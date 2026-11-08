Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Review of "Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History" by Benjamin Moser.The Civilized ApeNov 08, 2026ShareTranscriptRecorded on Oct 4th. Ben’s book is kkkkkrushing all Jewish-related amazon.com bestseller categories:Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJorge Besada - The Civilized ApeSubscribeAuthorsThe Civilized ApeRecent PostsLooking at Ron Unz's iconic essay “American Pravda: Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement”Nov 8 • The Civilized ApeAre Jews or Zionism the root cause of problems? Cory Holbrook and Jorge Besada debate on Kelly Patrick Show.Oct 27 • The Civilized ApeI recommend Benjamin Moser’s “Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History”Oct 13 • The Civilized ApeLearn about and consider supporting Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey.Oct 10 • The Civilized ApeJorge Besada reviews "Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History" by Benjamin Moser.Oct 4 • The Civilized ApeJorge Besada on the Jerm Warfare podcast. Austrian Economics and Zionism.Sep 23 • The Civilized ApeKelly Patrick Show - 6/4/2026. Jew-Gentile fallacies and ramifications (antisemitism, WWII, Zionism, Holocaust). Jun 5 • The Civilized Ape