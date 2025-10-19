Ron Unz discusses his intellectual upbringing and involvement in Holocaust research with Holocaust researcher Germar Rudolf and free market activist Jorge Besada.

I am once again joined by living Galileo and arguably the world’s leading expert on the Jewish holocaust, German chemist Germar Rudolf. And our special guest is Jewish-born American technology entrepreneur, writer, and publisher Ron Unz who runs the excellent unz.com. Ron has degrees in Physics and Ancient history from Harvard University.

The world of people who question the mainstream Holocaust narrative is full of people making anti-Jewish or “antisemitic” fallacies, easily making it seem to most that only extremely misguided or perhaps even dangerous people question the mainstream Holocaust narrative. But this is an understandable error and there are many many people, including many Jews like Ron who see the Holocaust as a complex myth. Former Jew Paul Eisen is another great example, see his excellent essay “How I Became a Holocaust Denier” .

Even if the Holocaust happened exactly as the government coerced competition immune version says it is, it is still horrific that people who perhaps erroneously reach a different conclusion are sent to prison over it. If Germar and Ron have made errors, why should people convinced by their writings like myself be sent to prison?

The growing chaos and polarization arising from misunderstandings between Jews and non-Jews can’t be allowed to destroy the freedom of speech which has built civilization.

