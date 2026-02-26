Countries where Holocaust Denial is a crime

[Audio version of article here]

Questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative of a maniacal Hitler attempting to eradicate Jewry primarily via gas chambers is a criminal act in 26 countries. This means that people will be killed should they resist arrest simply due to the ideas that make sense to them. Regardless of whether people are right or wrong or “hateful”, this is an error and injustice which should be overcome, and is in many ways reflective of the economic ignorance of the masses which led to socialism.

Whether we are trying to discover how to build a better car, improve health, what happened in the complex past, or any information which includes getting us a close to the TRUTH as we can, it is through freedom of speech and its emerging peace and competition of ideas, as people and companies scrutinize, evaluate, copy, and discard information, that we discover and spread the best innovations-information-truths. Coercion, whether it’d be by older religious priesthoods or Socialist-Communist ‘central planning’ competition-immune bureaucracies or governments, destroys this process of ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ that continuously creates and spreads superior information and reorders mankind in increasingly advanced ways, and unjustly brings pain and suffering to people who have not harmed anyone or their property.

Consider the following regarding the absurdity and cruelty of ‘Holocaust Denial’ laws. At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, the Soviet delegation was led by Andrey Vyshinsky who oversaw Stalin’s bogus ‘Show Trials’ (1936-1938) where defendants, including Lenin’s close friends (Kamenev, Zinoviev, Bukharin and more), were tortured into confessing their guilt and then executed. At the Trials Vyshinsky’s legal team introduced fabricated “evidence” blaming the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles, as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Vyshinsky’s team also introduced previously fabricated-exaggerated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, many of which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union(1991), the total number of people estimated by the communist-coerced-competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Waclaw Dlugoborski, the former head of research at the Auschwitz Museum mentioned:

“Up until 1989 in eastern Europe, a prohibition against casting doubt upon the figure of 4 million killed was in force; at the memorial site of Auschwitz, employees who doubted the correctness of the estimate were threatened with disciplinary measures” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 14 September 1998)

Given the above, and prior to these massive “revisions,” someone doing their moral duty of speaking the truth as they saw it, saying that the 4 million figure was a gross exaggeration, or error, or Soviet-Communist fabrication by Stalin’s legal team at the Nuremberg Trials to punish the Germans, would have been erroneously vilified, sent to prison, or killed for resisting arrest.

Next let’s briefly look at the life of living Galileo Germar Rudolf.

Jorge Besada (me) on left and Germar Rudolf visiting the final resting place of Jewish-born economist Ludwig von Mises in White Plains NY.

In 1991 Germar was a chemist working on his PhD at the prestigious Max Planck Institute for Solid-State Research in Stuttgart, Germany, when he was hired to do some chemical analysis of the alleged Auschwitz gas chambers by attorney Hajo Herrmann, who’d defend former Wehrmacht officer Otto Ernst Remer who believed that the mass-gassings narrative was untrue. Based on his analysis, Germar concluded that the standard mass-gassing narrative as commonly believed was likely incorrect. When knowledge of his report reached German authorities, Germar was indicted, tried and sentenced to 14 months in jail for allegedly inciting racial hatred. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system, Germar writes:

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? ‘[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.’” (Lectures on the Holocaust (p. 514))

Amazing! How can people who consider themselves “civilized” allow this to happen?! How can one be made a criminal for questioning “the self-evidence of the Holocaust” given the easily verifiable facts above?

Why do we have such laws? Naive thinkers erroneously believe that this is due to “Jewish Power.” To allegedly nefarious “Jews” who “plotted” the “Holocaust Lie”, and use such laws to silence opposition to their allegedly nefarious plans, like extracting German reparations, or silence critics of Israel-Zionism. Nonsense! The vengeful exaggerations-fabrications-errors-lies, which became the intellectual foundation for the mainstream narrative, were overwhelmingly put together, not by Jews, but by understandably vengeful Soviets like Vyshinsky and Polish Communists, none of which were Jewish. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

Erroneously accusing “the Jews” as a group of plotting the mainstream Holocaust narrative and sinisterly use it for nefarious purposes, is yet another anti-Jewish trope-fallacy we can add to the usual ones of blaming “The Jews” for the Black Plague, Socialism-Bolshevism, Capitalism-finance-banking-usury, etc., which then grows support for Jews among a rightly-concerned population, eventually leading to the feared-mythical ‘Jewish Power’. A “power” or influence which is used for good causes, like Jews’ famed overrepresentation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans, but also bad ideas like ‘Hate Speech’ and ‘Holocaust Denial’ laws.

Consider the case of former German lawyer and political activist Horst Mahler who was sentenced several times to a cumulative 14 years in jail for questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Horst mentioned the following somewhat scary statement on April 19th, 2017, as part of a longer anti-Jewish rant:

“Jews are on a divine mission to destroy humanity. The Bible states this this categorically.”

Closer to our times we have Polish politician and denier Grzegorz Braun who mentioned on Nov. 24th, 2025 outside of Auschwitz-Birkenau that “Poland is for Poles, not Jews”, even though there are synagogues in Poland that go back to the early 1400s. He referred to a bill that would encourage Jewish living in Poland as being akin to “inviting Hannibal Lecter to move in next door.” Ouch!

I believe that Mahler and Braun are making very understandable intellectual errors, but putting them in jail over such fallacies is a cruel and counterproductive barbarity that does nothing to overcome their fallacies, and further contributes to antisemitism by once again making it appear to many as though “The Jews” as a group, or even more misguided, as a “race”, want to silence criticism for nefarious purposes. Former United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, wisely opposes Holocaust Denial laws, but the wisdom of a few intellectuals, who may understand the vital need for freedom of speech, is no match for the understandably ignorant, negligent, scared and vengeful Jewish masses and naive wannabe-heroic politicians who are easily susceptible to tribalistic mob behavior and the economically ignorant and uncivilized criminalization of ideas. These men are ultimately not hounded by “malicious Jews”, they are persecuted as the result of their own fallacies, and by the economic ignorance and tribalism of the masses that fools them into attempting to overcome errors by destroying the very freedom of speech and emerging peace and competition of ideas, reason, tolerance, and education needed to overcome them.

If Germar, or Jewish-born scholar Ron Unz (see ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’) who studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, or Prof. Arthur Butz who has graduate engineering degrees from MIT and Univ. of Minnesota (PhD), all genuinely believe the mainstream Holocaust narrative is wrong, why should they, even if their research is potentially flawed, be made criminals for peacefully expressing their views? And even if we assume their research is not just flawed, but extremely negligent or even knowingly fraudulent, it is even more absurd and unjust to then make criminals out of people persuaded by their views like I have.

Regardless of what the follow homo sapiens called Hitler did to the fellow homo sapiens who “identify as” Jews (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), or what those who “identify as” Zionists are doing to Palestinians and vice versa, per Mises we must focus on the ideas and fallacies which then lead to the conflicts:

“It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales.”

And look at history with sympathy trying to understand how people fooled themselves into disastrous ideologies instead of just making “condemnations”. Per Mises again:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.”