and busy with your daily concerns to see it. Listen to my words on the very last moment: For heaven’s sake! Save your lives, every one of you, as long as there is time – and time is short!”

Notice how in good “Zionized” fashion, there is no logic, or reason trying to understand-overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, there is only inevitable irrational evil perpetrated against the can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine homo sapiens who “identify as” Jews. Zionists see Jabotinsky’s remarks as evidence of Jabotinsky’s profound prophetic genius, yet it was just another mythical manifestation of maniacal oppression at the hands of non-Jews which Jews, especially the more “Zionized” ones, understandably fool themselves with.



When Jabotinsky gave this speech, Hitler’s Nazi government, which had been in power for over five and a half years, had killed Jews “likely in the low dozens to low hundreds at most from sporadic attacks, with additional deaths from suicides linked to persecution”. And we can also assume some were anti-regime, pro-Communism-Soviet activists. By comparison, just during that week, which coincided with Stalin’s “Great Purge”(1936-8), the Soviets had executed a whopping 4,000-8,000 people. At the time the average Jew was likely better off in Hitler’s Germany, regardless of its foolish anti-Jewish restrictions, than your average Russian.

Given the above, how can people be sent to prison and potentially killed in over 25 countries for disagreeing with the mainstream mass-gassings narrative?

Let’s briefly look at the life of living Galileo Germar Rudolf. In 1991, Germar was a chemist working on his PhD at the prestigious Max Planck Institute for Solid-State Research in Stuttgart, Germany, when he was hired to do some chemical analysis of the alleged Auschwitz gas chambers by attorney Hajo Herrmann, who would later defend Otto Ernst Remer, a former top Wehrmacht officer who Hitler had decorated for his role in preventing the July 20th, 1944, attempt to kill him. By the 1980s, Remer believed that the mass-gassings narrative was an exaggeration-error-myth-lie. Based on his chemical analysis, Germar argued that the standard mass-gassing narrative as commonly believed was incorrect. When knowledge of his report reached German authorities, Germar was indicted, tried and sentenced to 14 months in jail for allegedly inciting racial hatred. Germar fled Germany before serving his sentence. About 10 years later in 2005, married and with a child in the US, Germar was deported to Germany, where he served his original sentence and an additional 30 months as the result of a second trial, before getting out in July 2009, after having spent almost four years in jail. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system, Germar writes in his book Lectures on the Holocaust (p. 514):

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? ‘[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.’”

Amazing! How can people who consider themselves “civilized”, or believe in God-given rights to freedom of speech, allow this to happen?! How can one be made a criminal for questioning, “the self-evidence of the Holocaust,” given the easily verifiable facts above?

As part of his trial, Germar gave long testimony explaining how such persecution went against everything “Western” culture had achieved and much more, and also took careful notes about the trial with the hope of someday publishing a book about the ordeal (it was published a few years later as Resistance is Obligatory). From jail, Germar exchanged his trial notes with a supporter by mail, which would once again make him a criminal and bring another prosecution, when authorities read his mail and discovered he was planning to once again publish forbidden ideas. Mind-blowing!

The German authorities could have easily looked for flaws in his research and expose either an incompetent or perhaps malicious researcher, but in true medieval-coercive-priesthood style “the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.”

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights reads:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

Holocaust denial laws should be seen as an obvious and grotesque violation of the very freedom of speech so many naive bureaucrats, especially German ones, love to pontificate about, as they intimidate and persecute their populations and political opponents with Bolshevik-Stalinist fervor. This raises the question of why we have such laws. Naive thinkers erroneously believe that this is due to “Jewish Power,” to allegedly nefarious “Jews” who “plotted” the Holocaust “Lie” or “Hoax”, and use such laws to silence opposition to their allegedly nefarious plans, like extracting German reparations, or their Zionism, or more recently, their alleged “genocide” against the Gazans-Palestinians. Nonsense! Per above, the mainstream Holocaust narrative and all that has emerged from it is a myth, NOT some sinister conspiracy.

Erroneously accusing “the Jews” as a group of plotting the mainstream Holocaust narrative and sinisterly use it for nefarious purposes, is yet another anti-Jewish trope-fallacy we can add to the usual ones of blaming “The Jews” for the Black Plague, conflating Jewish overrepresentation in Socialism-Bolshevism and finance-banking with some reasoned malice and so on, which when added to the “mix” just grows Zionist mythology and chaos.

Consider the case of former German lawyer and political activist Horst Mahler who was sentenced several times to a cumulative 14 years in jail for questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Horst mentioned the following somewhat scary statement on April 19th, 2017, as part of a longer anti-Jewish rant:

“Jews are on a divine mission to destroy humanity. The Bible states this categorically.”

Closer to our times we have Polish politician and denier Grzegorz Braun who mentioned on Nov. 24th, 2025 outside of Auschwitz-Birkenau that “Poland is for Poles, not Jews”, even though there are synagogues in Poland that go back to the early 1400s. He referred to a bill that would encourage Jewish living in Poland as being akin to “inviting Hannibal Lecter to move in next door.” Ouch!

Mahler and Braun make what are cleverly referred to as “Low-IQ” antisemitic fallacies, which then drive their counterpart, “Low-IQ” Zionist fallacies like hate speech and Holocaust denial laws, simplistic support for Zionism, etc.

I believe that Mahler and Braun are making very understandable intellectual errors, but putting them in jail over such fallacies is a cruel and counterproductive barbarity that does nothing to overcome their fallacies, and further contributes to antisemitism by once again making it appear to many as though “The Jews” as a group, or even more misguided, as a “race”, want to silence criticism for nefarious purposes. If people have erroneous views we want to encourage them to express them so we can better understand how the fallacies arise and spread, and improve the arguments to overcome them. If someone hates all Jews or blacks or Cubans, etc., as long as they are civilized enough to not harm them or their property, then they meet all the requirements needed to have a cordial and prosperous order that gives freedom and emerging competition of ideas the peace and tolerance needed to eventually overcome fallacies, and still have a prosperous order even if the fallacies remain.

Former United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, wisely opposes Holocaust Denial laws, but the wisdom of a few intellectuals, who may understand the vital need for freedom of speech, is no match for the understandably ignorant, negligent, scared and vengeful Jewish masses and naive wannabe-heroic politicians who are easily susceptible to tribalistic mob behavior and the economically ignorant and uncivilized criminalization of ideas. Can we see the flawed patterns repeat? Mahler and Braun are ultimately not hounded by “malicious Jews”, they are persecuted as the result of their own fallacies, and by the economic ignorance and tribalism of the masses that fools them into attempting to overcome errors by destroying the very freedom of speech and emerging peace and competition of ideas, reason, tolerance, and education needed to overcome them.

I have little doubt in my mind that if most people questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative did so in a thoughtful, scholarly manner, free of the usual malice-implying anti-Jewish tropes, Jews and their understandably concerned supporters would not react the way they do, and Holocaust denial laws would not exist. If Jews-Zionists are told they are evil-immoral, and further accused (and erroneously too) of having deliberately plotted the Holocaust “lie” or “hoax” for malicious purposes, per Mises, “No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails”, and a large percentage of the unfortunately economically ignorant masses will be ok with jailing the accuser. However, in a courteous and thoughtful manner, telling people that they have understandably fallen for erroneous mythology, similar to how the Soviets fell for central planning myths, this motivates them to engage in dialogue and the competition of ideas, would likely not get enough people upset in a manner violent enough to want to jail someone or get enough support to do so. Very, very few people have the wisdom, courage, and means to defend the freedom of speech of people spewing hateful antisemitic fallacies, while many will find it much easier to defend people free of such fallacies. Unfortunately for every Germar-Unz-Eisen-like researcher-doubter-denier, we have 10,000 people making “Low-IQ” antisemitic fallacies similar to Mahler and Braun, understandably scaring Jews and supporters into their own lynch-mob mentality, leading to coercion-violence via denial laws, and, of course, more support for Zionism regardless of the monumental suffering and chaos left in its wake.

There are also what I like to call “High-IQ” antisemitic fallacies which are made by very bright and insightful thinkers like Prof. Kevin McDonald who has written superb classic books on Jew-Gentile frictions like, “The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements”, but make anti-Jewish fallacies like wanting “a large taxation on Jews to counter the Jewish advantage in the possession of wealth”. There are of course the “High-IQ” Zionist fallacies made by ALL Holocaust and Zionist “intellectuals”. If the information does not come from the “competitive knowledge discovery” that emerges from freedom, it is most likely to be worthless. How can one be considered a “scholar” when the people who disagree are sent to prison? Mainstream Holocaust “scholars”, historians, and Zionist ideologues, whose worldviews are largely influenced by the mainstream Holocaust narrative, are like Soviet economists and ideologues whose entire flawed ideology-worldview-echo-chambers similarly grew from intellectual distortions caused by coercive-competition-immune-monopoly information.

Herbert Spencer writes:

“No one can be perfectly free till all are free; no one can be perfectly moral till all are moral; no one can be perfectly happy till all are happy.”

Spencer’s quote really resonates with me. Those of us like myself, who live in the United States, where we still have a lot more freedom of speech than others around the world, have a moral duty to fight for freedom and thus against Holocaust denial laws for those who can’t or have a much harder time doing so. Given my understanding of freedom and economics, anyone who, knowing that they will be persecuted, has the courage to voice their opinions, and thus engage in the vital competition of ideas which creates civilization, while respecting the property and freedom of speech of others, should be seen as a hero, regardless of whether they are right or wrong. Germar Rudolf; Austrian chemical engineer who specialized in gasses for pest control Wolfgang Fröhlich and spent a whopping 16 years in jail for repeatedly challenging the mass-gassings narrative; Ernst Zundel (7 years in jail) whose Canadian trials of 1985 and 1988, unlike the flawed, vengeful, error and thus myth-creation prone Nuremberg Trials, provided a better truth-seeking environment that dealt devastating blows to mainstream Holocaust mythology; acclaimed historian David Irving (3 years in jail); lawyer Sylvia Stolz (3.5 years); Ursula Haverbeck (3.5 years) who refused to be coerced away from her views, and kept going to jail into her 90s.

Ursula Haverbeck

These and many others are heroes, and a shameful reminder of the ignorance, negligence, incompetence and cowardice (but perhaps wisdom too) of so-called “freedom fighters”, and especially those of us in the US who have the best means to fight for freedom.

Holocaust denial laws should also be seen as an embarrassment to Jews. As Prof. Walter Block, a great friend of Jewish freedom-giant Murray Rothbard, who also got to shake the even bigger Jewish giant Ludwig von Mises’ hand, and is a real inheritor of the ideas of freedom that especially Jews should be leading proponents of, writes:

“Jews have a widely well-known and justified reputation for intellectual excellence. We have earned more Nobel prizes for accomplishments of the mind than any other group, on a per capita basis. This threat to incarcerate deniers is hardly compatible with that well-deserved reputation of ours. It may be a cliché, but sunlight is the best intellectual disinfectant. It beats imprisonment by a county mile.”

Furthermore, if the understandable complexity of the past has fooled the doubters-revisionists-deniers into errors, it remains a barbarity to jail them. And even if some are extremely negligent or even fraudulent, it is still an uncivilized barbarity to vilify-jail-harm people persuaded by their views like I and countless others have. And finally, even if the mainstream competition-immune-government-coerced narrative is 100% correct, it still does NOT prove or justify the flawed Zionist ideology and current Israeli state. The Holocaust would be yet another easily understandable combination of the human nature all homo sapiens share, complex circumstances and fallacies, indistinguishable from nuking the Japanese, terror-bombing of German cities, and countless other barbarisms. Only misguided “Zionized” people fool themselves into believing that the injustices committed against the homo sapiens who “identify as Jews” are fundamentally different than those committed against others.

Menachem Begin’s 1977 Likud Victory: Zionism Goes From Secular Socialism To Religion-Respecting Capitalism, Zionizes American Christianity And Pulls The West Along.

As already mentioned, antisemitism fooled Jews and the West into attempting to overcome it with simplistic separation and moral vilifications via Zionism, which played the leading role in exacerbating Jew-Antisemite polarizations sparking WWII, and the necessary “Zionification” of Western leadership via simpletons like Churchill and US presidents like George W. Bush who mentions, “Either you’re with us, or you are with the terrorists.” “Either you’re with us, either you love freedom, and with nations which embrace freedom, or you’re with the enemy. There is no in between.” Lingering “Low-IQ” and “High-IQ” anti-Jewish fallacies, not malicious conspiring Jews, is what quickly made Zionists increasingly influential moral and ideological leaders taking us to where we are today with ‘Great Leader’ Netanyahu getting more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024, and leading Zionist ideologue Ben Shapiro mentioning: “I would gladly waive the born-in-the-USA requirement for the presidency for Bibi. I mean, the guy is just an incredible leader.”

To properly understand the current worldwide chaos and “new axis of evil” we have to focus on the Zionists themselves who, again, thanks to the immense sympathy they get due to antisemitism, then persuade and pull the USA-West to see things as they do.

Zionism-Israel, like much of the Western world, was divided between the secular-Atheist and more Socialist and central planning political “Left”, and the more traditional God-fearing and God-given rights to freedom, and thus more pro-Capitalism “Right”. For Zionism, being a child of its times, the most prominent early Zionist politicians like David ben Gurion and his Mapai (Labor) party we more associated with the Secular-Socialist “Left” causing Israel to always be a relatively poor country.

One of the most important and little appreciated historical events was Menachem Begin’s electoral triumph in 1977, what Israelis call “The Upheaval”. Begin’s new Likud party-coalition managed to win control from Mapai-Labor-Socialists and begin to take Israel in a more pro-Capitalism and pro-religion direction. That same year the Begin administration invited 1976 Nobel Laureate in Economics Milton Friedman to advise on this transition to capitalism. This further led to F.A. Hayek’s efforts to solve the Zionist mess via his direct correspondence with Begin and other Israeli leaders as we will discuss later. And this also increased the anti-Soviet sentiment of Zionists-Jews adding more straws that would help collapse the USSR.

This new Israeli leadership, understandably looking to persuade potential allies of its righteous cause, began to persuade, educate, and thus “Zionize”, American Christians. Menachem Begin had befriended mega pastor Jerry Falwell. Craig Unger writes that: “He and Begin got along famously. In 1980, Begin presented Falwell with the prestigious Jabotinsky Award, making him the first gentile to receive it. He gave Falwell’s ministry a private jet.” (Unger, p. 109) Unger again :

“In 1982, Falwell brought more than three dozen evangelical leaders from the Moral Majority to Israel to foster ties between it and American evangelicals. He cultivated personal friendships and political alliances with Menachem Begin, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ariel Sharon. Israel gave multimillion-dollar grants to Falwell’s Liberty University, enabling him to bring as many as three thousand students at a time from Liberty University to tour the Holy Land…New travel agencies sponsored Bible Prophecy Tours. Bible tourism soared. Troubled by the fact that many American Jews looked askance at evangelical Christians, in 1983, Rabbi Eckstein founded the Fellowship to bridge the gaps between the two groups and to support Israel…Soon Eckstein found support for the alliance in the Oval Office, where even President Ronald Reagan expressed Christian Zionist sentiments. “You know,” Reagan told Tom Dine, executive director of the powerful Israeli lobbying group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), “I turn back to your ancient prophets in the Old Testament and the signs foretelling Armageddon, and I find myself wondering if we’re the generation that’s going to see that come about.” (Unger, pp. 112-3)

The above is key to understanding how the US, especially the Republican party, has been “Zionized”.

Further similarities between Zionism-Israel and Socialism-USSR.

As with Socialism, the 2% of scientists incentivized to lie, and other complex environmental and statistical factors, some Zionists would do nefarious things like faking antisemitism via the famous and very well documented Lavon Affair where Mossad got caught committing terrorist acts in Egypt trying to blame Muslims. Michael Ron David Kadar was an Israeli who got busted for making hundreds of fake bomb threats to Jewish organizations. Ex-MI5 (British intelligence) agent Annie Machon revealed that according to MI5, Mossad bombed its own Israeli embassy in London in a false flag operation to then blame Palestinians. If there are, say 5 million committed Zionists, if just one out of 1,000 (0.1%) is financially and-or ideologically motivated to fake some antisemitic events like Michael did, you have 5,000 potentially doing such antisemitic acts, which are then used by the understandably scared and “Zionized” masses and their naive supporters to spread more Zionism and so on.

From its inception via organizations like future Israeli PM Menachem Begin’s Irgun paramilitary which bombed the King David Hotel, and ‘Stern Gang’ leader Yitzhak Shamir (future Israeli PM) approving the murder of UN diplomat Count Folke Bernadotte, Israel, like the Soviet Union, understandably evolved its more ideologically extreme groups. Further consider that you have at least 5,000 Mossad agents, if just 1% of them have ideological and financial incentives that motivated them to fake antisemitism or do other clearly nefarious things for personal-ideological gain, you have 50 smart, motivated people, every year, further statistically making it nearly inevitable that “Zionized” ideologues are doing nefarious things like potential involvement in the JFK assassination, 9/11 (dancing Israelis), connection to the Epstein scandal, etc. without some grand sinister ‘conspiracy’, or being directly tied to MOSSAD leadership, and to an overwhelming degree against the wishes of “The Jews” in general.

We can further see this process via the emergence of violent groups like the Jewish Defense League (JDL) founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane which was officially classified as a “right-wing terrorist group” by the FBI (2001) and would terrorize critics of Zionism and Holocaust revisionists-deniers like fellow Jew David Cole who famously made a documentary (‘David Cole in Auschwitz’) helping debunk the mass-gassings and exterminations at Auschwitz myth. Regarding Irv Rubin, who led the JDL from 1985-2002, Cole mentions:

“He[Rubin] and I tussled many times. I got beat up three times by the Jewish Defense League. The third time being pretty serious, that I still have the scars from. But in a weird way…I miss Rubin’s straightforward honest brutality…there was no saying one thing publicly and another thing privately…I prefer him to a lot of the foes that I deal with these days. Anonymous hackers who attack my website. People like Michael Shermer…He[Rubin] put a $25,000 bounty on my head for my life. And when I told him I wanted out, we negotiated a deal where I gave him a recantation and wrote him a check and he said “ok, the bounty is gone and you’re free”, and he kept to that.”

In his book “Confessions of a Holocaust Revisionist”, Bradley R. Smith, who founded CODOH (Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust), described being terrorized by Rubin who would call Bradley and chillingly suggest Bradley take him home and introduce him to his family, and once told Bradley:

“I guarantee you that my dog could eat a Nazi like you without much difficulty. You’re a big man from what I hear, Bradley, so he might not be able to finish you off in one sitting, but he could do the job in two at the outside. Would you like to meet my dog, Bradley? I’d like to introduce you to him. I really would. I think it would be good for your education.”

Rubin would die in jail of a mysterious suicide-murder while awaiting trial for bomb attacks against the King Fahd Mosque in Culver City, California and on the office of U.S. Representative Darrell Issa, who is of Lebanese and Czech decent.

Most Socialists and Zionists I know are bright and well-meaning and have faith that their ideology will bring harmony once the bad, intransigent, or uneducated people in the way (Kulaks-profiteers-Muslims-antisemites) are overcome, both being relatively ignorant of the NKVD-Mossad-like coercive and disastrous financial means that inevitably must arise to birth and keep their ideology going. An ideology which most genuinely believe must be supported to avoid some greater harm like mass poverty and “exploitation” by the Capitalists, or antisemitism-pogroms-annihilation of Jews.

Just like the US and Western World was full of pro-Socialism Soviet spies-ideologues, so is the US-West full of Zionists who are willing to do nefarious things to help the cause, what they consider moral, and oftentimes very profitable. Ryan Dawson’s documentary ‘NUMEC: How Israel Stole The Bomb’ is an excellent documentary making the case that some Zionist ideologues were involved in all kinds of fraudulent-illegal activity as they helped Israel make nuclear bombs, which included killing JFK due to his firm opposition to it.

Given the numerous and complex factors above, the increasing polarizations that amplify both antisemitism and Zionism, Zionist ideology has evolved to essentially be in a sort of false-flag, violence, lawfare, mythology, and chaos-spreading autopilot mode that keeps spreading the ideology. And, again, without the need of some ‘grand malicious conspiracy’ now, or from the beginning, and much less attributable to Judaism or “The Jews” or even “The Zionists”. Zionism is like a slower-moving Marxist-Communist revolution where the flawed ideas and perverse incentives just keep the whole thing expanding as it destroys the social order in ways that are far, far more difficult to “notice”.

When some Zionists are busted doing these nefarious things, this then erroneously “proves” to naive thinkers (Low-IQ antisemites) that “The Jews” are inherently malicious plotters, helping them spread their misguided “conspiratorial” fallacies, further fueling the growth of Zionist fallacies in a never-ending cycle of polarizations-chaos-censorship-etc. The dreaded Soviet Cheka-NKVD and “Zionized” Mossad and CIA were-are not the result of some “bad guys”, they are the result of the complex evolution of the “ideas that group men”, “the unintended product of historical development”. This also causes a sort of shell-shock for many Jews and Zionists, who understandably see themselves as civilized respectable people who would never do such things, and are embarrassingly motivated to downplay such things, just like dreamy-eyed Socialists downplayed reports of tyranny and chaos in the Soviet Union.

Socialism is an ideology that appeals to anyone who is economically ignorant so you got blacks, Asians, whites, etc. rising to positions of influence and power as the ideology spread. But since Zionism is of vital interest to Jews, it has over time spread “Zionized” Jews to positions of influence and has now reached truly absurd levels where Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump’s Jewish realtor friend Steve Witkoff, two totally naive and simple-minded ideologues who have likely never read a single history book cover-to-cover, are essentially trying to manage Western civilization as they are the leading negotiators in the Russia-Ukraine War, the Israel-Hamas war and post-war reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the war against Iran.

Netanyahu once mentioned: “I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction.” And former PM Ariel Sharon told Shimon Peres: "don't worry about American pressure on Israel, we, the Jewish people control America, and the Americans know it." Many will erroneously see these statements and the immense power of the Zionists as the “obvious” result of some grand sinister ‘Jewish conspiracy’, when, again, no such thing is at play. For thoroughly “Socialized” ideologues you were either for “reason” and “expert” control of society, or “irrationality” (religion) and “exploitation” by greedy and immoral profit-seeking businessmen-capitalists. For “Zionized” ideologues you are either for what they consider to be good for the can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine-Jews as they see it via their ‘Jewish State’, or with the antisemites, terrorists, etc. “there is no other morality.” When one properly understands the history and emergence of ideologies like Socialism and Zionism, and also reads biographies of Socialists like Lenin, Stalin, Trotsky, reformers like Gorbachev, and Zionists like David ben Gurion, Jabotinsky, Begin, former Mossad chief Yoshi Cohen, and Netanyahu, it is easy to see how these men are just heads in Socialist and Zionist ideological hydras-movements that understandably arose due to the unplanned-undesigned emergence and complexity of the socioeconomic order in the case of Socialism, and Jew-Gentile “identity” co-evolution-relations. Erroneously attributing reason or conspiracy to evolved complex phenomena and social institutions like, per Menger, “law, of language, of the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states”, is the main source of mankind’s recent troubles like Socialism and Jew-Gentile frictions.

Focusing on the actions of individual men is irrelevant compared to the evolutionary processes that create the ideas, incentive structures and circumstances under which he acts. Without the insights of Spencer, Menger and his ‘Austrians’, as Spencer tells us:

“It is as though a child, seeing for the first time a tree from which a gardener is here cutting off a branch and there pruning away smaller parts, should regard the gardener, the only visible agent, as the creator of the whole structure: knowing nothing about the agency of sun and rain, air and soil. Undeveloped intelligences cannot recognize the results of slow, silent, invisible causes.”

Zionist ideologues, understandably being a much smaller minority of Jews who can’t have a Bolshevik-like coercive revolution in the USA to bring about what they consider necessary-just like they did in Palestine in 1948, understandably grow the necessary support for their glorious cause through persuasion and education. They succeeded at doing this when the British were the leading power and got their ‘Balfour Declaration’. In his autobiography, Netanyahu proudly boasts how his own father, Benzion Netanyahu, persuaded Jabotinsky to focus his public pressure, not on England, but in the US. When Jabotinsky asked Benzion “Why?” he replied “Because you should be in America...The United States is a rising power in the world and its policy on Zionism will be critical. It has a large Jewish Community. Convince America and it will force Britain to change its policies.” Bibi boasts regarding the excellent job his father did in helping spread the Zionist cause in the US government. He writes:

“My father succeeded because he understood how to generate political influence in America. He was the quintessential practitioner of Jabotinsky’s formula: Influence governments through public opinion, influence public opinion by appealing to justice, influence leaders by appealing to interests.”

The Zionification and Destruction of the US Economy.

In the case of the Bolsheviks, given the coercive total control they sought and the means they had to do so, they quickly got control of the central bank (Gosbank), which made it much easier to reorder society according to their ideology. Something similar but far less direct or “conspired” has happened to the entire United States economy via the “Zionification” of the US Federal Reserve and much of the financial system as the Federal Reserve keeps creating the necessary trillions to finance the yearly $1.5+ trillion (an amount similar to the GDP of Spain) US Military consumption needed to destroy Israel’s enemies (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, etc.) According to one estimate by Grok creating all the buildings and infrastructure of a city in the US that could house 500,000 people like Miami, would cost about $250 billion dollars. From this, we can crudely estimate that about six Miami-sized cities could be built each year if—instead of consuming $1.5 trillion in tax-payer wealth to produce pushups, flag salutations, missiles and destroying Middle East regimes critical of Israel—we produced the cities (or additional urban growth). This is one of the main reasons why China creates or grows its order by many Miami-sized cities-growth full of skyscrapers every year, while the US goes deeper in debt and has us where we are today, where about 20 percent of our taxes go just to pay the interest on the massive $39+ trillion debt. Millions of these dollars eventually make it to hundreds of think-tanks, “Zionized” Churches, Holocaust museums, and AIPAC which then spews Zionist fallacies-myths just like the Soviet Union’s universities, Comintern(Communist International), and overall state, would spread Marxist nonsense-mythology while silencing dissent. And just as important, an incentive structure that incentivized millions into both pushing-joining the ideology, and later resisting change. It could be said that China went from Communism to Capitalism while the US went from Capitalism to Zionism.

Since due to aforementioned evolved, NOT conspired factors, ethnic Jews are massively overrepresented in finance and banking, they inevitably play an overwhelming role in the Federal Reserve and the financing of what they consider to be moral-good (Zionism of course). In the 56 years since February 1, 1970, the Federal Reserve has been led by a Zionist Jew over 50% of the time, and a Zionist Jew has been Fed Chair or Secretary of the Treasury during 80-85% of the time. Soon after becoming Fed Chair, Arthur Burns went to Israel for the third time to praise the Zionist project and spew mystical nonsense just like Benzion’s “law of greatness”. He told students at Hebrew University in July 6, 1970:

“Right now, right here in Israel, you are proving that hope is perhaps the most powerful of all economic forces. You are proving that a spirit of purpose can give meaning to human energy and overcome a lack of material resource”

He gave this obviously nonsensical speech while Israel was led by an economically clueless socialist, Golda Mier. Burns also took steps towards making it harder for entities to boycott Israel, and mentioned that: “The United States government and the American public are aware of their responsibility to strengthen Israel.”

There has never been a Muslim or critic of Zionism as Fed Chair, or Secretary of the Treasury, or head of one of the 12 regional banks, or any likely positions of significant influence in the entire Federal Reserve. During the 40+ year period from 1987 to 2018 which really accelerated the so-called ‘war on terror’ where Zionist ideology, especially Netanyahu’s fallacies, persuaded the US to fight many wars in the Middle East to destroy governments critical of Zionism, the Federal Reserve, was led by Jews Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen who always said yes to the additional debt and money creation needed to acquire the necessary wealth to finance all the wars our ‘great leader’ Netanyahu felt were needed. Even though Yellen was not Fed chair when the Russia-Ukraine war started, she was still the very powerful Secretary of the Treasury, and soon after the war broke out, she immediately went to Ukraine to meet with, what a coincidence, Zionist Jew Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reassure him that: “The United States has your back – and we will stand with you for as long as it takes”, against Putin who is of course a key member of the Zionism-defined “new axis of evil”. Putin had cordial relations and provided a safe haven for critic of Zionism (and Holocaust denier) former Syrian leader and eye-doctor, Bashar al-Assad. And also has good relations with the Iranians. Zelensky is of course another great leader with profound Zionist wisdom: “You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil.”

Anyone critical of Zionism would have as hard a time working in the Federal Reserve as a critic of Communism in the Soviet Gosbank. The “Zionification” of the Federal Reserve as reached such absurd levels, that as of this writing (May, 2026), the man slated to replace Jerome Powel at the Fed is Zionist Jew Kevin Warsh, whose father in law is billionaire Ronald Lauder, the President of the World Jewish Congress, essentially the leader of the Zionist Comintern. Again, not a conspiracy, but the inevitable result of people making anti-Jewish fallacies motivating Jews and Western civilization into overcoming them via violence and separation.

Just like Soviet bureaucrats would rise in the bureaucracy by showing Socialist ideological zeal and denouncing those who lacked purity and fervor for the faith-ideology, so has Zionist ideological zeal and its naive and simplistic battle against antisemitism, and thus critics of Zionism, now totally dominates most Western politicians-governments, culminating in Netanyahu getting more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024. Party-ideology-faithful bureaucrats like US Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), a man who has never recommended a book or had an interview or discussion with anyone about anything of substance, and has risen in politics due to adherence to the ruling faith (ideology of Zionism just like it was Socialism for the Soviets), mention that: “Today, Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America.” Naïve simple-minded American politicians, especially religious ones in the Republican Party like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, go to Israel, immerse themselves in the history of Jewish suffering, are shown antisemitic statements by understandably traumatized and radicalized Palestinians, and then start passing ‘hate speech’ laws and see it as their moral duty to do essentially whatever the ‘Great Leader’ Benjamin Netanyahu feels is necessary to fight ‘the terrorists’, antisemites, “the world’s oldest hatred” and so on.

The more the Zionists brutalize the Palestinians and Islamic world, the more mired in chaos, poverty, religious extremism and understandable antisemitism they remain, which further fools the followers-of-the-science and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists, especially the white Ashkenazi European-descended ones, of their “obvious” superiority, of “being a beacon of Western values and secular Democracy in a clash of civilizations”, and similar myths. “High-IQ” Zionists like Gad Saad, of course a secular evolutionary psychologist who has even met Richard Dawkins (the current Pope of “The Science”) in his home, and is thus a super high-Priest of “The Science”, who is of course infinitely wiser than “irrational” myth-believing Christians like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, tells Joe Rogan while justifying the horrific war against Iran:

“So if you are a universalist and you want the Iranian people to maximally flourish, forget about Israel. Don’t even mention the word Israel. Do you not want these 90 million people called Iranians who have a deeply rich historical heritage to flourish?…They’re some of the most modern, secular, outward looking Westerners that have been choked for 47 years by a really nasty regime. So maybe we could celebrate that if all if all this goes well, 90 million people are going to be freed. And I could say that statement without ever invoking Israel.”

Nonsense. Had there been no Zionism, most Jews would NOT have have fooled themselves into making it their priority, and inadvertently coercing civilization to go along with it. And similarly, the Islamic world, where upwards of 80% of adherents are totally opposed to Israel, would likewise not have been in a constant moral upheaval against it. To say “forget about Israel” and somehow make this about the lack of secularism in the Islamic world, is as erroneous as the Soviets focusing on the “irrationality” of the faithful they were slaughtering, instead of their root economic fallacies.

As with the Soviets, the Zionists evolve their echo chamber based on what appears relatively superior, “reason”, the lack of religion backed control or coercion, etc., while overlooking the fundamental, and harder to notice flaws in their ideology that are the root causes from which all the chaos emerges. Zionism itself, and then the deadlier Holocaustianized Zionism.

It would have been as hard a pill to swallow for a Soviet chess-playing scientist to realize that the Russian Orthodox Christian priest calling him satanic was preaching superior values, as it must be for leading Zionist intellectuals and influencers to realize that the most distraught Palestinian calling the Zionists satanic and totally opposed to the Israeli state, is likewise preaching superior values regarding anti-Zionism.

Herzl writes that, “We[Zionists] should there[Palestine] form a portion of the rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism.” How misguided and reflective of European imperialist fallacies to refer to the Middle East and Palestine in such a manner. The Islamic world, whose great entrepreneurs and merchants like prophet Muhammed and his wife Khadija, among countless other great contributions, gave us the Arabic numerals to better do the profit-loss calculation that has been vital for emerging modern civilization, did not need or in any way benefit from Herzl’s flawed ideology just like we didn’t benefit from Marx’s.

Ignorant of the great liberal thinkers-economists like Adam Smith, Herbert Spencer, Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’ and their wisdom regarding the non-designed evolved nature of the modern free market liberal order, the Zionists and many Jews naively tried to take credit for it, when in reality, as with the Soviets, they are inadvertently destroying it.

The September 27th 1712 issue of England’s Spectator described the pre-Zionism Jew’s influence as follows:

“They are so disseminated through all the trading Parts of the World, that they are become the instruments by which the most distant Nations converse with one another and by which mankind are knit together in a general correspondence. They are like the pegs and nails in a great building, which though they are but little valued in themselves, are absolutely necessary to keep the whole frame together.”

Unfortunately the “Zionized” Jews are become the instruments by which nations segregate to slaughter each other. They are like the pegs and nails in a great coffin, which though they are but little noticed in themselves, are absolutely necessary to burry civilization alive. Yet all of this is happening, not as the result of any malice, or reason, but as “the unintended product of historical development”.

Unlike Milei, Leading “Austrian” intellectuals Rothbard and F.A. Hayek predicted the calamity that Socialism AND Zionism were bound to be.

Just like plenty of people knew Socialism was bound to be a calamity long before the emergence of the Soviet Union (see essay ‘The Coming Slavery’ (1884) by Herbert Spencer), the same applies to Zionism (see Jewish British politician Edwin Montagu’s “Mantagu Memo on the Anti-Semitism of the British Government(August 23, 1917)”). In both instances the wisdom of the few was no match for the growth of perverse ideological and incentives structures which quickly gained government-coercive power to both silence criticism and fund their growth, making them much harder to change.

Just like major free market intellectuals F.A. Hayek and Murray N. Rothbard (Jewish) knew Socialism was a failed ideology, they also knew Zionism, at least the current version Netanyahu and most Israelis keep pushing, is-was disastrous (see ‘Economics Giants 1974 Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek And Murray Rothbard Rejected Mainstream Zionism’). Rothbard’s classic essay ‘War Guilt in the Middle East’ written soon after Israel’s 1967 ‘Six-day War’, remains one of the most concise histories of Zionism. Murray ends on a prescient and positive note:

“Israel, therefore, faces a long-run dilemma which she must someday meet. Either to continue on her present course and, after years of mutual hostility and conflict be overthrown by Arab people’s guerrilla war. Or – to change direction drastically, to cut herself loose completely from Western imperial ties, and become simply Jewish citizens of the Middle East. If she did that, then peace and harmony and justice would at last reign in that tortured region. There is ample precedent for this peaceful coexistence. For in the centuries before 19th- and 20th-century Western imperialism, Jew and Arab had always lived well and peacefully together in the Middle East. There is no inherent enmity or conflict between Arab and Jew. In the great centuries of Arab civilization in North Africa and Spain, Jews took a happy and prominent part – in contrast to their ongoing persecution by the fanatics of the Christian West. Shorn of Western influence and Western imperialism, that harmony can reign once more.”

Hayek desperately tried to reason with leading Israeli ideologues in the late 1970s and early 1980s like Prime Minister Menachem Begin. Hayek’s proposal, as mentioned in his second letter to Begin dated May 2nd, 1980: “is probably the only way in which you can permanently secure to all Jews free access to Jerusalem and probably the right of settlement in all the associated federal states.” Similar to Prof. David Beito’s “…Swiss Style Canton System” proposed framework, Hayek envisioned an area of free trade and movement (“settlement in all the associated federal states”) that would become “one of the greatest financial centers” (1982 letter to Kollek). Unfortunately, Zionist ideologues, being equally human, with Soviet-like ignorance and negligence ignored Hayek, causing him to essentially throw in the towel and go public via a short letter in ‘The Times of London’ on May 14th, 1985 where he desperately writes:

“…I ought to urge publicly what I have vainly urged on Israeli friends many times, namely that Israel could make no greater contribution to the safety of its own future and to the peace of the world than by offering Jerusalem as the common capital of a Palestine Federation…amounting, at least at first, to little more than common defence and a free trade union…”

The reason why it is important to highlight how the leading thinkers of the ‘Austrian School’ were fierce critics of the current Israeli state is as follows. As mentioned in introduction, ‘The Austrians’ and men like Hayek and Rothbard are current Galileos whose ideas and fascinating lives are spreading along with their criticism of Zionism, especially thanks to Argentinian president Javier Milei. Which brings us to one of my favorite Hayek quotes:

“Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist — and I am even tempted to add that the economist who is only an economist is likely to become a nuisance if not a positive danger.”

While Milei is doing a truly civilization-saving job by bringing attention to ‘The Austrians’ and sound free market economics at the highest levels of geopolitical influence, Milei has mentioned that, “I am sincerely proud to be the most Zionist president in the world”, which is also making him a “nuisance” and civilization-destroying “positive danger” in countless ways.

In a manner totally at odds with Menger-Mises-Hayek’s separation of morality with economics, Milei not only gets deep into “the moral sphere” by linking the two, he has further compounded the error by seeing the monumental complexity of Jew-Gentile history-frictions in simplistic Manichean terms of ‘good vs. evil’, sided with the Zionists, and has absorbed all related Zionist myths inevitably leading to the naive ‘Clash of Civilizations’ thinking Zionist ideologues radiate. And per Mike Johnson’s “new axis of evil”, has sparked the Russia-Ukraine, Gaza-Lebanon-Iran wars, and rapidly expanding global chaos. In a speech delivered to the Knesset on June 11th, 2025 Milei does the usual “Ziospeak”:

“It is important to understand that we are engaged in an existential and moral battle between good and evil—a battle we began to lose the moment we became incapable of distinguishing between the two. It is a battle upon which the future of civilization depends, in the face of the relentless advance of barbarism. It is urgent that the international community rediscover its moral compass and finally make a choice: Does it prefer to stand on the side of terror, or on the side of freedom? Do you prefer life or death? Good or evil? To decide, one need simply look to the facts. On one side, there is a barbaric terrorism that kills and destroys—that lies and distorts the truth. On the other side stands a nation fighting for its right to exist—the sole bastion in the region where freedom and democracy prevail.”

Compare that to Pope Urban II’s speech at the Council of Clermont (Nov. 27th, 1,095) launching The Crusades:

“From the confines of Jerusalem and the city of Constantinople a horrible tale has gone forth and very frequently has been brought to our ears: namely, that a race from the kingdom of the Persians, an accursed race, a race utterly alienated from God... has invaded the lands of those Christians and has depopulated them by the sword, pillage, and fire...”

Remember, per Menger, economic competition and other “market mechanisms” that create our technologically advanced civilization are not the result of our “reason” or design. Culturally Zionism has in many ways taken us back to the 11th century, but now we have nukes and AI that can identify wrong-think on an online post and so on.

Melei’s truly over-the-top pro-Zionist moral pontifications, which he displays with a fanatical religious fervor as he frequently visits and cries at the Western Wall, is thus far likely having a far, far, far more detrimental role for civilization than his free market education, because he has foolishly married the ‘Austrian School of Economics’, which is IMHO the current zenith of mankind’s intellectual achievements, especially regarding freedom whose emerging competition of ideas leads to criticism of Socialism AND Zionism, with the disastrous Zionist ideology, Israeli state-bureaucrats, and all the chaos as well as freedom-destroying censorship via ‘hate speech’ and denial laws it is causing.

The fact that on June 13th, 2025, two days after he gave his speech on the 11th, Israel attacked Iran and started the “12 day war” is reflective of the immense damage Milei is doing with such naive “Zionized” moral pontifications.

Next, “we’re gonna have to go right to Ludicrous speed.”

Murray Rothbard, who Milei greatly admires, considers to be his greatest intellectual inspiration, named one of his dogs after, and constantly tells people about (including Israeli politicians), was a Holocaust denier. Murray was a good friend and admirer of arguably the greatest American historian, Harry Elmer Barnes (see ‘Harry Elmer Barnes, RIP’).

Good historians and intellectuals know that wars are always the results of a complex mixture of tribal human nature, glory seeking politicians, misguided ideologues, special interests looking to gain from wars like arms manufacturers and some Zionists as shown above regarding WWI and so on, and NEVER about some simplistic ‘good vs. evil’. This was especially the case regarding WWI, where Europeans fooled themselves into slaughtering each other across the trenches for 4 years for reasons not one out of one million today know or care about, and all WWI historians today know were nonsense and had nothing to do with some bestial German Huns or inherent German militarism and other tribalistic-mythical reasons (see ‘Relearning the Lessons We Never Learned from World War I’). Barnes, via books like “In Quest of Truth and Justice: de-Bunking the War Guilt Myth” (1928), destroyed the “Myth” that the Germans were the evil-bad-guilty party in WWI.

WWI came unexpectedly and suddenly, and there was no significant desire by any group of people to paint the Germans as some non-homo sapiens maniacal killers neither before the war (a 1908 survey ranked the Germans as the most admirable immigrants in the US), nor after. Thus books critical of the war like Barnes’ were well received, and people were learning the obvious truth that WWI had been an unnecessary calamity, making Barnes one of America’s most respected historians by the 1930s. Things would be very different in WWII where anti-Jewish fallacies became clear and solidified in Hitler and his government, giving over 6.5 years since Hitler rose to power to further “Zionize” Jews into “creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”, and to also see any criticism of their role in this calamity as misguided antisemitism (which it often was), before, and also very importantly, after the war.

Barnes would eventually stumble upon the great Paul Rassinier, and by rightly and courageously promoting Rassinier, Barnes went from being one of the most prominent historians, to a heretic of the growing Holocaustianity religion, to one of today’s desperately needed Galileos like Rassinier and so many others in the revisionist-denial world. He wrote in 1951, “If world policy today cannot be divorced from the mythology of the 1940’s, a third world war is inevitable”.

Barnes wrote a superb posthumously published article unfortunately titled ‘The Zionist Fraud’, which rightly praised Rassinier’s work, but by referring to Zionism as a “Fraud”, instead of a myth, this fallacy would do his research and legacy some of the usual harms.

Murray writes of the great Barnes:

“Other historians, still “isolationist” about World War II, were willing to shut up and remain unpunished by the establishment; but not Harry Elmer Barnes. Harry was a learned crusader; other men might grow more conservative and timid and accommodating to the powers-that-be as they grew older and more settled, but never Harry Elmer Barnes. That was to be his great burden during the remaining years of his life, but that was also to be his undying glory...He was the father and the catalyst for all of World War II revisionism”

Standing on the shoulders of men like Barnes AND ‘The Austrians’ Murray had an unmatched understanding of the complex ideological and economic factors pushing for war. For example, in one of his many masterpieces, “Wall Street, Banks, and America's Foreign Policy” Rothbard writes regarding the pro-war perverse incentives many bankers face:

Deep in Allied bonds and export of munitions, the Morgans were doing extraordinarily well; and their great rivals, Kuhn, Loeb, being pro-German, were necessarily left out of the Allied wartime bonanza. But there was one hitch: it became imperative that the Allies win the war. It is not surprising, therefore, that from the beginning of the great conflict, J. P. Morgan and his associates did everything they possibly could to push the supposedly neutral United States into the war on the side of England and France. As Morgan himself put it: “We agreed that we should do all that was lawfully in our power to help the Allies win the war as soon as possible.”

Murray knew that the US should have never gotten involved in WWI or WWII, that Zionism was a monumental error, and how naive politicians, not Hitler, were the main culprits in sparking and expanding the WWII calamity. Rothbard writes in a review of A.J.P. Taylor’s classic book, “The Origins of the Second World War”:

“Germany and Hitler were not uniquely guilty of launching World War II (indeed they were scarcely guilty at all);…Hitler, in brief, (in foreign affairs) was not a uniquely evil monster or daimon, who would continue to gobble up countries diabolically until stopped by superior force…Hitler had no designs, no plans, not even vague intimations, to expand westward against Britain and France (let alone the United States). Hitler admired the British Empire and wished to collaborate with it. Not only did Hitler do this with insight, he did it with patience, as Taylor excellently shows.”

As Milei enthusiastically states: “We are fulfilling Rothbard’s dream.” Yes! Yes! We are catching up to Hayek and Rothbard who showed us that both Socialism and Zionism must be overcome, and that the mass-gassings narrative is a myth.

Fall of Zionism or more censorship and chaos?

Just like the eventual collapse of Socialism needed time for ideological flaws to be better documented and decades of repeated failure and suffering, we find ourselves in a similar situation regarding Zionism. The so-called ‘New Historians’ in Israel like Benny Morris, Ilan Pappé, Avi Shlaim, and Simha Flapan, and others like Tom Segev and Shlomo Sand, have thoroughly crushed popular Zionist myths. And even more courageously, the Holocaust revisionists have shattered the mainstream Holocaust myth that in many ways took Jews and all of mankind to a pre-Darwinian world, not of ideas, fallacies, sympathy and a shared human nature among all fellow homo sapiens, but of pure mythical ‘good vs. evil’.

The above intellectual beacons that shatter Zionist and related myths, a relatively free internet in the USA where truth has an easier time getting past ideology-driven censorship, the recent-current horrific destruction of Gaza and Lebanon, the war with Iran and its countless ramifications like significantly higher gas prices which affect everyone, more noticeable attempts at censorship by “Zionized” ideologues, and countless other factors are turning the tide against Zionist myths and Israel. An April 2026 poll by Pew Research Center showed that “60% of U.S. adults have an unfavorable view of Israel”.

Unfortunately the same fallacies just keep repeating and expanding the polarizations. Major influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have done a superb job showing the disastrous Zionification of America and its never-ending Zionist-inspired wars and censorship, yet regarding the destruction of Gaza Candace mentions: "What we are watching right now is the Synagogue of Satan led by Bibi Netanyahu.” Left-wing, secular-Darwinian Jews-Zionists and their massive overrepresentation in “the science” and big-Tech can easily ignore-smear Candace and Tucker and anyone making any kind of religious-based criticism of Zionism. This is just like Christians calling the Soviets evil and Satanic which grew the Soviet’s power-fallacies-tyranny. It is obvious to me that Candace is a wonderful and caring mother, a pious Catholic concerned with the suffering of all human beings and obviously the people in Gaza and Iran and in the entire planet who are ultimately oppressed by Zionist ideology, but her statements above have understandably caused the Zionists to label her as the ‘Antisemite of the Year’. Someone to be vilified, eventually be made a criminal due to ‘hate speech’ laws, and then brutally killed if necessary. Again, not as some malicious conspiracy plotted by ‘Great Leader’ Bibi, but simply due to ideological fervor and statistics. Neither Bibi nor Lenin were Satanic IMHO, they were-are “harmful agents” executing ideologies described by “honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced" leading to “the greatest crimes of our time…that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses.” Similarly, 5-time MMA champion Jake Shields tweeted regarding Israel: “It is time for this demonic nation to come to an end”. Also, Jake’s friend, Dan Bilzerian (‘The King of Instagram’ with 30+ million followers) tweets: “Jews should pay holocaust reparations to the families of the 60 million Christians they killed during the Bolshevik genocide.” On March 4th, 2026, famous influencer and critic of Zionism Kim Dotkom created a somewhat ominous X poll which read “Do you want the Jews kicked out of America?”, to which over 11,000 people replied with 84.4% saying “Yes”. How awful.

Anti-Jewish fallacies fuel Zionist ones and vice versa. To understand the seeming cruelty and negligence with which Zionists keep mutilating civilization via constant wars and censorship towards deemed antisemites, you only have to likewise understand the fallacies and seeming cruelty and negligence of the antisemites. Nick Fuentes too has a good understanding of the disastrous Zionification of the US Government and Western World, yet by preaching for some white Catholic ethno-state among other fallacies, Nick, and similarly Candace, Jake and Dan, and many other courageous and knowledgeable critics of Zionism, who are in many ways heroically helping save civilization, also inadvertently help fuel the ideology-chaos and censorship. Furthermore, how can the Zionists be blamed when hardly anyone in the world has the wisdom, means, and courage to tell them that the mass-gassings extermination narrative, which is at the very core of their very identity and worldview, is a complex myth? What a mess!

Civilization finds itself at an inflection point where Zionist mythology and continued perverse incentives either succeed at rapidly expanding a Soviet-NKVD-like police state, as we can easily see with the rise of dangerous “Zionized” ideologues like Alex Karp and his Palantir company, whose software is used to target and kill Palestinians and Russians, and puts out absurd allegedly civilization-defining manifestos implying never-ending ‘clash of civilizations’ conflict, and thus we go the way of Kronstadt for a bit longer, or the right ideas and people can quickly come together leading to a fall-of-Berlin-Wall type of moment that can lead to an even smoother path to prosperity than what Russians and Chinese had to deal with as they transitioned away from Soviet-Style Socialism-Communism.

It is becoming increasingly obvious to many how we are heading to an AntisemiteMania that will make CovidMania looks like paradise.

A missing crucial vitamin, The Free Market One State Solution.

A properly designed “One State Solution” can quickly, not only solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and get everyone on a rapid path to socioeconomic prosperity, but also serve as a beacon of vital economic education to the world. Neither Socialism, nor anti-Jewish restrictions-injustices, nor emerging Zionism would have occurred had the free market ideas of Adam Smith, Spencer, etc. had been more popular. As Hayek writes:

“nothing could contribute more to the cure of humanity’s ills than to give people a better understanding of economics.”

The goal will be the replacement of the current flawed Zionist government-entity for a modern free market state where everyone will have real freedom, equal rights, and skyrocketing socioeconomic advancement. Name and flag can be determined in some future time but should obviously not single out any group of people-faith. I’ll call it ‘New Palestine’ for now just because ‘Palestine’ is what existed before the Zionist error and represents the organic historical trend towards increasing harmony that pre-Zionism Palestine had. I also like Hayek’s proposed name ‘The Levantine Federation”.

The Soviet Union and underlying socialist myths were ultimately overcome, not in some great war, but by helping enough socialists themselves overcome their fallacies. If Russia, a relatively modern free market economy where over 50% of its population is employed in the private sector by over 3 million private sector businesses, is now led by Putin, a former KGB agent whose job at one time was to help enforce socialist myths, why should we not have faith that a likewise naive and dangerously Zionized Mossad agent today may be a future leader in the area? With a few tweaks, I can see former Mossad Chief Yoshi Cohen being a future leader in the area. The Russians and Chinese got their reformers via Gorbachev and Deng. The Zionists, being the wisest of them all, with some of the highest per capita number of scientists, etc., likewise have had many potential Gorbachevs like Yaakov Sharett, a former intelligence officer and the son of the former prime minister of Israel Moshe Sharett, who mentions: “in the end Israel is a country occupying and abusing another people.”

Mises tells us:

“Liberalism is rationalistic. It maintains that it is possible to convince the immense majority... It has full confidence in man’s reason. It may be that this optimism is unfounded and that the liberals have erred. But then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.” (Mises, ‘Human Action’, p. 157)

Without a clearly visible beacon of people who share the belief that “it is possible to convince the immense majority”, the effort to educate and overcome Socialist, antisemitic, and Zionist fallacies will not exist so the calamities will continue and “then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.”

This intellectual beacon should stress how anti-Jewish fallacies-tropes and Zionism are both intellectual errors to be overcome via reason, logic, and education. Zionists and antisemites are neither purposely malicious-evil nor stupid, like Socialists they just made understandable mistakes. I was born deep into Communist ideology, have three uncles named after Lenin(Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov), and family members who fought in wars supporting Communism, they were and remain great people. Former IDF soldier Adar Weinreb makes a similar point regarding similarly misguided members of his family in Israel when he mentions:

“humans have immense capacity for compassion and love for our in-group, and immense capacity for evil for their outgroup. Most of my family are settlers, far-right settlers, deeply racist. They’re some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. I know it sounds like a contradiction, but it’s not. I’ll say the same thing about Hamas.”

The recognition that Zionism and Israeli state was a mistake, and that it will soon cease to exist as a new country where everyone will have equal rights takes its place, will immediately end all hostilities in the area and resulting polarizations.

This proposed solution is not meant to be imposed by force on Palestinians or Israelis, but to serve as an educational beacon with which to persuade and educate enough people so that hopefully something similar can be voluntarily carried out soon. The solution will be introduced in three steps. First we will describe what the final state will look like, some of the problems it will overcome, various benefits, and a few remarks regarding the feasibility of everyone living together, especially given the increasing polarizations due to the current wars. Second we will discuss a few steps to achieve a careful gradual piecemeal transition and integration of populations from our current state to this final “One State”. Israelis understandably feel like some sudden integration would be a recipe for immediate civil war and a potential mass slaughter of Jews which would definitely be a possibility when one considers the fact that upwards of 70% of the Israeli population is ok with forcibly expelling Palestinians from Gaza, and it has been the IDF with its civilian military that since the beginning of the Oct. 7th, 2023 war has killed a whopping 70,000+ Palestinians, with tens of thousands of women and children dying in the most horrific conditions (buried alive in rubble, maimed, etc.). And of course, another 170,000+ horribly injured. And lastly we will mention some educational and organizational factors which hopefully arise to help make the solution possible.

As things are today, about 20% of Israelis are Arabs. So, Jews and Arabs already getting along in a single state already happens relatively peacefully, and even with all the errors-injustices associated with the current Zionist state, like having a flag and national anthem that represents people whose grandparents, Jews, expelled the family members and coreligionists of 20% of its population. The above suggested changes will only make it even easier to get along.

Initially, those whose identities fear-distrust each other the most will just live in more segregated parts of the country and neighborhoods, just like happens in the USA with states, cities, and neighborhoods with higher proportions of various groups like blacks, Asians, Hispanics, etc. In the USA, there are no black or Hispanic or white militias attacking each other, and the same would occur in this new country. Blacks were once slaves with an understandable hatred of whites. Yet freedom and emerging truths that we all are just fellow homo sapiens has arenas full of mostly white people paying to see mostly black basketball players.

‘New Palestine’ will be a modern free market state where the central government should be minimal in the sense that it should only be involved in protecting private property and should clearly be forbidden from ever going into education, elderly care, any kind of socialized medicine, etc. This is not up to democratic change and is important so that Jews will not fear a larger Muslim population eventually taking their freedoms-wealth, which would definitely be the case if they were forced to pay for massive public sector welfare state bureaucracies attempting to provide equal access funding for coercive-competition-immune-monopoly-government-provided education, health services, elderly care, etc. that the economically ignorant though well-intentioned public always falls for. Freemarketeers know that “democracy is nothing more than mob rule where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49” (Thomas Jefferson).

Jews and Muslims and Christians, everyone will have the obvious freedom to pull their wealth to create their own privately funded educational systems, charities, and be free to discriminate if they so wish based on religion, sex, whatever their customs or free individuals agree upon.

Palestinians who were expelled during various wars and their descendants will obviously have the right to go back to the lands they were expelled from. If the lands have since been developed, a simple starting solution to the potential conflicts and a way to provide some restitution to the Palestinians and help get this new country on a rapid path to amazing prosperity is as follows.

Jews keep all lands and homes and buildings they currently have developed and are clearly being used for productive purposes, even the settlements in the West Bank. Then we take the other land including the south which is currently mostly desert, and using some simple software we distribute it to all Palestinians and their descendants who were dispossessed thus privatizing most of the country. A similar effort should be made so that Jews who were expelled from European and Muslim countries can regain their lost property, and Jews should be given dual-citizenship so they can also live in those countries-areas and actually revive-rekindle the organically evolved Judaism Zionism destroyed.

So far this simple framework accomplishes the following. Jews should be pretty happy. No fear of a demographic majority that can then interfere with your freedom and-or property. No need to pay for the education of non-Jews, or other Jews for that matter. Freedom from the bloated competition-immune and prosperity destroying Israeli state which treated its citizens like lab rats during COVIDmania. No draconian uprooting or potentially economically devastating disruptions. Palestinians regain their freedom and land. Since this minimal state will have minimal taxes or regulations, it will quickly blossom in prosperity. Foreign investment will rush into the country to hire Palestinians and all citizens of ‘New Palestine’. Competition between foreign investors for ‘New Palestine’ labor will quickly increase their pay-wealth. The land will quickly increase in value, providing much deserved compensation for the Palestinians. Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city is less than 4 hours from Jerusalem. I’m estimating each Palestinian over 18 will get over an acre of land close to Jerusalem in a country that will soon skyrocket in socioeconomic prosperity and serve as a beacon of progress. The algorithms parceling out the land would take into account proximity to beaches, other cities, etc. to provide a more equitable distribution in terms size and location of parcels.

In just 30 years, Dubai went from sparsely populated desert to modern metropolis. New Palestine with its even freer and thus more competitive and productive future economy, proximity to already advanced social order via Israeli companies who themselves will accelerate their own advancement by being free of the bloated Israeli state, proximity to other major cities like Cairo and Damascus, all now easily integrated with peace and unhampered commerce, will likely surpass Dubai-like prosperity in less than 5 years.

Economic education is vital so that people can easily comprehend the immediate skyrocketing prosperity that can arise. Per Hayek: “nothing could contribute more to the cure of humanity’s ills than to give people a better understanding of economics.” Just like Zionism has warped the West so that the quickest and easiest way to obtain wealth is to expand Federal Reserve money-creation to sustain Zionist-related military spending and wars, and coming antisemite-Mania censorship, so will ending Zionism allow that wealth to be used towards growing real skyrocketing amounts of prosperity.

This proposed solution first involves transforming the current flawed Zionist-Israeli state into a new modern free market state free of the Zionist fallacies and injustices, and then incorporating the populations in Gaza and the West Bank in a piecemeal fashion. Smaller governing areas based on geographical locations similar to the cantons in Switzerland will further provide additional freedom to tailor various rules according to local populations (see Prof. David Beito’s article ‘A Way Out of the Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Swiss Style Canton System’).

Next, we discuss further details of the solution and various transitory steps.

On day one-soon.

We rename the current Israeli state to something like ‘New Palestine’. Everyone gets citizenship, however, we have two zones. Zone A is current Israel and Zone B is the West Bank and Gaza. All Palestinian prisoners are released. All restrictions and occupation of the West Bank and Gaza (Zone B) are ended. Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the entire Islamic world will have no need for armed resistance since the occupation has ended and so has the Zionist state. The wars against Iran, Lebanon and Gaza end. We quickly begin to privatize and deregulate. All government-owned assets related to education, health care, etc. are sold to the highest bidders for gold which was the pre-Zionism money and will become the official money for government-related expenses-taxes. The IDF is defunded-disbanded, but Jews obviously remain free to keep their arms. Taxes are drastically cut accordingly. This transition can take about 3 months and its implementation be better detailed in another document. All females and males under perhaps 14 years old, men above 50 years old, and all men with children, essentially everyone who is not a single military-aged male living in Zone B, are free to also travel-live in Zone A. They can return to their property if available or get their plot of parceled land. Every day 1% of the remaining military-aged male population (1% of about 700,000 = 7,000 people) in Zone B, is also given access to Zone A and their land. My guess is that after one month, things will go so smoothly that we can just give all remaining men access to Zone A and kumbaya, world peace ensues. Keep in mind that during this transition-integration with the rest of ‘New Palestine’ these men will have full freedom within Zone B and also be free to travel to Egypt, Syria, Jordan, anywhere, etc. so their prosperity will immediately skyrocket.

The above allows an immediate path to skyrocketing prosperity as well as piecemeal integration to ensure a smooth transition. The parameters for integration can be changed to speed or slow things down. The very mention by a few prominent Israeli and Islamic leaders that we will begin to work towards a solution along the above lines, as well as getting a few major Muslim and Jewish athletes or influencers to understand and back it will greatly increase the feasibility of a proposal along these lines, persuade people, and reverse the polarizations and direction towards the Final World War.

The following list of free market intellectuals can easily become major contributors to some online beacon that can lead mankind to some solution similar to the above.

Palestinian Muslim economist and best-selling author Saifedean Ammous.

Palestinian (parents) Christian former US Congressman Justin Amash.

Palestinian Muslim Imad-ad-Dean Ahmad, founder of the Minaret of Freedom Institute.

Turkish Muslim journalist and author Mustafa Akyol.

Turkish-American economist and political scientist Timur Kuran.

Israeli-American writer Yaron Brook who is the current chairman of the board at the Ayn Rand Institute.

Loudly clamoring for a solution along these lines brings us free-marketeers tremendous advantages. We will be the only ones actually making noise and bringing attention to a rather simple-and-thus-easy-to-spread viral plan. It gives us an opportunity to teach and sort of piggyback basic economics as we explain to people how prosperity will skyrocket helping us in our more ambitious world-wide free-market educational efforts, which is obviously the key to everything.

“People will forgive you for being wrong, but they will never forgive you for being right—especially if events prove you right while proving them wrong.” - Thomas Sowell. “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” - Upton Sinclair. “It is human nature that repeats itself, not history.” —John Toland. “Most of the tyrants, despots, and dictators are sincerely convinced that their rule is beneficial for the people, that theirs is government for the people.” —Mises. “As should be increasingly clear, economics is a science which can make possible the construction of a social and political system in which human success is a feature of normal, everyday life everywhere. It is truly the humanitarian science, and only those who have studied it well and who are prepared to implement its teachings deserve to be called friends of mankind. The most important charity which true friends of mankind can pursue is to disseminate knowledge of this vital subject as widely and as deeply as they know how.” —George Reisman. “The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.” — F.A. Hayek. “A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can’t afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient.” (Henry Hazlitt, “The Wisdom of Henry Hazlitt”) “There have always been men who voluntarily renounced many pleasures and satisfactions in order to do what they considered right and moral. Men have preferred martyrdom to the renunciation of what they believed to be true. They have chosen poverty and exile because they wanted to be free in the search for truth and wisdom. All that is noblest in the progress of civilization, welfare, and enlightenment has been the achievement of such men, who braved every danger and defied the tyranny of powerful kings and fanatical masses.” —Mises. “Many people, especially ignorant people, want to punish you for speaking the truth, for being correct, for being you. Never apologize for being correct, or for being years ahead of your time. If you’re right and you know it, speak your mind. Speak your mind. Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is still the truth.” ―Mahatma Gandhi. “Everyone carries a part of society on his shoulders; no one is relieved of his share of responsibility by others. And no one can find a safe way out for himself if society is sweeping towards destruction. Therefore, everyone, in his own interests, must thrust himself vigorously into the intellectual battle. None can stand aside with unconcern; the interests of everyone hang on the result. Whether he chooses or not, every man is drawn into the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us.” (Mises, “Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis”, p. 515)

Further suggestions:

The documentary “Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and ‘Austrian Economics’” provides an hour-long introduction to both the emergence of Holocaust myths and vital free market concepts.

Germar Rudolf’s ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’.

Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada

The 7+ hour documentary ‘An Evolutionary Analysis of Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, And Other Myths Which Lured Bright And Well-Intentioned People To Disaster.’ Provides a more thorough-complete analysis of all fallacies.

Germar Rudolf manages https://holocausthandbooks.com/ which has 9 great documentaries and 50+ volumes dealing with everything related to the Holocaust.

Former Jew Paul Eisen’s article ‘The Holocaust Wars’ is a brilliant summary of the field and its history from a Jewish perspective, also “How I Became a Holocaust Denier” and other writings are a great way for Jews to learn about the courageous intellectual journey of one of their own. Playlist with many superb-vital Eisen articles.

My book “The Freedom Intellectual Reconquista: The Growing ‘Austrian Economics’ Worldwide Revolution And Resulting Dissolution Of Myths Arising From Biochemical And Socioeconomic Complexity (Germ Theory, Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism)” ( free PDF, free audio ) provides an even more detailed analysis of the above, however, it does not go into Holocaust exaggerations.

I can be reached at hayekian@gmail.com, besada.com