In my article ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Our Jew-Gentile Polarizations’, I summarized how Menger’s ideas regarding the inadvertent or evolved nature of the socioeconomic order are fundamental for understanding the undesigned benefits of finance and banking, and how “as unintended results of historical development”, not some malicious plot, Jews found themselves controlling much of the wealth or savings of the West. This happened because for many centuries Islamic and Christian environments had strong prohibitions on moneylending for their faithful, thus inadvertently giving a near monopoly in finance and banking to Jews who allowed the practice, motivating the West to place its saved wealth-money under their control. When Jews, who were about 0.7% of the population, got to control much of the saved wealth-money, this inadvertently gave them an influence far beyond their numbers, additional scorn when it came time to pay back loans, which coupled with the usual dose of economic ignorance which failed to see the benefits of moneylending and charging interest, led to additional unfair criticism of Jews, helping pave the way for all the Jew-Gentile chaos which greatly affects us to this day.

Thinking along the same lines we will look at how, once again, “as unintended results of historical development”, not some malicious plot, ethnic Jews found themselves overrepresented in Lenin’s horrific Bolshevik revolution and subsequent tyrannical anti-Religion Soviet Union, causing misguided thinkers like Hitler to see it as some plot by “The Jews” for world domination. As Hitler writes in Mein Kampf:

“In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world.”

Churchill too saw the massive overrepresentation of Jews in the Bolshevik revolution as some ‘sinister confederacy’. He writes in 1920 at the height of Bolshevik expansion-tyranny:

“The adherents of this sinister confederacy are mostly men reared up among the unhappy populations of countries where Jews are persecuted on account of their race. Most, if not all, of them have forsaken the faith of their forefathers, and divorced from their minds all spiritual hopes of the next world. This movement among the Jews is not new. From the days of Spartacus-Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany), and Emma Goldman (United States), this world-wide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilisation and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality, has been steadily growing.”

How prevalent were ethnic Jews in spreading-implementing Socialist-Communist ideology helping lead to Hitler’s and Churchill’s fallacies? There was leading Socialist ideologue Karl Marx. Lenin’s sidekick and founder of the Red Army, Leon Trotsky (born Lev Davidovich Bronstein), was offered by Lenin to be the first leader of what would become the Soviet Union, but Trotsky turned down the idea and told Lenin: ‘You know very well that a Jew can’t be Premier in Russia’. Jewish Author Yuri Slezkine writes in his excellent book ‘The Jewish Century’: “At the First All-Russian Congress of Soviets in June 1917, at least 31 percent of Bolshevik delegates(and 37 percent of Unified Social Democrats) were Jews.” Furthermore, 5 of the 12 Bolshevik Central Committee Members at the October 10, 1917 meeting which voted to launch an armed insurrection were ethnic Jews. Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated, thus inadvertently contributing to their rising to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.”

The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for many Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions and prejudices. This was especially the case in Russia which still had many dehumanizing legal restrictions and sporadic pogroms against Jews. According to one Grok-AI estimate, from 1800 to 1900 no Jews were killed due to anti-Jewish violence outside of Russia, where Jews, like women, blacks, etc. had gained equal treatment under the law many decades earlier (US and France in 1791, Ottoman Empire(1856), United Kingdom (1858), Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867), German Empire(1871)).

These sorts of factors not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible Bolshevik revolution, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine again:

“In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka’s successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all “leading” officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium’s Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.”” (Slezkine, “The Jewish Century”)

Notice how “Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners” which would not have been the case had the Bolshevik revolution been some pro-Jewish ideology as misguided thinkers believe. In just 13 years, from 1927-1940, the Soviet secret police, with a significant over-representation of ethnic Jews, destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests.

This large participation-association of ethnic Jews with Socialism would have disastrous consequences for the majority of Jews who did not want to be a part of Socialism, or much less abandon their faith and traditions. As Lenin and Trotsky were launching Russia into a civil war (1917–1922) between the Communist Red Army and the White Russian Army which supported the Russian Monarchy and old order-institutions, Jews would pay a heavy price. Historian Paul Johnson writes that:

“The consequences for the Jews both immediate and long-term, both locally and world-wide, were appalling. The White Russian armies, seeking to destroy the Soviet regime, treated all Jews as enemies. In the Ukraine, the Civil War developed into the most extensive pogrom in Jewish history. There were more than 1,000 separate incidents involving the killing of Jews. Over 700 communities in the Ukraine were involved and several hundred more in Russia. Between 60,000 and 70,000 Jews were murdered. In other parts of eastern Europe, a similar identification of Jews with Bolshevism led directly to murderous attacks on harmless Jewish communities. They were particularly bloody in Poland after the failure of the Bolshevik invasion and in Hungary after the fall of the Bela Kun regime. They occurred intermittently in Rumania throughout the 1920s. In all three countries the local Communist Parties had been largely created and run by Non-Jewish Jews, and in each case it was the unpolitical, traditional, observant Jews of the ghettos and villages who paid the penalty.”(Johnson, Paul. “A History of the Jews”, p. 451)

Again, it needs to be stressed, per Johnson above: “In all three countries the local Communist Parties had been largely created and run by Non-Jewish Jews”. Similarly, on November 7, 1918, German Socialist Jew Kurt Eisner led a peaceful revolution which led to the brief existence of a socialist government in Bavaria. In Berlin too, Marxist Jews Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, who had founded the Communist Party of Germany, led a failed Communist revolt, helping further cement in Hitler’s mind that Communism was some Jewish idea to “secure dominion over the world.”

Thus per above we can see how “unintended results of historical development”, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being overrepresented in the Socialist-Communist disaster. But let us finish by highlighting a positive trend. The fellow homo sapiens who “identify as Jews” have also been overrepresented in great free market ideologues like Ludwig von Mises, Ayn Rand, Murray Rothbard, 1976 Nobel Laureate in Economics Milton Friedman and countless others. Menachem Begin’s Likud Party won a historic election in 1977, and invited Milton Friedman to advise regarding transitioning Israel from Socialist policies to free market ones. This accelerated thanks to Netanyahu’s good understanding of free markets, and just as importantly the need to educate the public. He mentioned:

“I think the supremacy of free markets is not self-evident. I think it has to be explained. I think the task of leaders is first of all to get things conceptually right. But the second is to communicate it effectively”

Bibi’s astute appreciation of free markets led him to invite freemarketeer Argentinian president Javier Milei to give a speech in the Knesset on June 11, 2025 to frequent thunderous applause which included mentions of freedom giants Rothbard and Friedman. Let’s encourage “The Jews” to learn more about Mises so they can better “plot for freedom.”