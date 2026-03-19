Thoughts regarding Zionist ideology of NY vs Israeli Jews after watching Daniel Gordis' last video

Daniel Gordis wrote “We Stand Divided: The Rift Between American Jews and Israel”. An excellent book showing how NY and Israeli Jews see things differently.

It is obvious to me how Israeli Jews are more “Zionized” , totally surrounded by people who hate them, while the NY Jews, who live among non-Jews in a far more peaceful and sympathetic manner, are easily and inevitably more prone to realizing the perhaps Zionism was a flawed way to overcome antisemitism. It looks like this is finally happening given the total world-wide chaos that the complex interplay between flawed antisemites and Zionists is bringing about.



Made various errors… It was Daniel Dennet.“There’s simply no polite way to tell people they’ve dedicated their lives to an illusion.”