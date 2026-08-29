Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Aug 29Edited

When you say Hamas made a mistake on October 7, why is it always ignored it is one of a dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance and the Israelis like to use Hamas because it is a short word and easily remembered by the gullible.

This is not about Hamas and it was never about Hamas or the Zio terrorists would not be raping, murdering, destroying in Jerusalem and the West Bank where Hamas has no presence.

And I have no doubt after 78 years of their sadistic occupiers the Palestinian Resistance had absolutely no illusions about what the Tel Aviv regime would do and some of their leaders suggested as much. But it was the only way to bring their just cause to the world and they succeeded, at terrible cost, but a success probably beyond imagining.

Most people on the planet loathe, despise, detest and hate Israel, including a majority of Americans which is a critical first and a majority of young American Jews and they support the Palestinians including Hamas. After 78 years of suffering, the longest holocaust in history, I would be prepared to bet the Palestinian Resistance knew what would happen but also knew it was their last chance to survive and to see a free Palestine.

Walter also seems to overlook the fact that the ziojews in 1947 were invading Palestine and had no right to do so and it is clearly documented in Zionist material from 1897 that the policy was always terrorism and genocidal ethnic cleansing. Zionists and Jews were always in the wrong in the first place and even more so for the bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty they employed from the start.

Why was German occupation wrong and ziojewraeli occupation right? It is a ridiculous position given the levels of savagery and intentional targeting of children, used by the ziojewraelis for 78 years which make the Nazis look civilized.

‘They massacred Arab babies’

Headline in the Sydney Daily Telegraph, 1948.

This passage stands out:

Jews saw their opportunity. Men of the army of Zion attacked Deir Yassin at 10 a.m. that day.

They easily overcame the opposition. They killed 20 Arab defenders, and entered the village, tossing grenades into houses.

They killed old men, women, and children with bayonets. For three hours the slaughter went on.

Babies were killed in front of their mothers. Mothers’ throats were slit. Some were beheaded.

A group of men and women—some of the women obviously pregnant—were lined up and shot. The bloodlusting Jewish soldiery desecrated the bodies of pregnant mothers with knives.

When they had murdered 264 villagers, the Jews called a halt. They rounded up four truckloads of survivors of all ages and both sexes, tossed the bodies of the dead into the village well, and drove off with the survivors.

The victorious Jews drove the survivors through Jewish areas as exhibits of victory while Jews spat upon them. The parade continued, with breaks, for two days.

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