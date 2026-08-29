Prof. Walter Block and Jorge Besada in New Orleans, 3/12/2026.

Hi Walter,

I was about to reach out to you to see if you had gotten around to reading more of my Unz-published article and to also briefly share my excitement when I saw how it was also featured on the front page, but you beat me to it and I’m thrilled to see how you’ve come up with the great idea of turning our discussion into substack articles. Since I believe that Zionism (as currently carried out) has been a gigantic error, even worse than Socialism, discussing my views with you on substack provides the ideal way to reach what must arguably be some of the brightest and most influential Zionists. Per these Mises quotes from my article:

“the masses follow the lead of the people we call educated. Once convince these, and the game is won.” “What is needed to turn the flood is to change the mentality of the intellectuals. Then the masses will follow suit.”

One can never have too many Mises quotes, for which I am eternally grateful to the great Mark Thornton who helped put together the book-site ‘The Quotable Mises’ which I frequently use to seem way smarter than I really am.

In order to make my reply-case somewhat self-contained in a manner that does not require a reading of my massive 3-hour article, my reply will often re-quote my article. I’ll begin by re-quoting my article to provide a better context and meaning for my statement that heads our discussion (“… the Zionists are more … dangerous than the Bolsheviks-Soviets-Communists.”):

“Bibi again in[sic] July 29th, 2026: “We’re descendants from the original Hebrews of the Holy Land. And we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage, which we cherish and which has given the world, the civilization, freedom and faith.” Lenin and his Bolsheviks saw themselves as sort of improving civilization, but the Zionists, totally ignorant of cultural evolution, see themselves as having been responsible for civilization and preserving it against some mythical evil forces thus taking the level of fallacies and absurdity to far greater levels. They really think that being against Zionism and the Israeli state is akin to being against ‘Western Civilization’ which existed long before Zionism. In many ways the Zionists are more intellectually misguided and dangerous than the Bolsheviks-Soviets-Communists.”

The “In many ways” that precedes my statement, and somewhat less so the “intellectually misguided”, significantly change the meaning. They make the statement more nuanced, less absolute, and more specific given the example just mentioned.

However, I also write early in the essay:

“Unfortunately Zionism and emerging socioeconomic chaos continues to expand because its fallacies are far, far more difficult to understand and overcome thus making it even deadlier than Socialism.”

Next I’ll quote three consecutive paragraphs from my article to summarize what I consider to be the essence and in many ways inherent flaws of political Zionism as was eventually inspired and carried out by leading Zionists (Weizmann, David Ben-Gurion, Begin, etc.):

“Political Zionism (which going forward in this essay encompasses nauseating moral pontifications, vilifications, hate speech laws and separation via a coerced ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine as a strategy to overcome antisemitism), did NOT overcome the root fallacies and obviously added even more reasons to dislike the fellow homo sapiens who “identify as Jews”, thus inevitably increasing the polarizations. When Jews were in a relatively backward environment that restricted their freedom, in some ways they evolved to be a catalyst for freedom, non-violence, and understanding to overcome fallacies leading to their ill treatment—which carried over to their famed over-representation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans and individual rights in general. As Western culture evolved from sustaining the plans of powerful kings-clergy which required the coercion of individuals towards such plans, to protecting the freedom, property, and rights of individuals, there was a unique and massive pendulum swing for Jews who suddenly went from suffering restrictions endorsed by the majority-kings to getting increasing amounts of sympathy and power by the majority for the righteous pursuit of combating antisemitism. The environment changed. Jews went from having no choice but to use reason, logic, education, etc. to push for peace and freedom to deal with antisemitism, a strategy which helped civilization, to now using force which reversed the obvious trend back to pure ‘us vs. them’ tribalism. Unfortunately Zionist ideologues disastrously married the West’s growing sympathy with Zionism’s fallacies (using coercion and separation to overcome antisemitism), turning the increasingly zionized Jews into a dangerous 5th column, similar to Communist ideologues and activists, but for flawed Zionist ideas that would begin to polarize the world along pro and anti Zionist lines similar to how the West polarized itself along pro and anti Communist lines. Just like Socialist identity and morality replaced the previous identity and morality of bright and well-intentioned Russians, Chinese, Cubans, and others as it attempted to create the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless, learned, healthy, muscular, and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, so would Zionists design a new identity, as leading Zionist ideologue Vladimir Jabotinsky (1880-1940) writes: “take the typical Yid[Jew] of today and…imagine his diametrical opposite … because the Yid is ugly, sickly…we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[Zionist] with masculine beauty.” Like the Socialists, Zionists compounded the problem by tying their identity to a flawed morality that has to be coerced upon the entire world, as Jabotinsky writes in his MUST-BE-READ article “The Iron Wall” (1923),“Culturally they[Arabs] are five hundred years behind us, they have neither our endurance nor our determination…We hold that Zionism is moral and just…There is no other morality.””

Ok! On to your points. Your previous email summarized over 90 million deaths directly attributed to Socialism, however, I made several arguments in my essay showing how most, if not all deaths from Socialism as well as WWII and current geopolitical chaos are the inadvertent indirect result of polarizations emerging from Zionist ideology. In my essay I write:

“Had there been no political Zionism, Jews, who patriotically joined their fellow Germans, Frenchmen, Britons, Austrians (Mises), etc. and thus fought on both sides of WWI, would have tried to end the calamity, however, zionized Jews saw the war as an opportunity to further their new ideology-morality and inadvertently lengthened WWI by persuading the U.S. Wilson administration into joining the British so they could wrest control of Palestine from the Ottomans who were allied with Germany (see “Against Our Better Judgment: The hidden history of how the U.S. was used to create Israel”). Wanting to increase-repay the support of Jews everywhere for their war against Germany, on November 2nd 1917, via the ‘Balfour Declaration’, the British government officially made it a policy to help create a “National Home” for Jews in Palestine. Former Prime Minister James Balfour mentioned in a cabinet meeting about a week earlier on October 24, 1917, that: “The vast majority of Jews in Russia and America… now appear to be favorable to Zionism. If we could make a declaration favorable to such an ideal, we should be able to carry on extremely useful propaganda in both Russia and America.” British Prime Minister during WWI David Lloyd George, who in 1903 had been hired by Herzl as a legal adviser pushing the so-called ‘Uganda Plan’, mentioned that: “the Zionist leaders gave us a definite promise that, if the Allies committed themselves to giving facilities for the establishment of a National Home for the Jews in Palestine, they would do their best to rally to the Allied cause.” Churchill mentioned in his private testimony to the Palestine Royal Commission on 12 March 1937: “We did not adopt Zionism entirely out of altruistic love of starting a Zionist colony; it was a matter of great importance to this country. It was a potent factor on public opinion in America and we are bound by honour, and I think upon the merits, to push this thing as far as we can.” On May 23rd, 1939 Churchill gave a speech in the House of Commons where he said: “To whom was the pledge of the Balfour Declaration made? It was not made to the Jews of Palestine, it was not made to those who were actually living in Palestine. It was made to world Jewry and in particular to the Zionist associations. It was in consequence of and on the basis of this pledge that we received important help in the war[WWI].”

Not only did the Zionists work towards a British victory instead of peace, Zionists like Chaim Weizmann even succeeded in derailing one peace effort that would have gotten Turkey out of the war and thus keep Palestine under Ottoman rule instead of the British control the Zionists desired. As I elaborate more in the article, this lengthening of the war is what weakened the Russian state to the point where some Socialist ideologues led by Lenin succeeded in taking over the government. As Lenin said “Our revolution was born of the war.” Thus, it is very likely that had there been no Zionist movement there would have been no Bolshevik revolution and all the deaths-chaos that emerged from it, and also no vindictive Treaty of Versailles which per Hitler “placed a hundred powder barrels round about in Europe, all equipped with lighted fuses that would be hard to extinguish.” Thus no WWII and its 80 million deaths and Maoist calamity of 70 million and so on.

Now, I get it, the complexity of WWI creates so many events which can be cherry-picked to make a seemingly convincing case for many narratives like the above which attributes all Socialism-related deaths, as well as WWII, to the inadvertent wake of Zionist ideology. Let us assume that without Zionism the Bolshevik calamity as well as the Treaty of Versailles still happened and we attribute 20 million deaths to Communism thus far. It is easy to make the case, as I do in my article, that Zionist ideologues, as an understandable reaction to Hitler’s antisemitism, were the main drivers of WWII with its 80+ million deaths and Communist expansion to China and the Maoist calamity’s 70 million deaths. Per my article:

… it should be astonishing to realize that the total combined deaths due to political violence by both Hitler (~5,000) and Mussolini (~1,500) from the time they came to power (1933 and 1922 respectively) to the start of WWII was roughly equal to just one week of killing (7,000-12,000 victims) during the peak of Stalin’s ‘Great Purge’ which went on for about 2 years(1936-1938). Keep in mind that the majority of deaths due to political violence by Hitler and Mussolini were not due to some maniacal “irrational evil” by these men, they were over power struggles against the even more ideologically dangerous-violent Communist ideologues of the Bolshevik-Stalinist variety… …on September 10th 1941, still about 3 months before the U.S. entered WWII (12/8/1941) Chaim Weizmann sends a letter to Churchill mentioning how Jews (increasingly zionized) helped England defeat Germany in World War One by bringing the United States into the war and how they will help England do the same thing again: “…Two years have passed since, on the outbreak of the war I offered to His Majesty’s government, on behalf of the Jewish people, the fullest active support of Jews in Palestine and throughout the world…I have spent months in America, traveling up and down the country, and clearly searching the American scene. Forces over there are finely balanced; the position is uncertain. There is only one big ethnic group which is willing to stand, to a man, for Great Britain, and a policy of “all-out-aid” for her: the five million American Jews. From Secretary Morgenthau, Governor Lehman, Justice Frankfurter, down to the simplest Jewish workman or trader, they are conscious of all that this struggle against Hitler implies. It has been repeatedly acknowledged by British Statesmen that it was the Jews who, in the last war, effectively helped to tip the scales in America in favour of Great Britain. They are keen to do it – and may do it – again .” Notice how Weizmann, who like Herzl, Jabotinsky, Ben Gurion, and most other leading Zionists had a secular elitist character which looked down upon the non-zionized religious Jews, is already ‘centrally planning’ and speaking on ‘behalf of the Jewish people’, somewhat similar to how Socialists-Soviets would speak on behalf of all workers. After successfully encouraging the Roosevelt administration to enter WWII, Weizmann mentioned in a speech on December 3, 1942: “We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.” In both world wars and obviously all Zionism-Israel-related wars, American citizens thought they were sacrificing their sons and limbs for some great ideal against some “evil” forces. Although not entirely, but to significant degrees, they were just doing what the Zionists had fooled themselves into thinking was best, moral, and sadly often times highly profitable. This should not be seen as the “fault” of “the Jews” or even the “Zionists”. Like the Soviets, the Zionists were just going along with a flawed ideology. WWII, like all wars and acts of violence which do NOT overcome the fallacies leading to conflict, was an unnecessary calamity. Two months after the U.S. entered WWII, Weizmann would be permanently devastated for the rest of his life due to the loss of his son Michael, an RAF pilot. Hitler of course held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime with boycotts and eventual war even before he became Chancellor. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors(Zionists, Antisemites, Socialists, etc.), instead of overcoming them via reason, sympathy, and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos. Unfortunately using violence and separation to overcome errors is at the core of Zionism.

After erroneously attempting to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies via vilifications and WWII (‘The good war’), the increasingly “Zionized” European Jews continued to focus on overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies by coercing their semi-Socialist-Secular-David-Ben-Gurion-designed ‘Jewish State’ and accompanying newly-designed ‘national identity’ with its own little cloth and song in the most sacred area in Western Civilization in total opposition to the vast majority of people who had actually been living there.

In your recently featured unz.com article ‘Squatters, Trespassers and Other Criminals’, you write:

“The conquest of 636 established Arab political dominion; it did not replace the population. Over the following centuries much of the land’s existing population was gradually Arabized and Islamized, a process Moshe Gil and others have documented in detail. A great many Palestinians today descend from people living in this land long before the conquest, and some from people living there even before the Israelites.”

Based on my understanding of your article-views, you feel like the fellow homo sapiens who live in Europe and “identify as Jewish” have a right to live in Palestine but they also have to respect the private property of Palestinians since Palestinians are legitimate ancestors of the ancient Jewish culture-people that once roamed-owned some of those lands. This is superb and really provides the intellectual foundation for a sort of ‘One State’-’Swiss Canton’-like Solution as we overcome further misunderstandings and somehow come up with a transition to peace, and I look forward to any thoughts-feedback you may have regarding what I propose in my massive article.

I think it is important to understand significant errors made by the Zionists whose repercussions are root causes of our current troubles. If the Zionist movement had been led by today’s Walter Block, you would have proselytized the Austrian Econogospel and helped spread freedom and emerging socioeconomic harmony among the people at the time like you have with me and turned the area into a leading beacon of freedom and prosperity. Unfortunately there were no Walter Blocks in the early Zionist movement which was significantly led by a bunch of misguided Socialists like David Ben-Gurion whose fallacies were inevitably bound to create conflict. Per my article:

For example, in May 1921 two rival Jewish communist organizations (one of them calling for the creation of a “Soviet Union of Palestine”) held parades and came to blows with each other sparking a riot which would last many days, spread to surrounding cities-towns, and take the lives of dozens of Jews and Arabs. Churchill historian Martin Gilbert writes that: “In response, the British administration imposed a collective fine on the Arabs of Jaffa, and on the Arab villages from which some of the attackers had come. On 17 November Churchill wrote to his officials: ‘Sir Herbert Samuel should be held stiffly up to the enforcement of the fines on Jaffa.’… Churchill was surprised and shocked when Samuel informed him that the Arabs had been provoked to riot by a hard core of Jewish Communists. It was Samuel’s responsibility, Churchill replied, to ‘purge the Jewish Colonies and newcomers of Communist elements, and without hesitation or delay have all those who are guilty of subversive agitation expelled from the country.’ Whatever part Jewish Communists had played in the Jaffa riots, Churchill told Samuel, he was even more angered by the Arab attempt to use violence throughout Palestine ‘in the hope of frightening us out of our Zionist policy.’” (Gilbert, 2007, p. 73)

David Ben-Gurion was such a misguided Socialist that as I write in my article, he:

“eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution and get a glimpse of his hero, fellow Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Trotsky). Benzion Netanyahu, Bibi’s dad, wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the most sacred of locations. Soviet-Socialist ideologues and Zionist ideologues were equally clueless regarding how to overcome fallacies and bring about socioeconomic harmony.”

Imagine we could get on a time machine and go back to Jerusalem a few years before 586 BCE when the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple, and told the Jews that a bunch of atheists like Ben-Gurion (“I am not religious, nor were the majority of the early builders of modern Israel believers”) from thousands of miles further north claiming to be more related to the Jews than the fellow God of Abraham believers in the area, were going to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the area and that a city there called Tel Aviv would one day be considered the gay capital of the world while the real believers in HaShem refused to serve in the country’s army and many found the state and its leaders heretical. What if they say: ‘Tell us more about these helicopters you have, can they be used to physically remove these atheistic communists and so-called Zionists? So to speak.’ :-)

We have to recognize and focus on the complex errors-ideas-fallacies leading to the escalating violence and not make things about who is more moral or immoral. This is why early in my essay I made sure to quote one of my favorite and IMHO most important and overlooked sections of Mises’ “Human Action”, aptly titled ‘The Fight Against Error’ where Mises writes:

“The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains. It is vain to insist that what we are aiming at is good and what our adversaries want is bad. The question to be solved is precisely what is to be considered as good and what as bad. The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism[same with Zionists and anti-Zionists] results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails. No better is the propensity, very popular nowadays, to brand supporters of other ideologies as lunatics.”

In your essay you write, “We are trying to determine what righteousness requires, not what is administratively tidy.” Perhaps I’m somewhat misapplying your quote, but nonetheless I want to bring it up because there is no “righteousness” in attempting to overcome complex fallacies and emerging injustices like Hitler’s anti-Jewish laws via wars. The complex ideas and circumstances that lure millions into Socialism, Capitalism, Nazism, antisemitism, Zionism and the conflicts that arise from their supporters and antagonists, can’t be reduced to simple moral judgements which then justify force towards the others-immoral-“villains” thus “No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails”. And also can’t possibly overcome the fallacies from which the hatreds and conflicts arise. Did WWII and the total destruction of Germany end or in any way reduce antisemitism? Of course not, because Zionist ideology and its inherent flawed way (moral pontifications and coerced ‘Jewish State’) to deal with anti-Jewish fallacies can only lead to polarizations and conflict.

In your article you also write:

“Those Arabs who left their lands in 1948 it [sic] order to make it easier for the five invading armies to kill all the Jews they could capture were traitors to the country. They are far from being innocent. There is no “right of return” for any of the approximately 800,000 traitorous Palestinians who departed from Israel circa 1948. If there is any “right of return,” at least for property forcibly abandoned, it would apply to roughly the same number of Jews who fled for their lives from the Arab nations surrounding the Jewish State at that time, and who were guilty of nothing at all, except, of course, for being Jewish. Similarly, those Arabs who murder Jews and have their houses blown up as a result should have no recourse for compensation in any law that comes within a million miles of being just.”

Your first sentence refers to two popular myths, 1) that Arab leaders encouraged people to leave to make way for Arab armies, and 2) that such armies wanted to “kill all the Jews they could capture”. Regarding the first, Zionist and acclaimed Israeli historian Benny Morris mentions:

“The Zionist establishment…said that the Palestinian refugee problem was caused primarily by Arab radio broadcasts by leaders of the Arab world on the radio asking or advising or ordering the Arabs of Palestine to leave their homes to make way, if you like, for the Arab armies who are about to invade. To clear the battlefield as it were, so they wouldn’t be caught up in the battle, and wouldn’t hamper the Arab advances in the prospective war. From the evidence I gathered…there is no basis for the allegation that there were radio broadcasts calling on the Arabs to leave Palestine. Not by their own leaders, and not by the Arab leaders from outside… How do we know this? Because the Hagana intelligence service monitored on a daily basis the radio broadcasts from the Arab world…wrote them down, and issued a circular saying what was broadcast in the Arab radio stations hour by hour, day by day… And you can go over these transcripts… and you won’t find anybody saying leave.”

The Arabs left due to the ‘fog of war’ and countless complex factors, sometimes as unique as every village and-or Israeli commander in the area. For example, Israeli brigades were instructed:

“In the conquest of villages in your area, you will determine –whether to cleanse or destroy them.” (Morris, 2004, p. 165)

The common strategy was to use mortars to rain bombs from above which would cause panic and exodus and then move in to finish the job. For example, one particular offensive in the coastal city of Haifa is partly described by Morris as follows:

“In preparation for the assault, around midnight 21/22 April, the Hagana had let loose with a 15-minute, 50-round barrage of heavy mortars on the lower city, triggering ‘great panic…and the mass exodus began’. Further barrages were released periodically during the night and in the morning of 22 April. By early afternoon, the attacks had broken the back of Arab resistance. Hours earlier, at 09:00, 22 April, Hagana units had reached Hamra Square and found it deserted: ‘All was desolate, the shops closed, no traffic…only several sick old Arab men and women moved about, confused.’” (Morris, 2004, p. 190)

Another revealing quote, this time by Yosef Weitz who was the director of the Land and Afforestation Department of the Jewish National Fund and was an avid supporter of forced transfer:

“Our army is steadily conquering Arab villages and their inhabitants are afraid and fleeing like mice. You have no idea what happened in the Arab villages. It is enough that during the night several shells whistle overhead and they flee for their lives. Villages are steadily emptying, and if we continue on this course–and we shall certainly do so as our strength increases–then tens of villages will empty their inhabitants. This time these self-confident ones, too, will feel what it is like to be refugees. Maybe they will understand us.” (Morris, 2004, p. 243)

Now, don’t let the above mislead you regarding my views. I am not interested in blaming the Zionists, nor the people making anti-Jewish fallacies which motivated the Zionists to make their own tough decisions. We are dealing with Jew-Gentile frictions that go back millennia. It makes perfect sense to me how given the history of antisemitism, the rise of Hitler, the WWII calamity and more, the Zionists found themselves in a situation where the 1948 sorta civil-war and expulsions, followed by the decision to NOT allow refugees to return, could arise. These Mises quotes from my essay which shape my views are very applicable:

“It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales.” (Mises, “Liberalism”, p. 51) “Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 27) “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 28)

Thus far I’ve made the case that without Zionism and its wake we likely would have avoided the suffering brought about by Socialism as well as WWII. To further understand the chaos that Zionism has caused after WWII we have to understand how Hitler’s attempted maniacal extermination of Jewry primarily via maniacal mass-gassing commonly referred to as the Holocaust, is a war-time atrocity myth that inadvertently evolved from the sloppy, vengeful, corrupt and Stalinist ‘Show Trial’ nature of the post WWII Nuremberg Trials. I’ll quote my article again:

Ok! That was a massive quote! But it summarizes important information regarding how Zionism, already misguided as it was, has evolved-mutated into an even more intolerant and dangerous ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ that now spreads an even more dangerously Manichean good vs. evil ideology that is really at the heart of today’s global conflicts, as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.” I oftentimes wonder which would be more dangerous, walking the streets of Moscow in 1937 near the height of Stalin’s ‘Great Terror’ telling people that Socialism stands on flawed economic myths, or telling Zionists something similar which includes how the mainstream Holocaust narrative is a myth that grew out of the ‘fog of war’ and flawed Nuremberg Trials.

About a month before the Nuremberg Trials began (11/20/1945), as the disease-ridden and war-torn camps with their emaciated survivors further provided the environment from which exterminationist mass-gassings myths would arise, David Ben-Gurion visited the Dachau and Bergen-Belsen camps from about October 21-25, 1945 and told students at Hebrew University on November 28 that:

“I have just come back from the internment camps of Europe where I looked on the survivors of the Nazi charnel houses. I was in Dachau and Belsen. I saw chambers where hundreds of Jews were throttled every day. They were brought naked, as if to bathe, and the Nazis would peer through peepholes and watch them writhing in their death agonies.”

However, as the ‘fog of war’ cleared and understandably vengeful atrocity myths were overcome, it was eventually recognized, even by Yad Vashem and today’s mainstream Holocaust scholars-theologians, that Dachau and Bergen-Belsen had not been extermination camps and no gas chambers were used in them. It makes perfect sense that David Ben-Gurion would be one of the victims or ardent believers of mass-gassings myths for the same reasons Lenin was a leading believer of Marxist mythology.

One of the main reasons why Zionism is far deadlier than Communism is because as deadly as Communism was, significantly thanks to our great heroes like Mises, Hayek and Rothbard (Friedman was ok but as you know, per Mises: “Friedman is not an economist. He’s a statistician.”) the Socialist fallacies have already been significantly overcome. Putin: “Communism and the power of Soviets did not make Russia a prosperous country.... Communism vividly demonstrated its inaptitude for sound self-development, dooming our country to a steady lag behind economically advanced countries.” Khrushchev realized and admitted that, “My arms are up to the elbows in blood. That is the most terrible thing that lies in my soul.” Gorbachev: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.” But Zionist fallacies continue to zionize the West into more polarizations, censorship, militarism and wars that are ultimately tied to Zionism per Mike Johnson’s earlier “new axis of evil.” It should come as no surprise that hostility towards Iran and Russia is led by two Manichean-minded zionized homo sapiens via Bibi and Zelensky who constantly spew Manichean nonsense like Zelensky: “You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil.” Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, and seemingly every Zionist ideologue creates a Manichean ideological environment where the financial incentives (sadly enabled by rapidly increasing money creation) and moral thing to do is to have more wars. Per my article:

“Like the Socialists, but in a far more complex, convoluted and harder to notice manner since Zionist ideologues have to astutely persuade non-Jews leading major economies, the Zionists keep creating moral environments and incentive structures which launch Manichean-zionized ideologues to the top. Former Trump lawyer Robert Barnes mentioned how, “Trump wakes up, listens to Fox News, goes to sleep, listens to Fox News. That’s 90% of our problems with Trump.” And what does Fox news have and constantly surrounds Trump? Manichean-zionized Jews like Mark Levin mentioning, “Donald Trump will go down in our history as one of the greatest presidents ever, ever, because of what he is doing today…in dealing with this grave threat in Iran.””

My article again:

“Socialism is an ideology that appeals to anyone who is economically ignorant so you got blacks, Asians, whites, etc. rising to positions of influence and power as the ideology spread. But since Zionism is of vital interest to the homo sapiens who “identify as Jews”, it has over time spread zionized Jews to positions of influence and has now reached truly absurd levels where Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump’s Jewish realtor friend Steve Witkoff, are essentially managing Western civilization as they are the leading negotiators in the Russia-Ukraine War, the Israel-Hamas war and post-war reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the war against Iran. Witkoff told leading Israeli politician Bezalel Smotrich, “Bezalel, I will not let two million Nazis live next to your children along the border fence.” This statement is a scary window into the Stalinist-like Zionist fallacies that now mutilate the Palestinians and whole planet. To the Zionists the Palestinians are what the Kulaks were to the Soviets. Furthermore, Iranian negotiators mentioned that, “it had become completely clear to us that this person [Witkoff] had zero connection to diplomacy or actually advancing the talks.”...Netanyahu once mentioned: “I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction.” Netanyahu also got more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024, and leading Zionist ideologue Ben Shapiro mentioned: “I would gladly waive the born-in-the-USA requirement for the presidency for Bibi. I mean, the guy is just an incredible leader.” Yes! Bibi is an “incredible leader” in the sense that like Lenin he greatly expanded a flawed ideology and resulting socioeconomic chaos. Many will erroneously see these statements and the immense power of the Zionists as the “obvious” result of some grand sinister ‘Jewish conspiracy’ or naked nepotism or opportunism, when those are far from the root causes. When one properly understands the history and emergence of ideologies like Socialism and Zionism, and reads biographies of Socialists like Lenin, Stalin, Trotsky, reformers like Gorbachev, and Zionists like David ben Gurion, Jabotinsky, Begin, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and Netanyahu, it is easy to see how these men are just heads in Socialist and Zionist ideological hydras-movements that understandably evolved due to the unplanned-undesigned emergence and complexity of the socioeconomic order in the case of Socialism, and Jew-Gentile “identity” co-evolution leading to anti-Jewish fallacies, and later an environment sympathetic to overcoming them, from which Zionism would evolve.”

The Soviets, by granting equal rights to women, being the first to have a rocket reach the moon (Khrushchev pontificated to students, “If socialism is so bad, why is the Soviet rocket on the moon and not one from the so-called free people?”), having the most chess champions and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization, especially compared to the “irrational” Christians-Muslims-Jews calling them satanic, while in reality their ideology-Socialism was by far the most uncivilized-tyrannical-disastrous. In some ways the Zionists find themselves in a similar situation. They see so much relative poverty, “irrationality” and antisemitism all around them, which makes it so much easier to believe they must be right-moral. All the antisemitism in the world does not make Zionism (as carried out) a good or moral idea just like all the poverty or religious “irrationality” in the world didn’t make Socialism a good or moral idea. For the most part both Socialists and Zionists are too economically ignorant to see how socioeconomic order emerges, not from “rationality” or ‘combating antisemitism’, but from private property and its emerging freedom to trade which leads to the competition as well as nourishment of superior ideas. Neither Socialism, nor Zionism would have gotten off the ground or persisted for so long had all that emerges from private property not been abandoned in terms of censorship by the Soviets and transfers of wealth directly and via the Gosbank. And the same applies to the Zionists whose flawed ideology would not have gotten off the ground had it not been due to the coercion needed to finance the enormous cost, first by the British during the mandate period, then American financed wars, as well as the Holocaust Denial laws which have allowed the increasingly dangerous and Manichean parts of Zionist ideology and its ramifications to expand. I am glad that your readership will be packed with people who can see this connection.

I doubt anyone in Europe goes to jail for criticizing Socialism or praising it, or coming up with any figure for Socialism’s death total, or even justifying the deaths. Yet denying the mass-gassings Hitler-mandated mainstream Holocaust myth is a criminal act now in over 40 countries. Per my article:

“In 1984 there were no Holocaust Denial laws anywhere, and the CIA was mostly concerned with pro-Communist movements-governments. Now there are Holocaust denial laws in 42 countries. Not only does Germany have Holocaust Denial laws, but they also have the most Holocaust Museums spreading Holocaustianity and its inherent pre-Darwinian good vs. ‘irrational evil’ mentality, and as of this writing it appears like Germany will be the first to make it a criminal act to deny the right of the Israeli state to exist. Astoundingly people will have the right to deny the legitimacy of the German government but will be sent to prison for 5 years or killed for resisting arrest if they deny the legitimacy of the Israeli state. Overnight over 1 million Germans will be terrorized and potential victims of the Zio-NKVD-like expanding police state, which will also become very profitable further growing the incentive structure to expand the dangerous ideology-mentality.”

I risk going to jail for visiting my grandmother and aunt in France, or making a pilgrimage to Vienna to visit my sort of Holy sites like Hayek’s and Menger’s final resting places which I’ve done 5 times. Pro-Zionist organizations like Stopantisemitism.org inevitably arise and attempt to cause financial harm to companies that employ or do business with people they consider to be “antisemites” as happened to me when StopAntisemitism attempted to have me fired from one of my previous jobs where fortunately I no longer worked. Their harassment of my former employer, “has negatively affected us” (per text message they sent me). Stopantisemitism.org would even make up “quotes” I never wrote like “controlled by Jews”. They considered “proof” of my alleged antisemitism a reply I made to X user “Awesome Jew” congratulating him on his coming discussion with Jake Shields where I wrote the below and linked to my ‘Hitler’s Disastrous Views’ article:

“Glad to see this happening. Antisemitism is a set of fallacies. We overcome them via reason, logic, education, etc. not calling people “antisemites” and putting them in jail. Thanks for doing this.



Please consider reading this too. Relevant for our current fallacies and resulting hatreds.”

All of this expanding censorship is due to Zionism, not Socialism. Easily over 500 million people live under these Holocaustianity police states. Per my article I further elaborate on the post-WWII disastrous effects of Holocaustianized Zionism:

“This continued zionification of the world remains the biggest factor in geopolitical chaos and relative socioeconomic decline. Every year the U.S. consumes over $1.5 trillion dollars worth of wealth (an amount similar to the GDP of Spain) to feed-clothe-sustain the U.S. Military needed to destroy Israel’s inevitable enemies (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, Russia via Ukraine financing, etc., see ‘Trump Keeps Delighting Osama Bin Laden: The Economics of Military Spending’). This additional yearly spending-borrowing is the leading factor in America’s nearly $40 trillion dollar debt and how 20% of tax revenue just goes to pay interest on the debt which is now 125% of GDP and among the 10 highest in the world. The wars have kept the Middle East desperately poor, radicalized and chaotic, and have flooded Europe with Muslim refugees poorly integrated into economically flawed European welfare states harming the organically evolved cultures causing all kinds of frictions. Millions of these dollars eventually make it to increasingly zionized think-tanks, zionized Churches, Holocaust museums, and spy-security software companies like Palantir led by fanatical Zionists like Alex Karp. It is shocking and reflective of the zionification of the U.S. how Karp, who never even learned how to program, is treated like some great entrepreneur and intellectual leader, when he has risen so high due to Zionist military and thus government-competition-immune spending and coercion. Karp believes the usual Zionist myths that Israel represents or leads Western civilization and displays the usual simplistic zionized Manichean views, “I’m the most publicly supportive CEO of Israel. I think Israel is on the side of good.” As with Socialist countries, people move up in power and influence, not due to the real products and services they provided free customers as would happen with wealthy free market entrepreneurs, but due to party-faith-ideological purity increasingly financed by central bank money creation: the Gosbank for the Soviets, and our Federal Reserve which creates about 100 billion per month to sustain the U.S. government and its, per former Federal Reserve chairman Arthur Burns earlier, “responsibility to strengthen Israel.” And there is of course AIPAC, which then spends huge sums to ensure Zionist myth-believing politicians get elected thus intensifying the zionification of the entire U.S. government.”

The ideological patterns and Zionized moral pontifications that lead to war continue to repeat like failed Soviet 5-year plans. Again my essay:

“American hero, and first man to fly non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean, Charles Lindbergh who mentioned in a famous speech at Des Moines on September 11, 1941: “When this war started in Europe, it was clear that the American people were solidly opposed to entering it…National polls showed that when England and France declared war on Germany, in 1939, less than 10 percent of our population favored a similar course for America…The three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration…””

Even though the majority of Americans (and even most Jews in the U.S.) are opposed to the war against Iran, as they were wisely against entry into WWII, you write on Aug. 5th, 2026 in article titled “The case for finishing the war against Iran”

“Opposition to the U.S.-Israeli war against the Iranian government is nearly universal in the West. Polls show large majorities opposed in both the United States and Europe. Politicians across the spectrum, as well as the Pope, have called it strategically reckless and morally indefensible. These objections are serious. They are also wrong. The ethical case in favor of pursuing this war against Iran is straightforward: bullies deserve to be punished, criminal dictators deserve to be overthrown, initiators of war deserve to lose them and totalitarian governments should be conquered.”

I believe you are repeating the same fallacies above. The Iranian bureaucracy is disastrous, but we have to understand and overcome the immensely complex fallacies that has led to its growth, which must include the countless fallacies the Zionists continue to make.

Ok! So far as a side-effect of Zionist ideology I have all deaths from Socialism as well as WWII and all Israel-related wars in the Middle East.

Regarding your statement: “How many innocents have the Zionists murdered?”. There are definitely documented cases of IDF soldiers extremely negligently and purposely killing innocents. However, I will not blame “the Zionists” in general for this, since this is just young homo sapiens with guns and bound to happen statistically. If you take away such bad apples, I’ll be super nice and say that 0 innocents have been murdered by “the Zionists”, but everyone, combatants and non-combatants, Israelis and Palestinians were killed due to Zionism (as carried out by its leading ideologues like Weizmann, Jabotinsky, David Ben-Gurion, Begin, Bibi, etc.). I’ll say the same thing about the Socialists in general, their ideology inevitably led to all the deaths. I was once a proud Yuri Gagarin idolizing Bolshevik, fortunately a 7 year old harmless one, but my grandfather named his three sons after Lenin (Vladimir, Ilyich, Ulyanov) and I have many family members who sustained the tyrannical ideology. They were not bad-immoral people to be labeled as such and killed in some war. You were once a “pinko” too. Furthermore, I once asked you “Why do you think that this myth of Jews deliberately inventing socialism kind of persists?” to which you replied, “I think the myth is true. I don’t think it’s a myth…I think that this indictment or this claim against Jews is true…When socialism started, when communism started in 1917 in Russia. A wildly disproportionate number of the leaders were Jewish.” Walter!!! Looks like I’ll be seeing you in the coming ADL approved re-education camps soon!

Dear Walter, I am Misesian down to the last atom, I “want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” In 1896 when Herzl wrote his foundational ‘The Jewish State’, about 30% of the population of Baghdad was Jewish and had been speaking Arabic for about 1,000 years. It would have been inconceivable for these Jews at the time, especially given the obvious rapid march towards universal equal rights that the Western world was rapidly moving towards, that 130 years later there would hardly be any Jews in Europe and the Middle East, that the relatively unknown, disliked, and fringe Zionist movement at the time would have been so successful, and that a secular person (Bibi) who “identifies as” Jewish would run around acting as though he were the alleged leader of all Jews and of a ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine that imposes a newly made-up Jewish ‘national identity’ upon the area including nearly 2 million Muslims. Peter Beinart mentions:

“The reason why Jews…become seen as a 5th column in the 1940s and early 1950s when they’re not seen that way in an earlier period of time has everything to do with the clash of Zionism and Arab nationalism. And I think the history of Arab Jews looks quite different if you do a historical counterfactual where you don’t have the mass expulsion of Palestinians in 1948.”

Something happened that led to the escalating chaos we have today between the fellow homo sapiens that “identify as Jewish” and those that don’t which didn’t exist in the past. That something is Zionism.

Regarding the 70,000 dead Gazans. Per my essay:

“Just like it was an error to use force via Zionism and hate speech laws to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, so is using force and violence towards the Israeli state a mistake. If Zionism was a mistake, which I certainly believe is-was the case, all critics of Zionism should abandon any kind of ‘armed resistance’ and properly work towards overcoming Zionism via intellectual means.” “Critics of Zionism like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranians shoot themselves in the foot by vilifying the Zionists, supporting armed resistance, and aligning themselves with Socialist governments.”

I believe that Hamas made a mistake via their Oct. 7th attack, however, I do not believe that Hamas fighters invaded to purposely massacre as many Jews as possible. This simplistic Manichean claim is part of the disastrous Holocaustianized Zionist ideology that paints the understandably distraught and brutalized Palestinians as comparable to the mythical maniacal Nazis who wanted to exterminate all Jews in the gas chambers. The Hamas fighters attacked to capture hostages and I’m assuming they killed IDF soldiers who they see as legitimate military targets. Could there be some very upset-distraught-cruel bad apple Hamas fighters that did purposely kill any Jews out of sheer revenge?, of course, just like statistically there are IDF soldiers that do likewise. And even if a significant number of Hamas fighters did massacre Jews on purpose we must once again understand the evolution of the “ideas the group men” instead of just labeling them “irrationally evil”, “terrorists”. Given the history of the conflict I can totally understand how there would be bad apples on all sides. Again, the ‘fog of war’ and some Israelis with powerful weapons appear to have done a lot of damage attributed to the maniacal non-homo sapiens Hamas fighters. Per my article: “The famed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admitted in a conversation: “…the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers…This is what I heard all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.””

According to Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin, Hamas would have released all hostages in three weeks if the IDF withdrew and released a list of Palestinian prisoners but the Netanyahu government did not want to go along. This suited Zionist ideology-mentality of showing the Palestinians as the irrational “other”(Kulaks, WWI-German-Huns) we have no choice but to kill-expell-etc. Per my essay:

The more the Zionists brutalize the Palestinians and Islamic world as a by-product of their security needs and various myths, the more mired in chaos, poverty, relative backwardness, religious extremism, militancy, and understandable antisemitism the Islamic world remains, which further fools the followers-of-the-science and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists, especially the secular and white Ashkenazi European-descended ones, of their “obvious” superiority, of “being a beacon of Western values and secular Democracy in a clash of civilizations”, and similar myths.

Next consider the following. Most Israelis got killed and captured during the first few days of fighting. According to one Grok-AI estimate, 2 weeks after the war started and Hamas was repelled from Israel and retreated with Israeli hostages, from Oct. 21st, 2023 to the present, “around 5–10” Israelis died as a result of Hamas rockets or some other means as the war went on. By Oct. 21st. Israeli bombardment-invasion of Gaza had killed 4,385 Palestinians. Thus from Oct. 21st, 2023 till present, while Hamas killed “around 5-10” Israelis and held on to hostages for negotiation Israel essentially destroyed ~90% of Gaza while killing at least an additional 65,615 and injuring another whopping 174,000. Bibi and Zionist leadership got to show the world how they are the can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine homo sapiens while the Palestinians are somehow the “irrational terrorist” homo sapiens. You write: “But who is RESPONSIBLE for those deaths? Hamas, not the IDF!” No, neither. The deaths are the result of Zionism, which itself grew as an understandable reaction to antisemitism and other complex evolved, not designed factors. These deaths and chaos, per Menger, “do not prove to be the result of an intention aimed at this purpose, i.e., the result of an agreement of members of society or of positive legislation. They, too, present themselves to us rather as “natural” products (in a certain sense), as unintended results of historical development.”

The totally zionized and extremely dangerous former head of CIA Mike Pompeo said:

“Putin’s illegal assault of war represents a planned genocide, which is deliberate obliteration of a people…Putin…what is certain is that he cannot contain his murderous fury. That he still leads a country exemplifies Russia’s decline into the abyss of madness…A mass murderer. A mass murderer is someone who kills a large number of people at one time. A serial killer murders sequentially. Only in war therefore can a man be both a mass murderer and a serial killer. Putin is that.”

According to the United Nations, as of May 31st, 2026, in over 4 years of fighting along a massive area involving over a million soldiers, 16,126 civilians have been killed by the allegedly evil genocidal Putin. On Dec. 2025 Bibi mentioned, “Regarding voluntary emigration, I have no problem with that…Our problem is…a lack of countries that are ready to take in Palestinians…This is the direction we are going in.” I am not “blaming” either Putin nor Bibi, both are just fellow homo sapiens whose views and actions are the result of a complex evolved process, I just want to highlight the simplistic-tribalistic Manichean-zionized mentality among Zionists who have zionized themselves and the West.

Guido Hulsmann writes in his classic book: “Mises: The Last Knight of Liberalism”:

“By the 1890s, the Jewish impact on Viennese culture could not be overlooked. William Johnston remarks that at the turn of the century, when the Jewish population represented less than 9 percent of Vienna, it was responsible for almost half of the overall artistic and scientific achievement”

IMHO these German-speaking Jews were near the zenith of civilization at the time, and when Mises finished his “Socialism” in 1922 a good case can be made that he was the pinnacle. Herzl, born into a German-speaking Jewish family in Budapest was an ardent Germanophile, viewing the Germans as the most cultured people in Europe. He wrote all his books in German, and even envisioned German as the main language of his future Jewish state. He would have been horrified and likely dropped the whole Zionist project had he been able to see how the flawed movement he helped spark would be a leading polarizing force and destroy his beloved Austria-Vienna-Germany and at one point be led by Menachem Begin who said “From a Jewish standpoint there is not a single German who is not a Nazi, and there is no single German who is not a murderer.”

As you mentioned above many of these smart Jews fooled themselves with Socialism, as I’m sure you once read, per Murray:

“I grew up in a communist culture; the middle-class Jews in New York whom I lived among, whether family, friends, or neighbors, were either communists or fellow-travelers in the communist orbit. I had two sets of Communist Party uncles and aunts, on both sides of the family. But more important, the one great moral question in the lives of all these people was: Should I actually join the Communist Party and devote the whole of my life to the cause, or should I remain a fellow-traveler and “selfishly” devote only a fraction of my energy to communism?”

The smart Jews who had such a devastating over-representation in Socialism obviously made a monumental error which led to Hitler’s own fallacies (per Mein Kampf: “In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world”). Part of what makes Zionism even deadlier is how the over-representation of homo sapiens who “identify as Jews” in the Zionist error is even greater thus easier for people making anti-Jewish fallacies to further conflate the two. This does not help either, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt pontificates that, “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, “If you’re an anti-Zionist, you’re an anti-Semite”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, and ‘Judeophobia: A History’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become… a sort of Stalinism.”

Ok… I’ll have to stop here, this is getting long enough. When one further looks at the harms of Zionism on a per capita basis, the fact that all the above chaos, or even just 20% of it, has been done at the behest of and for the alleged benefit of 0.15% of the fellow homo sapiens in the world who identify as Zionist Jews, then the superior deadliness of Zionism compared to Socialism becomes clearer.

Those of us miraculously fortunate enough to stumble upon ‘The Austrians’ have our own paths and favorites. Having come from a very Soviet-Atheist-Darwinian environment and stumbled first upon evolutionary thinkers like Richard Dawkins, I first ran into Hayek due to his focus on cultural evolution, then Mises, Menger, and although Rothbard was always part of the mix, Rothbard’s more Natural Law-compatible approach which differed significantly from the others always had me putting Murray somewhat beneath them in the Pantheon of Austrian Greats. But eventually as I learned more about the history of Zionism and what I increasingly saw as another flawed ideology, and then Holocaust myths, Rothbard’s writings on Zionism and revisionist history, and his undocumented but widely known Holocaust myth doubt-denial which includes monumental praise for great and courageous historians like Harry Elmer Barnes(1889-1968, see Rothbard’s ‘Harry Elmer Barnes, RIP’) who did so much to expose the fallacies leading to wars and censorship and had the courage to support Holocaust revisionists like Paul Rassinier, my appreciation for Rothbard’s importance has skyrocketed. Mises and Hayek may be well known for having played monumental roles in overcoming Socialism, but it will be Murray who will have played a decisive role in overcoming Zionist-related myths and fallacies. Recently learning that Hayek too realized what a calamity the Israeli state was becoming made it even easier for me to see the current brand of Zionism as deeply flawed.

With Soviet-like negligence Israeli leaders in the late 1970s and early 1980s ignored Hayek’s implied criticisms and suggested reforms causing him to throw in the towel via this short letter in ‘The Times of London’ on May 14th, 1985 where he desperately writes:

“The desperate position of Lebanon suggests to me that I ought to urge publicly what I have vainly urged on Israeli friends many times, namely that Israel could make no greater contribution to the safety of its own future and to the peace of the world than by offering Jerusalem as the common capital of a Palestine Federation…amounting, at least at first, to little more than common defence and a free trade union…”

Notice the: “to the peace of the world”.

Murray of course knew very early on that Zionism (as carried out) was a disaster and ends his iconic essay “War Guilt in the Middle East”, written soon after the ‘Six Day War’ of 1967, on a prescient and positive note:

“Israel, therefore, faces a long-run dilemma which she must someday meet. Either to continue on her present course and, after years of mutual hostility and conflict be overthrown by Arab people’s guerrilla war. Or – to change direction drastically, to cut herself loose completely from Western imperial ties, and become simply Jewish citizens of the Middle East. If she did that, then peace and harmony and justice would at last reign in that tortured region. There is ample precedent for this peaceful coexistence. For in the centuries before 19th- and 20th-century Western imperialism, Jew and Arab had always lived well and peacefully together in the Middle East. There is no inherent enmity or conflict between Arab and Jew. In the great centuries of Arab civilization in North Africa and Spain, Jews took a happy and prominent part – in contrast to their ongoing persecution by the fanatics of the Christian West. Shorn of Western influence and Western imperialism, that harmony can reign once more.”

Mankind keeps paying a heavy price for disregarding intellectual giants who remain way ahead of our times like Hayek and Rothbard. We already caught up to them regarding Soviet-style Socialism, and we must soon do the same regarding the current brand of Zionism to secure “the peace of the world.”

Thus dear Walter, although we can’t go back in time and drop you in a Mapai meeting with Ben-Gurion in 1946 before the chaos got really bad to steer things in the direction of freedom and emerging prosperity and you’d likely have been ignored by the Jewish pinkos at the time, Israelis have wised up over the decades, especially thanks to Menachem Begin’s Jabotinsky inspired 1977 “Upheaval”. Bibi is decent on economics and even Misesian in the importance he gives to economic education, Bibi mentioned:

“I think the supremacy of free markets is not self-evident. I think it has to be explained. I think the task of leaders is first of all to get things conceptually right. But the second is to communicate it effectively”

And Milei, who considers himself “the most Zionist president in the world” and was treated like some Messiah while giving a speech in the Knesset on June 11th 2025 to constant thunderous applause as he mentioned Friedman and the Holocaust denying Rothbard, rightly admires and frequently recommends your work. I am thrilled that you have been interacting with fellow freemarketeers like myself, Prof. David Beito, the great Jacob Hornberger, Saifedean Ammous and others, using the freedom and emerging ‘competition as a discovery procedure’ Murray and Hayek so brilliantly defended to help find a way out of this mess. And this time I have a feeling that the no-longer-pinkos in Jerusalem will be far more receptive to whatever advise you may have for them in the future that will get us closer to peace.