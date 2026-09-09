Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Lewis Beattie
Sep 10

You’re a legend, Jorge. I am blessed to have you as a Facebook friend for so long now. Will keep my eyes on you, waiting for you to be on JRE whereby you will give me a shoutout 😛 otherwise I’ll still be a fan

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