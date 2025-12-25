I’ve began listening to former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen’s book ‘The Sword of Freedom: Israel, Mossad, and the Secret War’ I had read the excellent and popular “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations” By Ronen Bergman. I had originally stumbled upon Yossi Cohen while reading former head of CIA and State Department Mike Pompeo’s book ‘Never Give An Inch’. Pompeo writes regarding the deep connection he had with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen:

”Being men of deep faith also solidified our bonds. Yossi and his wife, Aya, are Orthodox Jews. As evangelical Christians, Susan and I understood that our tradition wasn’t just Christian - it was Judeo- Christian. Yossi and I each understood the importance of Israel within our respective faith traditions and why this remarkable land was worth fighting to preserve. Talking with Yossi helped me realize, contrary to the later baying of the media hounds, that being open about my faith life didn’t scuttle my efforts on behalf of America - it strengthened them. Our abiding respect for one another flowed directly from talking about our imperfect, lifelong journey to honor God. It made the late nights when Yossi and I shared good bourbon and cigars together even more special. During my time in the administration, there would be no more capable partner and, as it turns out, no better friend in the world than Yossi. While much of the work that Yossi and I did must remain secret, I can tell you that the model we developed has saved countless American and Israeli lives. We were able to build a scaffolding that let President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu work with our friends and partners in the region and take risks that, absent this clandestine work, they might not have been able to accept. It was a 180- degree pivot from what had preceded the Trump administration.” (Pompeo, “Never Give An Inch”)

In Yossi Cohen’s book he mentions something that really caught my eye. Yossi mentions how he is the first, or just recent, Orthodox Jew to lead Mossad, I believe implying that most previous leaders were secular. A Grok search showed 11 previous Mossad chiefs with Efraim Halevy serving from 1998–2002 also being an Orthodox Jew. I’m less than a 3rd of the way in the book but the sorta simplistic good vs evil, us vs them, and “identity” vs “identity”, and deep moral commitment to Zionism is very very very deep and engrained in Cohen. Everything is in terms of clash of civilizations, massive simplistic generalizations. The dangerous pre-Darwinian separation of good homo sapiens (Zionists of course) and “evil” homo sapiens (Gazans) is horrifyingly present and pervasive. Early in book he sets the tone with: “The enemy are brutal aggressors to the point of inhumanity. Images of terrorist atrocities on oct 7th are irreversibly etched on my brain, as they are on those of anyone who has seen their videos of torture, mass rape, mutilation, beheading, and the burning of children...I am haunted by a father and son, captured on the sweep of Hamas invaders, recounting their own barbarism with a perverse form of pride. Each took turns in raping their victim before murdering her, as if it were some form of debauched bonding session. It was an example of evil beyond comprehension.” It was surreal to see the head of Mossad mention so many myths. The excellent documentary “Atrocity Inc” show how many atrocity myths evolved in early days of war. But I am not aware of any concrete evidence of such atrocities. Sadly, Zionists live deep in a mythical world of good can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine homo sapiens , and the “irrational evil” terrorist homo sapiens.

Millions of Israelis grow up on a steady diet of “evil beyond comprehension”. Every year 30,000 high school kids go to Auschwitz to indoctrinate them in this most non-Darwinian fanatical truly “irrational” faith. All human beings are homo sapiens, if some grow up to do really bad stuff, there is an obvious combination of human nature-biology, ideas, and circumstances that brainwash a person to do harm. But Cohen and sadly millions of Israelis each day get deeper and deeper into a more misguided mindset. They have fooled themselves and top American and European leaders of a similarly dangerous mindset that can only polarize the planet into simplistic good vs evil and a final world war. Mike Pompeo, Mike Huckabee, Lindsey Graham, and the usual crop and dangerous religious fanatics in the USA, are the result of the understandable radicalization that the Zionists and Palestinians are doing to each other. Scary stuff. Still Yossi Cohen mostly comes across as a nice and thoughtful guy. Sadly so were Lenin and Trotsky and countless other misguided ideologues who did immense harm.