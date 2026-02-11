I recently stumbled upon this insightful X-post-chart, and per my comment below I was somewhat surprised.

So here is my chart:

It is very crude and way off, but a million times more correct or insightful compared to what the textbooks preach. I’ll elaborate a bit.

I have to begin by mentioning that even using the word “Economists” is already a sign of the intellectual deterioration and damage done by governments increasing their grip on education. Economics is really just a subset of understanding how an evolutionary process creates order. As F.A. Hayek summarizes:

“We understand now that all enduring structures above the level of the simplest atoms, and up to the brain and society, are the results of, and can be explained only in terms of, processes of selective evolution.” (LLL vol 3. 1979)

Spencer 100 years earlier:

“We have to deal with man as a product of evolution, with society as a product of evolution, and with moral phenomena as products of evolution.” (The Principles of Ethics, 1879)

And Menger knew the social order had to be studied like the biological order using an organic-evolutionary approach:

“Now if state, society, economy, etc., are conceived of as organisms, or as structures analogous to them, the notion of following directions of research in the realm of social phenomena similar to those followed in the realm of organic nature readily suggests itself.”

These are the men who helped put together a complete evolutionary understanding of the world. Unfortunately as governments got more involved in education, the compartmentalization harmed the complete evolutionary system-builders, then led to the foolish “mathematization” of economics and all kinds of mythical nonsense.

So, a bit about each.

Adam Smith is of course on the list for obvious reasons and his ‘invisible hand’ analogy was a great precursor to the more evolutionary spontaneous-order thinkers that followed him.

Spencer played a monumental role in spreading a proper evolutionary paradigm which further played a role in getting Menger to make his breakthroughs as I highlight in my article ‘“Our Marx”: The Great Herbert Spencer’. When Darwin tells you (Spencer) “Every one with eyes to see and ears to hear (the number, I fear, are not many) ought to bow their knee to you, and I for one do.” And on another occasion, referred to Spencer as “twenty times my superior”, and Murray Rothbard refers to you as “Our Marx”, you automatically make it into top GOAT status.

Regarding Menger, peace be upon Him, I’ll quote my article “Carl Menger’s Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights”:

“Carl Menger is widely recognized as one of the economists leading the so-called marginalist revolution along with William Stanley Jevons and Léon Walras. There are two other contributions by Menger that are relatively underappreciated and are vital for making sense of the socioeconomic order, including why mankind remains so lost in economic ignorance and tribalistic warmongering. They are, first, his insights into the proper method or way to study the economy or social order and its emergence-evolution, and second, his application of such wisdom to explain the evolution of money and the entire socioeconomic order that further emerges thanks to money.”

Since money was an evolved, NOT designed, institution, so are the division of labor, economic competition, profit loss calculation, etc. and thus the entire “Social Organism”. So much wisdom that is:

“associated with Menger’s Austrian School of Economics, as Hayek tells us, “belong fully and wholly to Carl Menger.” Hayek again said, “There must be few instances . . . where the works of an author who revolutionized the body of an already well-developed science and who has been generally recognized to have done so, have remained so little known as those of Carl Menger.””

Then there is of course Mises whose brilliant thinking and writing and personal ethos and character really make him the Atlas of the 20th century. Hayek, Rothbard, Rand, Hazlitt and just about every significant freemarketeer is somehow standing on Mises’ shoulders to various degrees. For example Ayn Rand mentions: “As far as my economics and political economy are concerned, Ludwig von Mises is the most important thing that’s ever happened to me.” See my article “How Austrian Economists Repeatedly Saved Civilization”.

Hayek really completed the evolutionary paradigm by brilliantly marrying human nature, the co-evolution of the social order and culture, how cultural evolution is far more powerful than “reason”, soooooo much and way beyond “economics”, for example:

“We have mentioned the capacity to learn by imitation as one of the prime benefits conferred during our long instinctual development. Indeed, perhaps the most important capacity with which the human individual is genetically endowed, beyond innate responses, is his ability to acquire skills by largely imitative learning. In view of this, it is important to avoid, right from the start, a notion that stems from what I call the `fatal conceit’: the idea that the ability to acquire skills stems from reason. For it is the other way around: our reason is as much the result of an evolutionary selection process as is our morality. It stems however from a somewhat separate development, so that one should never suppose that our reason is in the higher critical position and that only those moral rules are valid that reason endorses.” (The Fatal Conceit)

And of course Rothbard. I consider Hayek to be a far more sorta profound contributor given his evolutionary synthesis and much that is related thus the higher percentage compared to Rothbard. Also Rothbard’s ‘natural law’ type of morality is a massive and erroneous departure from Menger-Mises-Hayek, but Rothbard will prove to be civilization-saving given his wise and courageous criticism of warmongering in general, revisionist history, and the Zionist calamity and much that is related. Also his short books and educational writings have done so much to educate so many. Immense credit must be given to Lew Rockwell here as well.

