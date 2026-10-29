Leading freemarketeer Argentinian president Javier Milei, who is “sincerely proud to be the most Zionist president in the world”, once mentioned that, “My north is Rothbard. My north is Hoppe”. On September 20th, 2026, Prof. Hans-Hermann Hoppe, who is wisely considered by many to be one of today’s leading intellectuals and the intellectual heir of freedom-giant Jewish-born Murray N. Rothbard, revealed how he, thanks to Rothbard, felt like the mainstream Holocaust narrative had, “huge holes in the story…lots of lies”. Perhaps the most revealing part of his speech was:

“...the so-called Holocaust, as far as the Holocaust is concerned, if you deny the teeniest detail in the official narrative of the Holocaust in Germany, you will be jailed…But if you study these things a little bit more closely, again, I learned that all from Rothbard too, there are huge holes in the story. There are lots of lies mixed into certain things that are undoubtedly true. There were never forensic investigations done in these places. The so-called Nuremberg trial was even by high ranking American politicians like Taft, who was a presidential candidate, considered to be kangaroo courts.” (51:25)

Hoppe’s speech was uploaded to the youtube channel of his “Property and Freedom Society” on Oct. 19th. On Oct. 26th, a 2 minute clip containing the segment above was uploaded to X (by @The_PFBC_Media) and within two days, aided by re-tweets by major X-personalities like Mario Nawfal (~4M subs), it had gained over 500K views sparking a somewhat Orwellian ‘Two Minute Hate’ session by prominent “intellectuals” in the freedom world.

Nick Gillespie, Editor-at-Large at Reason magazine, re-tweeted the video while commenting “the so-called Holocaust”.

Matt Zwolinski, Professor of Philosophy. Affiliate Professor of Law. Director of the Center for Ethics, Economics, and Public Policy. Re-tweeted while mentioning “Hoppe on the “so-called” Holocaust. But hey, he’s just asking questions”, and also wrote an article “The Trouble with Hans-Hermann Hoppe.”

Phil Magness, PhD. Senior Fellow and the David J. Theroux Chair in Political Economy at the Independent Institute. Re-twitted while mentioning “Did I not warn you about this guy?”

Gloria Álvarez. Guatemalan libertarian political commentator, author, radio/TV host, and former presidential candidate and winner of the prestigious “Friedrich Hayek Lifetime Achievement Award” (excellent speech), re-tweeted and mentioned “El dios intelectual de Milei salió negacionista del Holocausto” (‘The intellectual God of Milei turned out to be a Holocaust denier’)

Yaron Brook, Chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute re-tweeted the video while commenting, “What an evil bastard.”



I am pretty sure none of the above or other critics of Hoppe’s statements have reached out to him for discussion-debate.

Why such a reaction? Especially when the Holocaust doubt comes, not from some relatively uneducated person who may naively believe everything in the ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’, but from Hoppe and widely-respected Libertarian God-like personality Rothbard who even happens to be Jewish? I’d like to briefly make the case that like the misguided masses who fell for Socialist morality and economics, people showing outrage over Hoppe’s remarks are ultimately both, economically ignorant to at least some degree, and unprincipled in their defense of freedom.

Prof. Hoppe wisely brought up the post-war Nuremberg Trials and their criticism by Senator Robert A. Taft who three times tried and failed to obtain the Republican Party nomination and was widely regarded as the “conscience of the Republican party”. The Soviet delegation at the Trials was orchestrated by Andrey Vyshinsky, the very same prosecutor who ran Stalin’s famed “Show Trials”. And the Soviet judge at the Trials was another Stalin’s “Show Trials” liar-murderer-judge, Iona Nikitchenko whose wikipedia entry mentions:

Nikitchenko explained the Soviet perspective of the trials: “We are dealing here with the chief war criminals who have already been convicted and whose conviction has been already announced by both the Moscow and Crimea [Yalta] declarations by the heads of the [Allied] governments…. The whole idea is to secure quick and just punishment for the crime.” …Nikitchenko said, in the lead-up to the trials, “If… the judge is supposed to be impartial, it would only lead to unnecessary delays.”

Given the understandable ‘fog of war’, understandably vengeful, negligent, and fraudulent Polish and Soviet legal authorities falsely blamed the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Fabricated-exaggerated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation, percolated its way through the Trials falsely claiming that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials (see the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’). This is all part of the “fog of war” from which would emerge the mainstream Holocaust myth and countless ramifications. And all without some Jewish “formal conspiracy”. Neither Vyshinsky nor Nikitchenko were Jewish, and as Germar concludes in his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

In addition to the above, the British had access to secret communications from Auschwitz where nothing about mass killings was mentioned (see “Breaking the Spell: The Holocaust, Myth & Reality”). As expected from a forced labor camp, the Germans left mountains of medical records and not one document, communication, or letter referring to mass-gassings or exterminations of Jews (see “Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates”). The massive post-war writings of Churchill, Eisenhower, and French leader Charles de Gaulle, say nothing about mass purposeful exterminations of Jews via gas-chambers. Understandable “fog of war”-like conditions, noble lies, incentives, and inevitable statistics led to many people making up false stories (see the entry “False Witnesses” in Germar’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’). No wonder that after the Trials, as Hoppe brings attention to, Taft said in a speech delivered at Kenyon College, Ohio, Oct. 5, 1946:

“The trial of the vanquished by the victors cannot be impartial no matter how it is hedged about with the forms of justice…About this whole judgment there is the spirit of vengeance, and vengeance is seldom justice. The hanging of the eleven men convicted will be a blot on the American record which we will long regret. In these trials we have accepted the Russian idea of the purpose of trials — government policy and not justice — with little relation to Anglo-Saxon heritage. By clothing policy in the forms of legal procedure, we many discredit the whole idea of justice in Europe for years to come.”

About a month before the Nuremberg Trials began (11/20/1945), as the disease-ridden and war-torn camps with their emaciated survivors further provided the environment from which exterminationist mass-gassings myths would arise, David Ben-Gurion visited the Dachau and Bergen-Belsen camps from about October 21-25, 1945 and told students at Hebrew University on November 28 that:

“I have just come back from the internment camps of Europe where I looked on the survivors of the Nazi charnel houses. I was in Dachau and Belsen. I saw chambers where hundreds of Jews were throttled every day. They were brought naked, as if to bathe, and the Nazis would peer through peepholes and watch them writhing in their death agonies.”

However, as the ‘fog of war’ cleared and understandably vengeful atrocity myths were overcome, it was eventually recognized, even by Yad Vashem and today’s mainstream Holocaust scholars-theologians, that Dachau and Bergen-Belsen had not been extermination camps and no gas chambers were used in them. It makes perfect sense that David Ben-Gurion would be one of the victims or ardent believers of mass-gassings myths for the same reasons Lenin was a leading believer of Marxist mythology. Given the easily verifiable facts above, we continue.

Anyone who really considers himself a Libertarian, or a proud defender of ‘Western Civilization’ and freedom of speech, and does so from a moral perspective, whether they’d be Objectivists like Yaron Brook, or believers in ‘Natural Rights’ or ‘God-given rights’, should be appalled and in a constant state of moral indignation towards Holocaust denial laws which make criminals out of anyone who disagrees with a coerced-monopolistic-competition-immune government narrative. Consider the following. German-born Chemist Germar Rudolf spent over 3.5 years in jail for writing a chemistry report whose conclusions doubted the mainstream mass-gassings narrative. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system, Germar writes :

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? ‘[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.’” (“Lectures on the Holocaust” p.514)

Amazing! How can one be made a criminal for questioning, “the self-evidence of the Holocaust” given the easily verifiable facts above? Furthermore, during the 1998 trial of Swiss author Jürgen Graf for criticizing the mainstream mass-gassing narrative, Wolfgang Fröhlich, an Austrian chemical engineer who specialized in poison gasses testified in court regarding the reasons why he felt the mass gassings with Zyklon B was not possible as commonly believed. Upon finishing his testimony, the prosecutor told him, “I hereby ask the court to bring charges against you for racial discrimination, on the basis of Article 261 (the Anti-Racism Law) or otherwise I’ll do it myself”. Wolfgang would eventually spend 16 years in jail for repeatedly refusing to change his mind about how he saw the science. Surreal! The bottom line is that everyone in a moral uproar over Hoppe-Rothbard’s doubts of the mainstream Holocaust narrative, have a long way to go before they can claim to be principled defenders of freedom.

Furthermore, they are economically ignorant too. Whether one is the type of freemarketeer like Rothbard or Ayn Rand who bring a strong moral fire, or the more “respectable” kind who aligns more with Hayek and has properly read Hayek’s “The Use of Knowledge In Society” or “Competition as a Discovery Procedure”, real freemarketeers understand how freedom and emerging ‘competition as a discovery procedure’ is how we discover and spread superior information. Thus like competition-immune government regulations (see “Government Regulations Create Monopolies and Stifle Competition”), Holocaust denial laws destroy this vital competitive process allowing inferior information and myths to spread. Hello McFly! It is thus not surprising that the same sorts of people vilifying Hoppe and getting ready to go on some AntisemiteMania, tend to be the same economically ignorant people who went along with the coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic-centrally-planned CovidMania.

We are very fortunate that with immense risk to his reputation and even personal safety given denial laws and how things are going, Prof. Hoppe has not only valiantly stood up for real freedom and thus civilization, but has also helped highlight a little-known and underappreciated yet vital contribution by Rothbard, his behind-the-scenes support for Holocaust revisionism which has helped some of today’s leading freedom-fighters like Jewish-born Ron Unz, who writes regarding his own intellectual upbringing regarding the Holocaust in his iconic and must-be-read article “American Pravda: Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement”:

“the name of Murray Rothbard on the 1976 Reason masthead prompted a memory. Rothbard is widely regarded as the founder of modern libertarianism, and I recalled in the 1990s reading somewhere that he had often ridiculed the Holocaust as being total nonsense…A quick Google search seemed to confirm my recollection that Rothbard was an avowed Holocaust Denier…Murray Rothbard, the founding father of modern libertarianism, had always been a strong supporter of historical Revisionism, and greatly admired Barnes, who for decades had been the leading figure in that field. Barnes had also briefly hinted at his general skepticism about the Holocaust in a lengthy 1967 article appearing in the Rampart Journal, a short-lived libertarian publication, and this may have been noticed within those ideological circles. It appears that by the early 1970s, Holocaust Denial had become a topic of some discussion within America’s heavily Jewish but fiercely free-thinking libertarian community, and this was to have an important consequence.”

I consider myself to be miraculously fortunate to have stumbled upon ‘The Austrian School of Economics’ of which Rothbard was a leading member. While men like Menger, Mises, Hayek and Rothbard played a vital role in explaining how the socioeconomic order works, has evolved, and literally saved civilization from Socialism (see “How Austrian Economists Repeatedly Saved Civilization”), the main “ism” currently mutilating civilization is Holocaustianized Zionism. And whether mankind overcomes this complex fallacy will ultimately come down to how quickly we stumble upon the great Rothbard and his intellectual descendants to various degrees like Hoppe, Unz, myself, Dave Smith, Ron Paul, Milei (minus the naive Zionism of course), and countless others.

“It ought to be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things. Because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new.” – Niccolò Machiavelli “People will forgive you for being wrong, but they will never forgive you for being right—especially if events prove you right while proving them wrong.” – Thomas Sowell.

Suggested videos and books by Hoppe:



Lecture: Learning and Revising History Rothbardian Lessons, Sept. 20, 2026.

Lecture: Property and the Social Order, Aug. 19, 2011.

Lecture: The Economic Doctrine of the Nazis, Oct. 7th, 2005.

Book: A Short History of Man: Progress and Decline (audio, pdf)

Per Hoppe’s suggestion I will finish by including Hoppe’s “Introduction” (audio) to the book “Rothbard at 100: A Tribute and Assessment” (audio).



Introduction. By Hans-Hermann Hoppe on March 2, 2026.

When Gülçin and I, in May of 2006, opened the Karia Princess for the first meeting of the Property and Freedom Society (PFS), many questions, organizational as well as substantive, had been still unresolved in our minds. It took years of experimenting and learning: of defining, refining and fine-tuning the very product that now is the PFS and its annual salon.1

Throughout all changes occurring during the last 20 years of its existence, however, the PFS has remained steadfast in its commitment to what is now widely known as “Austro-Libertarianism,” the social philosophy developed and represented in the 20th century most prominently by Murray N. Rothbard. In the following chapter I have given an account of my personal association with Rothbard during the last decade of his life, from 1985 to 1995, in New York City and Las Vegas. Here it suffices to say that I learned first-hand from Rothbard’s personal example what was then to become the ethos and trademark of the PFS: uncompromising and interdisciplinary intellectual radicalism—the fearless pursuit of truth, justice and beauty.

Today, on March 2, 2026, Rothbard would have celebrated his 100th birthday. Given his status as one of the patron saints of the PFS, we deemed it appropriate, indeed obligatory, to pay tribute to this great man and his work with a small book in his honor, published by former students, colleagues and members of the PFS intimately familiar with his work.

In the following chapter I have referred to Rothbard as the greatest of all social theorists, certainly of the 20th century. In our age of instant fame and fifteen-minute celebrities, this claim might require some explanation. But that can be easily supplied. As an economist, his bread and butter profession, Rothbard ranks below only his own teacher Ludwig von Mises, probably the greatest economist of all time. But Rothbard is not an economist-economist. In distinct contrast to some contemporary contenders and upstarts now claiming his mantle, Rothbard’s voluminous work ranges over the entire field of the social sciences. He ranks among the 20th century’s most outstanding political philosophers, venturing out there even into the field of epistemology. Qua sociologist, he has greatly contributed to the study and analysis of power elites in the tradition of Gaetano Mosca, Vilfredo Pareto and Robert Michels. As a historian, Rothbard is one of the foremost experts on Colonial America, as well as on US economic and financial history. Last but not least, with his last, unfortunately uncompleted work, his two volumes on the history of economic thought,2 Rothbard not only has established himself as a master historian of thought—of Ideengeschichte—but also, more generally, as a major contributor to the intellectual genre of universal history. Finally, to top it off, Rothbard was able to integrate and systematize all this: his wide-ranging interdisciplinary research program within a grand narrative of human history as an eternal and continuous struggle between power and market, spoliation and production, aggression and coercion versus freedom and liberty.

Naturally, a man who has somewhere commented on almost everything imaginable is also an easy target for the all-too-familiar type of the “intellectual nitpicker”: the type who gets obsessed or even enraged about one particular statement or comment made by someone and consequently roundly rejects and condemns anything and everything said or done by this very person. Rothbard had his fair share of such smartass critics, who dismissed him without having even the faintest idea of and familiarity with his massive intellectual oeuvre—and most likely also not the intellectual ability to actually comprehend it, even if they tried.

Fortunately, however, Rothbard has also a growing world-wide community of fans and friends: of readers, students and scholars from a great variety of intellectual fields and backgrounds following in his footsteps, trying to preserve, to re-present, popularize, polish, improve and enlarge the Austro-Libertarian edifice handed down to us by him. The present book presents only a tiny sample of such individuals.

Of course, there have been serious critics and criticisms of Rothbard and his work as well, also from among the contributors to this little book. Mises, for instance, his own revered teacher, defended the classical liberal “minimal” State model against Rothbard’s anarchism. Rothbard’s (and Mises’s) pure, time-preference theory of interest has come under scrutiny, and as have some aspects of his contract theory and his views on intellectual property and copyrights. As well, the issues of abortion and of children’s rights have remained contentious matters. Some critics deemed his treatment of Adam Smith as overly negative. I have criticized Rothbard for his unduly unfavorable treatment of the feudal Middle Ages and his comparatively mild criticism of democracy.3 But these criticisms, including Mises’s, have been essentially friendly. None was meant to distract from Rothbard’s greatness or tried to diminish his outstanding intellectual stature and standing.

Still: to this day Rothbard has never achieved the public recognition owed to one of the great geniuses of the 20th century. I must speculate a bit, but it is not too difficult to come up with some plausible or even obvious explanations and reasons for this phenomenon.

Rothbard is an anarchist—and not a confused leftist: socialist or syndicalist anarchist à la Noam Chomsky, who dreams of collective property and a social order without hierarchies. Rather, Rothbard is a hard-nosed rightist anarchist: a proponent of anarcho-capitalism, respectively a private law society, based squarely on the institution of private property and its acquisition by means of original appropriation (homesteading) or voluntary contract, and a society characterized by the division of labor and natural social hierarchies.4

Obviously, from the very outset this puts him in complete opposition to the near-universally shared secular religion of the present age: of Statism (Etatismus), i.e., the belief in the necessity and beneficial function of the institution of a State qua territorial monopolist of violence. More specifically, without the State there exists no public, tax-funded education system: no public schools and no public universities. Where, without this, would the present hordes of so-called intellectuals, especially in fields such as education, journalism, the social sciences and the humanities, find secure employment? Most couldn’t and wouldn’t and hence, most intellectuals will likely be strictly opposed to any such idea. As Upton Sinclair noted, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

Further, without a State, there would also be no central banks with the monopoly of issuing fiat currencies. Yet central banks, and institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements are the largest employers of economists in today’s world. Naturally, then, in particular also economists are overwhelmingly hostile to Rothbardian ideas. As well, without a tax-funded State and a central bank there may exist armed militias, but there will be no standing army and there will be no military-industrial complex that promotes international conflict and war. Hence, mighty industries, as well as all chauvinists, war-mongers and imperialists are lined up against the idea of anarchy and a private law society as envisioned by Rothbard.

And it is above all here, then: in connection with Rothbard’s strict and unwavering opposition to war, to the military-industrial complex, to the warfare State and the interventionist US foreign policy, where the ultimate—and yet least talked about—reason for his public disregard and lack of academic recognition can be found.

Jews make up no more than 2 to 3 percent of the US population, but as everyone there knows and yet is advised not to say so, US academia and mainstream media (and much more as we shall see) is dominated by (mostly secular) Jews. Rothbard too was a secular Jew. As such, regardless of his views: his anarchism, his “racism” (he favorably reviewed The Bell Curve by Richard Herrnstein and Charles Murray and Race, Evolution, and Behavior by Philippe Rushton)5 or whatever—a man of his talents could and should have still risen to the highest ranks of academia, owing to the enormous influence and extraordinary (but also un-mentionable) intra-group solidarity of his co-religionists. That this did not happen in his case and he instead became a persona non grata in much of “polite” society has two intimately related reasons: Rothbard’s views on Judaism and on Israel.

While an agnostic, Rothbard was profoundly interested in the history and sociology of religion, and he considered Judaism, in particular the rabbinic Judaism as laid out in the Talmud, as a primitive tribal religion. In distinct contrast to modern Jewish apologists and apologetics and very much in agreement instead with Israel Shahak’s revisionist Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years,6 Rothbard viewed Judaism as a particularistic, ethnocentric and supremacist doctrine, according to which Jewish life was held to be inherently superior and more valuable than that of gentiles or goys. Tellingly, in the Talmud, Jesus has been described in exclusively negative terms: as an illegitimate bastard born to an adulteress, a sorcerer, and a criminal heretic to be sentenced to boiling in his own excrement.

Accordingly, for Rothbard, then, to ramble on, again and again, almost ritually nowadays, of Judeo-Christianity as the intellectual foundation of the West and of so-called Western values, is plain nonsense, a fundamental distortion of history, and a sign of ignorance. As a matter of fact, in contrast to the open hostility to Christianity expressed in the Talmud, it is actually the much maligned Koran that shows itself as rather friendly toward Jesus and the Virgin Mary. (Incidentally, asked what religion Rothbard would adopt if forced to do so his answer was: Catholicism, as a decidedly universalistic religion.)

As for Israel, Rothbard’s views likewise went against conventional wisdom or rather: public indoctrination. Not merely is Israel a State, and a socialist State without any private ownership in land (all land is held by the Israel Land Authority or the Jewish National Fund). Rather, unlike the typical case in this day and age, Israel is a State that did not grow up endogenously, from within some indigenous population, but Israel is instead the result of violent foreign conquest: the expropriation, expulsion and murder of an indigenous population by some alien invaders and occupiers. Enabled by Great Britain and the US, Jews from all over the world, especially of Zionist persuasion, were to move to Palestine, displace the indigenous, mostly Arab population by terrorist means and, in 1948, establish a Jewish State.

Moreover, Israel, qua Jewish State, and very much in accordance with the just mentioned Judaic superiority claim, practiced from the outset and still practices a strict apartheid regime, where every non-Jew is and can never be more than a second-class citizen, and it pursued and still pursues an aggressive, expansionist foreign policy at the expense of its supposedly inferior neighbors so as to re-establish modern Israel in its fancied ancient glory and territorial largess. The excuse given for all this—the earlier persecution of Jews in Germany and Eastern Europe—Rothbard considered phony. For one, because by no means all Jews assembled in Israel had been victims, and in any case, the indigenous population of Palestine that then and now had to suffer the Jewish invasion and occupation had nothing whatsoever to do with any prior crimes elsewhere committed against Jews. They were innocent as far as all that was concerned and accordingly did not owe any restitution to them.

Considered in isolation, these two claims may not exactly align with the officially approved mainstream view of the matter, but they are hardly scandalous. What turned Rothbard into a persona non grata in establishment circles and made for a scandal was to combine both claims and then to point out that the US foreign policy had been coming increasingly under the influence of the so-called neoconservatives or “neocons,” such as Irving Kristol and Norman Podhoretz and their followers. Mostly of Jewish extraction, and often former leftists (in particular of the Trotskyist variety) who had turned “conservative” in reaction to the violent outgrowths of the so-called “Civil Rights” movement and legislation of the 1960s, the neocons represented the very opposite of the old, traditional American Right. The Old Right, that had been Rothbard’s intellectual home, stood for de-centralization at home, advocated a strictly non-interventionist foreign policy and warned against any foreign entanglements and alliances. In sharp contrast, the neocons, who would increasingly take over and come to dominate the foreign policy establishment in the US, whether under Republican or Democratic administrations, supported not only a powerful, centralized welfare State at home, but in particular also an interventionist foreign policy based and built on US military strength and motivated by imperial ambitions. To make the world safe for liberal democracy, the US, qua exceptional nation, was supposed to be established and installed as the world’s dominant power, by all means necessary, whether military, financial or economic. And it was Israel of all places that was to play a central role in these neocon plans. Neocon essentially meant Zionist and Zionism. Israel was considered their most highly valued strategic and moral ally: the only bastion of Western civilization in the Near- and Middle-East, surrounded by a sea of hostile, backward and primitive Arab and Moslem neighbors.

Accordingly, whatever Israel did or does, it deserved the unconditional support of the almighty US. It received and still receives billions of US military aid, year after year, and it enjoys the closest possible cooperation and assistance of US intelligence agencies and services. Whether Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Iran or Yemen, whoever stood or stands in the way of Israel’s expansionist and supremacist ambitions and was or is considered Israel’s enemy is at the time also an enemy of the US and thus requires, to this day, the US’s constant involvement and interference in Near- and Middle-Eastern affairs.

Rothbard was a vehement critic of the neocons and US interventionist foreign policy in general. It was immoral, economic waste, and a constant source of inter-national conflict and tension (instead of peace). But he was especially critical and outspoken about the Zionist and “Israel first” policy promoted by the neocons. Because what the neocons ultimately wanted, and have largely achieved as of today, was for US interests to become subordinate to the interests of Israel. That is, that for any and all foreign policy decision, the US should consult and ask Israel for approval. Rothbard considered this state of affairs “monstrous,” to use one of his favorite words used in this connection. Given the origin and location of the State of Israel and its nature as an explicitly and exclusive Jewish State, Rothbard predicted, the Near- and Middle-East would be turned into a powder keg: a permanent danger zone marked and marred by unending conflict and war, and the once exceptional US in particular would progressively (or rather regressively) grow into the world’s biggest war machine and threat to world peace. Rothbard turned out right with this prediction, of course, as is even more apparent now than it was 20 years ago at the time of his death.

For the most powerful of all lobbies in the US, however, the Jewish lobby, represented prominently for instance by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the American Jewish Committee (AJC) or the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Rothbard’s criticism and his call for the withdrawal and disengagement of the US from Israel constituted the ultimate treachery and sin of “anti-Semitism.” If the man could not be silenced entirely, he should be ignored or belittled. And that is what they did; and it is above all they, then, the neocons and the Jewish lobby, who denied Rothbard the intellectual stardom that he deserved.

❧

Newsflash: Recently, since Javier Milei’s election as President of Argentina, in 2023, Rothbard’s name has come to be frequently mentioned also in some mainstream media. The reason: because Milei professed to be—“philosophically”—an anarcho-capitalist and cited Rothbard repeatedly as his main source of inspiration. Many self-professed libertarians, especially in the Spanish-speaking world, have celebrated this as a great breakthrough of and for “our” ideas. This necessitates a brief critical comment, because Rothbard’s “resurrection” via Milei represents at best a rather mixed blessing and is actually more likely to do serious damage to the libertarian movement in the long run, and in any case involves a severe mis-representation and “falsification” of the real Rothbard.7

To be sure, Milei has read some Rothbard, but his knowledge of Rothbard’s work is rather limited and superficial.8 He has also introduced some economic “free market” reforms in Argentina that have been inspired by “Austrians.” But he has done nothing truly radical, deserving the praise of any anarcho-capitalist. He has not closed the central bank, as originally promised, and there are no signs that this will happen any time soon. He has brought consumer price inflation down from 300% to some 30% (wow!), but the money supply (of all monetary aggregates) has continued to grow rapidly (even more so than under several of his predecessors). He has centralized rather than decentralized government power and is on record as being fundamentally opposed to secession. In addition to assuming (rather than repudiating, as Rothbard would have recommended)9 the existing government debt owed to the IMF of some 40 billion USD, he burdened the Argentinian people with another 42 billion USD of debt, solicited from the IMF, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, and in order to avoid insolvency right before the Argentinian mid-term election, in October 2025, he further required a rescue package of some 20 billion USD from “his dear friend” Donald Trump.

And with Donald Trump entering the picture, then, an entirely new and different Milei comes to light, typically ignored or made light of by his adoring libertarian fans.

Trump, by sheer accident, may have heard the name of Rothbard, but he certainly never read a word of his. Indeed, it is doubtful whether Trump ever read a serious book in his entire life, and as far as economics in particular is concerned he must be essentially considered illiterate.10 Government spending (especially on the military and on so-called national security measures) and government debt have increased under his direction. He is a dedicated protectionist, as demonstrated by his erratic and punitive tariff policies, and in general he pursues an economic agenda that has more in common with the interventionist policies conducted under fascism or national socialism than with anything resembling a free-market economy.

More importantly still in the current context, of all previous US presidents, Trump is the most ardent Zionist and “Israel-Firster” ever (all the while claiming the mantle of an “America-Firster”). Never before has Israel received more military and financial aid and support, even while committing unspeakable atrocities in the Gaza strip as well as the West Bank, than under Trump. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, a war criminal of the first degree, a man with no compunction to admit to his own genocidal intentions vis-à-vis the Palestinian population (which he compares to the to be vanquished and eradicated Amalekites of the Old Testament and the Torah), is Trump’s “best friend” and always welcome guest at the White House or Mar-a-Lago. On behalf of Israel, and at the advice (or on the orders?) of Netanyahu, Trump even directly engages in war against Iran and Yemen, which both pose no threat to the US whatsoever.

And as if that is not enough of foreign entanglement, and as an unmistakable sign of Trump’s own megalomania, he continuously trumpets threats, bully-like, against everyone and anyone deemed disobedient, most prominently against Russia and China as the two main remaining obstacles on the way to US global dominance. While posing as a peace-maker, he still continues to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Jewish strongman of the Ukraine and fellow Zionist, in his losing war against Russia, initially provoked and designed by the US to weaken and bring Russia to its knees. He sends weaponry to Taiwan to provoke mainland China, he kidnaps Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro so as to take control of the country’s massive oil reserves, and he engages in open piracy by confiscating or sinking foreign ships or tankers in international waters and ordering its captains and crews to be killed.

Milei, the self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist, then, is best friends with this man Trump. Again and again, he has hailed Trump as a champion of liberty and of so-called Western civilization and values. Trump’s America, according to Milei, represents the epitome of free-market capitalism. And he is not just friends with Trump and his name and that of Trump are regularly mentioned in one breath as closely associated, Milei is also best friends with Trump’s best friend Netanyahu. In his view, too, Israel can do no wrong, and whatever may appear to the outside observer as outright atrocities, mass-murder and wanton destruction is in reality nothing but justified defense according to him. For this outspoken solidarity and praise of Israel as a bastion of freedom and civilization, Milei was awarded the Genesis prize by Netanyahu, also referred to as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” coming with a prize money of one million USD, that Milei then committed to be used for celebrating Israel and combatting “anti-Semitism” all over Argentina and elsewhere in Latin America. And it is not only Trump’s and Netanyahu’s names that are closely associated with that of Milei, but Milei is also on hugging and kissing terms with Zelenskyy.

Three interconnected questions then arise: How to explain this Milei-Trump-Netanyahu-Zelenskyy love affair? What consequences does this have for the name of libertarianism, i.e. its reputation and public recognition? And how does Rothbard fit into all this?

The first question is answered easily. What all four have in common is their Zionism and “Israel First” stand as propounded and advocated by the neocons. Nominally, Milei is not a Jew, but he has toyed with the idea of converting to Judaism, several Jewish oligarchs such as the Werthein family have greatly helped his career, and he is constantly accompanied and advised by a personal rabbi. Trump too is not nominally Jewish (yet several of his family members are), but he has also enjoyed the largess of numerous Jewish oligarchs such as Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, and he has repeatedly claimed to be the most pro-Israel president in US history and the best friend that Israel ever had. Zelenskyy is Jewish and owes his entire career to various Ukrainian Jewish oligarchs such as Ihor Kolomoyskyi, and Netanyahu, of course, is the very super-Jew and Zionist. (Another commonality: all four of them have been noted for their talents as clowns and the vulgarity and profanity of their public speeches.)

There is also a quick answer to the second question. The core of libertarianism is the recognition of private property and the non-aggression principle. How, then, can anyone seriously believe that libertarianism’s public image will be helped and improved by someone like Milei, who is intimately associated and engaged in closest cooperation with a bunch of welfare-warfare Statists, supremacists, imperialists, warmongers and murderous criminals?!

And finally, as for the third question concerning Rothbard: How can anyone seriously believe that Rothbard would be delighted to see his name, via Milei, connected and associated with those of Trump, Netanyahu and Zelenskyy?! “Monstrous!”—that would be Rothbard’s reaction!

Endnotes

*Hans-Hermann Hoppe, the founder, along with his wife, Gülçin Imre Hoppe, of the PFS, is Professor Emeritus of Economics at UNLV, former Distinguished Senior Fellow (~2000–2026) with the Ludwig von Mises Institute, Founder and President of The Property and Freedom Society, and former Editor of the Journal of Libertarian Studies. He has received multiple awards, including the Gary G. Schlarbaum Award for lifetime defense of liberty (2006), the Murray N. Rothbard Medal of Freedom (2015), and the Caminos de la Libertad “A Life for Freedom” Award (2024).