Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
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It is ironic that a story like this should talk about a secular Jew - an impossible concept invented by atheist zionism.

secular/ˈsɛkjʊlə/Secular means anything that is separate from, unrelated to, or not controlled by religion.

An atheist is a person who does not believe in the existence of a god or any gods, or who believes that no deities exist.

So, what sane adult could believe someone who is secular and separate from religion could be a religious follower, or more ridiculous, someone who totally rejects religion and any concept of God be a follower of a religion, Judaism, and believe the God in which s/he does not believe, gave them Palestine.

Jews are a religion. If Judaism had never been invented no Jew would ever have existed. One may drop Judaism, convert to another religion or become an atheist secular and no longer be a Jew or one can become a Jew by converting to the religion. No different to any other religion.

Secular means totally separate from religion so the concept of a secular Jew is oxymoronic to the level of delusional.

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