Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Review of "Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History" by Benjamin Moser.

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The Civilized Ape

Recorded on Oct 4th. Ben’s book is kkkkkrushing all Jewish-related amazon.com bestseller categories:

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