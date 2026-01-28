In my previous article ‘Carl Menger’s Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights’ I summarized founder of the ‘Austrian School of Economics’ Carl Menger’s “vital evolutionary insights” regarding the evolved, non-human-designed emergence of social institutions like “law, of language, of the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states.” And Menger’s focus on the evolution of money, which enables the evolution of the division of labor and information, profit and loss calculation, and economic competition which motivates ‘private sector’ orders-companies to innovate AND copy competitor’s innovations which, NOT as the result of reason-design, but per Menger, “as unintended results of historical development,” turns mankind into a supercomputer that coordinates the actions of people to create what Menger and British philosopher Herbert Spencer so cleverly referred to as “The Social Organism,” similar to how cells via an evolutionary process, not their reason, created the respiratory, digestive, and other mechanisms that coordinate multicellular organisms. In my article ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations’ I applied Menger’s insights to summarize the co-evolution of culture with the finance and banking industries, and how bans on charging interest (usury) by the Roman Catholic Church and Islamic authorities, “as unintended results of historical development,” motivated the Western world to place much of its saved money in the control of Jews, giving them an influence-power way out of proportion to their numbers, which coupled with economic ignorance, led to antisemitic fallacies. Unfortunately, instead of overcoming antisemitic fallacies via reason, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, Jews increasingly fooled themselves and the West into Zionist ideology, which like Socialism, only increased the very problems it attempted to solve. Below we will highlight some important similarities between Socialism and Zionism.

The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” Socialist myths spread leading to enough ideologues’ “interest converge” sparking Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution(1917) and subsequent Soviet Union(1922-1991) along with the necessary police state to enforce the new morality-ideology. By criminalizing speech the Soviets destroyed the competition and spread of ideas needed to overcome the fallacies growing the echo chamber and perverse incentives that would consume-destroy the pre-existing socioeconomic order. From 1927-1940 the Soviets destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests whose alleged “irrationality” and morality (God-given rights-freedoms, 10 commandments, etc.) prevented the execution of their allegedly superior expert-led “central plans” since they can’t be executed if people are free not to go along with or fund them. Religious people saw the Socialists, not as economically misguided, but as being immoral, “evil”, “Satanic”, etc., which the atheist-Darwinian Socialists found absurd-irrational-antiquated, and likewise immoral. Both sides overlooked the root economic errors-fallacies-ideas, vilifying each other, which does NOT overcome the fallacies, fueling the polarizations-chaos. Per Mises:

“The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere… The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers…it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails.”

The allegedly “irrational” priests calling the Soviets Satanic, by preaching God-given freedoms, private property, and “as unintended results of historical development” emerging economic competition and civilized order, were ultimately preaching superior morals-ideas compared to the chess-math-science preaching “rational” Soviets who were destroying civilization while arrogantly believing they were its vanguard. After enough failure-suffering and the educational efforts of Menger’s intellectual descendants like Mises, Hayek and fellow travelers, Socialists got their reformers like Gorbachev who admitted: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.”

Modern Zionist ideology, like Communism, is another flawed ideology that fooled bright people into disaster.

For its secular founder, Theodore Herzl (1860-1904), modern Zionism was one of his ideas, like converting Jews to Christianity, to overcome antisemitism, which like slavery, unequal treatment of women, etc., was already rapidly disappearing. According to one Grok-AI estimate, from 1800 to 1900 no Jews were killed due to antisemitic violence outside of Russia.

Socialist identity and morality replaced the previous ones of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, etc. as it created the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless…and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and thus banned the profitable-order-expanding private sector, destroying the very social order it tried to improve. Similarly, Zionists attempted to engineer a new identity, as leading Zionist Jabotinsky wrote in 1905: “take…the Yid[Jew] of today, and try to imagine in our minds his exact opposite…the Yid is ugly, sickly, and lacks handsomeness we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[new Jew-Zionist] with masculine beauty.… The Yid is disgusting to all.” As well as a new morality, as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

Central to Zionist ideology-mythology is the fallacy that in order to overcome antisemitism, which many erroneously see as some “irrational hate” that can’t be overcome via reason and education like all other fallacies, Jews must abandon the organically evolved and time-tested humble Synagogues, cultures, languages, towns and cities, where they had lived with non-Jews for centuries in increasingly peaceful and harmonious ways, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the holiest of areas that was overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many Jews who were adamantly opposed to living under a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-Herzl-designed “Jewish” flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues like Herzl and Jabotinsky who inherited many of the racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. Antisemitism was actually needed and encouraged “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionists did NOT overcome antisemitism via reason, sympathy for the misguided, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, and attempted to overcome antisemitism via moral pontification, condemnations, vilification, violence and separation. And like the Socialists, they compounded the problem by tying their identity and morality to the error of coercing Zionist fallacies-injustices upon thousands in Palestine via their ‘Jewish State’, and currently the whole planet via so-called ‘hate speech’ laws and growing police states. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism”, that understandably attempts to coerce, via so-called ‘hate speech’ laws, and ultimately kill if necessary all ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”.

When Jews were in an environment that restricted their freedom, in some ways they evolved to be a catalyst for freedom, non-violence, and understanding to overcome fallacies leading to their ill treatment—which carried over to their famed overrepresentation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans. But as it rightly became fashionable in the West for majorities to fight for individual rights and thus the freedom of minorities and against antisemitism, Zionist ideologues disastrously married this growing sympathy with Zionism’s fallacies, turning the increasingly “Zionized” Jews into a catalyst for flawed Zionist ideas and their moral pontifications and vilifications creating a moral environment which inevitably increased polarizations and the spread of antisemitic fallacies, like Hitler’s laws barring Jews from certain jobs in 1933 and Nuremberg Race Laws in 1935. This further led to the selection of ‘good vs. evil’ “great leaders” like Churchill and the unnecessary destruction of Hitler’s regime via WWII at the cost of 80+ million lives and the horrible expansion of Communism, subsequent chaos in the Middle East with its countless ramifications, and today’s global polarizations as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.” Hitler, of course, like Iranian leader Khamenei who erroneously tweeted that “The Western powers are a mafia…At the top of this mafia stand the prominent Zionist merchants”, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors, instead of overcoming them via reason and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos.

I believe Candace Owens made an understandable mistake when she said: “What we are watching right now[Gaza destruction] is the Synagogue of Satan led by Bibi Netanyahu.” However, like the Christians calling the Soviets Satanic, all the fallacies in the world, which includes the most fanatical hate of Israelis-Zionists, do not make Socialism or Zionism practical or moral ideas, regardless of Soviet chess champions or Israel’s of scientists, startups and Nobel Laureates. Such fallacies only help the Socialists and Zionists further fool themselves.

Herzl strategized in 1895:

“We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it any employment in our own country ...the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.”

When Herzl wrote those words, similar to Marx writing: “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property”, Herzl had no idea he’d help grow what may be homo sapiens’ most disastrous ideology. The following two quotes by 1974 Nobel Laureate in economics F.A. Hayek brilliantly apply to our Socialist and Zionist disasters.

“It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents[Lenin,Bibi] in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars[Marx, Herzl] who never recognized the offspring they produced.”

Hayek again:

“Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin[or Bibi], appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.”

The Socialist and Zionist calamities, per Menger, are not reasoned or conspired disasters by malicious plotters-conspirators, like “law… language…the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states…” they “do not prove to be the result of an intention aimed at this purpose…. They, too, present themselves to us rather…as unintended results of historical development.”