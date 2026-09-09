[audio version]

Darryl Cooper has recently emerged as one of the most popular American historians. Tucker Carlson tweeted on Sep 2, 2024: “Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.” While interviewing Cooper, Tucker told him, “I think you are the most important popular historian working in the United States today.” And in a discussion with a popular critic of Israel, Jewish-born comedian Dave Smith, Tucker referred to Cooper as “one of the kindest, most reasonable, most fundamentally liberal people I know… a truly decent Christian man.” Dave Smith also holds Cooper in immense regard and wrote that “Darryl Cooper is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs.” And also mentioned, “I was just a big fan… and still I’m really just a big fan of him… Martyr Made podcast is his show and it’s just phenomenal.”

Cooper wrote a praiseworthy foreword to Thomas Cyr’s book reviewed below: “The Nuremberg System: Conceptual Bases of World Order from 1933 to Present”, which Cooper begins with “You are holding a remarkable book”. Although I will soon elaborate far more on what I consider to be some of the book’s significant errors, I too find it to be a “remarkable book” and encourage potential readers to buy and read it.

The Good.

In the foreword Darryl summarizes the Western world’s prevailing myths when he writes:

“We all know the story. We were required to learn it as children, and have been forced to repeat its pieties and obey its prohibitions ever since. It goes like this: The forces of evil convened in a Munich bier haus in the early 1920s, plotting to take over the world for the purpose of exterminating whole categories of lesser human beings. Their accession to power in 1933 gave rein to the dark impulses and violent resentments that always lay just beneath the skin of European man. Naturally, the chief targets of these demons were none other than the Chosen People of God, whose passion from 1933-1945 was the culmination of 3,000 years of innocent suffering at the hands of the jealous nations. The forces of good eventually rallied to overcome the legions of Hell, but the devils, though defeated on the battlefield, continue to haunt the forests and fens at the rim of the civilized world, and are held in check only by the plucky determination of the State of Israel and the full-spectrum geopolitical dominance of the United States.”

Not only does Thomas provide much easily digestible material to overcome the above myth-narrative but he courageously and succinctly shows how the mainstream Holocaust narrative of a non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler attempting to eradicate Jewry with millions killed via gas-chambers is also a myth that significantly emerged due to the Stalinist ‘Show Trial’ nature of the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials. Just like the human body will eventually break down due to a lack of Vitamin C, the lack of the necessary freedom of speech and emerging competition of ideas needed to overcome WWII and Holocaust myths is making the pain and symptoms obvious enough for enough people like Thomas, and countless others to take the necessary action and discuss Holocaust myths regardless of the risks. Given the praise from Darryl and thus connection to Tucker Carlson, this could be the book that makes WWII and Holocaust revisionism a mainstream topic with historic repercussions.

The book is packed with wisdom and great quotes like this one from Paul Rassinier, widely regarded as the father of Holocaust Revisionism-Denial and one of the most underappreciated historians of the last century, where Paul brilliantly summarizes escalating Jew-Nazi polarizations when he writes:

“The situation of the Jews was judicially and materially tragic. Since 1933 a whole series of decrees, in application of the Party programme proclaimed at Munich on 24th February, 1920, and then racial laws, promulgated in accordance with the decisions acclaimed at the Nuremberg Congress in September 1935, had progressively taken away their German nationality in the Third Reich. Since there was no Jewish State with international agreements in the Geneva tradition, and since, in spite of the repeated proposals of the National Socialist Government, no country was willing to authorise their immigration or take them under protection, they lived in Germany, until war was declared, with the status of stateless citizens, which offered no protection, just as was and is the case with stateless aliens in all countries. They are subject to the caprice of power. In November 1938, after the assassination of von Rath, Counsellor of the Embassy, by the Jew Grynspan, which stirred Germany into a surge of indignation, albeit somewhat organised, they were thrown to the vindictiveness of the public. At the same time, as a reprisal, measures of spoliation were taken against them (which up until then had not been customary) and all the mechanisms of emigration, non- official, semi- clandestine, and in every case, forced, were set in motion. In September 1939, at the beginning of hostilities, representative authorities of the Jewish World Congress, in order to reproach England and France for having delayed so long, reminded them that “the Jews of the whole world had declared economic and financial war on Germany since 1933,” and that they were “resolved to carry this war of destruction to the end.” In making this move, they practically authorised Hitler to put all the Jews at hand in concentration camps. In times of war this is the customary treatment of enemy aliens in all countries.”

Soon after the above quote Thomas wisely reminds readers how the U.S. Government during WWII also sent to internment camps Germans, Italians and Japanese.

The book nicely summarizes the Soviet’s role in also helping spark the war, the barbaric Manichean good vs. evil mindset that fooled politicians into the WWII and following Cold War chaos, and how the various fallacies and myths continue to polarize our current times.

The Bad.

In my long 3+ hour article “Austrian Economics, Historical Revisionism, and a Free-Market One-State Solution to the Zionist Error”, I quote the great Jewish-born economist Ludwig von Mises:

“History speaks only to those people who know how to interpret it on the ground of correct theories.”

And then proceed to provide a summary of some of the ideas of Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’ which provide the “correct theories” to understand the emergence or evolution of both Socialism and Jew-Gentile misunderstandings leading to Zionism and emerging chaos. Darryl and Thomas are not grounding their interpretation of history on the “correct theories” as provided by the “The Austrians”, this causes them to make significant errors which in some ways aid the growth of the disastrous Holocaustianized Zionist ideology, which brings me to another popular quote which somewhat applies, this time by another freedom-giant, Frédéric Bastiat:

“The worst thing that can happen to a good cause is not to be skillfully attacked, but to be ineptly defended”

The first significant error occurs in the foreword where Darryl writes:

“The United States and the Soviet Union, whatever their differences over organizational leadership and economic administration, were united by a shared determination to break the chain of historical and biological continuity among European peoples…”

The Soviet Union and United States (regardless of FDR’s naive Socialism) were immensely complex orders that evolved from very different circumstances and environments. Implying that such complex orders were somewhat “united by a shared determination to break the chain of historical and biological continuity among European peoples” is at the very least a poor and misleading choice of words. It is true that the Socialist-Soviet’s universalist “workers of the world unite”, and America’s “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”, inevitably emerge a relatively raceless environment that would allow the “biological continuity among European peoples” to change, but this was not the result of some “shared determination” as the statement implies. This early focus on the “biological continuity among European peoples” was sadly a harbinger of a misguided focus on race, instead of the evolution of the tradition of private property, which per the “The Austrians”, is by far the most important factor in the emergence of civilization and socioeconomic harmony. And sure enough, a few pages later in the introductory chapter Thomas writes:

“The subject of this volume is to describe and analyze not only what is the critical power political question of the 21st Century - that being what will become of the White race and the remnants of the modern world that are the conceptual progeny of the White, Western cultural mind;…”

This statement implies that the modern world is to a significant degree the “conceptual progeny of the White”-looking fellow homo sapiens. This is a popular yet gigantic fallacy that overlooks the fact that civilization has little to do with the tiny genetic differences among populations of fellow homo sapiens which we refer to as races, and much more to do with the evolution of the tradition of ‘private property’. Per Mises:

“If history could teach us anything, it would be that private property is inextricably linked with civilization.”

I’ll briefly elaborate on this vital link between private property (not race) and civilization. From private property emerges the “freedom to trade” it with whatever free people in our role as consumers consider to be superior, this motivates people in their role as producers to innovate and copy the innovations of competitors thus inadvertently turning the social order into a super computer that is continuously generating and spreading superior information-technology and reordering mankind in increasingly productive and technologically advanced states. Per my article:

Economic competition between increasingly wealthy and productive companies and entrepreneurs motivated them to pay increasing amounts of wealth for labor, especially relative to what people could earn in farms, causing people to move to cities, quickly leading to massively complex metropolises and steadily increasing living standards for everyone. Furthermore, it is hard-working, courteous people that treat customers and coworkers with mutual respect, in a manner that maximizes cooperation and profitability regardless of age, sex, religion, or race, who thanks to competition, motivate everyone else to be likewise. Just like in the Olympics we can discover the best athletes in the world due to global competition, so does having the freedom to trade our private property with companies anywhere in the world, motivates all competitors to copy innovations regardless of where they arise, thus ensuring the best diffusion of information and subsequent global order. Thus we can see how from the tradition of private property emerges individual freedom, peace, private sector ‘competitive knowledge discovery’, civilized morals and civilization. … Knowing that private property, and its emerging freedom to trade and economic competition, is the simple concept or tradition that leads to a chain-reaction of incentives which creates civilization, we can look at the past and easily see that those cultures whose customs(software) inadvertently respected private property and thus individual liberty more and more (‘Thou shalt not steal’), as well as tamed-brainwashed our animalistic instincts (‘Anyone who has sexual relations with an animal is to be put to death’ Exodus 22:19), would inadvertently evolve a culture of peaceful trade and business and gain the benefits of superior ‘competitive knowledge discovery’, thus become more technologically advanced-powerful, and as they grew relative to other cultures, through an evolutionary (NOT “reasoned” or designed) process they would inadvertently spread the very customs and evolving economic system (capitalism) that allowed them to reach such relative heights. (see Chapter 4 in ‘A Hayekian Worldview’ for more on cultural evolution) These changes—what we could refer to as the emergence or evolution of modern capitalism—were not the deliberate design of people, they were, as founder of the ‘Austrian School’ Carl Menger writes: “the unintended product of historical development…the unintended result of individual human efforts (pursuing individual interests) without a common will directed toward their establishment.” Or, in the words of Adam Ferguson: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design.” Just like through a non-designed evolutionary process cells created the respiratory-digestive-nervous-etc. “systems” that coordinate multicellular life, so has homo sapiens inadvertently created the mechanisms (private property, money, economic competition) that coordinate, what Menger and 19th century British philosopher who Darwin once referred to as “twenty times my superior”, Herbert Spencer, so cleverly called, ‘The Social Organism’ (see ‘Carl Menger’s Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights’ and ‘“Our Marx”: The Great Herbert Spencer’).

Furthermore, the above-summarized modern Capitalism and its evolution along with the social institutions that sustain it like legal-governmental structures, money, finance and banking, interest rates, etc., are essentially changes in people’s culture or software (NOT biology-hardware) that arose and quickly spread throughout the world in just the last few thousand years which is too short a time for biological evolution to have played a significant role. Hayek elaborates:

“With respect to what we mean by cultural evolution in a narrower sense, that is, the fast and accelerating development of civilization…Since it differs from genetic evolution by relying on the transmission of acquired properties, it is very fast, and once it dominates, it swamps genetic evolution”

Also:

“…biological evolution would have been far too slow to alter or replace man’s innate responses in the course of the ten or twenty thousand years during which civilisation has developed…. Thus it hardly seems possible that civilisation and culture are genetically determined and transmitted. They have to be learnt by all alike through tradition.”

As numerous great free-market thinkers like Mises, Robert Higgs, and Ralph Raico just to name a few have shown, during the last couple of thousand years different groups of people (races) in widely dispersed locations like, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, traded the sort of title for most socioeconomically advanced places in the planet. Mises makes this point and criticizes people who focus on race:

”But it is by all means an unsatisfactory answer to say that a genius owes his greatness to his ancestry or to his race. The question is precisely why such a man differs from his brothers and from the other members of his race. It is a little bit less faulty to attribute the great achievements of the white race to racial superiority. Yet this is no more than vague hypothesis which is at variance with the fact that the early foundations of civilization were laid by peoples of other races. We cannot know whether or not at a later date other races will supplant Western civilization.”

With respect to the momentary lead in terms of civilization that China had in the 12th century, and the real reason why whites-Europeans had a recent relative lead, Hayek writes:

“…the history of China provides many instances of government attempts to enforce so perfect an order that innovation became impossible. This country, technologically and scientifically developed so far ahead of Europe that, to give only one illustration, it had ten oil wells operating on one stretch of the river Po already in the twelfth century, certainly owed its later stagnation, but not its early progress, to the manipulatory power of its governments. What led the greatly advanced civilisation of China to fall behind Europe was its government’s clamping down so tightly as to leave no room for new developments, while, as remarked in the last chapter, Europe probably owes its extraordinary expansion in the Middle Ages to its political anarchy”

In other words, it was the lack of competition-immune-monopoly-coercion from the top (‘political anarchy’), that inadvertently allowed the more productive-innovative-orderly culture of freedom-capitalism-business to emerge in Europe. A few key bound-to-happen innovations like the printing press and steam engine, would then greatly accelerate socioeconomic progress in Europe. Unaware of the vital role that this increasing freedom as well as its evolution had played, the whiter-looking homo sapiens in Europe fooled themselves into thinking that their looks-race and religion were a vital factor leading to their racialist and imperialist fallacies, and also socialist fallacies.

Let’s go further back in time to better appreciate the rapidly evolving cultural, not biological changes, that led to modern civilization, as I write in ‘The Freedom Intellectual Reconquista” (amzn, free):

Due to numerous evolutionary pressures involved (megafauna extinction-etc.), agricultural-grain-bread-based society, although inferior and suddenly out of synch with our evolved big-game-hunter carnivorous biology in terms of nutrition at the individual level, was more conducive to trade, the resulting division of labor-information-competition, and thus a large more productive-powerful social order *at the group level*. Nomadic tribes can’t carry around large buildings-granaries, increasingly-complex tools-weapons-etc. Instead of sharing things which was vital for tribal-communist intuitive existence, privatization became more important-productive. The privatization of land-resources-others(slavery)-women-children and accompanying-enforcing myths-taboos-religions began to be naturally selected for. Our very concept of the “self” became more individualistic and less tied to a tribal-communal identity. We went from animalistic promiscuity-gang-bangs(women can have multiple orgasms and enjoy sex for longer uninterrupted periods than men due to sex with multiple males for millions of years), to a stricter and more privatized family structure with the necessary taboos-myths-software needed to enforce them (”...you shall eat bread...” Genesis 3:19, Ten Commandments...). Pre-agricultural man didn’t even have a word or linguistic construct for a biological father, this cultural concept-language arose due to the natural selection of agricultural and pastoral societies which benefitted from such privatization, over the tribalistic-hunter-gatherer-communist groups that didn’t. Egyptian civilization, although populated by relatively malnourished agrarian people, had an advanced division of labor-commerce, could feed-equip large armies and thus ultimately became one of modernity’s cultural great-grandparents.

There are the famous night-time satellite images of North and South Korea showing the vast differences in wealth and technology that can exist within biologically identical groups that have gone separate ways regarding culture-software (private property and thus Capitalism and freedom for South Korea, and Socialism for North Korea). Just 20 years ago the wealthiest and allegedly “smartest” white European, even with a powerful PC and internet access at the time, would seem archaic compared to what a black teenager is able to do today in South Africa with a cheap computer connected to the Internet and AI-assisted coding platforms. Again, this focus on and significant attribution of modernity to the whiter-looking fellow homo sapiens and some form of Christianity as global Capitalism emerged is a major error that overlooks deeper evolutionary factors leading to civilization. These fallacies that understandably arise due to not having the “correct theories” as provided by ‘The Austrians’ inadvertently laid the foundation for even more dangerous fallacies when Thomas writes not far from the above:

“Which is why perhaps, the cultural form - and the human material that constitutes its original manifestation and most natural host to the Modern conceptual horizon - has been so thoroughly corrupted from within by a Jewish element that is both entirely alien owing to the existential character of its absolute enmity to Occidental Christendom yet peculiarly familiar owing to the Jewish people’s unique relationship to (and uniquely politicized sociological existence within) Europe in the Modern epoch and of course to America owing to the fact of the latter’s embodiment of a secular humanist zeitgeist which, however decadent and insidious to value creation, cultural productivity, and racial survival, holds an intense persuasive power unique to political theologies.”

Ouch! Ouch! Here Thomas is making some major anti-Jewish fallacies, which to a significant degree are the source of the immense sympathy, influence, and coercive power the civilization-destroying Holocaustianized Zionist ideology which Thomas and many anti-Zionists like myself are hoping to overcome. In the statement above Thomas appears to criticize what he portrays as a Jewish role in a “secular humanist zeitgeist” which he considers to be “decadent and insidious to value creation, cultural productivity, and racial survival”. Let’s try to understand and overcome various fallacies in such statements.

Among the fellow homo sapiens who “identify as” Christian, Muslim, and Jewish, according to one Grok-AI estimate Jews are “roughly 1.5–3 times as likely” to be secular. However, just because the fellow homo sapiens who “identify as Jewish” are proportionally more likely to be secular, this does not mean that “The Jews” are responsible or to “blame” for such secularism and the allegedly bad things Thomas attributes to it. Secularism, especially in a post Darwin world, is something that understandably has spread among various groups due to countless environmental (NOT deliberate or conspired) factors easily explaining Jewish over-representation in this new worldview. Factors leading to secularism also made Jews inadvertently more susceptible to Socialism. As I write in my long essay:

Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated. Chaim Weizmann (1874-1954), Israel’s first president, recalls in his autobiography how, “the non-Jewish population had not the same overwhelming thirst for knowledge as the Jews, who were always knocking at the doors of the schools.” This was one of the numerous environmental factors that inadvertently rose Jews to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.” The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions, especially in Russia which was the only remaining major power to still have humiliating legal restrictions on Jews. These environmental (NOT conspired) factors, not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible movement, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine writes: “In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka’s successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all “leading” officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium’s Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.”” (Slezkine, “The Jewish Century”) These and other factors erroneously made it seem to naïve thinkers like Hitler (who writes in Mein Kampf: “In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world”), and sadly still many to this day, that “The Jews” purposely conspired Socialism for nefarious purposes including destroying Christianity-Islam-Religion, instead of the truth, that, per Menger, “the unintended product of historical development”, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being over-represented in a disastrous ideology (see ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights to Understand ‘unintended’ Jewish Overrepresentation In Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution.’)

I’m not Jewish (0.4% Ashkenazi according to 23andMe), yet I am likely far more secular-Darwinian than even most secular Jews. Neither Darwin, nor Herbert Spencer, nor Carl Menger or F.A. Hayek and other leading-pioneering evolutionary thinkers were Jewish. Secular Darwinism, by breaking away from Abrahamic faiths-ideas, and seeing fellow homo sapiens as a smarter ape with an understandable animalistic and “uncivilized” nature-instincts, is far more tolerant of homosexuality, prostitution, pornography, lowering of age of consent laws, and other practices many consider “decadent”, injurious to culture-civilization, and obviously differing from mainstream Christian, Muslim, and Jewish religious teachings. It is recent Jewish over-representation in secular Darwinism among other complex recently-evolved factors that has made Jews relative leaders in the above which helps explain why Tel Aviv today may be the gay capital of the world, and how per Marlon Brando: “Hollywood is run by Jews. It’s owned by Jews.” Whether these departures from time-tested Abrahamic wisdom ultimately lead to a superior or inferior order will be determined, not even by our reason, but by a complex evolutionary process. Per Hayek:

”The ultimate decision about what is accepted as right and wrong will be made not by individual human wisdom but by the disappearance of the groups that have adhered to the “wrong” beliefs.”

From my perspective those “wrong” beliefs are Socialism, and Holocaustianized Zionism which to a significant degree grows thanks to the racialist and anti-Jewish fallacies Thomas is making. Thomas, who describes himself as Christian, writes in the book:

“The Biblical perspective, that Judaism ceased to exist in 70AD, is the only “Biblical” perspective. The standard bearers of Zionism are a cadre of secular racialists (a vanishingly small percentage of Israelis hold meaningful religious beliefs in the conventional sense) whose ethno-sectarian identity is premised on the rejection of covenant theology in the messianic age…”

Although I agree that political Zionism and the emerging Israeli state have 0 connection to the God of Abraham (per David Ben-Gurion “I am not religious, nor were the majority of the early builders of modern Israel believers”), and that bringing attention to anti-Zionist Jews like Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro (see this excellent discussion with Dave “Paine 2.0” Benner) and Prof. Yakov Rabkin (see ‘Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes’), Thomas’ theological dismissal of Judaism is flawed and problematic for obvious reasons.

In his book Thomas makes some of the exact same points I make above, but he does not look at the deeper environmental-evolutionary factors responsible for inadvertent over-representation of Jews in calamities like the Bolshevik revolution. This leaves the reader with the flawed perception that there is something inherent in the Jews-Judaism that leads to such bad things, exactly as Hitler did. If we are going to “blame” or find something wrong with the Jews due to their over-representation in the Bolshevik calamity and other potentially detrimental movements, then we must also credit them for giving us the Ten Commandments, Christianity, Islam and so on. It is a mistake to do either. We can neither credit nor blame groups of people and cultures for things that are evolved in nature.

If we look at the people who did the most to save civilization from the Socialist-Bolshevik calamity, the secular Jew Ludwig von Mises is likely at the very top of the list. Per 1976 Nobel Laureate in Economics and also Jewish-born secular Milton Friedman: “There is no doubt in my mind that no one has done more to spread the fundamental ideas of free markets than Ludwig von Mises.” Mises didn’t just explain all the fallacies and become the major intellectual foundation for most future freedom fighters, he literally singlehandedly stopped Bolshevik ideological expansion. Mises recalls the situation in Austria in 1919 as Socialist-Bolshevik ideology was rapidly spreading East:

“There were few who recognized the state of affairs clearly. People were so convinced of the inevitability of Bolshevism that their main concern was securing a favorable place for themselves in the new order. The Catholic Church and its followers, the Christian Social Party, were prepared to befriend the Bolshevists with the same eagerness with which the bishops and archbishops would embrace National Socialism 20 years later.” … “I knew what was at stake. Bolshevism would lead Vienna to starvation and terror within a few days. Plundering hordes would take to the streets and a second blood bath would destroy what was left of Viennese culture. After discussing these problems with the Bauers over the course of many evenings, I was finally able to persuade them of my view. Bauer’s resulting moderation was a determining factor in Vienna’s fate.”…“The most important task I undertook...was the forestalling of a Bolshevist takeover. The fact that events did not lead to such a regime in Vienna was my success and mine alone. Few supported me in my efforts...I alone convinced Bauer to abandon the idea of seeking union with Moscow.” (Mises, 2009, p. 14,15,62)

As I write this on 9/9/2026, from the people currently doing the most to overcome the Holocaustianized Zionism that is mutilating civilization, perhaps at the very top we have secular Jewish-born Ron Unz who Tucker Carlson on July 22nd, 2026 referred to as “one of the deepest and most interesting thinkers in the United States”. Tucker mentioned this while encouraging his massive audience to visit Ron’s site (unz.com) which on that day featured an excellent article doubting the mainstream Holocaust myth (‘The Case for Holocaust Revisionism: Interview with John Beaumont’). Ron studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, and has written some of the best and most concise essays on history, Zionism, ‘Oddities of the Jewish Religion’, ‘The Nature of Anti-Semitism’, ‘The Bolshevik Revolution and Its Aftermath’, and very importantly, the Holocaust like his essay ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’. Marco de Wit astutely writes in ‘Is (Ron) Unz Review Jewish Gatekeeper?’: “The most popular free-speech platform in the world is The Unz Review at unz.com…Most people within the freedom movement are deeply grateful to Unz for providing an open platform.” According to Ron’s wiki:

“The Unz Foundation, of which he is president, has donated to individuals and organizations which are alleged by the ADL to have published or expressed opinions that are antisemitic or anti-Israel. In 2009, 2010 and 2011, it gave $108,000 to Paul Craig Roberts, $74,000 to Philip Giraldi, $75,000 to Norman Finkelstein, $80,000”

Paul Craig Roberts and Philip Giraldi both have the wisdom and courage to also openly doubt the disastrous Holocaust narrative, and as I write these words, Giraldi’s close associates like Judge Napolitano are in Russia trying to help-advise their Russian friends-diplomats manage their interactions with the dangerously Zionized U.S. administration as they literally try to save civilization. So not only does Ron manage “The most popular free-speech platform in the world” but also finances-helps other leading freedom fighters. Furthermore, few are aware of the monumental role secular Jew, ‘Austrian Economist’, anti-Zionist and fellow Holocaust denier Murray Rothbard has played in educating and inspiring opposition to Zionism within the American freedom community which is arguably the strongest beacon of the freedom needed to overcome the Zionist calamity (see “The Civilization-Saving Repercussions of Milei’s Favorite Economist, Murray Rothbard, Being a Holocaust Denier”). Jewish comedian Dave Smith, who recently debated arguably Israel’s most popular defender, Alan Dershowitz, is one of the leading popular critics of Israel. Dave mentioned : “Through Tom Woods, he kept talking about Murray Rothbard and the Mises Institute…I found Murray Rothbard…and then it was just off to the races”

Thus Jewish-born Ron Unz, Ludwig von Mises, Murray Rothbard, and countless others who are part of the “secular humanist zeitgeist” are disproportionately doing as much for good-order, as men like Trotsky, David Ben-Gurion and those who fell for disastrous ideas did for bad-disorder. And it is at the very least a significant mistake by omission to neglect these sorts of thinkers and their efforts while cherry-picking a narrative that erroneously blames Jews and the “secular humanist zeitgeist” for our problems which have far far far more to do with an understandable economic ignorance than anything else. Thus secular Jew Mises one last time:

“If we want to avoid the destruction of Western civilization and the relapse into primitive wretchedness, we must change the mentality of our fellow citizens. We must make them realize what they owe to the much vilified “economic freedom,” the system of free enterprise and capitalism. The intellectuals and those who call themselves educated must use their superior cognitive faculties and power of reasoning for the refutation of erroneous ideas about social, political and economic problems and for the dissemination of a correct grasp of the operation of the market economy. They must start by familiarizing themselves with all the issues involved in order to teach those who are blinded by ignorance and emotions. They must learn in order to acquire the ability to enlighten the misguided many. It is a fateful error on the part of our most valuable contemporaries to believe that economics can be left to specialists in the same way in which various fields of technology can be safely left to those who have chosen to make any one of them their vocation. The issues of society’s economic organization are every citizen’s business. To master them to the best of one’s ability is the duty of everyone.”

As popular movements or ideologies, which must always be united by simple lowest-common-denominator ideas that can spread to millions of people, anti-Jewish fallacies fooled Hitler and his Nazis into their flawed ideology and anti-Jewish policies. And similarly, as a reaction to lingering anti-Jewish fallacies like the brief uptick in anti-Jewish violence in France as the result of the Dreyfus affair (1894) which motivated Theodor Herzl to get political Zionism going, Jews likewise fooled themselves into overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies via separation and migration to their ‘Jewish State’, and by vilifying Hitler and motivating Western governments, especially the Roosevelt administration, to eventually help spark a world war to defeat Hitler. Both evolving echo chambers and resulting socioeconomic orders made and continue to make mistakes polarizing the planet. The lingering anti-Jewish fallacies should have been overcome via reason, logic, and education, similar to how slavery and unequal treatment of women were overcome, instead of vilification and the coerced and socially engineered Zionist ideology-identity-state which was bound to increase the fallacies and emerging polarizations as it is becoming increasingly obvious to many. These simple fallacies, not anything inherent to Jews or Judaism, or some “irrational evil” or “world’s oldest hatred” as Zionists fool themselves into believing, are the root causes of our current Jew-Gentile polarizations.

Rothbard elaborates regarding the evolution of Zionist influence in ‘The Zionist Conquest of American Opinion’ (1976):

“This absolute Zionist control of opinion, which has succeeded in stifling any sort of free inquiry into these topics, is a remarkable success story for a minority movement whose aims were once radical (that is, radically different from the original status quo). How was this conquest of American opinion achieved? First, we must separate the Zionist success story into two distinct though interconnecting areas: the Zionist conquest of Jewish opinion, within the Jewish community; and the Zionist conquest of Gentile American opinion. The two are intertwined, for one of the effective methods of Zionist control over Gentile opinion has been to identify Zionism with Jews and Judaism; hence, if the two are perceived to be identical, any criticism of Zionism or Israel by Gentiles then becomes ipso facto “anti-Semitic.” It was not always thus; indeed, when the Zionist movement began, in the late 19th century, it was a disliked minority within Jewry both in Europe and the United States. …Zionism therefore met a totally hostile reception among American Reform Jews, who held the mystical “return to Palestine” and the Holy Land to be a reactionary, tribal nationalism incompatible with their status as Americans and with the universal ethical precepts of what the Reformers saw to be the valid core of the Jewish religion. The angry and common reply of the American rabbis to Zionism was that “America is our Zion.” Zionism met a more friendly reception among the more numerous Jews of Russia and Poland, where the ghetto still prevailed over any feeble tendencies toward classical liberalism, a liberalism which had ended the ghetto in Western Europe …Furthermore, with the turn of the twentieth century, Zionism had to face stronger opponents in the battle for Jewish opinion in Eastern Europe: specifically, the Bundist movement, which wanted a Socialist Jewish State in Eastern Europe (e.g. in Vilna where the Jews formed a majority of the city); the Socialists, who were universalists who wanted a Socialist state not specifically Jewish; and the Anarchists, who wanted no state at all. Of these, the Bundists were the strongest until World War I. Furthermore, even within the Zionist movement, probably a majority simply wanted a Jewish colony (not necessarily a State) anywhere in the world that was not occupied; the insistence on Palestine as the Jewish land was a minority even within Zionism (the two groups soon split before World War I, with the non-Palestine forces forming the once-strong Jewish Territorialist Organization). Most Gentiles think of Zionism as mandated by Orthodox Judaism. What is little known is that most Zionists are atheists, including the Labor Party that has dominated Israeli politics since its inception, and including such leaders as David Ben Gurion and Golda Meir. Orthodox Judaism is influential in Israel because the Mizrachi, the National Religious Party, exercises a balance-of-power role within the governing Labor coalition. The Labor party are socialists and atheists; and religion has played little or no role in the “right-wing” opposition, the Zionist Revisionist movement. What, then, has been the basis for the Zionism of all of these dominant groups? The answer is an ideology that can only be described as racist, as devoted to the ethnic entity of “the Jewish people” and its allegedly historic claim to the sacred soil of Palestine. Thus, Zionism, whether the socialist variety of the Labor Party or the corporatist mixed economy of the Revisionists, is close to the “blood and soil” nationalist mystique of the Nazi and fascist movements of the early twentieth century. …Still, the major influence leading to the total triumph of Zionism over Jewish and Gentile American opinion was, of course, Adolf Hitler, who “objectively” was the greatest friend that Zionism ever had. (So much so, that, in one of the wildest “conspiracy theories” on record, the British Journalist Douglas Reed, once correspondent for the London Times, came to the conclusion that Adolf Hitler was a conscious and dedicated agent of the world Zionist conspiracy, out to wreck Germany.) Hitler’s persecution of the Jews, although at least initially in the framework of an old tradition in Europe, served two Zionist purposes: it awakened old fears of persecution among American Jews, and rallied them far more behind Jewish peoplehood and Palestine for the Jews; and also made American Gentiles incapable of thinking, much less doing, anything that could be construed as “anti-Semitic.” …Looking at the Zionist phenomenon overall, we must emphasize the importance to its success of a group, which though beginning as a minority in a Jewish as well as Gentile world ranging from indifferent to hostile, succeeded by functioning as a determined, radical group always keeping its long-range objective in view. The Zionist success story is a testimonial to a group, which though long a minority, always knew what it wanted and always pursued its goal, being able to triumph over a majority, which though opposed, was inchoate, confused, divided, and not really sure of its aims or even why it was opposed to Zionism.”

Rothbard, having the “correct theories” and a far, far better understanding of the history and complex evolution of Zionism, properly sees Jewish influence and all related history not as some “shared determination to break the chain of historical and biological continuity among European peoples” or departure from the proper Biblical interpretation, but for what it really is, just another disastrous ideology a group of determined ideologues have fooled themselves and others into following.

Another slight criticism is related to how Thomas deals with the Holocaust myth. As with the misguided focus on race and Jews instead of the deeper evolutionary factors at play, Thomas does not stress the undesigned and evolved nature of Holocaust myths which once again leaves the reader feeling like the Holocaust and emerging near total control of Western governments that Zionist ideology-mythology currently has, is part of some inherent flaw or, again, “shared determination to break the chain of historical and biological continuity among European peoples”. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Holocaust scholar Germar Rudolf provides one of the most concise summaries of the evolution of the Holocaust myth:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

In addition to the above, leading prosecutor of Stalin’s famed-bogus-corrupt ‘Show Trials’ Andrey Vyshinsky orchestrating Soviet legal strategy for the Nuremberg Trials, and judge of ‘Show Trials’ Iona Nikitchenko being the Soviet judge in the Nuremberg Trials, further help show, both, the flawed, vengeful, corrupt and thus atrocity-myth-prone nature of the Nuremberg Trials, but the fact that they too along with Stalin, were NOT Jewish, helps make the vital point that along Zionism itself, the Holocaust and all the civilization-destroying chaos that further emerges from it, is evolved-mythical in nature and thus far from “shared determination to break the chain of historical and biological continuity among European peoples”, even though Zionism-related wars and chaos in the Middle East are a leading factor in altering the “historical and biological continuity among European peoples” due to massive Muslim and African migration into Europe as a result of Zionist inspired wars, police states, and geopolitical chaos. Ahh, the complexities!

Conclusion.

Thomas’ book contains a lot of vitally needed WWII and Holocaust revisionist wisdom. Anyone looking for a decent introduction will find it well worth the time and money. It is also a double-edged sword. The book is married to popular racialist and anti-Jewish fallacies that may appeal to an understandably frustrated white Christian readership, but those same claims make it easy to dismiss the whole work as racist and antisemitic. The useful parts then get thrown out with the bathwater. I hope this review helps separate the two so the book’s stronger arguments can be more effective.