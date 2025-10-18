In my article ‘Mises’s “Fight Against Error”, I brought attention to some of the vital wisdom summarized in one small section of Ludwig von Mises’ seminal treatise ‘Human Action’ titled ‘The Fight Against Error’, where Mises writes:

“The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such[via reason, logic, education]. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains…[which] ...condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails. No better is the propensity, very popular nowadays, to brand supporters of other ideologies as lunatics.”

Such seemingly obvious wisdom that Mises wisely felt had to be stressed, is all we need to show how Zionism was, and remains, a flawed ideology inadvertently responsible for most of the geopolitical chaos of the last century up to our present times.

Although Zionist ideology has many root motivations, its raison d’être, as preached by the founder of modern political Zionism, the secular ethnic Jew Theodore Herzl (1860-1904), was providing a solution to European anti-Jewish fallacies (antisemitism). In his foundational 1896 essay ‘The Jewish State’, Herzl brilliantly summarizes:

“We are what the Ghetto made us. We have attained pre-eminence in finance, because mediaeval conditions drove us to it. The same process is now being repeated. We are again being forced into finance, now it is the stock exchange, by being kept out of other branches of economic activity. Being on the stock exchange, we are consequently exposed afresh to contempt. At the same time we continue to produce an abundance of mediocre intellects who find no outlet, and this endangers our social position as much as does our increasing wealth. Educated Jews without means are now rapidly becoming Socialists. Hence we are certain to suffer very severely in the struggle between classes, because we stand in the most exposed position in the camps of both Socialists and capitalists.”

Herzl is referring to mediaeval Christendom’s and the Islamic world’s restrictions on moneylending for Christians and Muslims which unintendedly made Jews the only financiers-bankers. Historian Paul Johnson writes:

“The Jews reacted by engaging in the one business where Christian laws actually discriminated in their favour, and so became identified with the hated trade of moneylending. Rabbi Joseph Colon, who knew both France and Italy in the second half of the fifteenth century, wrote that the Jews of both countries hardly engaged in any other profession”

This inadvertently gave Jews immense influence, and also gave the erroneous impression to naive thinkers that this was some reasoned plot or conspiracy, or worse, per Hitler, something tied to the mythical “Jewish race”.

21 years after Herzl so presciently wrote the above, in 1917, “Educated Jews…rapidly becoming Socialists” played a leading role in Lenin’s horrific Bolshevik revolution and subsequent tyrannical Soviet Union, where ethnic Jews made up about 50% of leading Bolsheviks, and a similar percentage of the leading members of the Soviet secret police (Cheka-OGPU) which destroyed nearly 30,000 Churches and killed over 80,000 priests in its anti-religion purges just between 1927-1940.

Erroneously attributing reason or conspiracy to evolved complex phenomena is the main source of mankind’s recent troubles, especially Jew-Gentile ones. It is vitally important, the future of civilization may depend on this, to see ethnic Jewish overrepresentation in finance-banking, the Bolshevik calamity, and other movements like Zionism, not as the result of some masterminded plot, but for what they really are: the result of immensely complex and evolved, not designed, cultural factors or “conditions that drove us [Jews] to it”, or as the great founder of the Austrian School of Economics, Carl Menger, writes: “the unintended product of historical development”.

Zionist ideologues erroneously preach that antisemitism is some “irrational hatred” (the world’s oldest of course) that can’t really be understood and overcome via reason and education, and that in order to have prosperity Jews must abandon their centuries-old organically evolved identities, and the thousands of humble Synagogues and towns were they were really from, to create a “Jewish State” in an area overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians and anti-Zionist Jews, who were adamantly opposed to having coerced upon them a newly-engineered Zionist national identity, flag, anthem and so on. This “Jewish State” would also be concocted by naive secular European ideologues who understandably inherited some of the imperialist, racist, anti-religious and Socialist fallacies of their times which could not be more abhorrent to the native population. For example, David ben Gurion (1886-1973) Israel’s main architect and first Prime Minister, eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution. Benzion Netanyahu (Bibi’s dad) wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the holiest of locations.

For Zionist ideologues, overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies was never a priority. Antisemitism was actually needed and welcomed “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-semites will be our most steadfast friends.” “The anti-Semitic countries will be our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionism’s attempt to overcome the wrongs resulting from antisemitism via separation, force, and even encouraging antisemitism, strategies which did not overcome the actual fallacies, is enough to show how it was bound to be a failed ideology that could only exacerbate antisemitism, as history and current events are clearly showing. WWII was the nearly inevitable outgrowth of “Zionized” ideologues succeeding in persuading Western leaders to overcome Hitler’s anti-Jewish fallacies, not via reason-logic-education, but via a world war that claimed over 80+ million lives. After the US joined the war on Dec. 7, 1941, Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann mentioned the obvious: “this war is our war”. In a speech on December 3, 1942 he mentioned:

“We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry…We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.”

Zionism continues to be the ideology that inevitably polarizes the planet as summarized by the “Zionized” US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, when he mentioned that: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

Zionist ideologues compounded the error by attempting to make Zionism a moral standard thus making anti-Zionism immoral and to be criminalized via “hate speech” laws. This not only attempts to make criminals out of people solely due to the ideas that make sense to them, but makes the flawed ideology harder to overcome, exactly as happened with the Soviets-Communists. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt has mentioned that “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and also that “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. The roots of this fallacy, and further evidence of the calamity that Zionism was bound to be, can be seen in leading Zionist ideologue, Vladimir Jabotinsky’s MUST-BE-READ classic essay ‘The Iron Wall’ (1923), where long before the rise of Nazi Germany he wrote:

“There can be no voluntary agreement between ourselves and the Palestine Arabs. Not now, nor in the prospective future…. it is utterly impossible to obtain the voluntary consent of the Palestine Arabs for converting “Palestine” from an Arab country into a country with a Jewish majority…Culturally they [Arabs] are five hundred years behind us, they have neither our endurance nor our determination…We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

Both antisemitism and Zionism are fallacies which ferment each other. Antisemites and Zionists, as well as Socialists, are neither “villains” nor “lunatics”, they are fellow homo sapiens making errors to be dealt with accordingly, oftentimes following the teachings of “well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced.” As Hayek tells us:

“It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced.”

“Man has only one tool to fight error: reason.” - Mises.