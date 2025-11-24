Audio version of article is available here.

[This article is loosely divided into 4 parts, 1) How I stumbled upon the movie, and significance of Jew-Gentile misunderstandings and emerging polarizations leading to Zionism and WWII, 2) A brief overview of the emergence of Holocaust-related myths, and 3) discussion of movie interspersed with bits of relevant history, 4) concluding remarks]

A few months ago, Holocaust scholar and Chemist Germar Rudolf told me he was going to be very busy creating a documentary based on his recent short book The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg? Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal, about the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials. He wanted to have it out by the time the Nuremberg (2025) movie came out. I became aware of the movie’s official release on Nov. 7th, 2025 when I saw a video on X on that day by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (the self-proclaimed ‘America’s Rabbi’). In it, he complained about the film because it “humanizes the Nazis way too much”. He mentions:

“What do I think about the movie? Even though parts of it I started to hate because it humanizes the Nazis way too much, it certainly humanizes Goering’s wife and daughter, and his wife was an absolute war criminal just like him… Just when I was about to give up on the film, not the acting which was good, but how they humanized the Nazis, it suddenly turned and it did focus on the atrocities of the Holocaust.”

The above statement not only sparked my interest in the film, given the vital need to portray the Nazis for the fellow homo sapiens and thus humans that they were. But it was also a chilling reminder of the dangerous pre-Darwinian and more mystical-tribalistic mindset that Zionism in general and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ in particular creates. Notice how Shmuley, like so many Holocaustianity-believing Jews, do not always see the Nazis as fellow humans, not even Göring’s daughter Edda, who was only 7 and 8 years old during the Trials,. To Shmuley, the film “suddenly turned and it did focus on the atrocities of the Holocaust”, thus it appears to please Shmuley by portraying Göring and the Nazis as some non-homo sapiens monsters. In another video on the same day, his language was a bit better but still reflective of many flaws:

“See the movie. Not all of it is good. Too much of it humanizes the Nazis way too much. Were they humans, of course. But they were animals, they were monsters.”

The Evolution-Emergence of Zionist Ideology-Mythology and the resulting WWII.

It is important to realize that at the core of Zionist ideology-mythology is the flawed belief that the homo sapiens who “identify” as Jews, are so different from the other homo sapiens, that in order to overcome mostly European anti-Jewish fallacies, which the Zionists naively see as some pre-Darwinian quasi-religious-mystical “irrational evil-hate”, they must live apart from others and create a ‘Jewish State’ in the holiest of areas in the Western World that was overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and fellow Jews who for understandable reasons were adamantly opposed to living in a “Jewish State”, with a coerced Jewish flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues who inherited some of the imperialist-racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. For example, David ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, was a hardcore atheist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution.

Just like Socialist identity-morality replaced the previous identity-morality of many Russians and Chinese and other cultures as it attempted to create the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless, learned, healthy, muscular, and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and criminalize dissent, so would Zionists design a new identity, as leading Zionist ideologue Vladimir Jabotinsky writes: “take the typical Yid[Jew] of today and…imagine his diametrical opposite ... because the Yid is ugly, sickly…we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[Zionist] with masculine beauty.” As well as a new morality as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

And also push to criminalize immorality thus anti-Zionism. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism”, that understandably attempts to coerce, via so-called ‘hate speech’ laws, and ultimately kill all ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”.

Similar to Socialism, especially in horrific periods like the Chinese ‘Cultural Revolution’, Zionist ideology and morality would drive extinct the organically grown Judaism and views of most Jews in the late 1800s who were overwhelmingly opposed to Zionism. The rabbinical establishment, reflecting views shared by most Jews in Munich, Germany, where Herzl wanted to hold the First Zionist Congress (1897), strongly rejected the idea so the meeting was moved to Basel, Switzerland. They mentioned:

“…we comprise a separate community solely with respect to religion. Regarding nationality, we feel totally at one with our fellow Germans and therefore strive towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of our dear fatherland with an enthusiasm equaling theirs.” (Protestrabbiner, “Protest against Zionism,” trans. M. Gelber, in The Jewish Chronicle, July 9, 1897, p. 9.)

Judaism, Islam, Christianity, and the newer secular Darwinism, all properly preach potential co-existence among all homo sapiens, but like a rocket that is just about to reach orbit but runs out of fuel and comes crashing down to earth, Zionism, and later the deadlier ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’, would inadvertently transform ‘Jewish Identity’ and pull Western Civilization back to a more ethnocentric and mystical ‘good vs. evil’ identity-worldview. In many ways ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ is a far deadlier-primitive ideology which takes us back thousands of years as could be seen when secular MIT graduate Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF soldiers: “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember.”

The “Zionification” and thus destruction of Judaism, as it redefined an evolved 3,000+ year old religion into an ethnocentric national identity led by a bunch of Atheists (Herzl, ben Gurion, etc.), replaced “identities”-cultures which shared a common language and strived “towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of” the towns where their humble synagogues were located, cities, countries they were a part of and shared with non-Jews, for a separatist-exclusive Zionist-nationalist identity that was ultimately tied to the fallacies of coercing millions into living under a ‘Jewish State’ and overcoming anti-Jewish errors via force, vilification, and separation.

For Zionist ideologues, overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies was never a priority. Antisemitism was actually needed and welcomed “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-semites will be our most steadfast friends.” “The anti-Semitic countries will be our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionist ideologues, being equally human, were just as misguided-ignorant-negligent, and sometimes dangerously fanatical, as Lenin and his Bolsheviks. In 1920, Chaim Weizmann, the leading Zionist figure after Herzl’s death in 1904 wrote:

“We will establish ourselves in Palestine whether you like it or not...You can hasten our arrival or you can equally retard it. It is however better for you to help us so as to avoid our constructive powers being turned into a destructive power which will overthrow the world.”

Fallacies like antisemitism, slavery, Socialism, etc. can only be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided, and education. Per the great Jewish economist Ludwig von Mises, it is vitally important that we focus on the ideas-fallacies which then lead to the wars-horrors:

“It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales.” (Mises, “Liberalism”, p. 51)

And that we likewise look at history trying to understand how people fooled themselves into disastrous ideologies instead of just making “condemnations”:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 27) “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 28)

Vilification, separation, and the amplification of antisemitism, which is how Zionism attempted to overcome European antisemitism, obviously did nothing to overcome the fallacies and only intensified them increasing the emerging hatreds and polarizations ultimately leading to WWII and the ongoing chaos throughout the world. Consider the following, on January, 1934, over 5 years before start of WWII, leading Zionist ideologue Vladimir Jabotinsky mentioned:

“For months now the struggle against Germany is waged by each Jewish community, at each conference, in all our syndicates, and by each Jew all over the world…We will trigger a spiritual and material war of all the world against Germany’s ambitions to become once again a great nation, to recover lost territories and colonies. But our Jewish interests demand the complete destruction of Germany. Collectively and individually, the German nation is a threat to us Jews.”

Furthermore, in a speech on December 3, 1942 in New York, as Germany found itself at war with Russia, England and the US, leading Zionist ideologue Chaim Weizmann mentioned:

”We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going. The guarantee of victory is predominantly based on weakening the enemy forces, on destroying them in their own country, within the resistance. And we are the Trojan horses in the enemy’s fortress. Thousands of Jews living in Europe constitute the principal factor in the destruction of our enemy. There, our front is a fact and the most valuable aid for victory.”

For very understandable reasons given Hitler’s anti-Jewish fallacies and resulting policies like racist-antisemitic Nuremberg Race Laws (1935), which prevented Jews from marrying non-Jews among other injustices, many Jews, especially the increasingly “Zionized” ones like Jabotinsky and Weizmann above, did their utmost to create a ‘good vs. evil’ moral environment and financial incentives that ultimately succeeded in destroying Hitler and Germany at the cost of 80+ million deaths and countless other disastrous ramifications that grew from WWII like the further expansion of Communism throughout the world. For example, on February 9th 1938, almost 7 months before the outbreak of WWII, the Polish Ambassador in Washington, Count Jerzy Potocki, reported back home to the Foreign Minister in Warsaw on the Jewish role “in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”:

“The Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe. This mood is becoming more and more apparent.…This hatred has become a frenzy. It is propagated everywhere and by every means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are portrayed as a nation living under the arrogance of Hitler which wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in an ocean of blood. In conversations with Jewish press representatives I have repeatedly come up against the inexorable and convinced view that war is inevitable. This international Jewry exploits every means of propaganda to oppose any tendency towards any kind of consolidation and understanding between nations.” (Marc Webber, “President Roosevelt’s Campaign To Incite War in Europe: The Secret Polish Documents”)

Again, Yes! Yes! Hitler of course held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), however, vilifying and attempting to destroy people making errors, instead of overcoming them via reason and education, is also a mistake just as responsible for all the polarizations and chaos. This is the root of our problems. Anti-Jewish fallacies, like blaming “the Jews” for the Black Death, erroneously confusing ethnic Jewish overrepresentation in Atheistic-Socialist movements like the Bolshevik Revolution as well as inadvertent overrepresentation in finance-banking-Capitalism with some deliberate malicious conspiracies, or worse, things tied to the mythical Jewish “race”, then motivated Jews to overcome such fallacies via vilification, coercion, separation (Zionism) and their own set of fallacies. We have to overcome both! (See my article ‘Antisemitic Fallacies Must Be Overcome Via Reason, Logic, And Education, NOT Vilification Or Force.’) We essentially have two growing echo chambers of fallacies and resulting mobs growing from each other destroying civilization in the process. Anti-Jewish fallacies, and many Jews and supporters using vilification, force, and separation which are fallacies themselves.

The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” Ideologies cause people to have shared interests-incentives-fears-concerns-views which causes them to think and act alike giving the impression that they are in a ‘formal conspiracy’ when in reality no such thing has likely occurred. And even when ‘formal conspiracies’ do occur, we must still focus on the complex emergence-evolution of the “ideas that group men”. It is vitally important to understand the role that statistics and shared ideology-interests-incentives, NOT conspiracy, play in the emergence and spread of ideologies and violence. For example, when some understandably angry Muslims killed staff of the Charlie Hebdo French magazine due to publishing offensive images of prophet Muhammad, this was NOT the result of some ‘grand conspiracy’ by Muslims orchestrated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In any ideology there will be a percentage of people who feel like lies and violence are justified, and it is this statistical process, NOT some grand ‘formal conspiracy’, that is the culprit. We can see this process in Jew-Gentile chaos via the emergence of groups like the Jewish Defense League (JDL) founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane which was officially classified as a “right-wing terrorist group” by the FBI (2001) and would terrorize critics of Zionism and Holocaust revisionists-deniers like fellow Jew David Cole who famously made a great documentary (‘David Cole in Auschwitz’) helping debunk the myth of mass-gassings and exterminations at Auschwitz. As Zionist ideology spread, just like with Socialist ideology, more and more Jews increasingly saw it as their moral duty and life’s purpose to work, NOT towards actually overcoming antisemitism through reason, logic, education, or work towards world peace, etc., but to aid Zionism (their new faith-identity) regardless of ramifications. And due to pure statistics some of these Zionists would do nefarious things like faking antisemitism via the famous and very well documented Lavon Affair where Zionists got caught committing terrorist acts in Egypt trying to blame Muslims. Michael Ron David Kadar was an Israeli who got busted for making hundreds of fake bomb threats to Jewish organizations. Of course you have potential involvement in the JFK assasination, 9/11 (dancing Israelis), the Epstein scandal, etc. When you have so many Zionists with strong ideological as well as financial incentives to do nefarious things, again, statistically, they will happen. Again, we must “blame” complex ideological factors and statistics, instead of just “the Zionists” or “the Jews” or “the Socialists”, etc.

A great example of the above is Zionist involvement in WWI. British Prime Minister during the war David Lloyd George mentioned that:

“the Zionist leaders gave us a definite promise that, if the Allies committed themselves to giving facilities for the establishment of a National Home for the Jews in Palestine, they would do their best to rally to the Allied cause.”

The British made their famous ‘Balfour Declaration’ to help the Zionists. The Zionists succeeded in getting the US to enter WWI and join the ‘Allied cause’. The British won the war, took control of Palestine, and allowed the Zionists to work towards creating their ‘Jewish State’ against the wishes of the local population. During the years 1920-1922 Churchill was the Colonial Secretary allowing him to call the shots in the British controlled Middle East. On May 12th, 1921 Palestinian representatives sent the Colonial Office resolutions asking for representative government, the annulling of the Balfour Declaration, and prohibition of Jewish immigration, but on May 31st Churchill told the British Cabinet that:

“he had decided to suspend the development of representative institutions in Palestine ‘owing to the fact that any elected body would undoubtedly prohibit further immigration of Jews’ ” (Gilbert, 1991, p. 437)

On September 10th 1941, about 3 months before the US entered WWII (11/8/1941) Chaim Weizmann sends a letter to Churchill mentioning how Zionists helped England defeat Germany in World War One by bringing the United States into the war and how they will help England do the same thing again:

“…Two years have passed since, on the outbreak of the war I offered to His Majesty’s government, on behalf of the Jewish people, the fullest active support of Jews in Palestine and throughout the world…I have spent months in America, traveling up and down the country, and clearly searching the American scene. Forces over there are finely balanced; the position is uncertain. There is only one big ethnic group which is willing to stand, to a man, for Great Britain, and a policy of “all-out-aid” for her: the five million American Jews. From Secretary Morgenthau, Governor Lehman, Justice Frankfurter, down to the simplest Jewish workman or trader, they are conscious of all that this struggle against Hitler implies. It has been repeatedly acknowledged by British Statesmen that it was the Jews who, in the last war, effectively helped to tip the scales in America in favour of Great Britain. They are keen to do it - and may do it - again .”

In both world wars, American citizens thought they were sacrificing their sons and limbs for some great ideal against some “evil” forces. Although not entirely, but to significant degrees, they were just doing what the Zionists had fooled themselves into thinking was best and moral. This should not be seen as the “fault” of “the Jews” or even the “Zionists”, like Lenin and his Bolsheviks, they were just going along with the flawed ideology that appealed to them, and also, very importantly, the perverse financial incentives that the flawed ideology was also creating. Once Bolshevism-Socialism began to take root in Russia, it was hugely profitable to join the party-ideology, the secret police, and so on. Zionism has evolved a similar effect. Today the US spends-consumes about $1.5 trillion dollars (an amount similar to the GDP of Spain) in national defense which goes to fight the great evil of our day, the alleged “antisemites”, the Palestinians and their supporters like the Iranians and their allies the Russians and and Chinese. US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, mentioned that: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China… it is a new axis of evil.” Millions of these dollars eventually make it to hundreds of think-tanks, “Zionized” Churches, Holocaust museums, and AIPAC which then spew Zionist fallacies-myths just like the Soviet Union’s universities, Comintern(Communist International) and overall state would spread Marxist nonsense-mythology while silencing dissent.

Is Shmuley “irrationally evil”-malicious or “dumb” for having such dehumanizing views? Of course not, he really believes that Göring, top Nazi leadership, and what had to be thousands of Nazis, really did attempt to exterminate Jewry including women and children by breathing toxic gasses in the most maniacal-mystical manner. It is this belief which then causes Shmuley and millions of Jews to further dehumanize the Nazis (and now Palestinians), and in many ways traumatize themselves “because they think now under every rock there is a goy trying to kill them” as Germar explains in his Jake Shields hosted debate. From the moment Israelis are old enough they are indoctrinated into what many cleverly refer to as Holocaustianity, and taught that through some “irrational hatred” non-Jews will want to harm them and that the Holocaust proves this. Every year 25,000-35,000 Israeli high school students make a pilgrimage to Auschwitz to indoctrinate them in this faith that ultimately worships the nebulous concept of “irrational evil”. And has ultimately transformed Jews, from humble God-fearing people fully deserving of much sympathy given the history of ill treatment, to the most inadvertently dangerous ideologues who keep us in a mystical world of “irrational evil”.

Holocaust myths understandably added an immense fervor-fanaticism-stubbornness and self-righteousness to an already flawed Zionist ideology-identity. In his excellent book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.“ Ronen Bergman writes:

“Israel’s reliance on assassination as a military tool did not happen by chance, but rather stems from the revolutionary and activist roots of the Zionist movement, from the trauma of the Holocaust, and from the sense among Israel’s leaders and citizens that the country and its people are perpetually in danger of annihilation and that, as in the Holocaust, no one will come to their aid when that happens.” (p. xxii)

The mainstream Holocaust narrative of a deliberate mass extermination via gas chambers is just another example of war-time rumors-exaggerations-lies leading to the evolution of a myth. For example, during WWI rumors-lies-exaggerations created the myth that Germans were some bestial Huns who would bayonet and chop off the hands of Belgian babies. This was such a big deal at the time that U.S. lawyer Clarence Darrow, who would eventually become known for defending John T. Scopes in the famous ‘Scopes “Monkey” Trial’ about teaching evolution in schools, went to Europe to investigate the matter and found no evidence backing such absurd claims. A more recent example is the 40-beheaded babies myths that quickly emerged during the initial months of the Israeli-Hamas war based primarily on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli tasked with gathering dead bodies (See the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary by Max Blumenthal, and ‘What Really Happened on October 7’ by Double Down News). Today it is widely understood how much of the destruction of cars-property and life during the early days of the Israeli-Hamas war was due, not to some maniacal non-homo sapiens Hamas fighters purposely massacring and raping people, but by the chaos or ‘fog of war’, and Israeli soldiers with powerful weapons both, inadvertently, and purposely via the so-called Hannibal directive, blowing things up, including their own to prevent the capturing of hostages. The famed treasonous Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard mentioned in a conversation: “I head last week that the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers operating on their own in contravention from the orders from the top….This is what I head all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.” In January 2025, the Israeli government passed a law to ban the denial of the Israeli government’s version of events.

To summarize the mainstream Holocaust mass-gassings myth we will just quote from the concluding chapter of Germar Rudolf’s short book ‘Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story’:

“during the war, mass-murder and gas-chamber claims were primarily spread by the Polish underground mainly via their British propaganda outlets. After the war, the Soviets quickly handed over the continuation of this propaganda effort via judicial “investigations” and show trials to the Polish Stalinist authorities, who dominated the field for decades. Their propaganda narrative was successfully foisted upon the West-German judiciary, and was also happily absorbed and incorporated by the Israeli judiciary during their Eichmann Show Trial… Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative… As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 117)

Notice how Germar stresses how none of the key creators of the mainstream mass-gassings story-narrative, which would eventually become a myth and our Holocaustianity religion, “had a Jewish background”. It is vitally important to understand that the Holocaust was never some Jewish-designed “lie” to be used for sinister purposes, as unfortunately so many misguided “deniers” think. For obvious and understandable reasons, which have nothing to do with some grand malicious conspiracy, the increasingly “Zionized” Jews would incorporate this non-Jewish-designed, evolving narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity, which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’. This can’t be stressed enough, it is vitally important to see the Holocaust and emerging Holocaustianity and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ for what it really is, a complex myth which understandably fooled Jews who then fooled the West. The great Jewish-born researcher Ron Unz, who has degrees in Physics and Ancient History, and has written an excellent long article about the Holocaust (‘American Pravda: Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’) elaborates in a discussion myself and Germar had with him:

“I would bet…that virtually all of the supporters of the Holocaust these days actually believe in it, …in terms of the prominent academics or people sort of pushing it, they all believe in it… they may be sort of like nervous and skeptical about different elements of it, you know, particular details or something like that. I’d assume almost all of them probably believe in it. Because, again, it’s been part of the sort of framework that they’ve grown up with their entire lives… The fact that, for example, it was created by one group[Polish underground,inmates] and then picked up by another group[soviets] and then heavily promoted by a third group[Jews-Zionists]. I mean, that’s the way it is with lots of sort of stories or issues over time. And it’s just that, you know, different groups at different points had different incentives to sort of promote it or, you know, even came to believe it or something like that.” (Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)

The Nuremberg Trials were essentially ‘Show Trials’ similar to the famed Moscow ‘Show Trials’(1936-1938) overseen by Stalin’s prosecutor Andrey Vyshinsky, where dozens of innocent people were tortured into confessions and killed. Here is a great example of Vyshinsky’s legal oratory during Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’:

“Shoot these rabid dogs! Death to this gang who hide their ferocious teeth, their eagle claws, from the people! Down with that vulture Trotsky, from whose mouth a bloody venom drips, putrefying the great ideals of Marxism!” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 750)

From the five remaining original Politburo members who took part in the 1917 October Revolution, which brought Lenin and his Bolsheviks to power, all except Trotsky were executed. Trotsky went into exile in Mexico, but Stalin still managed to get him assassinated in 1940.

Here is part of Kamenev’s confession, which conveniently incriminates other leaders:

“I, Kamenev, together with Zinoviev and Trotsky, organised and guided this conspiracy. My motives? I had become convinced that the party’s – Stalin’s policy – was successful and victorious. We, the opposition, had banked on a split in the party, but this hope proved groundless. We could no longer count on any serious domestic difficulties to allow us to overthrow Stalin’s leadership. We were actuated by boundless hatred and by lust of power.”

Few knew the farce of Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’ until after his death when successor Nikita Khrushchev shook the world by admitting Stalin’s tyranny as the cause of the trials and their extent. In February 25th 1956 Khrushchev mentioned:

“The commission has become acquainted with a large quantity of materials in the NKVD[Soviet secret police] archives and with other documents. It has established many facts pertaining to the fabrication of cases against communists, to false accusations, to glaring abuses of socialist legality, which resulted in the death of innocent people. It became apparent that many party, Soviet and economic activists who in 1937-1938 were branded “enemies” were actually never enemies, spies, wreckers, etc., but were always honest communists. They were merely stigmatised [as enemies]. Often, no longer able to bear barbaric tortures, they charged themselves (at the order of the investigative judges/falsifiers) with all kinds of grave and unlikely crimes… It was determined that of the 139 members and candidates of the central committee who were elected at the 17th congress, 98 persons, i.e., 70 per cent, were arrested and shot (mostly in 1937-1938)…The only reasons why 70 per cent of the central committee members and candidates elected at the 17th congress were branded as enemies of the party and of the people were because honest communists were slandered, accusations against them were fabricated, and revolutionary legality was gravely undermined…The same fate met not only central committee members but also the majority of the delegates to the 17th party congress. Of 1,966 delegates with either voting or advisory rights, 1,108 persons were arrested on charges of anti-revolutionary crimes, i.e., decidedly more than a majority. This very fact shows how absurd, wild and contrary to common sense were the charges of counterrevolutionary crimes made out, as we now see, against a majority of participants at the 17th party congress.”

There is fundamentally only one thing that the layperson needs to be aware of to doubt everything that emerged from the Nuremberg Trials. Guess who led the Soviet delegation? That’s right, Andrey ‘Shoot these rabid dogs!’ Vyshinsky. What could possibly go wrong?!?! Vyshinsky’s legal team introduced obviously fabricated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official Trial documents and has been gathered by Carlos Porter in his book ‘Made In Russia: The Holocaust’, that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other obviously fabricated methods. The Soviets also introduced fake evidence blaming the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000 leading Poles, as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. A second among countless other reasons to dismiss the Nuremberg Trials is that the rules of the Trials made it impossible for the Germans to properly defend themselves and debunk the absurd allegations and evidence presented against them. The rules of the Trials gave the prosecution enormous power to accept as fact any “official” documents submitted by the Allies[Stalin-Vyshinsky] and to dismiss documents provided by the Germans. For example Article 19 specified that: “The Tribunal shall not be bound by technical rules of evidence...and shall admit any evidence which it deems to have probative value.” And Article 21: “The Tribunal shall not require proof of facts of common knowledge but shall take judicial notice thereof. It shall also take judicial notice of official governmental documents and reports of the United Nations, including the acts and documents of the committees set up in the various allied countries for the investigation of war crimes, and of records and findings of military or other Tribunals of any of the United Nations.” German Foreign Minister von Ribbentrop pointed out some of the obstacles put up in his particular case:

“The defense had no fair chance to defend German foreign policy. Our prepared application for the submission of evidence was not allowed ... Without good cause being shown, half of the 300 documents which the defense prepared were not admitted. Witnesses and affidavits were only admitted after the prosecution had been heard; most of them were rejected... Correspondence between Hitler and Chamberlain, reports by ambassadors and diplomatic minutes, etc., were rejected. Only the prosecution, not the defense, had access to German and foreign archives. The prosecution only searched for incriminating documents and their use was biased. It knowingly concealed exonerating documents and withheld them from the defense.”

Although not related to the movie I do want to briefly bring up two more quick points that easily help cast doubt on the mainstream Holocaust narrative-myth. The British-Allies had access to secret camp communications, and there was nothing related to mass exterminations (See-read-hear ‘Breaking The Spell. The Holocaust: Myth & Reality’). As expected from camps which tried to keep people alive and working, the Germans left behind much documentation of medical records and facilities (Read ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’. And Germar Rudolf’s chemical analysis further shows that mass gassings could not have taken place as commonly believed. (see ‘The Chemistry of Auschwitz’)

So on to the movie! Next I will bring up a few scenes based on notes I took while watching it at the theater. All “quotes” are just what I managed to write down and may not match exactly what was said.

Early in the film the protagonist, U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, who is tasked with evaluating the mental fitness of Nazi defendants to stand trial, ponders about the great opportunity he now has and mentions: “What makes the Germans different...different from us...If we could psychologically define evil we could make sure something like this never happens again.” Anyone with a basic Darwinian understanding of the world knows that “evil” is just a quasi-religious concept inherited from pre-Darwinian times, and no matter how horrible the actions of a fellow homo sapiens may be, they all come down to a human nature we all share and the complex ideas that fill their minds and further “group men”.

Even if Göring and the Nazis had committed the mass-gassings as commonly believed this would not change this basic fact. Homo sapiens slaughtering each other is quite common and there would be little difference in the Holocaust compared to dropping two nukes on the Japanese, and the purposeful killing of German civilians via Allied bombardment. Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris the head of British Bomber Command in WWII, saw civilian death as necessary, encouraged, and totally justified. He wrote that:

“It should be emphasized that the destruction of houses, public utilities, transport and lives; the creation of a refugee problem on an unprecedented scale; and the breakdown of morale both at home and at the battle fronts by fear of extended and intensified bombing, are accepted and intended aims of bombing policy. They are not by-products of attempts to hit factories.” (Letter from Harris to Sir Arthur Street, Air Ministry, October 25, 1942)

Simply labeling people who do bad things as “evil” or “terrorists” , vilifying or killing them, does nothing to understand and overcome the fallacies that led them to do bad things. Hello McFly!

Göring rightly told Douglas, “You incinerate millions of Japanese.” Fortunately Douglas concluded in film: “You know what sets them[Nazis] apart from us...nothing.” However, this goes counter to the Holocaustianity religion that sadly most Jews have inadvertently fooled themselves and sympathetic supporters into believing.

I was pleasantly surprised with how the movie both “humanized” the Nazis, and highlighted many of the injustices of the Trials themselves. Early in the film there is a scene with US prosecutor Robert H. Jackson and his aid Elsie Douglas where she brings up the lack of legal precedent for the Trials. The Trials were rightly opposed by many prominent Americans who saw through the farce they were bound to be. How could the Allies, especially the Soviets, act as having some Holy moral high ground when they had been guilty of many of the crimes they accused the Germans of? The Soviet Union was Hitler’s ally at the beginning of the war and also conquered Poland, as well as Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland and was expelled from the League of Nations as a result. With the British the Soviets invaded neutral Iran. The British invaded neutral Iceland and later gave up the occupation to the US. The British purposely bombed civilians and the Americans needlessly dropped two atomic bombs. Long after the war was over the US, England, France, and Soviets held millions of POWs as forced laborers, 10 to 15 million ethnic Germans were being expelled from their ancestral homes. Even Jackson privately acknowledged in a letter to US President Harry Truman in Oct. 12th, 1945 that the Allies:

“have done or are doing some of the very things we are prosecuting the Germans for. The French are so violating the Geneva Convention in the treatment of [German] prisoners of war that our command is taking back prisoners sent to them [for forced labor in France]. We are prosecuting plunder and our Allies are practicing it. We say aggressive war is a crime and one of our allies[Soviets] asserts sovereignty over the Baltic States based on no title except conquest.”

Popular U.S. Senator Robert A. Taft who three times tried and failed to obtain the Republican Party nomination and was widely regarded as the “conscience of the Republican party” said in a speech delivered at Kenyon College, Ohio, Oct. 5, 1946:

“The trial of the vanquished by the victors cannot be impartial no matter how it is hedged about with the forms of justice…About this whole judgment there is the spirit of vengeance, and vengeance is seldom justice. The hanging of the eleven men convicted will be a blot on the American record which we will long regret. In these trials we have accepted the Russian idea of the purpose of trials -- government policy and not justice -- with little relation to Anglo-Saxon heritage. By clothing policy in the forms of legal procedure, we many discredit the whole idea of justice in Europe for years to come.”

Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Harlan Fiske Stone mentioned that:

“Jackson[Chief U.S. prosecutor] is away conducting his high-grade lynching party in Nuremberg. I don’t mind what he does to the Nazis, but I hate to see that pretense that he is running a court and proceeding according to common law. This is a little too sanctimonious a fraud to meet my old-fashioned ideas”

It was great to see Mr. Jackson and Elsie also discuss the fact that it was Churchill’s planned illegal mining of Norwegian waters (Operation Wilfred) and a planned Franco-British expedition to also occupy key Norwegian ports to secure iron ore shipments and block German access which motivated the Germans to preemptively invade Denmark and Norway. This welcomed honesty deals a small blow to our Holocaustianity religion that portrays Hitler as some non-homo sapiens maniacal conqueror when in reality he did much to avoid war, especially with England and France.

While being interrogated by Jackson, Göring reminded Jackson that “Germany has political police like anyone else...” And regarding the various concentration camps Germany had prior to the outbreak of the war, Göring told him “The camps were necessary for the communists.” Of course! The Soviets-Communists were always openly pushing for world-wide socialist revolutions. According to Grok-AI about 50% of pre-war camp inmates were communist political prisoners.

As awful and uncivilized as Hitler’s anti-Jewish laws were, according to Grok-AI, 1,000 to 2,000 Jews died in Germany in the 6.5 year span since Hitler rose to power (1933) till WWII began (1939). With many of these deaths coming during the Kristallnacht riots (9-10 of Nov. 1938) which had been sparked when a Jew assassinated a German diplomat. Again, awful, but an insignificant number compared to the estimated 5,400 to 15,400 people PER WEEK Stalin killed just during his ‘Great Purge’(1936-8). The likely truth is, that even with Hitler’s naive government-sanctioned discrimination against Jews, the average Jew was better off in Hitler’s pre-war Germany than an average Russian in Stalin’s Soviet Union.

In a conversation with Douglas Kelley centered around the Nazi internment of Jews, Göring brought up how soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) the US government forcibly sent Japanese Americans to camps.

Concluding thoughts.

Rabbi Shmuley tweeted : “…Should we put @NickFuentes and @tuckercarlson on trial?” This really captures the essence of our Jew-Gentile fallacies, emerging polarizations, Nuremberg Trials and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ religion which rules the West. Nick Fuentes has at times said things that could be considered anti-Jewish fallacies, even though anyone who really follows him knows he would never harm another person, and has in fact never committed a crime to my knowledge. Yet Shmuley portrays Fuentes and Carlson like some non-homo sapiens maniacal “Nazis” who should suffer the fate of another Nuremberg Trial (I’m assuming hanging). Shmuley can constantly make such horrible accusations and ultimately calls for death with total impunity and still be portrayed by the media and countless politicians as some wise and courageous moral leader due to the power of ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’. Party-ideology-faithful bureaucrats like US Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), a man who has never recommended a book or had an interview or discussion with anyone about anything of substance, and has risen in politics due to adherence to the ruling faith (Holocaustianity just like it was Socialism for the Soviets), mention that: “Today, Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America.” In a discussion with Megyn Kelly, Tucker mentioned: “We have a sitting member of Congress from Florida called Randy Fine who literally… put on Twitter, ‘we should kill them[Gazans] all. Every single one’. Someone texted a picture of…a dead baby and he laughs at it.” Yet it is Tucker who is vilified as a non-homo sapiens Nazi due to our Holocaustianity.

What began as an idea to overcome antisemitism by secular atheistic Jews, has understandably mutated into pure tribalistic “identity vs. identity”, “good vs. evil”.

How do we get out of this mess? It is actually quite simple.

Economic competition, which emerges from people’s freedom to trade their private property for what they calculate to be superior, motivates billions of minds-companies to innovate and copy each other’s (competitors) ideas-innovations thus inadvertently cooperate in the generation and spread of superior information and order throughout the world. Whether it is how to build a better vehicle, how to remedy an ailment, make the best guess about complex history, or how to overcome our Jew-Gentile polarizations, everything comes down to discovering the best information with which to guide our actions. And we both, discover, and nourish the execution of the best ideas, thanks to the incentives that grow from freedom and the tradition of private property. Freedom of speech will lead to the competition of ideas and discovery and spread of superior information, but if naive ideologues can still take our wealth via taxation or inflation, bad ideas like Socialism, coercion against Jews, and Zionism can still get the wealth they need to execute their flawed plans. This is why it is vital that citizens properly understand economics. Thus per 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek:

“nothing could contribute more to the cure of humanity’s ills than to give people a better understanding of economics.”

And per Ludwig von Mises:

“all reasonable men are called upon to familiarize themselves with the teachings of economics. This is, in our age, the primary civic duty.”

“Never again” should we criminalize the freedom of speech from which emerges the competition of ideas that discovers and spreads the best information.

Suggested resources:

Germar Rudolf’s excellent ‘Why The Holocaust Is A Myth’ is a superb one minute video.



Germar Rudolf’s documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven At Nuremberg?’ as well as the book The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg? Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal

My documentary: “Stalin’s Prosecutor, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and ‘Austrian Economics’”

Ron Unz’s article: ‘American Pravda: Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’

Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)

Proposed solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “A Free Market One State Solution To The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - 7⧸25⧸2025”