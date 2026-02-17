Modern Zionist ideology, like Communism, is another flawed ideology that fooled bright people into disaster.

For its secular founder, Theodore Herzl (1860-1904), modern Zionism was one of his ideas, like converting Jews to Christianity, to overcome antisemitism, which like slavery, unequal treatment of women, etc., was already rapidly disappearing. According to one Grok-AI estimate, the number of Jews killed due to antisemitic violence outside of Russia from 1800 to 1900 “appears to be very low, likely in the low dozens at most, and possibly closer to zero or single digits…”

Socialist identity and morality replaced the previous ones of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, etc. as it created the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless…and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and thus banned the profitable-order-expanding private sector, destroying the very social order it tried to improve. Similarly, Zionists attempted to engineer a new identity, as leading Zionist Jabotinsky wrote in 1905: “take…the Yid[Jew] of today, and try to imagine in our minds his exact opposite…the Yid is ugly, sickly, and lacks handsomeness we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[new Jew-Zionist] with masculine beauty.… The Yid is disgusting to all.” As well as a new morality, as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

Central to Zionist ideology-mythology is the fallacy that in order to overcome antisemitism, which many erroneously see as some “irrational hate” that can’t be overcome via reason and education like all other fallacies, Jews must abandon the organically evolved and time-tested humble Synagogues, cultures, languages, towns and cities, where they had lived with non-Jews for centuries in increasingly peaceful and harmonious ways, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the most sacred of areas that was overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many Jews who were adamantly opposed to living under a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-Herzl-designed “Jewish” flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues who inherited many of the racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. David ben Gurion, Israel’s “architect” and first Prime Minister, was an atheist and Socialist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution and get a glimpse of his hero, fellow Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Trotsky). Benzion Netanyahu, Bibi’s dad, wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the most sacred of locations.

For Zionists antisemitism was actually needed and encouraged “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionists did NOT overcome antisemitism via reason, sympathy for the misguided, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, and attempted to overcome antisemitism via moral pontification, condemnations, vilification, violence and separation which only intensified antisemitism. And like the Socialists, they compounded the problem by tying their identity and morality to errors requiring the coercion of everyone. Palestinians via their ‘Jewish State’, and the West-US via the necessary taxation to fund America’s now yearly 1.5 trillion dollar military needed to destroy Israel’s enemies (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran, etc.), and ‘hate speech’ laws that criminalize all ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism.” Thus just like Socialists via their economic ignorance were injurious and essentially deadly to civilization, so are Zionists.

When Jews were in an environment that restricted their freedom, in some ways they evolved to be a catalyst for freedom, non-violence, and understanding to overcome fallacies leading to their ill treatment—which carried over to their famed overrepresentation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans. But as it rightly became fashionable in the West for majorities to fight for individual rights and thus the freedom of minorities and against antisemitism, Zionist ideologues disastrously married this growing sympathy with Zionism’s fallacies, turning the increasingly “Zionized” Jews into a catalyst for flawed Zionist ideas and their moral pontifications and vilifications creating a moral environment which inevitably increased polarizations and the spread of antisemitic fallacies, like Hitler’s laws barring Jews from certain jobs in 1933 and Nuremberg Race Laws in 1935. This further led to the selection of ‘good vs. evil’ “great leaders” like Churchill and the unnecessary destruction of Hitler’s regime via WWII at the cost of 80+ million lives and the horrible expansion of Communism, subsequent wars-chaos in the Middle East and related poverty, religious extremism, massive refugee migration into European welfare states harming the organically evolved cultures and economies, and today’s global polarizations as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.” Hitler, of course, like Iranian leader Khamenei who erroneously tweeted that “The Western powers are a mafia…At the top of this mafia stand the prominent Zionist merchants”, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors, instead of overcoming them via reason and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos.

I believe Candace Owens made an understandable mistake when she said: “What we are watching right now[Gaza destruction] is the Synagogue of Satan led by Bibi Netanyahu.” However, like the Christians calling the Soviets Satanic, all the fallacies in the world, which includes the most fanatical hate of Israelis-Zionists and Socialists, do not make Zionism or Socialism practical or moral ideas regardless of Soviet chess champions or Israel’s scientists, startups and Nobel Laureates. Such fallacies only help the Socialists and Zionists further fool themselves thus increasing the negligence and resulting tyranny-chaos.

Herzl strategized in 1895:

“We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it any employment in our own country ...the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.”

When Herzl wrote those words, similar to Marx writing: “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property”, Herzl had no idea he’d help grow what may be homo sapiens’ most disastrous ideology. The following two quotes by 1974 Nobel Laureate in economics F.A. Hayek brilliantly apply to our Socialist and Zionist disasters.

“It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents[Lenin,Bibi] in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars[Marx, Herzl] who never recognized the offspring they produced.”

Hayek again:

“Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin[or Bibi], appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.”

The Socialist and Zionist calamities, per founder of the ‘Austrian School of Economics’ Carl Menger, are not reasoned or conspired disasters by malicious plotters-conspirators, like “law… language…the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states…” they “do not prove to be the result of an intention aimed at this purpose…. They, too, present themselves to us rather…as unintended results of historical development.”

Just like Zionist ideologues wanted to create a new Jew that adhered to their ultimately flawed ideology, it makes perfect sense that as more and more Jews better understand how Zionism was a mistake, and how the key to socioeconomic prosperity and overcoming antisemitism is not separation via some silly ethno-state, but free markets, Capitalism, and overcoming antisemitic fallacies via reason, sympathy, and education, that a new Jewish identity emerges-evolves to overcome the Zionist fallacies and preach the right ideas.

