Modern Zionist ideology and resulting Israeli State, like Socialism and resulting Soviet Union, is another flawed ideology which led Western Civilization to disaster. As concocted by the secular Theodore Herzl (who cared nothing for Judaism), Zionism was one of Herzl’s ideas (like converting Jews to Christianity) to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies (antisemitism), which like racist and other fallacies sustaining slavery, unequal treatment of women, etc., were rapidly being overcome. By the mid 1800s Jews had gained equal treatment under the law in most of the Western World. And in the 200 years from 1700 to 1900, only 100 Jews outside of the Russian Empire, and just one in the US, were killed due to anti-Jewish violence.

Zionist ideology-mythology is the flawed belief that the homo sapiens who “identify” as Jews, are so different from the other homo sapiens, that in order to overcome mostly European anti-Jewish fallacies, which the Zionists naively see as some pre-Darwinian quasi-religious-mystical “irrational evil-hate” that can’t be overcome via reason and education like all other fallacies, they must abandon the humble Synagogues, cultures, languages, towns and cities, where they were really from and had lived for centuries, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the holiest of areas that was overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many fellow Jews who were adamantly opposed to living in a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-designed Jewish flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues like Herzl who inherited some of the imperialist-racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. For example, David ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, was a hardcore atheist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution.

For Zionist ideologues overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies was never a priority. Antisemitism was actually needed and welcomed “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes in his foundational essay, ‘The Jewish State’ (1896):

“The anti-semites will be our most steadfast friends.” “The anti-Semitic countries will be our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Since the growing Zionist ideology-identity did NOT overcome the anti-Jewish fallacies via reason, sympathy for the misguided, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, and further added more reasons to dislike Jews, it was bound to increase the hatreds inevitably leading to WWII. Hitler of course held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), however, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors, instead of overcoming them via reason and education, is also a mistake just as responsible for all the polarizations and chaos.

As with the Soviets, Zionists erroneously made their ideology into a new morality as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism.” Zionism has similarly incentivized the growth of a police state, that via ‘hate speech’ laws, criminalizes the very freedom of speech and emerging competition of ideas needed to overcome their fallacies. Just like coercive competition-immune central planning Socialist ideology was the main cause of the poverty and tyranny wherever Socialism went, so is Zionism the leading cause of anti-Jewish sentiment, chaos, and world-wide polarizations. US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, mentioned that: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

Antisemitism and Zionism are errors to be overcome, not via ‘hate speech’ laws, nor ‘armed resistance’, but, per Ludwig von Mises: “Man has only one tool to fight error: reason.”