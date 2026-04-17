[Audio version with slides here]

[This article is a “condensed” version of my 2+ hour ‘When Bright, Well-Intentioned People Do Immense Harm: Imperialism, Socialism, Nazism, and Holocaustianized Zionism.’]

Shared human nature and the emergence of private property and civilization.

There is a reason why The Bible states: “Do not have sexual relations with an animal and defile yourself with it” (Lev 18:23). For the Hittites who were contemporaries with the Hebrews we have: “If a man has sexual relations with a cow, it is an unpermitted sexual pairing; he will be put to death.” However, “If a man has sexual relations with either a horse or a mule it is not an offense.” In less than 4 thousand years of cultural evolution, which is not even an eye-blink in biological evolutionary time, homo sapiens went from vicious tribal warfare, predation, sex with animals, pedophilia and other practices we rightly consider “barbaric” to being “civilized”. What is the main characteristic of being “civilized”? Why or how did we become “civilized” and create the relatively prosperous and technologically advanced global socioeconomic order we now have? Civilization emerges from one simple tradition, private property. The great economist Ludwig von Mises writes:

“If history could teach us anything, it would be that private property is inextricably linked with civilization”

The wealth living things must consume can be acquired in one of two ways, predation, where one order-life consumes at the expense of another, or via trade, where both parties first discover superior information with which to reorder the ‘private property’ they control to produce something valuable (labor, products, services) and then trade it for things they value even more thus both parties growing their wealth. From our freedom to use or transform our private property emerges the ‘freedom to trade’ it with anyone. This ‘freedom to trade’ inadvertently transforms mankind into a global supercomputer where private sector companies (free people) are always engaged in the process of ‘economic competition’ which motivates companies to innovate and copy the innovations of competitors. Economic competition inadvertently causes companies to cooperate in the creation and spread of superior information and subsequent socioeconomic order. Power door locks, power steering, anti-lock brakes, and countless other automotive innovations originated in one company-mind and quickly spread to competitors due to people’s ‘freedom to trade’ their life and order-sustaining wealth with the companies that provided them in their autos at competitive prices.

Morals are ways of acting; they too are information which also emerges and spreads via economic competition to considerable degrees. It is hard-working, courteous people that treat customers and coworkers with mutual respect, in a manner that maximizes cooperation and profitability regardless of age, sex, religion, or race, who thanks to competition, motivate everyone else to be likewise. As Hayek writes:

“Competition is, after all, always a process in which a small number makes it necessary for larger numbers to do what they do not like, be it to work harder, to change habits, or to devote a degree of attention, continuous application, or regularity to their work which without competition would not be needed.”

Thus ‘private property’ and emerging freedom, as opposed to leading to chaos, is what 1) enables and motivates the “competitive knowledge discovery” that creates and spreads superior information and subsequent social order, 2) civilizes us, 3) protects us from being coerced into doing something we don’t want and thus allows us to live our lives as we wish, 4) and is vital for discovering the truth. Freedom is the ultimate algorithm!

Knowing that “private property” is the simple tradition from which emerges a chain-reaction of incentives which brings peace, production, technology and civilization, we can look at the past and easily see that those cultures whose customs inadvertently became more peaceful and thus less violent, extended peace, friendship, trade to those outside the tribe, etc., in other words, respected “private property” and thus individual liberty more and more, would inadvertently gain the benefits of superior ‘competitive knowledge discovery’, become more advanced-powerful, and as they grew, they would inadvertently spread the very customs and evolving economic system (capitalism) that allowed them to reach such relative heights. This ‘cultural evolution’ happened mostly without the design, intention, or the “reason” of the slightly smarter apes. This is similar to how the actions of cells created the respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems that coordinate multicellular life, without having designed them. Both biological and socioeconomic orders are, per founder of the ‘Austrian School of Economics’ Carl Menger: “the unintended result of individual human[or cells] efforts…without a common will directed toward their establishment” and “the unintended product of historical development.”

When lions take over a pride and kill the cubs so that the females will once again mate, we don’t say that the lions are “evil”, we rightly understand the complex evolutionary factors leading to such actions. It is likewise important to look at our socioeconomic disasters using an evolutionary lens, free of “blame” and simplistic ‘good vs. evil’ type of analysis, that can identify the evolved, not designed, root ideas, fallacies or misunderstandings which then lead to our conflicts. Ludwig von Mises nicely captures the proper ethos when he writes:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.”

Now, very important! Since the ‘cultural evolution’ summarized above which ‘naturally selected’ the tradition of ‘private property’ and emerging freedom and rapidly expanding “civilized” global socioeconomic order was an “evolved” and thus “unintended” process, its benefits were not widely understood which led to the rapid spread of a new erroneous ideology-mythology, Socialism. Misguided ideologues and resentful masses, fooled by the rapidly growing complexity of the socioeconomic order, increasingly thought that entrepreneurs and their companies were “exploiting” workers, leading to “unfair” differences in wealth, and that abolishing them or having them managed by a coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic bureaucracy of “experts” and “great leaders”, in other words, the state-government or the ‘public sector’, would be a fairer and better way of managing the socioeconomic order. Without competing companies there’d be little innovation. Without corporate profit-loss calculation, which guided the actions of people-workers in a manner where more wealth was produced (sales revenue) than consumed (costs), thus ensuring profitability-growth, the Socialist-Communist bureaucracies-orders would consume more than produce leading to eventual famines and chaos. In the rise and fall of Socialism we have a perfect and recent example of Hayek’s “most alarming lesson of modern history” where many bright and well-intentioned people, like Albert Einstein (see his 1949 essay “Why Socialism?”), “guided by moral impulses”, committed “the greatest crimes of our times”, Hayek writes:

”Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin, appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.”

Eventually, significantly thanks to Carl Menger and his intellectual descendants known as ‘The Austrian School of Economics’, like Ludwig von Mises and F.A. Hayek who explained all the fallacies, and after enough failures and suffering, enough minds were changed and the Soviets-Socialists got their “reformers”. Gorbachev mentions: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.” The Zionists currently find themselves in a similarly disastrous situation.

Prior to the so-called enlightenment and the accelerating growth of freedom and individual rights, Jews, women, slaves, anyone who was not part of whatever the rulers were at the time, had to deal with less freedom. But as it became moral and fashionable to respect the freedom of all human beings regardless of race, sex, age, religion, etc., and thus be concerned with the rights-freedoms of “minorities”, the restrictions against Jews became an increasing concern and-or blemish on rulers-governments that wanted to be seen as “civilized” in the growing march towards more freedom. Jews gained equality under the law in the US and France in 1791, Ottoman Empire (1856), United Kingdom (1858), Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867), and German Empire(1871). According to Grok-AI, from 1800 to 1900, 200-300 Jews were killed due to anti-Jewish violence, with near 0 deaths occurring outside of the Russian Empire which obviously includes the entire Muslim world.

Unfortunately, as a reaction to lingering anti-Jewish prejudices in Europe in the late 1800s, as well as their growing freedoms as it rightly became fashionable in the West for majorities to fight for individual rights and thus the freedom of minorities and against antisemitism, Jews fooled themselves and the West into attempting to overcome the lingering antisemitism, not via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education, which are the only ways fallacies can be overcome, but via Zionism. Zionism prescribes that Jews should abandon the organically evolved humble Synagogues, cultures, languages, towns and cities, where they had lived with non-Jews for centuries in increasingly peaceful and harmonious ways, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the most sacred of areas that were overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many Jews who were adamantly opposed to living under a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-Herzl-designed “Jewish” flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues who inherited many of the racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. David ben Gurion, Israel’s “architect” and first Prime Minister, was an atheist and Socialist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution and get a glimpse of his hero, fellow Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Trotsky). Benzion Netanyahu, Bibi’s dad, wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the most sacred of locations.

For Zionists antisemitism was actually needed and encouraged “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Socialist identity and morality disastrously replaced the previous ones of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, etc. as it created the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless…and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and thus banned the profitable-order-expanding private sector, destroying the very social order it tried to improve. Similarly, Zionists attempted to engineer a new identity, as leading Zionist Jabotinsky wrote in 1905: “take…the Yid[Jew] of today, and try to imagine in our minds his exact opposite…the Yid is ugly, sickly, and lacks handsomeness we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[new Jew-Zionist] with masculine beauty.… The Yid is disgusting to all.” As well as a new flawed morality, as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

Since vilifications, ‘hate speech’ laws, and Zionism do NOT overcome antisemitic fallacies, and only added more reasons to dislike the increasingly “Zionized” Jews, Zionism intensified Jew-Antisemite polarizations sparking WWII due to Hitler’s antisemitism (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), and today’s global polarizations, as summarized by US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

Like the Socialists, Zionists compounded the problem by tying their identity and morality to errors requiring the coercion of thousands in Palestine via their ‘Jewish State’, the West-US via the necessary taxation to fund America’s now yearly 1.5 trillion dollar military needed to destroy Israel’s enemies (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, etc.), and ‘hate speech’ laws that criminalize the needed ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism.”

The “fog of war” and evolution of ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’.

The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” The “fog of war”, with its understandable hatreds, violence, rumors, exaggerations, and vengeful or noble lies, causes many people’s “interests converge” in a manner where atrocity myths easily arise. For example, during WWI rumors-exaggerations-lies created the myth that Germans were bestial “Huns” who would bayonet and chop off the hands of Belgian babies. This was such a big deal at the time that, as historian Thomas Fleming writes: “Clarence Darrow, the famously iconoclastic American lawyer…went to France later in 1915 and searched in vain for a single eyewitness who could confirm even one of the…stories.”

A more recent example is the 40-beheaded babies myth that quickly emerged during the initial months of the “October 7th” (2023) Israeli-Hamas war based primarily on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli soldier (see the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary by Max Blumenthal, and ‘What Really Happened on October 7’ by Double Down News). Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure, or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Furthermore, much of the destruction of property and life during the early days of the war was due, not to some maniacal non-homo sapiens Hamas fighters purposely massacring people as if they were WWI German Huns, but by the ‘fog of war’ as Israeli soldiers with powerful weapons caused much destruction, including of their own via the so-called Hannibal directive to prevent the capturing of hostages. The famed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admitted in a conversation: “...the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers…This is what I heard all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.” Yet in January 2025, the Israeli government passed a law which states: “Anyone who says or writes things denying the October 7 massacre[while ‘expressing sympathy’ for Hamas]…will be sentenced to five years in jail.”

The book “The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure” documents how there were over 200 articles since 1850 mentioning the plight, peril, annihilation, extermination, etc. of 6 million Jews, before the allegedly real mass-gassings-Holocaust even began. Naive thinkers erroneously see this as proof that “The Jews” are malicious liars because they do not understand how harassment of Jews for centuries has created ‘fog of war’-like conditions that have understandably shaped Jewish culture to be more susceptible to creating and spreading such myths. It would be a gigantic error to call meteorologists as a group-profession liars just because sporadically we can find footage of them exaggerating-faking much stronger winds in storms which they do for a mixture of sensationalism-ratings, and to scare the public into being more careful. Socialists-Soviets would exaggerate the alleged harms of capitalists-saboteurs-kulaks-counterrevolutionaries-etc. who allegedly sabotaged the great prosperity Socialism would otherwise bring. Jews spreading this “misinformation” is NOT the result of some sinister “formal conspiracy”. Again, as happened in the Soviet Union and with weathermen, and per Carlin, it is the understandable result of complex cultural-ideological factors, incentives, statistical probabilities, and NOT some grand sinister conspiracy as sadly so many naive thinkers believe. It makes perfect sense that both Jews and non-Jews have evolved a culture that sometimes exaggerates the alleged wickedness of each other.

At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, understandably vengeful, negligent, and fraudulent Polish and Soviet legal authorities like Andrey Vyshinsky (the same prosecutor of Stalin’s famed ‘Show Trials’) falsely blamed the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Fabricated-exaggerated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation, percolated its way through the Trials falsely claiming that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials (see the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’). This is all part of the “fog of war” from which would emerge the mainstream Holocaust myth and eventual Holocaustianity. And all without some Jewish “formal conspiracy”. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

For understandable reasons which have nothing to do with some grand malicious conspiracy, the increasingly “Zionized” and WWII-traumatized Jews would over decades incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving Holocaust exterminationist narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’.

Unfortunately, naive thinkers mixing antisemitic fallacies with Holocaust denial would then gain Zionist ideology-mythology even more sympathy and power, which would naively be used to destroy freedom of speech by making Holocaust denial illegal, and thus overcoming Zionism far more difficult and dangerous. The criminalization of speech and its emerging competition and spread of superior ideas early in the Bolshevik revolution is what allowed the flawed ideology, identity, and resulting Soviet state to both emerge and last as long as it did, leading, per Germar, “to a mis-development, to disfigurations of society because it cannot freely develop the best way.” And Holocaust Denial laws are doing likewise regarding flawed Zionist ideology, identity, and chaotic “Zionized” states like Israel and further “disfigurations of society” affecting the entire world.

Like the Soviets, the Zionists erroneously see themselves as the vanguard of civilization in an allegedly backward Islamic world plagued by “irrationality” and “hate”. The fallacies-injustices of Zionism increased anti-Jewish fallacies and religious extremism, reversing the Islamic world’s path towards individual rights-Capitalism. The more poverty, extremism, and antisemitism Zionism brings as the “Zionized” West keeps destroying all governments in the Middle East that properly reflect the anti-Zionist views of their citizens, the easier it becomes for the mostly white, secularized, “followers of the science”, and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists to fool themselves and their fellow white Europeans and Americans into the righteousness and superiority of their ideology and “Jewish State”. And how they are beacons of “Western Civilization” at the forefront of some “clash of civilizations” which is best managed by the ‘Great Leader’ and “expert” in “terrorism” Benjamin Netanyahu. Leading Zionist ideologue Ben Shapiro mentioned: “I would gladly waive the born-in-USA requirement for presidency for Bibi.”

It would have been as difficult to swallow for a Soviet chess-playing scientist to realize that the Christians, Muslims, and Jews referring to him as Satanic were ultimately preaching a superior ideology, as it is for Zionists to realize that the anti-Zionists, no matter how at times polluted by anti-Jewish fallacies, are also ultimately preaching a superior ideology.

Both anti-Jewish and Zionist fallacies grow from each other, and like any fallacy, must be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education. Hate speech laws, or military attempts to end the Israeli state can’t overcome the underlying fallacies and are fallacies themselves. Regarding the most dangerous myth of all, the Holocaust and resulting Holocaustianity, it is important to see it for the myth, not conspiracy, that it is. Besides the heroic intellectual efforts of mainstream revisionists-deniers like Germar Rudolf, it is extremely valuable to point Jews towards fellow Jewish-born revisionists-deniers like Ron Unz, who studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, and wrote a superb essay ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’. As well as Paul Eisen’s classic masterpiece ‘The Holocaust Wars’. These essays, as well as their principled and courageous Jewish-born authors, create a powerful intellectual beachhead needed to educate people, especially Jews, regarding the Holocaust myth and its countless ramifications at this 11th hour.

Further suggestions:

The documentary “Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and ‘Austrian Economics’” provides an hour-long introduction to both the emergence of Holocaust myths and vital free market concepts.

Germar Rudolf’s ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’.

Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada

The 7+ hour documentary ‘An Evolutionary Analysis of Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, And Other Myths Which Lured Bright And Well-Intentioned People To Disaster.’ Provides a more thorough-complete analysis of all fallacies.

Germar Rudolf manages https://holocausthandbooks.com/ which has 8 great documentaries and 50+ volumes dealing with everything related to the Holocaust.

Former Jew Paul Eisen’s article ‘The Holocaust Wars’ is a brilliant summary of the field and its history from a Jewish perspective, also “How I Became a Holocaust Denier” and other writings are a great way for Jews to learn about the courageous intellectual journey of one of their own. Playlist with many superb-vital Eisen articles.

My book “The Freedom Intellectual Reconquista: The Growing ‘Austrian Economics’ Worldwide Revolution And Resulting Dissolution Of Myths Arising From Biochemical And Socioeconomic Complexity (Germ Theory, Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism)” ( free PDF, free audio ) provides an even more detailed analysis of the above, however, it does not go into Holocaust exaggerations.

I can be reached at hayekian@gmail.com, besada.com

