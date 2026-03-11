Future Congress of the ‘Levantine Federation’ in old Knesset building with portrait of Ludwig von Mises instead of Theodor Herzl.

Introduction.

European Imperialism, Nazism, and Socialism, should be seen, not as the result of simplistic malice or stupidity, but as flawed ideologies that understandably made sense to many intellectuals and well-intentioned people. As 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek writes:

"It is necessary to realize that the sources of many of the most harmful agents in this world are often not evil men but high-minded idealists, and that in particular the foundations of totalitarian barbarism have been laid by honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced." (Hayek, “Law, Legislation and Liberty, Volume 1: Rules and Order”, p. 70)

Hayek again:

”Most people are still unwilling to face the most alarming lesson of modern history: that the greatest crimes of our time have been committed by governments that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses. It is simply not true that Hitler or Mussolini, Lenin or Stalin, appealed only to the worst instincts of their people: they also appealed to some of the feelings which also dominate contemporary democracies.” (Hayek, “Law Legislation and Liberty. Volume 2: The Mirage of Social Justice”, p.134)

Just like Socialism was a flawed ideology that led to tyrannical-chaotic states like the Soviet Union and Maoist China, so is Zionism and resulting Israeli state. Zionism is similar to the ideologies above, yet far deadlier, because unlike their flaws, which have been relatively simple and already significantly overcome, Zionism’s flaws are far more complex, thus fooling many of our brightest minds and still increasing their calamitous effects as the Gaza and Iran wars, as well as the Epstein saga keeps showing.

Just like plenty of people knew Socialism was bound to be a calamity long before the emergence of the Soviet Union (see essay ‘The Coming Slavery’ (1884) by Herbert Spencer), the same applies to Zionism (see Jewish British politician Edwin Montagu’s “Mantagu Memo on the Anti-Semitism of the British Government, delivered on August 23, 1917.”)

The major free market intellectuals oftentimes referred to as ‘The Austrian School of Economics’, men like founder Carl Menger, Jewish-born Ludwig von Mises, 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek, and Jewish-born Murray N. Rothbard, knew Socialism was a failed ideology, and Hayek and Rothbard also knew Zionism, at least the current version Netanyahu and most Israelis keep pushing, is-was disastrous (see ‘Economics Giants 1974 Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek And Murray Rothbard Rejected Mainstream Zionism’). Hayek desperately tried to suggest vital changes to leading Israeli ideologues in the late 1970s and early 1980s like PM Menachem Begin and famed commander Moshe Dayan. For Hayek, his proposal, as mentioned in his second letter to Begin dated May 2nd, 1980: “is probably the only way in which you can permanently secure to all Jews free access to Jerusalem and probably the right of settlement in all the associated federal states.” Similar to Prof. David Beito’s “…Swiss Style Canton System” , and my own proposed solution below, Hayek envisioned an area of free trade and movement (“settlement in all the associated federal states”) that would become “one of the greatest financial centers” (1982 letter to Kollek). Unfortunately, Zionist ideologues, being equally human, with Soviet-like ignorance and negligence ignored Hayek, causing him to essentially throw in the towel and go public via a short letter in ‘The Times of London’ on May 14th, 1985 where he desperately writes:

“…I ought to urge publicly what I have vainly urged on Israeli friends many times, namely that Israel could make no greater contribution to the safety of its own future and to the peace of the world than by offering Jerusalem as the common capital of a Palestine Federation.”

What follows below is a very condensed summary of some of the vital insights of ‘The Austrian School of Economics’ needed to understand the emergence-evolution of modern civilization (the global free market capitalist order), the rise and fall of European imperialist mythology, the rise and fall of Socialist mythology and resulting Soviet Union. This will provide great examples of how intelligent people fool themselves into tyranny-chaos. And then we show how the same applies to Zionism and resulting Israeli state. Lastly we will propose a solution inspired by Hayek’s proposal.

Mankind keeps paying a heavy price for disregarding intellectual giants who remain way ahead of our times like Hayek and Rothbard. We already caught up to them regarding Soviet-style Socialism, and we must soon do the same regarding Zionism to secure “the peace of the world.”

The Wisdom of Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’: The Emergence of Capitalism and Socialist Mythology.

Until the late 1700s most people lived in small and nearly self-sufficient farming towns. As technology improved (printing press, engines-factories), the rate at which mankind could transform raw materials into wealth was rapidly increasing in cities. A growing class of businessmen-entrepreneurs-capitalists and their ‘private sector’ companies were constantly innovating, and due to people's ‘freedom to trade’ their ‘private property’ only for things they deemed superior, entrepreneurs also had to copy the innovations of competitors, inadvertently creating and spreading superior information-technology and subsequent socioeconomic order. Competition between increasingly wealthy-productive factories-businesses-entrepreneurs motivated them to pay increasing amounts of wealth relative to what workers earned in farms causing people to move to cities, quickly leading to massively complex metropolises-supercomputers and accelerating living standards.

Morals are information which also emerges and spreads via economic competition to considerable degrees. It is hard-working, courteous people-workers, that treat others-customers-coworkers with mutual respect in a manner that maximizes cooperation-production-profitability regardless of age-sex-religion-race, who thanks to competition, motivate everyone else to be likewise. As Hayek writes:

"Competition is, after all, always a process in which a small number makes it necessary for larger numbers to do what they do not like, be it to work harder, to change habits, or to devote a degree of attention, continuous application, or regularity to their work which without competition would not be needed." (Hayek, “Law Legislation and Liberty. Volume 3: The Political Order of a Free People, p. 77)

By the late 1800s most large cities in the world, from NYC to Shanghai, were increasingly being organized by private businessmen and citizens who wore some kind of business suit, priding themselves in hard work, honesty, self-reliance, toleration, and the wealth and prosperity they brought.

Now, very important! Were the above changes leading to the emergence of modern capitalism the result of the plans or design of some great intellectuals-leaders? No. Just like language is a complex and vital communication-coordination system that is, in the words of Adam Ferguson: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design”, so are the socioeconomic institutions associated with Capitalism like private property, money, economic competition (summarized above), as Carl Menger writes: “the unintended product of historical development…the unintended result of individual human efforts (pursuing individual interests) without a common will directed toward their establishment.” Just like through a non-designed evolutionary process cells created the respiratory-digestive-nervous-etc. “systems” that coordinate multicellular life, so has man created the mechanisms (private property, money, finance-banking) that coordinate, what Menger and Herbert Spencer so cleverly called, ‘The Social Organism’.



Thus we can see how ‘private property’ and its emerging freedom and ‘competition of ideas’, as opposed to leading to chaos, is what 1) enables and motivates the discovery and spread of superior information and subsequent social order, 2) civilizes us, 3) protects us from being coerced into doing something we don’t want and thus allows us to live our lives as we wish, 4) and is vital for discovering the truth. Freedom is the ultimate algorithm!

Since these changes were “unintended”, their benefits were not widely understood which led to the emergence of two erroneous ideologies, European Imperialism and racism, and soon after, Socialism.

The Rise and Fall of Imperialist Ideologies.

Since whites-Europeans inadvertently stumbled upon Capitalism before other populations of fellow homo sapiens, this fooled them into believing that their race and-or religion were vital factors for socioeconomic advancement. This justified their so-called “Imperialism” and race-influenced ideologies like Nazism. During the American occupation of the Philippines Senator Albert J. Beveridge gives us an example of the flawed mindset at the time:

“God has not been preparing the English-speaking and Teutonic peoples for a thousand years for nothing but vain and idle self-contemplation and self-admiration. No! He has made us the master organizers of the world to establish system where chaos reigns. He has given us the spirit of progress to overwhelm the forces of reaction throughout the earth. He has made us adepts in government that we may administer government among savage and senile peoples. Were it not for such a force as this the world would relapse into barbarism and night. And of all our race He has marked the American people as His chosen nation to finally lead in the regeneration of the world. This is the divine mission of America, and it holds for us all the profit, all the glory, all the happiness possible to man. We are trustees of the world’s progress, guardians of its righteous peace.” (Jan. 9th, 1900)

Nonwhites-Asians were understandably upset by the racism of Europeans and their own relative technological backwardness. Initially Chinese rulers closed themselves from the Europeans and it was the Japanese who took the lead in swallowing their pride and trying to learn from them. Fortunately for the Japanese, Herbert Spencer quickly became the most influential thinker among Japanese thought leaders. Spencer was an admired personal acquaintance of Charles Darwin, who—in a correspondence to Spencer—said to him, “Every one with eyes to see and ears to hear (the number, I fear, are not many) ought to bow their knee to you, and I for one do.” And, on another occasion, Darwin referred to Spencer as “twenty times my superior.” Rothbard writes that “Spencer, in short, more than any other figure, was “our Marx.” At the height of his career, in the middle and late nineteenth century, Spencer was acknowledged to be the greatest intellectual figure of his age, read and hailed widely by scientists, intellectuals, and the general public alike.” Some Japanese leaders were such fans of Spencer that they would be in close correspondence with him while drafting their laws. Nagai writes in ‘Herbert Spencer in Early Meiji Japan’:

”Spencer has been called the most widely read and possibly the most influential Western social and political thinker in Japan during the 1880’s. Between 1877 and 1900, at least thirty-two translations and one critical study of Spencer’s works were published, besides many articles in journals and magazines. The writings of John Stuart Mill ranked next in popularity. Other Western thinkers—such as Rousseau, Montesquieu, Guizot, Haeckel, T. H. Huxley, Darwin, Bentham, and Bagehot—received much less public attention.”

The above and other factors led to a much faster transition from feudalism to a market economy and accompanying technological advancement for the Japanese relative to others in the area. During the ‘First Sino-Japanese War’ (1894-5) the Japanese easily defeated the Chinese over control of Korea. Then in the Russo-Japanese War (1904-5) the homo sapiens who had absorbed a ‘Japanese’ identity crushed the fellow homo sapiens who had absorbed a ‘Russian’ identity dealing an embarrassing and shocking blow to white imperialists and their flawed ideology everywhere. Continued migration and business integration of whites and non-Whites, and the simple competition of ideas that emerges from freedom, quickly accelerated the decline of Imperialist ideologies along racial lines.

The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Union.

Misguided ideologues and resentful masses, fooled by the rapidly growing complexity of the socioeconomic order, increasingly thought that entrepreneurs and their companies were “exploiting” workers, leading to “unfair” differences in wealth, and that abolishing them or having them managed by a coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic bureaucracy of “experts” and “great leaders”, in other words, the state-government or the ‘public sector’, would be a better way of managing the socioeconomic order. An echo-chamber of intellectuals showing various levels of ignorance-incompetence-negligence would describe these increasingly popular fallacies-myths in a manner that was bound to go viral and that is what sort of happened with Karl Marx and his bite-sized “Communist Manifesto” where he famously writes: “the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.”

Lenin’s Bolshevik revolution in 1917 led to the attempted implementation of a Socialist state, the Soviet Union(1922). The Soviets’ expert-led “central plans” could not work if people were free not to fund or go along with them, so everyone had to be coerced via a massive police state that would both, criminalize dissent, and propagandize its myths-ideology making them much harder to change.

Without privately owned and thus competing companies, you’d now have a single coercive-competition-immune-monopolistic bureaucracy of “experts” with no incentives or pressure to innovate or copy existing innovations since there are no judicious customers to persuade-satisfy by learning from and working as hard as competitors. Without corporate profit-loss calculation, which ordered the actions of people-workers-companies in the private sector in a manner where more wealth was produced (sales revenue) than consumed (costs), thus ensuring profitability-growth, the future Socialist-Soviet-Maoist bureaucracies-orders would consume more than produce leading to eventual famines and chaos. The Soviets-Socialists did achieve some technological progress because they would copy the improvements companies in the free-competitive non-Socialist countries were creating.

Kulaks, farmers who employed and thus profited from laborers, would be seen as greedy-immoral “exploiters” to be killed with impunity. Lenin orders:

“Hang (I mean hang publicly, so that people see it) at least 100 kulaks, rich bastards, and known blood-suckers…Publish their names…Seize all their grain.” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 72)

It becomes a lot easier to execute your ideology and create an incentive structure where most people go along with it when you can create the money to seemingly finance the great plans that will bring everyone prosperity. The money=wealth mass-fallacy-myth easily causes homo sapiens to self-mutilate as 1) It allows transfers of wealth from the productive and profitably-ordered private sector to the centrally-planned inefficiently ordered bureaucracies which will consume more than they produce thus destroying social order 2) It easily motivates the economically ignorant masses to peacefully fool themselves and even clamor for such an ultimately disastrous rearrangement. The masses go from fear and uncertainty to the comfort of working towards the ‘master plan’ and see how they are getting the money they foolishly equate with wealth. The Bolsheviks soon nationalized-controlled all banks via the Gosbank in 1917. The Bolsheviks would acquire and consume wealth from society by trading the newly-created money for it, leaving society with less wealth and more money per existing unit of wealth, thus rising prices. In 1917 16.4 billion rubles had been created, by 1921 a thousand-fold increase to 16,375 billion had been created. By 1921 prices were increasing each month by 50-80% and industrial output had decreased to 20-30% of what it had been in 1913 with massive famines occurring in 1921-1922.

We can easily see the inadvertent evolution of this process in our modern world where what increasingly matters to politicians-ideologues-masses is who will appoint or control the technocrats who run the ‘central banks’-’Federal Reserve’ and will thus be able to keep creating money-”stimulus” to take wealth from the private sector to seemingly accomplish anything (Green New Deal, free education and healthcare, ‘racial equality’, and, of course, the glorious battle against the antisemites). This is essentially what the latest monkey-economics Modern Monetary Theory is all about. It is just continuous money-creation-taxation by central bank ideologues-technocrats. Regarding this disastrous myth of using money-creation-”inflationism” to manage society, something that the slightly smarter apes understandably repeatedly fall for, Hayek writes:

”I do not think it is an exaggeration to say history is largely a history of inflation, usually inflations engineered by governments for the gain of governments.”

Socialist movements inadvertently had massive Jewish overrepresentation. There is Jewish leading Socialist ideologue Karl Marx. Lenin’s sidekick and founder of the Red Army, Leon Trotsky (born Lev Davidovich Bronstein), was offered by Lenin to be the first leader of what would become the Soviet Union, but Trotsky turned down the idea and told Lenin: ‘You know very well that a Jew can’t be Premier in Russia’. Jewish Author Yuri Slezkine writes in his excellent book ‘The Jewish Century’: "At the First All-Russian Congress of Soviets in June 1917, at least 31 percent of Bolshevik delegates(and 37 percent of Unified Social Democrats) were Jews.” Furthermore, 5 of the 12 Bolshevik Central Committee Members at the October 10, 1917 meeting which voted to launch an armed insurrection were ethnic Jews. Jews, at least in Lenin’s Russia, were on average better educated, thus inadvertently rising to the top of the tyrannical ideology-bureaucracy which required the better-educated to coerce the rest. Lenin mentions how: “Jewish intelligentsia members in the Russian cities was of great importance to the revolution…It was only thanks to this pool of a rational and literate labor force that we succeeded in taking over the state apparatus.” The atheism and Darwinism associated with Socialism had an extra appeal for Jews since they’d now gain equality and freedom from religion-influenced restrictions. This not only further contributed to their over-representation in the horrible movement, but also in the tyrannical Soviet secret police tasked with eliminating the “irrational” religious Christians-Muslims-Jews who got in the way of Socialist ideology-morality. Slezkine again:

“In 1923, at the time of the creation of the OGPU(the Cheka's successor), Jews made up 15.5 percent of all "leading" officials and 50 percent of the top brass (4 out of 8 members of the Collegium's Secretariat).“Socially alien” Jews were well represented among Cheka-OGPU prisoners, too, but Leonard Schapiro is probably justified in generalizing (especially about the territory of the former Pale) that “anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with and possibly shot by a Jewish investigator.”” (Slezkine, “The Jewish Century”)

In just 13 years, from 1927-1940, the Soviet secret police, with a significant over-representation of ethic Jews, destroyed 29,084 Christian Orthodox Churches leaving less than 500, while killing an estimated 80,000-100,000 priests. Unlike Jews in the rest of the Western World who had gained equality under the law many decades earlier (US and France in 1791, Ottoman Empire(1856), United Kingdom (1858), Austro-Hungarian Empire (1867), German Empire(1871)), the existing Russian bureaucracy still had many dehumanizing restrictions on Jews understandably leading many to have an additional fervor for revenge and further fool themselves with Socialist myths.

The above factors erroneously made it seem to naïve thinkers like Hitler, who famously writes: “In Russian Bolshevism we ought to recognize the kind of attempt which is being made by the Jew in the twentieth century to secure dominion over the world.” And sadly many to this day, that “The Jews” purposely conspired Socialism for nefarious purposes including destroying Christianity-Islam-Religion, instead of the truth, that complex historical-cultural-environmental factors, NOT malicious conspiracy, led to ethnic Jews being over-represented in a disastrous ideology.

Religious people understandably saw the Socialists who were persecuting them, not as economically-ideologically misguided, but as being “evil”, “Satanic”, etc., which the atheist-Darwinian Socialists found absurd. This made it even easier for Socialists to ridicule and persecute with immense negligence and cruelty the religious people who were preventing the great progress ‘Scientific Socialism’ would allegedly bring.

Emerging Marxist morality (adhere to expert plans) and existing religious morality (God-given rights-freedoms, 10 commandments, etc.) clashed, overlooking the root economic errors-fallacies-ideas fueling the chaos. Mises elaborates in one of my favorite and vital sections of his treatise Human Action aptly called ‘The Fight Against Error’:

"The problems involved are purely intellectual and must be dealt with as such[via reason, logic, education]. It is disastrous to shift them to the moral sphere and to dispose of supporters of opposite ideologies by calling them villains… The rigid dogmatism peculiar to religious groups and to Marxism results only in irreconcilable conflict. It condemns beforehand all dissenters as evildoers, it calls into question their good faith, it asks them to surrender unconditionally. No social cooperation is possible where such an attitude prevails. No better is the propensity, very popular nowadays, to brand supporters of other ideologies as lunatics."

Thus per Mises, for the most part people are neither malicious or “evil”, nor stupid or crazy,, they just fall for economically flawed ideologies and perverse incentive structures that sustain them.

The same polarizations and chaos would emerge as Jews and people making anti-Jewish fallacies (Hitler-Nazis), as well as Zionists and anti-Zionists, vilified each other overlooking the complex history and errors from which the misunderstandings and hatreds arose. Per Mises, it is vitally important that we focus on the ideas-fallacies:

"It is ideas that group men into fighting factions, that press the weapons into their hands, and that determine against whom and for whom the weapons shall be used. It is they alone, and not arms, that, in the last analysis, turn the scales." (Mises, “Liberalism”, p. 51)

And that we likewise look at history trying to understand how people fooled themselves into disastrous ideologies instead of just making “condemnations”:

“Neither as judges allotting praise and blame nor as avengers seeking out the guilty should we face the past. We seek truth, not guilt; we want to know how things came about to understand them, not to issue condemnations.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 27) “History should teach us to recognize causes and to understand driving forces; and when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.” (Mises, “Nation, State and Economy”, p. 28)

The Socialists-Soviets, by granting equal rights to women, being the first to put a man in space (Yuri Gagarin), having the most chess champions, and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization while in reality their ideology-Socialism was by far the most uncivilized-tyrannical-disastrous.

It is important to see Socialism for what it is-was, a disastrous emerging-evolving ideology-myth-software-identity and NOT some simplistic malicious-immoral conspiracy. The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” Ideologies cause people to have shared interests-incentives-fears-concerns-views which causes them to think and act alike giving the impression that they are in a ‘formal conspiracy’ when in reality no such thing has likely occurred. And even when ‘formal conspiracies’ eventually emerge, we must focus on the complex emergence-evolution of the “ideas that group men”.

Eventually, significantly thanks to Carl Menger and his intellectual descendants known as ‘The Austrian School of Economics’, like Ludwig von Mises and F.A. Hayek who explained all the fallacies, and after enough failures and suffering, enough minds were changed and the Soviets got their “reformers”. 1976 Nobel Laureate in Economics Milton Friedman mentions how: “There is…no person who had more of an influence on the intellectuals behind the iron curtain than Friedrich Hayek.” Gorbachev mentions: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.” The Zionists currently find themselves in a similarly disastrous situation.

The Emergence of Zionism and its polarizing effects.

Given the understandable intellectual ignorance-backwardness of the past, throughout history Jews have been erroneously blamed for many things like The Black Plague. Inadvertent Jewish overrepresentation in both, Atheistic-Socialist movements, as well as banking-finance-Capitalism, also brought Jews scorn from people who disliked or misunderstood both Socialism and Capitalism. Theodor Herzl, the founder of political Zionism, over 20 years before the Jewish-overrepresented Bolsheviks-Socialists gained power, brilliantly summarized the situation when he writes in his seminal book ‘The Jewish State’(1896),:

"We are what the Ghetto made us. We have attained pre-eminence in finance, because mediaeval conditions drove us to it. The same process is now being repeated. We are again being forced into finance, now it is the stock exchange, by being kept out of other branches of economic activity. Being on the stock exchange, we are consequently exposed afresh to contempt. At the same time we continue to produce an abundance of mediocre intellects who find no outlet, and this endangers our social position as much as does our increasing wealth. Educated Jews without means are now rapidly becoming Socialists. Hence we are certain to suffer very severely in the struggle between classes, because we stand in the most exposed position in the camps of both Socialists and capitalists." (Herzl, ‘The Jewish State’(1896))

Herzl is astutely referring to the mediaeval Roman Catholic Church and the Islamic world’s restrictions on moneylending for Christians and Muslims which unintendedly made Jews the prominent financiers-bankers. This inadvertently incentivized the Western world to place much of its saved wealth and money in the control of Jews, giving them immense power and influence way out of proportion to their numbers. Historian Paul Johnson writes:

“The Jews reacted by engaging in the one business where Christian laws actually discriminated in their favour, and so became identified with the hated trade of moneylending. Rabbi Joseph Colon, who knew both France and Italy in the second half of the fifteenth century, wrote that the Jews of both countries hardly engaged in any other profession”

I summarize in my article ‘Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations’:

Money-lending, finance, banking, and the phenomenon of interest rates greatly help society in two ways. For one, they allow entrepreneurs to have access to wealth needed to carry out big projects (skyscrapers, factories, etc.). They also motivate people whose inferior business ideas do not have a return on investment greater than prevailing interest rates to save, and thus accumulate and place the wealth they would have otherwise consumed under the control of borrower-entrepreneurs whose ideas do have a return on investment greater than prevailing interest rates as they make a profit large enough to pay back the loans with interest. This process inadvertently, “as unintended results of historical development,” and certainly not as the result of our “reason,” gives a massive computational boost to society as wealth is accumulated and subsequently used to reorder society by the minds that have the best ideas and information. The interest rate is like a barometer that inadvertently helps a mind decide whether it should do the saving or borrowing/investing (see my article “Interest Rates, Computational Boosts, and the Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle”).

Jews were understandably at the heart of the growing global capitalist order and other beneficial financial innovations like stock markets which gave the erroneous impression to naive economically ignorant thinkers that this was not only detrimental, but some reasoned-designed plot or conspiracy, or per Hitler, tied to Jewish “characteristics”. Hitler’s fallacies could be seen in a 1922 speech where he mentioned:

“thus bit by bit the Stock Exchange came to control the whole national economy. The directors of these institutions were, and are without exception, Jews. I say ‘without exception,’ for the few non-Jews who had a share in them are in the last resort nothing but screens, shop-window Christians, whom one needs in order, for the sake of the masses, to keep up the appearance that these institutions were after all founded as a natural outcome of the needs and the economic life of all peoples alike, and were not, as was the fact, institutions which correspond only with the essential characteristics of the Jewish people and are the outcome of those characteristics.”

Furthermore, a more secular-Darwinian-evolutionary outlook, less tied to culturally evolved religious morals, unintendedly caused ethnic Jews to be relative leaders in pornography, LGBT stuff which helps explain why Tel Aviv today may be the gay capital of the world, Hollywood (Marlon Brando: “Hollywood is run by Jews. It’s owned by Jews.”), scientific research, and ideological movements whose views deviated from established religious traditions like psychoanalysis (Freud), further causing misguided thinkers, especially religious ones, to “blame” “the Jews” for alleged “immorality”, “debauchery”, etc. Famed staunch defender of Zionism, Jewish lawyer and author Alan Dershowitz, like me, believes that the age of consent should be lowered to 15-14 years old. It is significantly this secular Darwinism, which I share, and an inevitable-understandable shared culture-identity, not their “Jewishness”, which causes them to be overrepresented in the Epstein scandal and some criminality and relative immorality that is related.

Ethnic Jewish involvement and influence in such movements-industries is not the result of malicious conspiracy by allegedly all-powerful Jews, it is the result of complex evolved cultural factors and thus: “indeed the result of human action, but not the execution of any human design.”

Unfortunately, instead of overcoming anti-Jewish fallacies via reason, logic, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, Jews fooled themselves into Zionism. For its secular founder, Theodore Herzl (1860-1904), modern Zionism was one of his ideas, like converting Jews to Christianity, to overcome antisemitism, which like slavery, unequal treatment of women, etc., was already rapidly disappearing. According to one Grok-AI estimate, the number of Jews killed due to antisemitic violence outside of Russia(which obviously includes the entire Islamic world), from 1800 to 1900: “appears to be very low, likely in the low dozens at most, and possibly closer to zero or single digits…”

Socialist identity and morality replaced the previous ones of Russians, Chinese, Cubans, etc. as it created the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless…and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution”, and thus banned the profitable-order-expanding private sector, destroying the very social order it tried to improve. Similarly, Zionists attempted to engineer a new identity, as leading Zionist Jabotinsky wrote in 1905: “take…the Yid[Jew] of today, and try to imagine in our minds his exact opposite…the Yid is ugly, sickly, and lacks handsomeness we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[new Jew-Zionist] with masculine beauty.… The Yid is disgusting to all.” As well as a new morality, as Jabotinsky writes in his classic article “The Iron Wall” (1923) :

“We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmet agree with it or not. There is no other morality.”

Central to Zionist ideology-mythology is the fallacy that in order to overcome antisemitism, which many erroneously see as some “irrational hate” (the world’s oldest of course) that can’t be overcome via reason and education like all other fallacies, Jews must abandon the organically evolved and time-tested humble Synagogues, cultures, languages, towns and cities, where they had lived with non-Jews for centuries in increasingly peaceful and harmonious ways, to create a ‘Jewish State’ in the most sacred of areas that was overwhelmingly populated by Muslims, Christians, and many Jews who were adamantly opposed to living under a “Jewish State”. A state with a coerced atheist-Herzl-designed “Jewish” flag, anthem, and overall national “identity” concocted by misguided European ideologues who inherited many of the racist and Socialist fallacies of their times. David ben Gurion, Israel’s “architect” and first Prime Minister, was an atheist and Socialist who eagerly attended Moscow in 1923 to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the Bolsheviks’ October Revolution and get a glimpse of his hero, fellow Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein (Trotsky). Benzion Netanyahu, Bibi’s dad, wrote-believed absurdities like: “If a nation says out of conviction, I am strong and forceful, then it becomes strong and forceful. This is the law of greatness.” Impressive if written in cursive by a four-year-old, but an absurd basis for creating a country in the most sacred of locations.

For Zionists antisemitism was actually needed and encouraged “to spur on the movement”. Herzl writes:

“The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.” “Great exertions will hardly be necessary to spur on the movement. Anti-Semites provide the requisite impetus. They need only do what they did before, and then they will create a desire to emigrate where it did not previously exist, and strengthen it where it existed before.”

Zionism was wisely rejected by most Jews when Herzl began to seriously organize for it. The rabbinical establishment, reflecting views shared by most Jews in Munich, Germany, where Herzl wanted to hold the First Zionist Congress (1897), strongly rejected the idea so the meeting was moved to Basel, Switzerland. They mentioned:

“…we comprise a separate community solely with respect to religion. Regarding nationality, we feel totally at one with our fellow Germans and therefore strive towards the realization of the spiritual and moral goals of our dear fatherland with an enthusiasm equaling theirs.” (Protestrabbiner, “Protest against Zionism,” trans. M. Gelber, in The Jewish Chronicle, July 9, 1897, p. 9.)

Leading Zionist after Herzl’s death, Chaim Weizmann, lamented how:

“For assimilated Jews…They looked upon it…as a primitive tribalism. They felt themselves…called upon to “rescue” Judaism from Zionism…these people are dead against Zionism.” (Weizmann, “Trial And Error”, p. 227)

Zionists did NOT overcome antisemitism via reason, sympathy for the misguided, and education, which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, and attempted to overcome antisemitism via moral pontification, condemnations, vilification, violence and separation which could only intensify antisemitism. And like the Socialists, they compounded the problem by tying their identity and morality to errors requiring the coercion of thousands in Palestine via their ‘Jewish State’, the West-US via the necessary taxation to fund America’s now yearly 1.5 trillion dollar military needed to destroy Israel’s enemies (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran, etc.), and ‘hate speech’ laws that criminalize ideological opposition. CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, and that: “Anti-Zionism is genocide”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, and ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become…. a sort of Stalinism.”

When Jews were in an environment that restricted their freedom, in some ways they evolved to be a catalyst for freedom, non-violence, and understanding to overcome fallacies leading to their ill treatment—which carried over to their famed overrepresentation in fighting for the freedoms of African Americans. But as it rightly became fashionable in the West for majorities to fight for individual rights and thus the freedom of minorities and against antisemitism, Zionist ideologues disastrously married this growing sympathy for minorities with Zionism’s fallacies, turning the increasingly “Zionized” Jews into a dangerous 5th column, similar to Communist agitators-activists, but for flawed Zionist ideas with their moral pontifications and vilifications creating a moral environment which inevitably increased polarizations and the spread of antisemitic fallacies, like Hitler’s laws barring Jews from certain jobs in 1933 and Nuremberg Race Laws in 1935. This growing “Zionized” environment further led to the selection-evolution-emergence of ‘good vs. evil’ “great leaders” like Churchill and the unnecessary destruction of Hitler’s regime via WWII at the cost of 80+ million lives and the horrible expansion of Communism. Hitler, of course, like former Iranian leader Khamenei who erroneously tweeted that “The Western powers are a mafia…At the top of this mafia stand the prominent Zionist merchants”, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors(Zionists, Antisemites, Socialists), instead of overcoming them via reason, sympathy, and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos.

Since Zionists fooled themselves and the West into seeing anti-Zionism as antisemitism, and they are aided by misguided antisemites and people who want to end Zionism via military-violent means, the pattern just repeats emerging today’s global polarizations as summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson who mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.” With Netanyahu and Trump as the new Churchill and Roosevelt in some grand quixotic battle of ‘good vs. evil’ as summarized by dangerous “Zionized” Senator Lindsey Graham on 3/3/2026 when me mentioned:

“Bibi and president Trump are Roosevelt-Churchill. Two great war-time leaders working together to bring down evil.”

The patterns are just repeating. Let us briefly learn from the history of WWII. Sadly, as an understandable reaction to Nazi antisemitism, the simplistic-tribalistic ‘good vs. evil’ mindset that the increasingly “Zionized” Jews were creating in the USA in the lead-up to WWII, was no match for the reason of more nuanced thinkers like the great American hero, and first man to fly non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean, Charles Lindbergh who mentioned in a famous speech at Des Moines on September 11, 1941:

“It is not difficult to understand why Jewish people desire the overthrow of Nazi Germany. The persecution they suffered in Germany would be sufficient to make bitter enemies of any race. No person with a sense of the dignity of mankind can condone the persecution of the Jewish race in Germany. But no person of honesty and vision can look on their pro-war policy here today without seeing the dangers involved in such a policy both for us and for them. Instead of agitating for war, the Jewish groups in this country should be opposing it in every possible way for they will be among the first to feel its consequences. Tolerance is a virtue that depends upon peace and strength. History shows that it cannot survive war and devastations. A few far-sighted Jewish people realize this and stand opposed to intervention. But the majority still do not.”

Such reasonable and unfortunately prophetic statements led to accusations that Lindbergh was an anti-Semite even though, as his wife would tell a journalist in 1980, “in the 45 years I lived with him I never heard him make a remark against Jews, not a crack or a joke, neither did any of my children.”

On February 9th 1938, almost 7 months before the outbreak of WWII, the Polish Ambassador in Washington, Count Jerzy Potocki, reported back home to the Foreign Minister in Warsaw on the Jewish role “in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”:

“The Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe. This mood is becoming more and more apparent.…This hatred has become a frenzy. It is propagated everywhere and by every means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are portrayed as a nation living under the arrogance of Hitler which wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in an ocean of blood. In conversations with Jewish press representatives I have repeatedly come up against the inexorable and convinced view that war is inevitable. This international Jewry exploits every means of propaganda to oppose any tendency towards any kind of consolidation and understanding between nations.” (Marc Webber, “President Roosevelt’s Campaign To Incite War in Europe: The Secret Polish Documents”)

On September 10th 1941, about 3 months before the US entered WWII (11/8/1941) Chaim Weizmann sends a letter to Churchill mentioning how Jews helped England defeat Germany in World War One by bringing the United States into the war and how they will help England do the same thing again:

“…Two years have passed since, on the outbreak of the war I offered to His Majesty’s government, on behalf of the Jewish people, the fullest active support of Jews in Palestine and throughout the world…I have spent months in America, traveling up and down the country, and clearly searching the American scene. Forces over there are finely balanced; the position is uncertain. There is only one big ethnic group which is willing to stand, to a man, for Great Britain, and a policy of “all-out-aid” for her: the five million American Jews. From Secretary Morgenthau, Governor Lehman, Justice Frankfurter, down to the simplest Jewish workman or trader, they are conscious of all that this struggle against Hitler implies. It has been repeatedly acknowledged by British Statesmen that it was the Jews who, in the last war, effectively helped to tip the scales in America in favour of Great Britain. They are keen to do it - and may do it - again .”

After the US entered WWII, Chaim Weizmann, mentioned the obvious: "this war is our war". In a speech on December 3, 1942, in New York he mentioned:

"We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.”

In both world wars and obviously all Zionism-Israel-related wars, American citizens thought they were sacrificing their sons and limbs for some great ideal against some “evil” forces. Although not entirely, but to significant degrees, they were just doing what the Zionists had fooled themselves into thinking was best and moral. This should not be seen as the “fault” of “the Jews” or even the “Zionists”. Like Lenin and his Bolsheviks, they were just going along with the flawed ideology that appealed to them. As mobs, neither Zionists nor antisemites put much effort into understanding and overcoming intellectual errors.

The increasingly “Zionized” Jews and their supporters did their utmost to destroy Hitler and they succeeded at the cost of WWII and all that emerged from it. Mises’ pupil and fellow Jew, economist Murray Rothbard wisely and courageously summarizes the truth-reality:

“Germany and Hitler were not uniquely guilty of launching World War II (indeed they were scarcely guilty at all);…Hitler, in brief, (in foreign affairs) was not a uniquely evil monster or daimon, who would continue to gobble up countries diabolically until stopped by superior force…Hitler had no designs, no plans, not even vague intimations, to expand westward against Britain and France (let alone the United States). Hitler admired the British Empire and wished to collaborate with it. Not only did Hitler do this with insight, he did it with patience, as Taylor excellently shows.” (Rothbard, “Review of The Origins of the Second World War”)

The same ideological patterns keep repeating. “Zionized” Jews and their supporters understandably evolved an ideological and incentive structure which led to the vilification and destruction of Germany due to Hitler’s naive anti-Jewish fallacies. Then, by continuing to tie their sense of morality and very “identity” to Zionism, critics of Zionism became the next “irrational terrorists”, antisemites, and “Hitlers” leading to “Zionized” US presidents like George W. Bush who mentions “Either you’re with us, or you are with the terrorists.” “Either you’re with us, either you love freedom, and with nations which embrace freedom, or you’re with the enemy. There is no in between.” This simplistic-tribalistic “good vs. evil” ideology continues to spread and now dominates the “Zionized” American and European politicians, with simpletons like Ukrainian leader Zelensky (Jewish-Zionist of course, what a coincidence) mentioning: “You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil.” Re-read Potocki’s quote, and notice how “Zionized” Jews like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin “are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe.”

The great Russian diplomat and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, told journalist Pepe Escobar in June 2025 that “I don't understand why we cannot have an adult dialogue.” The answer is because the US government has been totally “Zionized” just like Jews-Israelis have. Former Texas Gov. and one of the leading Republican presidential hopefuls of 2012, Rick Perry stated that: “As a Christian I have a clear directive to support Israel, from my perspective it’s pretty easy both as an American and a Christian. I am going to stand with Israel.” This religious-based Zionism can be seen as 'Right-Wing' Zionism. The Zionism of the US Republican Party and the white American Christian masses who easily find unity with fellow white-European-American Ashkenazi Jews. But we also have Left-Wing Zionism, the Zionism of the Left, of the secular-Darwinian intellectuals. These are the very successful secular Jews like Zuckerberg, CEO of Oracle and one time richest man in the world as well as top donor to the Israel Defense Forces Larry Ellison, and their similarly-minded intellectuals who see the Muslim world as religious fanatics and fellow secular LGBT-rights-supporting and secular ‘followers of the science’ Jews-Israelis as the good and "civilized" people. As former speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi mentioned: “if the Capitol crumbles to the ground, the one thing that would remain is our commitment to Israel…that’s fundamental.” So just like both religious-Right and secular-Left Jews “Zionized” themselves, they “Zionized” the American and European Left and Right too.

Deadly winds, saboteurs, 40 beheaded babies and gas-chambers.

It would be a gigantic error to call meteorologists as a group-profession liars just because sporadically we can find footage of them exaggerating-faking much stronger winds in storms which they do for a mixture of sensationalism-ratings, and to scare the public into being more careful. Socialists-Soviets would exaggerate the alleged harms of capitalists-saboteurs-kulaks-counterrevolutionaries-etc. who sabotaged the great prosperity Socialism would otherwise bring. Similarly, both Jews and non-Jews have evolved a culture that sometimes exaggerates the alleged wickedness of each other. Obvious evidence of this evolved cultural trait can be seen in the 40-beheaded babies myths that quickly spread during the initial months of the Israeli-Hamas war based on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli tasked with gathering dead bodies(See the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary). Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure, or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Even more significant, books like 'The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure', document with easy-to-verify references how the killing-extermination-plight of 6 million Jews has appeared in newspapers since the year 1850 at least over 200 times before the alleged extermination via gas-chambers could have taken place and be widely known. Jews spreading this ‘misinformation’ is NOT the result of some sinister ‘formal conspiracy’. Again, as happened in the Soviet Union and with weathermen, and per Carlin, it is the understandable result of complex cultural-ideological factors, incentives, statistical probabilities, and NOT some grand sinister conspiracy.

Jews fooled themselves and those around them into believing that Hitler attempted to exterminate Jewry via gas-chambers. How could this have happened!? Was this the result of a massive lie by Zionists to gain support and silence critics? Of course not.

At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, the Soviet delegation was led by Andrey Vyshinsky who oversaw Stalin’s bogus ‘Show Trials’ (1936-1938) where defendants, including Lenin’s close friends (Kamenev, Zinoviev, Bukharin and more), were tortured into confessing their guilt and then executed. At the Trials Vyshinsky’s legal team introduced fabricated “evidence” blaming the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles, as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. Vyshinsky’s team also introduced previously fabricated-exaggerated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, many of which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials. See the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union(1991), the total number of people estimated by the communist-coerced-competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Waclaw Dlugoborski, the former head of research at the Auschwitz Museum mentioned:

“Up until 1989 in eastern Europe, a prohibition against casting doubt upon the figure of 4 million killed was in force; at the memorial site of Auschwitz, employees who doubted the correctness of the estimate were threatened with disciplinary measures” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 14 September 1998)

Given the above, and prior to these massive “revisions,” someone doing their moral duty of speaking the truth as they saw it, saying that the 4 million figure was a gross exaggeration, or error, or Soviet-Communist fabrication by Stalin’s legal team at the Nuremberg Trials to punish the Germans, would have been erroneously vilified, sent to prison, or killed for resisting arrest.

Next let’s briefly look at the life of living Galileo Germar Rudolf and ramifications regarding freedom of speech. In 1991 Germar was a chemist working on his PhD at the prestigious Max Planck Institute for Solid-State Research in Stuttgart, Germany, when he was hired to do some chemical analysis of the alleged Auschwitz gas chambers by attorney Hajo Herrmann, who’d defend former Wehrmacht officer Otto Ernst Remer who believed that the mass-gassings narrative was untrue. Based on his analysis, Germar concluded that the standard mass-gassing narrative as commonly believed was likely incorrect. When knowledge of his report reached German authorities, Germar was indicted, tried and sentenced to 14 months in jail for allegedly inciting racial hatred. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system, Germar writes:

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? ‘[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.’” (Lectures on the Holocaust (p. 514))

Amazing! How can people who consider themselves “civilized” allow this to happen?! How can one be made a criminal for questioning “the self-evidence of the Holocaust” given the easily verifiable facts above?

Why do we have such laws? Naive thinkers erroneously believe that this is due to “Jewish Power.” To allegedly nefarious “Jews” who “plotted” the “Holocaust Lie”, and use such laws to silence opposition to their allegedly nefarious plans, like extracting German reparations, or silence critics of Israel-Zionism. Nonsense! The vengeful exaggerations-fabrications-errors-lies, which became the intellectual foundation for the mainstream narrative, were overwhelmingly put together, not by Jews, but by understandably vengeful Soviets like Vyshinsky and Polish Communists, none of which were Jewish. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

This can’t be stressed enough, it is vitally important to see the Holocaust and emerging Holocaustianity and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ for what it really is, a complex myth which understandably fooled Jews who then fooled the West. Jewish-born scholar Ron Unz (see ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’) who studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, elaborates on the mythical, NOT Jewish-conspired, narrative:

“I would bet…that virtually all of the supporters of the Holocaust these days actually believe in it, …in terms of the prominent academics or people sort of pushing it, they all believe in it… they may be sort of like nervous and skeptical about different elements of it, you know, particular details or something like that. I’d assume almost all of them probably believe in it. Because, again, it’s been part of the sort of framework that they’ve grown up with their entire lives… The fact that, for example, it was created by one group[inmates] and then picked up by another group[soviets] and then heavily promoted by a third group[Jews-Zionists]. I mean, that’s the way it is with lots of sort of stories or issues over time. And it’s just that, you know, different groups at different points had different incentives to sort of promote it or, you know, even came to believe it or something like that.” (Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)

Erroneously accusing “the Jews” as a group of plotting the mainstream Holocaust narrative and sinisterly use it for nefarious purposes, is yet another anti-Jewish trope-fallacy we can add to the usual ones of blaming “The Jews” for the Black Plague, Socialism-Bolshevism (see “Using Carl Menger’s Insights to Understand ‘unintended’ Jewish Overrepresentation In Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution.”), Capitalism-finance-banking-usury (see “Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations”), and so on, which then grows support for Jews among a rightly-concerned population, eventually leading to the feared-mythical ‘Jewish Power’.

Consider the case of former German lawyer and political activist Horst Mahler who was sentenced several times to a cumulative 14 years in jail for questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Horst mentioned the following somewhat scary statement on April 19th, 2017, as part of a longer anti-Jewish rant:

“Jews are on a divine mission to destroy humanity. The Bible states this categorically.”

Closer to our times we have Polish politician and denier Grzegorz Braun who mentioned on Nov. 24th, 2025 outside of Auschwitz-Birkenau that “Poland is for Poles, not Jews”, even though there are synagogues in Poland that go back to the early 1400s. He referred to a bill that would encourage Jewish living in Poland as being akin to “inviting Hannibal Lecter to move in next door.” Ouch!

I believe that Mahler and Braun are making very understandable intellectual errors, but putting them in jail over such fallacies is a cruel and counterproductive barbarity that does nothing to overcome their fallacies, and further contributes to antisemitism by once again making it appear to many as though “The Jews” as a group, or even more misguided, as a “race”, want to silence criticism for nefarious purposes. Former United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, wisely opposes Holocaust Denial laws, but the wisdom of a few intellectuals, who may understand the vital need for freedom of speech, is no match for the understandably ignorant, negligent, scared and vengeful Jewish masses and naive wannabe-heroic politicians who are easily susceptible to tribalistic mob behavior and the economically ignorant and uncivilized criminalization of ideas. These men are ultimately not hounded by “malicious Jews”, they are persecuted as the result of their own fallacies, and by the economic ignorance and tribalism of the masses that fools them into attempting to overcome errors by destroying the very freedom of speech and emerging peace and competition of ideas, reason, tolerance, and education needed to overcome them.

If Germar, or Ron Unz, or Prof. Arthur Butz who has graduate engineering degrees from MIT and Univ. of Minnesota (PhD), all genuinely believe the mainstream Holocaust narrative is wrong, why should they, even if their research is potentially flawed, be made criminals for peacefully expressing their views? And even if we assume their research is not just flawed, but extremely negligent or even knowingly fraudulent, it is even more absurd and unjust to then make criminals out of people persuaded by their views like I have.

For obvious and understandable reasons which have nothing to do with some grand malicious conspiracy, the increasingly “Zionized” Jews would incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving Holocaust exterminations narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity, which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’.

Unfortunately, naive thinkers would erroneously accuse “The Jews” of plotting “The Holocaust Lie” for sinister control, which would then gain Zionist ideology-mythology even more sympathy and power, which would naively be used to destroy freedom of speech by making Holocaust denial illegal. This would then erroneously “prove” to naive thinkers that “The Jews” plotted the whole thing from the beginning as part of some ‘formal conspiracy’, increasing anti-Jewish sentiment, motivating more naive Zionism and Zionist-led intellectual persecution in an endless cycle of vilification, censorship and the further disastrous “Zionification” and destruction of the West.

Holocaust myths understandably added an immense fervor-fanaticism-stubbornness and self-righteousness to an already flawed Zionist ideology-identity. In his excellent book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.“ Ronen Bergman writes:

“Israel’s reliance on assassination as a military tool did not happen by chance, but rather stems from the revolutionary and activist roots of the Zionist movement, from the trauma of the Holocaust, and from the sense among Israel’s leaders and citizens that the country and its people are perpetually in danger of annihilation and that, as in the Holocaust, no one will come to their aid when that happens.” (p. xxii)

Further Similarities between Zionism-Israel and Socialism-Soviet Union.

Like the Soviets, the Zionists erroneously see themselves as the vanguard of civilization in an allegedly backward Islamic world plagued by “irrationality” and “hate”. The fallacies-injustices of Zionism increased anti-Jewish fallacies and religious extremism, reversing the Islamic world’s path towards individual rights-Capitalism. The more poverty, extremism, and antisemitism Zionism brings as the “Zionized” West keeps destroying all governments in the Middle East that properly reflect the anti-Zionist views of their citizens, the easier it becomes for the mostly white, secularized, “followers of the science”, and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists to fool themselves and their fellow white Europeans and Americans into the righteousness and superiority of their ideology and “Jewish State”, and how they are beacons of “Western Civilization” at the forefront of some “clash of civilizations” which is best managed by the ‘Great Leader’ and “expert” in “terrorism” Benjamin Netanyahu. Leading Zionist ideologue Ben Shapiro mentioned: “I would gladly waive the born-in-the-USA requirement for the presidency for Bibi. I mean, the guy is just an incredible leader.”

It really is that simple. When David Ben Gurion declared victory and the establishment of Israel in 1949, then US president Harry S. Truman was wisely advised by the State Department and others against recognizing it, but in his own words:

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism; I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.” (Judis, J. B. (2014). Genesis: Truman, American Jews, and the Origins of the Arab/Israeli Conflict. P. 209)

There were about 2 million Jews in New York in 1949 and just 10,000-20,000 Muslims.

Just like the Soviets fooled themselves into coercing millions, killing the “profiteering” Kulaks and the allegedly “irrational” Christians who were calling the atheistic Soviets “evil” and “Satanic”, so do the Zionists feel justified in coercing everyone into their ideology, especially the distraught, brutalized, and understandably radicalized Palestinians and Muslims, and traditional antisemites, who may say awful things about the Zionists, and all Jews in general as unfortunately so many do.

Mises writes:

"History speaks only to those people who know how to interpret it on the ground of correct theories."

Thus erroneous Socialist ideology-myths also led to erroneous interpretations of history (‘Marxian class theory’, etc.). Marx famously writes nonsense like: “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.” The same could be said about Nazis and those who erroneously look for the keys to socioeconomic progress and its history in race-genetics. Likewise the increasingly “Zionized” Jews could easily cherry-pick facts, history, and instances of anti-Jewish fallacies to further fool themselves and those around them about the justice-wisdom of their ideology. As with the Soviets, they fooled themselves into criminalizing the very freedom of speech needed to overcome their myths. They are thoroughly convinced that everyone who questions the Holocaust or is an anti-Zionist, does so because they hold some antisemitic views, which sadly most do, yet this still does not make Zionism practical or moral, or the mass gassings true.

Regardless of their chess champions and “scientific institutes”, the Soviets were as ignorant and negligent of economics and how their ideology was the problem, as the Zionists are regarding how to overcome anti-Jewish fallacies, achieve socioeconomic harmony, and how their misguided ideology has been and continues to be the root cause of so much socioeconomic chaos. And both myths-ideologies-cultures-identities inadvertently grew from coerced-competition-immune information that per Germar: “is most likely incorrect and leads to a mis-development, to disfigurations of society because it cannot freely develop the best way.”

Netanyahu once mentioned: “I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction.” And former PM Ariel Sharon told Shimon Peres: "don't worry about American pressure on Israel, we, the Jewish people control America, and the Americans know it." Many will erroneously see these statements and the immense power of the Zionists as the “obvious” result of some grand sinister conspiracy, when, again, no such thing is at play. When one properly understands the history and emergence of ideologies like Socialism and Zionism, and also reads biographies of Socialists like Lenin, Stalin, Trotsky, reformers like Gorbachev, and Zionists like David ben Gurion, Jabotinsky, Begin, former Mossad chief Yoshi Cohen, and Netanyahu, it is easy to see how these men are just heads in Socialist and Zionist ideological hydras-movements that understandably arose due to the unplanned-undesigned emergence and complexity of the socioeconomic order in the case of Socialism, and Jew-Gentile “identity” co-evolution-relations. Erroneously attributing reason or conspiracy to evolved complex phenomena and social institutions like, per Menger, “law, of language, of the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states” is the main source of mankind’s recent troubles, especially Jew-Gentile ones.

Once again it is vitally important to understand the role that statistics and shared ideology-interests-incentives, NOT malicious conspiracy, play in the emergence and spread of ideologies and violence.

Consider the results of the following study of scientific misconduct:

”A pooled weighted average of 1.97%…of scientists admitted to have fabricated, falsified or modified data or results at least once –a serious form of misconduct by any standard– and up to 33.7% admitted other questionable research practices. In surveys asking about the behaviour of colleagues, admission rates were 14.12%…for falsification, and up to 72% for other questionable research practices”

Stop and read that again! So about one out of fifty scientists (1.97-2%) will admit to fabrications and falsifications at least once, a somewhat courageous admission we can expect few to make. But the less courageous admission regarding colleagues which we can expect more to admit to, reveals that a whopping 14.12%, or one in seven scientists, has purposely fabricated or falsified information. There are about 1 million doctors in the USA and 7 million scientists and engineers for a total of 8 million. 14.12% is a whopping 1.13 million scientists-docs who are out there looking to neglect, exaggerate, lie, etc. to get government grants-influence-fame-money and so on, and another 5.76 million (72% of 8 million) who are aware of other scientists doing ‘questionable research practices’. So year after year 1.13 million potential charlatans, or exaggerators, or simply very negligent people (see wiki “List of scientific misconduct incidents”) are out there recognizing and affiliating with like-minded to various degrees, statistically guaranteeing that eventually somebody or a few are going to hit it big and potentially mislead a large portion of the scientific community with pseudoscience-mythology, or simply be neglectful enough to allow current myths to persist. Are these statistics just applicable to scientists? Of course not! We can and should expect the same level of fraud and negligence across all industries and ideologies as well. This helps us understand how ‘echo chambers’ and social orders-structures embodying various levels of ignorance, negligence and fraud, form, persist, are so slow to change, and sort of ‘naturally select’ the most negligent, misguided, myth-spreading, corrupt people to the upper layers of all respective social orders like Communist bureaucracies, older coercive religious priesthoods, structures that sustained slavery, unequal treatment of women, European Imperialism, pseudoscience, military leaders-ideologues who are far more concerned with military glory than achieving peace and are thus always looking to keep the war going, and so on. We are all equally human, who is out there constantly testing his world-view, especially when potentially superior information may hurt our bottom line?

At a more fundamental level we can see how

Further consider the following, when some understandably angry Muslims killed staff of the Charlie Hebdo French magazine due to publishing offensive images of prophet Muhammad, this was NOT the result of some ‘grand conspiracy’ by Muslims orchestrated from perhaps Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To the best of my knowledge, statistically there were enough understandably upset Muslims, who shared an ideology-views that justified the murders, and then conspired to make it happen. Again, without centralized control, and much less attributable to Islam as an entire religion. In any ideology there will be a percentage of people who feel like lies and violence are justified, and it is this statistical process, NOT some grand ‘formal conspiracy’, that is the culprit. We can see this process in Jew-Gentile chaos via the emergence of groups like the Jewish Defense League (JDL) founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane which was officially classified as a “right-wing terrorist group” by the FBI (2001) and would terrorize critics of Zionism and Holocaust revisionists-deniers like fellow Jew David Cole who famously made a documentary (‘David Cole in Auschwitz’) casting doubt into mass-gassings and exterminations at Auschwitz. As Zionist ideology-mythology spread, just like with Socialist ideology-mythology, more and more Jews increasingly saw it as their moral duty and life’s purpose to work, NOT towards actually overcoming antisemitism through reason, logic, education, or work towards world peace, etc., but to aid Zionism (their new faith-identity) regardless of, or significantly ignorant of, or impervious to ramifications. And due to pure statistics some of these Zionists would do nefarious things like faking antisemitism via the famous and very well documented Lavon Affair where Mossad got caught committing terrorist acts in Egypt trying to blame Muslims. Michael Ron David Kadar was an Israeli who got busted for making hundreds of fake bomb threats to Jewish organizations. Ex-MI5 (British intelligence) agent Annie Machon revealed that according to MI5, Mossad bombed its own Israeli embassy in London in a false flag operation to then blame Palestinians. If there are, say 5 million committed Zionists, if just one out of 1,000 of them is financially and-or ideologically motivated to fake some antisemitic event like Michael did, you have 5,000 potentially doing such antisemitic acts, which are then used by the understandably scared and “Zionized” masses and their naive supporters to spread more “Zionism” and so on.

From its inception via organizations like future Israeli PM Menachem Begin’s Irgun paramilitary which bombed the King David Hotel, and ‘Stern Gang’ leader Yitzhak Shamir (future Israeli PM) approving the murder of UN diplomat Count Folke Bernadotte, Israel, like the Soviet Union, understandably evolved its more ideologically extreme groups. Further consider that you have at least 5,000 Mossad agents, if just 1% of them have ideological and financial incentives that motivated them to fake antisemitism or do other clearly nefarious things for personal-ideological gain, you have 50 smart, motivated people further statistically making it nearly inevitable that “Zionized” ideologues are doing nefarious things like potential involvement in the JFK assassination, 9/11 (dancing Israelis), connection to the Epstein scandal, etc. without some grand sinister ‘conspiracy’, and to an overwhelming degree against the wishes of “The Jews” in general. Given these factors, Zionist ideology has evolved to essentially be in a sort of false-flag and chaos-treason-spreading autopilot mode. And, again, without the need of some ‘grand malicious conspiracy’ now, or from the beginning, and much less attributable to Judaism or “The Jews” or even “The Zionists”. Zionism is like a slower-moving Marxist-Communist revolution where the flawed ideas and perverse incentives just keep the whole thing expanding as it destroys the social order.

Most Socialists and Zionists I know are bright and well-meaning and have faith that their ideology will bring harmony once the bad, intransigent, or uneducated people in the way (Kulaks-profiteers-Muslims-antisemites) are overcome, both relatively ignorant of the NKVD-Mossad-like coercive and disastrous financial means that inevitably must arise to birth and keep their ideology going. An ideology which most genuinely believe must be supported to avoid some greater harm like mass poverty and “exploitation” by the Capitalists, or antisemitism-pogroms-annihilation of Jews.

Just like the US and Western World was full of pro-Socialism Soviet spies-ideologues, so is the US-West full of Zionists who are willing to do nefarious things to help the cause, what they consider moral, and oftentimes very profitable. Ryan Dawson’s documentary ‘NUMEC: How Israel Stole The Bomb’ is an excellent documentary making the case that Zionist ideologues were involved in all kinds of fraudulent-illegal activity as they helped Israel make nuclear bombs, which included killing JFK due to his firm opposition to it.

When some Zionists are busted doing these nefarious things, this then erroneously “proves” to naive thinkers that “The Jews” are inherently malicious plotters, helping them spread their misguided “conspiratorial” fallacies, further fueling the growth of Zionist fallacies in a never-ending cycle of polarizations-chaos-censorship-etc. The dreaded Soviet Cheka-NKVD and “Zionized” Mossad and CIA were-are not the result of some “bad guys”, they are the result of the complex evolution of the “ideas that group men”, “the unintended product of historical development”.

Focusing on the actions of individual men is irrelevant compared to the evolutionary processes that create the ideas, incentive structures and circumstances under which he acts. Without the insights of Spencer, Menger and his ‘Austrians’, as Spencer tells us:

”It is as though a child, seeing for the first time a tree from which a gardener is here cutting off a branch and there pruning away smaller parts, should regard the gardener, the only visible agent, as the creator of the whole structure: knowing nothing about the agency of sun and rain, air and soil. Undeveloped intelligences cannot recognize the results of slow, silent, invisible causes.”

Ignorant of the great liberal thinkers-economists like Adam Smith, Herbert Spencer, Carl Menger and his ‘Austrian School of Economics’ and their wisdom regarding the non-designed evolved nature of the modern free market liberal order, the Zionists and many Jews naively tried to take credit for it, when in reality, as with the Soviets, they are inadvertently destroying it. To a significant degree instead of European Imperialism, where the allegedly superior whites manage-enlighten non-whites, the naive Zionists are inadvertently pushing something akin to ‘Zionist Imperialism’, where somehow the West, under the great guidance of the can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine Jews and Zionists (who are allegedly responsible for creating civilization) and their great secular intellectuals like evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad (great on much, slightly Mises-Hayek aware), and Einat Wilf, help us manage the seemingly unavoidable ‘Clash of Civilizations’ and how we can somehow “educate” and “secularize” the Islamic world which is the alleged key prosperity, while being totally ignorant of how Zionism and its wake, not Islam, is responsible for most of the relative backwardness and poverty that plagues the Islamic world. Again, like the Soviets-Socialists, erroneously blaming religion for problems caused by their ideology.

To the more dangerously naive ,Zionism-Israel is the embodiment of righteousness and civilization, and anyone critical is essentially some “Leftist” or antisemite. It is pure ‘us vs. them’, ‘good vs. evil’, the same mentality that led Europeans to slaughter each other across the trenches in WWI (1914-1918) for tribalistic reasons today hardly anyone knows or cares about (see my article ‘Relearning the Lessons We Never Learned from World War I’). Just mobs of homo sapiens fooling themselves into tribal slaughter, like cancerous cells, reverting to pure unchecked growth-predation, destroying the larger division of labor and ‘Social Organism’ they are a part of. Per one of the most dangerous and fanatical of all, US Senator from North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, who said:

“To all the antisemites, to all the isolationists… Forget it. I’m not with you. I’m with Israel. I will be with Israel till our dying day.”

Zionist ideology and emerging need to destroy all regimes critical of Zionism-Israel (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, etc.) and their allies (Russia, China, etc.) continues to be what polarizes the planet as it did in WWII against Hitler. This has led the “Zionized” US, largely on Bibi’s behalf, to continuously destroy the Middle East and grow its yearly military consumption to the point where by 2025 every year the US spends about 1.5 trillion dollars (an amount similar to the GDP of Spain) in national defense. According to one estimate by Grok creating all the buildings and infrastructure of a city in the US that could house 500,000 people like Miami, would cost about $250 billion dollars. From this, we can crudely estimate that about six Miami-sized cities could be built each year if—instead of consuming $1.5 trillion in wealth toward military spending—we produced the cities (or additional urban growth). This is one of the main reasons why China creates or grows its order by many Miami-sized cities-growth full of skyscrapers every year, while the US goes deeper in debt and has us where we are today, where about 20 percent of our taxes go just to pay the interest on the massive $39+ trillion debt. Millions of these dollars eventually make it to hundreds of think-tanks, “Zionized” Churches, Holocaust museums, and AIPAC which then spews Zionist fallacies-myths just like the Soviet Union’s universities, Comintern(Communist International), and overall state, would spread Marxist nonsense-mythology while silencing dissent. And just as important, an incentive structure that incentivized millions into both pushing-joining the ideology, and later resisting change.

The Soviet Union’s central bank (Gosbank) would create money to sustain the bureaucracy-thinktanks-ideology. Similarly the US Federal Reserve keeps creating the necessary trillions to finance the 1.5 trillion yearly battle of ‘good vs. evil’ and Zionist ideology-mythology, etc. Since due to aforementioned evolved, NOT conspired factors, ethnic Jews are massively overrepresented in finance and banking, they inevitably play an overwhelming role in the American Federal Reserve and the financing of what they consider to be moral-good (Zionism of course). In the 56 years since February 1, 1970, the Federal Reserve has been led by a Jew over 50% of the time, and a Jew has been Fed Chair or Secretary of the Treasury during 80-85% of the time. There has never been a Muslim Fed Chair, or Secretary of the Treasury, or head of one of the 12 regional banks, or any likely positions of significant influence in the entire Federal Reserve. During the 40+ year period from1987 to 2018 which really accelerated the so-called ‘war on terror’ where Zionist ideology, especially Netanyahu’s fallacies, persuaded the US to fight many wars in the Middle East to destroy governments critical of Zionism, the Federal Reserve, was led by Jews Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen who always said yes to the additional debt and money creation needed to acquire the necessary wealth to finance all the wars our ‘great leader’ Netanyahu felt were needed. Even though Yellen was not Fed chair when the Russia-Ukraine war started, she was still the very powerful Secretary of the Treasury, and soon after the war broke out, she immediately went to Ukraine to meet with, what a coincidence, Zionist Jew Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reassure him that: “The United States has your back – and we will stand with you for as long as it takes”, against Putin who is of course a ‘Next Hitler’ since he had cordial relations and provided a safe haven for critic of Zionism (and Holocaust denier) former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, and also has good relations with the Iranians. A Muslim critical of Zionism would have as hard a time working in the Federal Reserve as a critic of Communism in the Soviet Gosbank. Thus to significant degrees the entire Western World and much of its economy has been “Zionized” just like it was once dominated by the ideological and financial incentives associated with coercive religious priesthoods, slavery, and Socialism.

Niccolò Machiavelli writes in ‘The Prince’:

“It ought to be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things. Because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new. “ - Niccolò Machiavelli.

Just like Soviet bureaucrats would rise in the bureaucracy by showing Socialist ideological zeal and denouncing those who lacked purity and fervor for the faith-ideology and great leader (Stalin-Mao), so has Zionist ideological zeal and its naive and simplistic battle against antisemitism, and thus critics of Zionism, now totally dominates most Western politicians-governments, culminating in Netanyahu getting more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024. Party-ideology-faithful bureaucrats like US Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), a man who has never recommended a book or had an interview or discussion with anyone about anything of substance, and has risen in politics due to adherence to the ruling faith (ideology of Zionism just like it was Socialism for the Soviets), mentioned that: “Today, Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America.”

Naïve simple-minded American politicians, especially religious ones in the Republican Party like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, go to Israel, immerse themselves in the history of Jewish suffering, are shown antisemitic statements by understandably traumatized and radicalized Palestinians, and then start passing ‘hate speech’ laws and see it as their moral duty to do essentially whatever the ‘Great Leader’ Benjamin Netanyahu feels is necessary to fight ‘the terrorists’, antisemites, ‘the world’s oldest hatred’ and so on. Bibi is a very smart ‘great leader’ with an engineering degree from MIT, but so was Lenin who “graduated at the top of his class from secondary school (Simbirsk Gymnasium) with a gold medal for exceptional performance…Despite the expulsion (and political blacklisting)[from university], he continued self-study and was allowed to take his law exams externally at the University of St. Petersburg in 1891, where he earned a first-class law degree with honors (top ranking in all subjects).”

Machiavelli again writes in ‘The Prince’:

“The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him.”

Trump is surrounded by the most simplistic-tribalistic 11th century ‘good vs. evil’ “Zionized” religious fanatics like Lindsey Graham, and Mike Huckabee. As well as personal connections like his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner and Jewish realtor friend Steven Witkoff, who are the main mediators in the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East calamities. Neither men listed above have likely ever read a single book about economics, and much less about the complex history of Zionism from a critical or more balanced perspective. Secretary of defense Pete Hegseth is another dangerous religious fanatic who mentioned:

”Because 1917 was a miracle[The year the Balfour Declaration was made involving the British in the future creation of Israel]. 1948 was a miracle[Israel’s war of independence]. 1967 was a miracle[Israel’s quick victory-expansion in the ‘Six-Day war’]. 2017, the declaration of Jerusalem as the Capital was a miracle. And there’s no reason why the miracle of re-establishment of a temple on Temple Mount[where the Dome of the Rock, and Al-Aqsa Mosque currently reside] is not possible.”

This is what the inherent values and flaws of Zionism—moral condemnations, coercion, separation, religious fanaticism and wars to deal with antisemitism, have done to leadership positions in the West since about 1896 when Herzl essentially published a new Holy book, ‘The Jewish State’, which first “Zionized” Jews themselves (compare the strong anti-Zionist views of Edwin Montagu who was the most senior Jewish politician in England in 1917 to Netanyahu), and then the US-Europe. Since Socialism was universalist in nature, it led to Jewish and non-Jewish ideologues rising to positions of power all over the world, but since Zionism is overwhelmingly of significance and concern to Jews, this has over time risen Jews to leading positions of the power needed to execute the allegedly vital ideology and accompanying myths. Sadly to naive thinkers it seems like some grandiose plotted or reasoned ‘conspiracy’, or the inherent result of ‘the Jewish race’, when it is no such thing. And, again, these fallacies only grow Zionist fallacies and chaos.

An echo-chamber of negligence and incentive structures similar to that which sustained and expanded Socialism, likewise sustains Zionism and its “intellectuals” who dare not debate fellow Jew Dave Smith, and much less Holocaust revisionists like Germar Rudolf or Ron Unz. The courageous 5 time MMA world champion Jake Shields tried in vain to get some mainstream Holocaust “scholar” to debate Germar. Professor of History at Sacramento State University, Michael G. Vann, agreed to debate Germar and understandably provided little intellectual opposition-competition. The same would have happened had the Soviets (and Nazis), instead of criminalizing dissent, had sought out Ludwig von Mises for debate.

Conclusion.

Unfortunately the same fallacies just keep repeating and expanding the polarizations. Anti-Zionists naively call the Zionists “genocidal” given the immense destruction of life and property in Gaza, and the Zionists’ desire to make it inhospitable and expel the Gazans. Calling it a genocide implies a clear malice and naively labels the Zionists as the guilty party in this horrible chaos without understanding the complex evolution of ideas and incentives which guide their actions. Referring to “The Jews” as the allegedly malicious killers of Christ, plotters of Communism and the Bolshevik Revolution, responsible for pornography among other fallacies is what created the disastrous Zionist identity-ideology to begin with. How can the Zionists be blamed when hardly anyone in the world has the wisdom, means, and courage to tell them that the mass-gassings extermination narrative, which is at the very core of their very identity and world-view, is a myth? From the moment Israelis are old enough they are totally “Zionized” and taught that through some “irrational hatred” non-Jews will want to harm them and that the Holocaust proves this. Every year 25,000-35,000 Israeli high school students make a pilgrimage to Auschwitz to indoctrinate them in this faith that ultimately worships the nebulous concept of “irrational evil” and has ultimately transformed Jews, from humble God-fearing people fully deserving of much sympathy given the history of ill treatment, to the most inadvertently dangerous oppressors and murderers. Since without Zionism WWII and subsequent misery could have easily been avoided, as well as all the suffering and chaos in the Middle East that has prevented otherwise skyrocketing peace and prosperity, on a per-capita basis Zionism has likely been the deadliest ideology homo sapiens has thus far fallen for. Ron Unz (again, born Jewish himself) writes that: “in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close.” However, again, not “their” fault. Anyone foolish enough to “blame” the ever-changing and evolving “Jewish identity” for the monumental calamity that Zionism is, must also erroneously credit “the Jews” for giving us the God of Abraham, Ten Commandments, Christianity and Islam.

Also! Very important! Even if Hitler and enough Germans had carried out the Holocaust as widely believed, it would not change the seemingly obvious fact that such actions were the understandable result of fallacies and “ideas that group men”, and not some quasi-mystical “irrational evil” non-sense. For a huge fan of the humble Darwin like myself, who visited Darwin’s home in London, and got to meet Richard Dawkins in person, ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ takes us back to a more barbaric pre-Darwinian world of ‘maniacal evil’.

Homo sapiens slaughtering each other is quite common and there would be little difference in the Holocaust compared to dropping two nukes on the Japanese, and the purposeful killing of German civilians via Allied bombardment. Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris the head of British Bomber Command in WWII, saw civilian death as necessary, encouraged, and totally justified. He wrote that:

“It should be emphasized that the destruction of houses, public utilities, transport and lives; the creation of a refugee problem on an unprecedented scale; and the breakdown of morale both at home and at the battle fronts by fear of extended and intensified bombing, are accepted and intended aims of bombing policy. They are not by-products of attempts to hit factories.” (Letter from Harris to Sir Arthur Street, Air Ministry, October 25, 1942)

Mainstream influencers like Candace Owens have done a superb job showing the disastrous Zionification of America and its never-ending Zionist-inspired wars and censorship, yet regarding the destruction of Gaza she mentions: "What we are watching right now is the Synagogue of Satan led by Bibi Netanyahu.” Left-wing, secular-Darwinian Jews-Zionists and their massive overrepresentation in “the science” and big-Tech can easily ignore-smear Candace and anyone making any kind of religious-based criticism of Zionism. This is just like Christians calling the Soviets evil and Satanic which only grew the Soviet’s power-fallacies-tyranny. It is obvious to me that Candace is a wonderful and caring mother, a pious Catholic concerned with the suffering of all human beings and obviously the people in Gaza and Iran and in the entire planet who are ultimately oppressed by Zionist ideology, but her statements and fallacies above have understandably caused the Zionists to label her as the ‘Antisemite of the Year’. Someone to be vilified, eventually be made a criminal due to ‘hate speech’ laws, and then brutally killed if necessary. Again, not as some malicious conspiracy plotted by ‘Great Leader’ Bibi, but simply due to ideological fervor and statistics. Neither Bibi nor Lenin were Satanic IMHO, they were-are “harmful agents” executing ideologies described by “honourable and well-meaning scholars who never recognized the offspring they produced" leading to “the greatest crimes of our time…that had the enthusiastic support of millions of people who were guided by moral impulses.” Similarly, Jake Shields tweeted regarding Israel: “It is time for this demonic nation to come to an end”. Also, Jake’s friend, Dan Bilzerian (‘The King of Instagram’ with 30+ million followers) tweets: “Jews should pay holocaust reparations to the families of the 60 million Christians they killed during the Bolshevik genocide.” On March 4th, 2026, famous influencer and critic of Zionism Kim Dotkom created a somewhat ominous X poll which read “Do you want the Jews kicked out of America?”, to which over 11,000 people replied with 84.4% saying “Yes”. The naive “Zionized” mob would love to ban such a poll, and even make criminals out of people who chose “Yes”, but wise people understand and appreciate the ability to see how people really think and the fallacies they make to better understand them, and measure our progress in overcoming them.

Anti-Jewish fallacies fuel Zionist ones and vice versa. To understand the seeming cruelty and negligence with which Zionists keep mutilating civilization via constant wars and censorship towards deemed antisemites, you only have to likewise understand the fallacies and seeming cruelty and negligence of the antisemites. Again, like Hitler-others, erroneously-unfairly blaming “The Jews” for the inadvertent over-representation of many Jews in Socialism. Nick Fuentes too has a profound understanding of the disastrous Zionification of the US Government and Western World, yet by preaching for some white Catholic ethnostate among other fallacies, Nick, and similarly Candace, Jake and Dan, and many other courageous and knowledgeable critics of Zionism, who are in many ways courageously-heroically helping save civilization, also inadvertently help fuel the ideology-chaos and censorship. To me these people are heroes. Anyone who knowing that they will be persecuted-bankrupted has the courage to voice their opinions, and thus engage in the vital competition of ideas which creates civilization, while respecting the property and freedom of speech of others, should be seen as a hero regardless of whether they are right or wrong.

History is just repeating. Dangerous myths like ‘WWII is what got us out of the great depression’ (see my article ‘Trump Keeps Delighting Osama Bin Laden: The Economics of Military Spending’). And “We thoroughly defeated an evil ideology by nuking the Japanese, look how well they are doing now”, are the types of myths that increasingly make sense to Trump and the smarter apes around him, and will motivate more militarism and suffering. The Iranians likewise make countless errors

How do we get out of this mess? Again: “when we understand everything, we will forgive everything.”

And in order to “understand everything” as best we can, which not only includes the emergence of ideologies, fallacies and history, but also how to solve our problems and achieve the socioeconomic prosperity we can have, we just need freedom of speech and emerging competition of ideas. Actually, no, we also need the freedom to keep our wealth. All action requires two things, the information which guides it, and the wealth that must be consumed while the action takes place. In the US I still have the freedom to criticize all the foolish things the Government does, which includes sustaining our ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’ religion, its $1.5 trillion military, and since the beginning of the Oct. 7th Israeli-Hamas war, over $30 billion sent to Israel so that it can sustain the destruction of Gaza. Thus freedom of speech by itself does NOT prevent bad actions or ideologies from happening if via taxation, or simply creating the money (inflation), they can still obtain the wealth needed to carry them out. This lack of freedom is what allowed, per Germar, “disfigurations of society” via Socialism and Zionism.

The Soviet Union and underlying socialist myths were ultimately overcome, not in some great war, but by helping enough socialists themselves overcome their fallacies. If Russia, a relatively modern free market economy where over 50% of its population is employed in the private sector by over 3 million private sector businesses, is now led by Putin, a former KGB agent whose job at one time was to help enforce socialist myths, why should we not have faith that a likewise naive and dangerously Zionized Mossad agent today may be a future leader in the area? With a few tweaks, I can see Yoshi Cohen being a future leader in the area. The Russians and Chinese got their reformers via Gorbachev and Deng. The Zionists, being the wisest of them all, with some of the highest per capita number of scientists, etc., likewise have had many potential Gorbachevs like Yaakov Sharett, a former intelligence officer and the son of the former prime minister of Israel Moshe Sharett, who mentions: “in the end Israel is a country occupying and abusing another people.”

Mises tells us:

"Liberalism is rationalistic. It maintains that it is possible to convince the immense majority that peaceful cooperation within the framework of society better serves their rightly understood interests than mutual battling and social disintegration. It has full confidence in man’s reason. It may be that this optimism is unfounded and that the liberals have erred. But then there is no hope left for mankind’s future." (Mises, ‘Human Action’, p. 157)

Without the belief that "it is possible to convince the immense majority", the effort to educate and overcome Socialist, antisemitic, and Zionist fallacies will not exist so the calamities will continue and “then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.”

Once again it is vitally important to see our Jew-Gentile chaos as the emergence of understandable fallacies. Yet another one of these fallacies significantly responsible for much of the chaos is to push for some mythical 2-state solution. I understand and sympathize with Netanyahu when he mentions:

"Every area that we evacuate we've received terrible terror against us. It happened in South Lebanon, in Gaza, also today in Samaria .... and therefore I clarify that....any other arrangement in the future, the state of Israel has to control on the entire area from the river to the sea ...This truth I say to our American friends... And I also stop the attempt to impose on us a reality [two state solution] that will jeopardize us. A prime minister in Israel has to be able to say no, even to the best of friends. To say no when you need to, and to say yes when you can." (Netanyahu, Jan. 18th, 2024)

Bibi and the Zionists are correct. A Palestinian state would just mean a far deadlier and better armed anti-Zionist armed resistance movement. Technology is making it increasingly easy for small groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis to develop deadlier and more sophisticated weapons, and likewise the Israeli-Zionist ideology has better ways to spy on the whole planet and likewise silence-coerce-kill its critics via the continuous evolution of increasingly “Zionized” dangerous ideologues like Alex Karp and Palantir Inc. whose “Zionized” world-view has him playing a leading role in killing Palestinians and Russians and spewing naive “Zionized” ‘Clash of Civilizations’ mythology. It is absurdly obvious, as reality is increasingly showing, how this process can only end in a final world-war-like calamity-tyranny.

Also, few self-respecting Muslims who really believe in God, in the moral duty to support what is just and fight what is unjust, and knows the history of Zionism and its numerous fallacies, will understandably tolerate the unnecessary-unjust coercion of some Herzl-Jabotinsky-‘Beg Gurion’-Bibi designed ‘Jewish State’ on anyone. What they will do is forgive with compassion, just like we can likewise expect Jews to forgive those who naively make anti-Jewish fallacies.

The Zionist ideologues in Israel that are currently destroying civilization are also in many ways helping to save it. Bibi, and many in the upper echelons of the Israeli government, have a superb understanding of Capitalism and free markets. Bibi wisely mentioned:

“I think the supremacy of free markets is not self-evident. I think it has to be explained. I think the task of leaders is first of all to get things conceptually right. But the second is to communicate it effectively”

Bibi’s astute appreciation of free markets partly led him to invite freemarketeer Argentinian president Javier Milei to give a speech in the Knesset on June 11, 2025 to frequent thunderous applause which included mentions of freedom giants Rothbard and Friedman. This pro-Freedom-Capitalism character of the current brand of Zionism is actually vital for a real lasting solution to which we turn to next.

The “Hayekian” Free Market One State Solution To The Zionist Error.

One of the main reasons why the antisemite-Zionist disaster persists and expands, is because we do not even have a well-designed solution that can overcome the Zionist fallacies and show a future of peace and prosperity for all. Everyone is sort of ideologically trapped. Zionist ideologues can only envision more wars, more expulsions of Palestinians, more “necessary control” of the West Bank and Gaza, more ‘hate speech’ laws and censorship to criminalize “antisemitism” and so on. And pro-Palestinian ideologues increasingly feel like some kind of military defeat of Israel is the only way forward. The hatreds and polarizations keep intensifying and now totally dominate political discourse. In this article we will attempt to provide such a “Final Solution” :-)

A properly designed “One State Solution” can quickly, not only solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and get everyone on a rapid path to socioeconomic prosperity, but also serve as a beacon of economic education to the world. The goal will be the replacement of the current flawed Zionist government-entity for a modern free market state where everyone will have real freedom, equal rights, and skyrocketing socioeconomic advancement. Name and flag can be determined in some future time but should obviously not single out or exclude any group of people-faith. I’ll call it the ‘Levantine Federation’ to use the same name Hayek suggested and whose proposal this solution is influenced by. Hayek very astutely chose “Levantine” from “Levant”, a larger area with so much history traditionally including Syria, Lebanon, Palestine-Israel, and Jordan, which he knew could become “one of the greatest financial centers” and beacons of prosperity to the world. I like ‘New Palestine’ as well because ‘Palestine’ is what existed before the Zionist error and represents the organic historical trend towards increasing harmony that pre-Zionism Palestine had.

This proposed solution is not meant to be imposed by force on Palestinians or Israelis, but to serve as an educational beacon with which to persuade and educate enough people so that hopefully something similar can be voluntarily carried out soon. The solution will be introduced in two steps. First we will describe what the final state will look like, some of the problems it will overcome, various benefits, and a few remarks regarding the feasibility of everyone living together especially given the increasing polarizations due to the Israeli-Hamas-Gaza war. Second we will discuss a few steps to transition from our current state to this final One State. And lastly we will mention some educational and organizational factors which must arise to help make the solution possible.

As things are today, about 20% of Israelis are Arabs. So, Jews and Arabs already getting along in a single state already happens relatively peacefully. And even with all the errors-injustices associated with the current Zionist state, like having a flag and national anthem that represents people whose grandparents, Jews, expelled the family members and coreligionists of 20% of its population. The above suggested changes will only make it even easier to get along. Initially, those whose identities fear-distrust each other the most will just live in more segregated parts of the country and neighborhoods, just like happens in the USA with states, cities, and neighborhoods with higher proportions of various groups like blacks, Asians, Hispanics, etc. In the USA, there are no black or Hispanic or white militias attacking each other, and the same would occur in this new country. Blacks were once slaves with an understandable hatred of whites. Yet freedom and emerging truths that we all are just fellow homo sapiens has arenas full of mostly white people paying to see mostly black basketball players.

‘New Palestine’ will be a modern free market state where the central government should be minimal in the sense that it should only be involved in protecting private property and should clearly be forbidden from ever going into education, elderly care, any kind of socialized medicine, etc. This is not up to democratic change and is important so that Jews will not fear a larger Muslim population eventually taking their freedoms-wealth, which would definitely be the case if they were forced to pay for massive public sector welfare state bureaucracies attempting to provide equal access funding for coercive-competition-immune-monopoly-government-provided education, health services, elderly care, etc. that the economically ignorant though well-intentioned public always falls for. Freemarketeers know that, as US founder Thomas Jefferson writes: “democracy is nothing more than mob rule where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49.”

Jews and Muslims and Christians, everyone will have the obvious freedom to pull their wealth to create their own privately funded educational systems, charities, and be free to discriminate if they so wish based on religion, sex, whatever their customs or free individuals agree upon.

Palestinians who were expelled during various wars and their descendants will obviously have the right to go back to the lands they were expelled from. If the lands have since been developed, a simple starting solution to the potential conflicts and a way to provide some restitution to the Palestinians and help get this new country on a rapid path to amazing prosperity is as follows.

Jews keep all lands and homes and buildings they currently have developed and are clearly being used for productive purposes, even most of the settlements in the West Bank. Then we take the other land including the south which is currently mostly desert and using some simple software we distribute it to all Palestinians and their descendants who were dispossessed thus privatizing most of the country. A similar effort should be made so that Jews who were expelled from European and Muslim countries can regain their lost property, and Jews should be given dual-citizenship so they can also live in those countries-areas and actually revive-rekindle the organically evolved Judaism Zionism destroyed.

So far this simple framework accomplishes the following. Jews should be pretty happy. No fear of a demographic majority that can then interfere with your freedom and-or property. No need to pay for the education of non-Jews, or other Jews for that matter. Freedom from the bloated competition-immune and prosperity destroying Israeli state which treated its citizens like lab rats during COVIDmania. No draconian uprooting or potentially economically devastating disruptions. Palestinians regain their freedom and land. Since this minimal state will have minimal taxes or regulations, it will quickly blossom in prosperity. Foreign investment will rush into the country to hire Palestinians and all citizens of ‘New Palestine’. Competition between foreign investors for ‘New Palestine’ labor will quickly increase their pay-wealth. The land will quickly increase in value, providing much deserved compensation for the Palestinians. Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city is less than 4 hours from Jerusalem. I’m estimating each Palestinian over 18 will get over an acre of land close to Jerusalem in a country that will soon skyrocket in socioeconomic prosperity and serve as a beacon of progress. The algorithms parceling out the land would take into account proximity to beaches, other cities, etc. to provide a more equitable distribution in terms size and location of parcels.

In just 30 years, Dubai went from sparsely populated desert to modern metropolis. New Palestine with its even freer and thus more competitive and productive future economy, proximity to already advanced social order via Israeli companies who themselves will accelerate their own advancement by being free of the bloated Israeli state, proximity to other major cities like Cairo and Damascus, all now easily integrated with peace and unhampered commerce, will likely surpass Dubai-like prosperity in less than 5 years.

This proposed solution first involves transforming the current flawed Zionist-Israeli state into a new modern free market state free of the Zionist fallacies and injustices, and then incorporating the populations in Gaza and the West Bank in a piecemeal fashion. Smaller governing areas based on geographical locations similar to the cantons in Switzerland will further provide additional freedom to tailor various rules according to local populations (see Prof. David Beito’s article ‘A Way Out of the Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Swiss Style Canton System’).

Next, we discuss further details of the solution and various transitory steps.

On day one-soon.

We rename the current Israeli state to something like ‘New Palestine’ or ‘Levantine Federation’. Everyone in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank gets citizenship, however, we have two zones. Zone A is current Israel and Zone B is the West Bank and Gaza. All Palestinian prisoners are released. All restrictions and occupation of the West Bank and Gaza (Zone B) are ended. Hamas, Iran, and the entire Islamic world will have no need for armed resistance since the occupation has ended and so has the Zionist state. The war against Iran ends immediately! Real democracy can finally take place in the Muslim world where upwards of 80% of the population detests the Zionist state. No longer will the US and Israel keep needing to prop-up pro-Zionism monarchies and dictatorships all over the Muslim world to coerce Muslims away from their anti-Zionist stance. We quickly begin to privatize and deregulate. All government-owned assets related to education, health care, etc. are sold to the highest bidders for gold which was the pre-Zionism money and will become the official money for government-related expenses-taxes. The IDF is defunded-disbanded, but Jews obviously remain free to keep their arms and create private security organizations. Taxes are drastically cut accordingly. This transition can take about 3 months and its implementation be better detailed in another document. All females and males under perhaps 14 years old, men above 50 years old, and all men with children, essentially everyone who is not a single military-aged male living in Zone B, are free to also travel-live in Zone A. They can return to their property if available or get their plot of parceled land. Every day 1% of the remaining military-aged male population (1% of about 700,000 = 7,000 people) in Zone B, is also given access to Zone A and their land. My guess is that after one month, things will go so smoothly that we can just give all remaining men access to Zone A and kumbaya, world peace ensues. Keep in mind that during this transition-integration with the rest of ‘New Palestine’ these men will have full freedom within Zone B and also be free to travel to Egypt, Syria, Jordan, anywhere, etc. so their prosperity will immediately skyrocket.

The above allows an immediate path to skyrocketing prosperity as well as piecemeal integration which can be slowed or accelerated. The very mention by a few prominent Israeli and Islamic leaders that we will begin to work towards a solution along the above lines, as well as getting a few major Muslim and Jewish athletes or influencers to understand and back it, will greatly increase the feasibility of a proposal along these lines, persuade people, and reverse the polarizations and direction towards the Final World War.

The great Murray Rothbard understood profoundly how “the State of Israel is uniquely pernicious, because its entire existence rests and continues to rest on a massive expropriation of property and expulsion from the land.” Yet Murray ends his iconic MUST-BE-READ essay ‘War Guilt in the Middle East’, written soon after Israel’s ‘Six-Day War’ in 1967, on a prescient and positive note:

“Israel, therefore, faces a long-run dilemma which she must someday meet. Either to continue on her present course and, after years of mutual hostility and conflict be overthrown by Arab people’s guerrilla war. Or – to change direction drastically, to cut herself loose completely from Western imperial ties, and become simply Jewish citizens of the Middle East. If she did that, then peace and harmony and justice would at last reign in that tortured region. There is ample precedent for this peaceful coexistence. For in the centuries before 19th- and 20th-century Western imperialism, Jew and Arab had always lived well and peacefully together in the Middle East. There is no inherent enmity or conflict between Arab and Jew. In the great centuries of Arab civilization in North Africa and Spain, Jews took a happy and prominent part – in contrast to their ongoing persecution by the fanatics of the Christian West. Shorn of Western influence and Western imperialism, that harmony can reign once more.”

The only “adults in the room” that have the necessary wisdom to persuade the planet of the feasibility of the above solution-or-similar are fellow free market intellectuals, thus a vital part of this framework is some organization led by leading Jewish, Christian, Muslim and secular free market intellectuals that can become the intellectual beacons needed to educate their respective friends-populations.

The following list of free market intellectuals can easily become major contributors to such a beacon.

Palestinian Muslim economist and best-selling author Saifedean Ammous.

Palestinian (parents) Christian former US Congressman Justin Amash.

Palestinian Muslim Imad-ad-Dean Ahmad, founder of the Minaret of Freedom Institute.

Turkish Muslim journalist and author Mustafa Akyol.

Turkish-American economist and political scientist Timur Kuran.

Israeli-American writer Yaron Brook who is the current chairman of the board at the Ayn Rand Institute.

Loudly clamoring for a solution along these lines brings us free-marketeers tremendous advantages. We will be the only ones actually making noise and bringing attention to a rather simple-and-thus-easy-to-spread viral plan. It gives us an opportunity to teach and sort of piggyback basic economics as we explain to people how prosperity will skyrocket helping us in our more ambitious world-wide free-market educational efforts, which is obviously the key to everything.

And! Very important! Remember, per Mises’ wisdom, Socialists and Zionists are neither evil-malicious “villains”, nor “lunatics”, they have understandably fooled themselves into destroying the very freedom needed to overcome their myths.



IMHO Jews, as a group or culture, reached their cultural and intellectual zenith with Ludwig von Mises. Unfortunately, just like mankind fell for Marx (Socialism) instead of Spencer (freedom-Capitalism) when it had the chance, Jews understandably fell for Herzl and Jabotinsky. Let’s encourage “The Jews” to learn more about Mises so they can better “plot for freedom.”

“People will forgive you for being wrong, but they will never forgive you for being right—especially if events prove you right while proving them wrong.” - Thomas Sowell.

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” - Upton Sinclair.

“It is human nature that repeats itself, not history.” —John Toland.

“Most of the tyrants, despots, and dictators are sincerely convinced that their rule is beneficial for the people, that theirs is government for the people.” —Mises.

“As should be increasingly clear, economics is a science which can make possible the construction of a social and political system in which human success is a feature of normal, everyday life everywhere. It is truly the humanitarian science, and only those who have studied it well and who are prepared to implement its teachings deserve to be called friends of mankind. The most important charity which true friends of mankind can pursue is to disseminate knowledge of this vital subject as widely and as deeply as they know how.” —George Reisman.

“The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.” — F.A. Hayek.

“A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can't afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient.” (Henry Hazlitt, "The Wisdom of Henry Hazlitt")

“There have always been men who voluntarily renounced many pleasures and satisfactions in order to do what they considered right and moral. Men have preferred martyrdom to the renunciation of what they believed to be true. They have chosen poverty and exile because they wanted to be free in the search for truth and wisdom. All that is noblest in the progress of civilization, welfare, and enlightenment has been the achievement of such men, who braved every danger and defied the tyranny of powerful kings and fanatical masses.” —Mises.

“Many people, especially ignorant people, want to punish you for speaking the truth, for being correct, for being you. Never apologize for being correct, or for being years ahead of your time. If you’re right and you know it, speak your mind. Speak your mind. Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is still the truth.” ―Mahatma Gandhi.

"Everyone carries a part of society on his shoulders; no one is relieved of his share of responsibility by others. And no one can find a safe way out for himself if society is sweeping towards destruction. Therefore, everyone, in his own interests, must thrust himself vigorously into the intellectual battle. None can stand aside with unconcern; the interests of everyone hang on the result. Whether he chooses or not, every man is drawn into the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us." (Mises, “Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis”, p. 515)

Further suggestions:

The documentary “Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and 'Austrian Economics'” provides an hour-long introduction to both the emergence of Holocaust myths and vital free market concepts.

Germar Rudolf’s ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’.

Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada

The 7+ hour documentary ‘An Evolutionary Analysis of Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism, Holocaustianity, And Other Myths Which Lured Bright And Well-Intentioned People To Disaster.’ Provides a more thorough-complete analysis of all fallacies.

Germar Rudolf manages https://holocausthandbooks.com/ which has 8 great documentaries and 50+ volumes dealing with everything related to the Holocaust.

Former Jew Paul Eisen’s article ‘The Holocaust Wars’ is a brilliant summary of the field and its history from a Jewish perspective, also “How I Became a Holocaust Denier” and other writings are a great way for Jews to learn about the courageous intellectual journey of one of their own. Playlist with many superb-vital Eisen articles.

My book “The Freedom Intellectual Reconquista: The Growing ‘Austrian Economics’ Worldwide Revolution And Resulting Dissolution Of Myths Arising From Biochemical And Socioeconomic Complexity (Germ Theory, Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism)” ( free PDF, free audio ) provides an even more detailed analysis of the above, however, it does not go into Holocaust exaggerations.

I can be reached at hayekian@gmail.com, besada.com





