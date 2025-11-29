[A shorter version of this article was published as ‘Osama bin Laden’s Secret Weapon: Economic Literacy’ on 2/14/2025 at the Ludwig von Mises’ ‘Mises Wire’ publication. Article can also be listened here.]

Future historians will one day likely recognize Osama bin Laden as the greatest military leader of all time. With minimal resources or technology, Osama bin Laden managed to create immense socioeconomic damage and nearly destroy both of his main enemies, the “Godless” communist Soviet Union and the Zionism-supporting United States. Bin Laden achieved this using only one simple weapon, a basic understanding of economics and thus the immense harm that military spending does.

Trump’s increases in military spending, leading to the creation of a 6th branch of the US military dubbed the “Space Force” is one of the most socioeconomically destructive things going on in the entire planet. Trump keeps delighting Osama bin Laden because he is destroying the United States via military spending exactly as Osama bin Laden hoped as we will show later.

A simple economic concept is all we need to understand why most military spending is horrendous. Every living order, whether it’d be a single cell, or a collection of them like a human being, or a collection of humans like a community or a company, is in a constant cycle of the production and consumption of wealth. A lion produces wealth by hunting a zebra which it then consumes and uses its wealth in terms of useful energy and nutrients to further produce another meal and so on. A surgeon produces wealth in terms of surgeries which he exchanges for money which he then exchanges for the wealth he consumes in terms of housing, energy, food, and so on. Production increases the world’s economic pie of wealth and order, while consumption reduces it. If the government taxes people and uses the money to hire 100 laborers to work on digging holes and then refill them, the laborers have not produced or increased the economic pie in terms of useful wealth, yet they trade their wages for, and then consumed, cars, energy, food, etc. (civilian goods that lead to life-enjoyment-order) leading to an obvious net shrinking of the economic pie to the great detriment of the taxpayers who were deprived of the wealth they sacrificed a part of their lives to create. Action must be coordinated in a manner that leads to profitability, in other words, more production (sales revenue or paycheck) than consumption (costs), otherwise you are consuming more wealth than producing, destroying order, whether it’d be biological or socioeconomic. This vital coordination requires precise knowledge and incentives and is something only millions of free individuals and businessmen can achieve by using profit-loss calculation at the individual, household, and corporate level IN the private sector.

With the above in mind, let us now look at military spending. Every year, about 1.5 trillion dollars worth of wealth in terms of homes, cars, food, materials, energy, etc. (an amount similar to the entire yearly productive output of Spain which has the world’s 15th largest economy at $1.58 trillion GDP), is consumed by the millions of people employed by the national defense bureaucracy and its associated contractors as they produce push-ups, military drills, jets, nukes and other weapons. There is a MASSIVE consumption of real useful wealth tax-payers were deprived of and production of push-ups, weapons of destruction which in no way improve the lives of Americans. Should the USA be invaded, the production of the aforementioned would have been well worth the 1.5 trillion dollars of wealth consumed, but since there is 0 chance of anyone attempting this, and they themselves not being completely bankrupted by the attempt, the push-ups, drills and most if not all the weapons are worthless.

Also consider the following, in the year 2022 the world’s top 2,500 R&D-spending companies which make up about 90% of worldwide R&D spending; companies like Amazon, Toyota, Google, Microsoft, and Volkswagen who coordinate millions of the most talented, ambitious, and productive people all over the world regardless of sex, age, ethnicity, religion or nationality, spent and thus consumed about 1.44 trillion dollars as they sustained their research, production and innovations which are truly transforming the world right before our eyes. Thus the USA’s national defense related yearly consumption of wealth is similar to that which is consumed in corporate R&D by the entire planet.

According to one estimate by Grok, creating all the buildings and infrastructure of a city in the US that could house 500,000 people like Miami, would cost about $250 billion dollars. So we can crudely estimate that about 6 Miami-sized cities (or additional urban growth) could be built each year if instead of consuming $1.5 trillion in wealth to produce pushups and weapons, we produced the cities. One can also imagine the private sector not being taxed the $1.5 trillion and allowing it to consume the wealth to produce these 6 cities of additional urban growth every year, and then nuking them out of existence. The outcomes are similar, consuming the wealth that could have produced the cities to make weapons, is the same as consuming the wealth to produce the cities and then destroying them. This is one of the main reasons why China creates many Miami-sized cities full of skyscrapers every year, while the US goes deeper in debt and has us where we are today where about 20% of our taxes go just to pay the interest on the massive 38+ trillion debt.

If military spending-consumption actually led to economic growth, the always-backward-and-poor former Soviet Union and today’s North Korea, with their relatively large militaries would be prosperous, yet simple economic logic easily helps explain why they were not so. If military spending-consumption is bad for the economy, then all-out war is even more so. How can having even more people stop producing civilian-useful goods (homes, cars, energy, planes, etc.) and thus further reduce the economic pie, to increase the amount of weapons which are then used to destroy wealth, lives and infrastructure possibly be good??!! Yet this is precisely what many naïve mainstream economists like 2008 Nobel Laureate in Economics Paul Krugman believes. He once famously mentioned:

“Think about WWII…it brought us out [of the great depression]. If we discovered that, you know, space aliens were planning to attack and we needed a massive buildup to counter the space alien threat…this slump would be over in 18 months,”

The myth that WWII is what got us out of the Great Depression is one of the most dangerous economic myths which easily grows from misguided “Keynesian economics.” John Maynard Keynes, like most of his adherents (and the public at large sadly), is also utterly ignorant of the vital fact that ‘economic activity’ must be coordinated in a way that produces more than it consumes, otherwise it is obviously shrinking the economic pie. Unaware of this, Keynes disastrously encourages the purposeful destruction of wealth just so people are put to work rebuilding it even though the effects of this are a massive shrinking of the economic pie. He writes:

“…activity of one kind or another is the only possible means of making the wheels of economic progress and of the production of wealth go round again. …why not pull down the whole of South London from Westminster to Greenwich, and make a good job of it…Would that employ men? Why, of course it would!” (Keynes, J. M. (1963). Essays in Persuasion)

One should not be fooled by fancy money-related terms or equations. If you just keep your eye on the cycle of wealth production and consumption, most economic fallacies can easily be avoided. The housing that comprises the ‘South of London’ exists, it is then destroyed thus a huge loss in wealth has occurred, then a massive amount of existing wealth has to be consumed in terms of existing food-energy-materials-etc. to sustain many men as they produce new buildings. The net result is that two similar amounts of wealth were consumed-destroyed to create one, for an obvious net loss. Had the housing not been destroyed, Londoners would’ve still had it plus new housing or whatever else the men would have produced as they consumed the same amount of existing wealth as before.

Keynesian economists and the likewise economically ignorant public are easy prays for wanting to achieve “full employment”, even if this is done in a manner that leads to more consumption than production, thus making “vigorous war production” that much more attractive. Once again the error is easy to see if one keeps an eye on wealth and the continuous cycle of production and consumption and is not misled by mathematical formulas or money-related calculations-gimmicks. Millions of people, previously employed or not, join the war effort by either killing fellow human beings or working to create armaments-etc. thus increasing the economic pie by little in terms of civilian and ultimately life-order sustaining goods, and while they do so, they must consume food, energy, etc., real life-order sustaining goods, thus leading to an obvious overall shrinking of the economic pie in terms of civilian goods. They are all working of course, but ultimately they are not ordered in a way that truly grows the economic pie with the wealth that makes life worth living and can be further consumed while producing more things.

Perhaps the best example of a quick and massive layoff of government employees, and the instantaneous ability of the private sector to employ them and quickly bring about a massive increase in prosperity, which was also the real case of the end of the Great Depression, can be found in the years following the end of WWII when millions went from being soldiers (tremendous net destroyers-consumers of wealth) to being private sector employees and thus creators of wealth. Although the mainstream “Keynesian” economics establishment at the time fell for all the economically ignorant fears about there not being enough jobs, etc., the American economy was able to employ them all while maintaining a low unemployment rate and greatly grow the economic pie and pay off the large government debt used to help finance the war. As Prof. Armentano nicely summaries:

“The period 1945-1950 is (almost) a scientific test of the Keynesian hypothesis. Despite repeated warnings by most mainstream economists that cutting government spending at the conclusion of WW 2 would bring back the Great Depression, the Congress dramatically lowered government spending between 1945 and 1950. Federal government expenditures fell from $106.9 billion in 1945 to $44.8 billion in 1950. Defense spending took the biggest hit falling from $93.7 billion in 1945 to just 24.2 billion in 1950. In just 5 years, government spending (as a % of GDP) fell from 45% in 1945 to just 15% in 1950 and the annual federal budget deficit fell from $53.7 billion in 1945 to only $1.3 billion in 1950. But what happened to overall economic output and unemployment? Despite the massive economic transitions from wartime to domestic production, GDP actually increased (confounding all of the Keynesians) from $223 billion in 1945 to $244.2 billion in 1947 and then to $293.8 billion by 1950. And despite millions of returning servicemen and women, the unemployment rate averaged a very low 4.5% between 1945 and 1950. Economic disaster? Hardly.” (Dom Armentano, ‘Putting Government on a Diet: 1945-1950’)

The massive benefits of quickly cutting government spending would be easier to understand if instead of just focusing on the cuts in government spending, which quickly cause unemployment, one would focus attention on the increases in private sector spending, which just as quickly increase new jobs. A massive trillion dollar cut in government spending, is simply a massive trillion dollar increase in private sector spending and additional jobs. The additional spending that taxpayers now get to do with the wealth they now get to keep. The big difference being that most government spending leads to little production for a huge loss to society-tax-payers, while private sector spending-consumption will be part of a profitable order and thus lead to increases in production to the great benefit of society.

The very existence of a large military is just a sign of the economic ignorance and tribalism of the American public and its democratically elected politicians. It is a reflection of a flawed ideology which erroneously believes that the fellow homo sapiens in other parts of the world are somehow so different from us, so irrational, potentially malicious, and unwilling to use reason and logic to discuss potential intellectual differences, that it makes all the militarism necessary.

Imagine if we divided the 535 members of congress into 5 groups of 107 people, and every 3 months each group alternates between spending a week visiting politicians and their families in other countries, and hosting foreign politicians in the USA. In just one year these 5 groups would get to significantly interact with fellow homo sapiens from 20 countries, doing infinitely more to overcome the mythical ‘good vs. evil’ homo sapiens ideology which kept Europeans slaughtering each other across the trenches from 1914 to 1918 in World War One for reasons not one out of a million today know or care about and keeps plunging us into useless wars.

Obviously a basic understanding of economics is the key to realizing just how disastrous our military-related expenditures are, and this is precisely what Osama bin laden had. As a young man Osama bin Laden studied economics and business administration at King Abdulaziz University and his understanding of economics became his main weapon. He tells us his strategy in a message to the American public on Nov. 1st, 2004:

“We, alongside the mujahedeen, bled Russia for 10 years until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat,” “We are continuing this policy in bleeding America to the point of bankruptcy. Allah willing, and nothing is too great for Allah,” “All that we have to do is to send two mujahedeen to the furthest point east to raise a piece of cloth on which is written al Qaeda, in order to make generals race there to cause America to suffer human, economic and political losses without their achieving anything of note other than some benefits for their private corporations,” “Every dollar of al Qaeda defeated a million dollars, by the permission of Allah, besides the loss of a huge number of jobs,” “As for the economic deficit, it has reached record astronomical numbers estimated to total more than a trillion dollars.” “And it all shows that the real loser is you,”…“It is the American people and their economy.”

What an embarrassment to what remains of freedom and Capitalism in our nation. Some guy in a cave thousands of miles away that has been dead for many years has managed to let American tribalism and economic ignorance destroy us from within. Not only is our economy being destroyed, but so are our freedoms as this kind of criticism becomes “unpatriotic”, or “antisemitic” and thus potentially ‘hate speech’ since most of America’s recent military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, and Syria, and even World War Two to a large degree, have been done to destroy entities hostile to Zionist ideology.

Why does mankind keep making the same warmongering mistakes? Because the economic ignorance remains the same, and in the words of the great historian John Toland:

“It is human nature that repeats itself, not history.”