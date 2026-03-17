Overcoming Imperialist, Socialist, Antisemitic, and Zionist fallacies. Appearance on the 'Kelly Patrick Show' podcast.

3 hour discussion roughly organized as follows:

The intellectual and educational “ethos” of ‘The Austrian School of Economics’ with some key quotes by leading thinkers Mises and Hayek.

An introduction to ‘Austrian Economics’ with a focus on Carl Menger’s insights regarding the unplanned-undesigned nature of the emergence of the socioeconomic order.

A brief look at history as interpreted via an ‘Austrian’ lens.

The emergence and decline of ‘Imperialist’ ideology-myths-fallacies.

The emergence of Socialist myths, the Soviet Union, Bolshevik revolution.

Root antisemitic fallacies like confusing Jewish overrepresentation in finance and banking, as well as the Bolshevik revolution, as some malice and ‘conspiracy’

Root Zionist fallacies like erroneously believing that they key to overcoming antisemitism was motivating Jews to leave Europe and the Middle East where they were really from to create themselves a ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine (Zionism). Other Zionist fallacies.