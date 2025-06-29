By Jorge Besada. hayekian@gmail.com, on X @hayekian

Jorge Besada [author] and Germar Rudolf at Ludwig von Mises’ final resting place.

Questioning the mainstream holocaust narrative of a maniacal Hitler attempting to eradicate Jewry primarily via gas chambers is a criminal act in 27 countries. This means that people can be deemed criminals, and killed should they resist arrest, simply due to the ideas that make sense to them. Regardless of whether people are right or wrong or “hateful”, this is an error and injustice which should be overcome.

Whether we are trying to discover how to build a better car, improve health, what happened in the complex past, or any information which includes the TRUTH, it is through freedom of speech and its emerging peace and competition of ideas, as people-companies scrutinize-evaluate-copy information, that we discover and spread the best innovations-information-truths. Coercion, whether it’d be by older religious priesthoods or Socialist-Communist ‘central planning’ competition-immune bureaucracies, destroys this process of ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ that continuously creates and spreads superior information and reorders mankind in increasingly advanced ways, and unjustly brings pain and suffering to people who have not harmed anyone of their property.

Consider the following regarding the absurdity and cruelty of Holocaust Denial laws. At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, the Soviet delegation was led by Andrey Vyshinsky, the same judge who oversaw Stalin’s bogus ‘Show Trials’ (1936-8) where defendants, including Lenin’s close friends (Kamenev, Zinoviev, Bukharin and more), were tortured into confessing their guilt and executed. At the Nuremberg Trials Vyshinsky’s legal team introduced “evidence” blaming the Germans for the Katyn Forest Massacre of 20,000+ leading Poles, which many at the time, including Churchill, knew had been done by Stalin. Vyshinsky’s legal team introduced obviously fabricated “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official Trial documents and has been gathered by Carlos Porter in his book ‘Made In Russia: The Holocaust’, that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s the total number of people estimated by the “official” coerced-competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.5 million and soon after to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Given the above, and prior to these massive "revisions", someone doing their moral duty of speaking the truth as they saw it, saying that the 4 million figure was a gross exaggeration, or error, or Soviet-Communist fabrication by Stalin's legal team at the post World War Two Nuremberg Trials to punish the Germans, would have been erroneously-unjustly vilified, sent to prison, or killed for resisting arrest.

Next let’s briefly look at the life of living Galileo, Germar Rudolf. In 1991 Germar was a chemist working on his PhD at the prestigious Max Planck Institute for Solid-State Research in Stuttgart, Germany, when he was hired to do some chemical analysis of the alleged Auschwitz gas-chambers by attorney Hajo Herrmann who would defend Otto Ernst Remer, a former top Wehrmacht officer who Hitler had decorated for his role in preventing the July 20th, 1944 attempt to kill him, and believed that the mass-gassings narrative was an exaggeration-error-myth-lie. Based on his chemical analysis Germar felt like the standard mass-gassing narrative as commonly believed was incorrect. When knowledge of his report reached German authorities Germar was indicted, tried, and sentenced to 14 months in jail for allegedly inciting racial hatred. Germar fled Germany before serving his sentence. About 10 years later in 2005, married and with a child in the US, Germar was deported to Germany where he served his original sentence and an additional 30 months as the result of a second trial before getting out in July 2009 after having spent almost 4 years in jail. With respect to his trial and the absurdity and cruelty of the German legal system Germar writes:

“In my own 2007 court case I motioned to hear five mainstream historians, all of which would testify that the only reason why historians don’t show any dissent about the Holocaust is because they are scared of being persecuted and prosecuted for it. And what was the judges’ reaction to this? “[the Motions] are rejected, because the gathering of this evidence is irrelevant for [Court’s] decision, because even if the named persons would confirm the probative allegations, the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.”” (‘Lectures on the Holocaust: Controversial Issues Cross-Examined’, p. 514)

Amazing! How can people who consider themselves "civilized" allow this to happen?! How can one be made a criminal for questioning “the self-evidence of the Holocaust” given the easily verifiable facts above?

As part of his trial Germar gave long testimony explaining how such persecution went against everything “Western” culture had achieved and much more, and also took careful notes about the trial with the hope of someday publishing a book (‘Resistance is Obligatory’) about the ordeal. From jail Germar exchanged his trial notes with a supporter by mail which would once again make him a criminal and bring another prosecution when authorities read his mail and discovered he was planning to once again publish forbidden ideas. Mind-blowing!

The German authorities could have easily looked for flaws in his research and expose either an incompetent or perhaps malicious researcher, but in true medieval-coercive-priesthood style “the Chamber would not question the self-evidence of the Holocaust.”

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 19 reads:

"Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."

Holocaust Denial laws are an obvious and grotesque violation of the freedom of speech so many naive bureaucrats, especially German ones, love to pontificate about as they intimidate and persecute their populations and political opponents with Bolshevik-Stalinist fervor. This begs the question of why we have such laws. Naive thinkers erroneously believe that this is due to “Jewish Power”. To allegedly nefarious “Jews”, who “plotted” the “Holocaust Lie”, and use such laws to silence opposition to their allegedly nefarious plans like extracting German reparations, or their Zionism, or more recently, their alleged “genocide” against the Gazans-Palestinians. Nonsense! One of Germar’s recent contributions to Holocaust research is showing with considerable detail how the various vengeful exaggerations-fabrications-errors-lies which became the intellectual foundation for the mainstream narrative-story-myth, was overwhelmingly put together, not by Jews, but by understandably vengeful Soviets like Vyshinsky and Polish Communists, none of which were Jewish. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

Erroneously accusing “the Jews” as a group of plotting the mainstream Holocaust narrative to then sinisterly use it for nefarious purposes is yet another anti-Jewish trope we can add to the usual ones of blaming “The Jews” for the Black Plague, Socialism, Capitalism-finance-banking, usury, etc., which then grows support for Jews among a rightly-concerned population, eventually leading to the feared-mythical ‘Jewish Power’. A “power” which is used for countless causes, good ones like charities-organizations which push for individual-minority rights, but also bad ideas like Holocaust Denial Laws. Consider the case of German former lawyer and political activist Horst Mahler who was sentenced to 14 years in jail for questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Horst mentioned the following somewhat scary statement on April 19th, 2017 as part of a longer anti-Jewish rant-speech before returning to prison:

“Jews are on a divine mission to destroy humanity. The Bible states this categorically.” (Mahler’s speech before returning to prison, April 19th, 2017)

I believe that Mr. Mahler is making very understandable intellectual errors, and putting him in jail over such fallacies is a cruel and counterproductive barbarity that does nothing to overcome them, and further contributes to anti-Jewish fallacies by once again making it appear to many as though “The Jews” as a group, or even more misguided, as a “race”, want to silence criticism for nefarious purposes. Former United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, wisely opposes holocaust denial laws, but the "reason" of a few intellectuals is no match for the understandably ignorant, negligent, scared and vengeful Jewish masses and naive wannabe-heroic politicians, who, being equal homo sapiens like the rest of us, are just as susceptible to tribalistic-mob behaviour and the uncivilized criminalization of ideas. I have little doubt in my mind that if most people questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative did so in a thoughtful, scholarly manner, free of the usual anti-Jewish “tropes”, as Germar does, Jews and their understandably concerned supporters would not react the way they do and Holocaust Denial Laws would not exist. Unfortunately for every Germar-like researcher-doubter-denier we have 10,000 people making errors similar to Mahler, understandably scaring Jews-supporters into their own mob-lynch mentality leading to coercion-violence via denial laws.

For obvious and understandable reasons which have nothing to do with some grand malicious conspiracy as unfortunately so many naive thinkers believe, Jews would incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving Holocaust exterminationist narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity, which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’. This understandably added an immense fervor-fanaticism-stubbornness-self-righteousness to an already flawed Zionist ideology-identity (see my article ‘An Analysis and Comparison of the Socialist and Zionist Ideological Calamities’.) In his excellent book "Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations." Ronen Bergman writes:

"Israel's reliance on assassination as a military tool did not happen by chance, but rather stems from the revolutionary and activist roots of the Zionist movement, from the trauma of the Holocaust, and from the sense among Israel's leaders and citizens that the country and its people are perpetually in danger of annihilation and that, as in the Holocaust, no one will come to their aid when that happens." (p. xxii)

Regardless of whether Germar and fellow revisionists-doubters-deniers are right, or wrong due to genuine errors given the immense complexity of history, or even wrong due to malice or financial gain, it should be seen as an obvious injustice to then persecute people who are persuaded by their views, like I have. Again, criminalizing speech-thought is an error and injustice.

I deny the mainstream Holocaust narrative primarily for two reasons. One, I have been persuaded by Germar and fellow revisionists’ heroic intellectual efforts. And two, Holocaust Denial Laws destroy the necessary freedom and emerging ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ which is how we really discover and spread the superior information that grows civilization and gets us closer to the truth. It is an absurdity for anyone to call himself a “Historian” of the Holocaust, or World War Two, or Zionism and all that is related to these vast and deeply interrelated vital subjects, while these ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ destroying laws remain in place. I’ve done my due diligence. Perhaps there are some great books or arguments that can get me to believe the mainstream narrative. I still can’t take them seriously when these draconian laws, especially in vital countries like Germany, Austria, and Poland, remain in place thus outlawing potential criticisms and competing views needed to get us closer to the truth. If the information does not arise due to freedom it is worthless and anyone who disagrees with me here is just economically ignorant. Mainstream Holocaust “scholars”, historians, and most Zionist ideologues whose worldviews are largely influenced by the mainstream Holocaust narrative are like Soviet economists-ideologues whose entire flawed ideology-worldview-echo-chambers similarly grew from intellectual oppression.

Both Socialism and our current disastrous Holocaustianized Zionism grew from restrictions on freedom of speech. Never again should we restrict the freedom of speech whose emerging competition of ideas is the source of our relative peace and prosperity and optimally guides our actions.

The great British philosopher Herbert Spencer who was once referred to as ‘“twenty times my superior” by Darwin, and “Our Marx” by freedom-giant Murray Rothbard, mentioned:

“No one can be perfectly free till all are free; no one can be perfectly moral till all are moral; no one can be perfectly happy till all are happy.” (Spencer, ‘Social Statics’, 1851)

What Spencer mentions above really resonates with me. Those of us like myself, who live in the United States where we still have a lot more freedom of speech than others around the world, have a moral duty to fight for freedom and thus against Holocaust Denial laws for those who can’t or have a much harder time doing so. Given my understanding of freedom and economics, anyone, who knowing that they will be persecuted, has the courage to voice their opinions, and thus engage in the vital competition of ideas which creates civilization, while respecting the property and freedom of speech of others, should be seen as a hero regardless of whether they are right or wrong. Germar, engineer Wolfgang Fröhlich who spent a whopping 16 years in jail for repeatedly challenging the mass-gassings narrative, Ernst Zündel (7 years), Günter Deckert (5 years), acclaimed historian David Irving (3 years), lawyer Sylvia Stolz (3.5 years), Ursula Haverbeck (3.5 years) who refused to be coerced away from her views and kept going to jail into her 90s. These people are heroes and a shameful reminder of the ignorance, negligence, incompetence, and cowardice (but perhaps wisdom too) of so-called “freedom fighters”, and especially those of us in the US who have the best means to fight for freedom. So let us just deny the Holocaust anyway, and help others do so regardless of how one sees things. If enough of us do it, and use the publicity in a wise manner, we will help overcome the fallacies that lead to such misguided-barbaric laws and their emerging horrible police states.

The great, courageous, and humble former Jew, Paul Eisen writes in his MUST BE READ autobiographical essay ‘How I Became a Holocaust Denier’:



“That Jews suffered greatly from 1933-1945 is not in question, but the notion of a premeditated, planned and industrial extermination of Europe's Jews with its iconic gas-chambers and magical six million are all used to make the Holocaust not only special but also sacred. We are faced with a new, secular religion, a false God with astonishing power to command worship. And, like the Crucifixion with its Cross, Resurrection etc, the Holocaust has key and sacred elements—the exterminationist imperative, the gas chambers and the sacred six million. It is these that comprise the holy Holocaust which Jews, Zionists and others worship and which the revisionists refuse. Nor is this a small matter. If it was, why the fuss, why the witch-hunt, why the imprisonment of David Irving, Ernst Zündel and Germar Rudolf? And it's not just them. What may be a massive lie is being used to oppress pretty much all of humankind. The German and Austrian peoples who, we are told, conceived and perpetrated the slaughter; the Russian, Polish, Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, Rumanian, Hungarian, peoples etc. who supposedly hosted, assisted in and cheered on the slaughter; the Americans, the British, the French, the Dutch, the Belgians, the Italians (but not the Danes and the Bulgarians) etc. who apparently didn't do enough to stop the slaughter; the Swiss who earned out of the slaughter, and the entire Christian world who, it seems, created the faith-traditions and ideologies in which the slaughter could take place, and now the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim peoples who seemingly want to perpetrate a new slaughter—in fact, the Holocaust oppresses the entire non-Jewish world and indeed much of the Jewish world as well. Stand up and have done with it.”

The great economist and in many ways Atlas of modern civilization, Ludwig von Mises writes:

"There have always been men who voluntarily renounced many pleasures and satisfactions in order to do what they considered right and moral. Men have preferred martyrdom to the renunciation of what they believed to be true. They have chosen poverty and exile because they wanted to be free in the search for truth and wisdom. All that is noblest in the progress of civilization, welfare, and enlightenment has been the achievement of such men, who braved every danger and defied the tyranny of powerful kings and fanatical masses." (Mises, ‘Omnipotent Government: The Rise of the Total State and Total War’, p. 114)

Civilization can only be sustained by the peace and ‘competitive knowledge discovery’ that emerges from freedom. Future generations, which will only exist thanks to having preserved freedom, will look back in history and rightly identify and remember those who really understood and fought for freedom. If you really want to do something worthwhile that will be remembered and appreciated by future generations, you fight for freedom and thus join Mises in his: “intellectual battle…the great historical struggle, the decisive battle into which our epoch has plunged us."

Finally, the man Mises once referred to as ‘our leader’, author of ‘Economics in One Lesson’ Henry Hazlitt writes:

“A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can’t afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient.” (70th Birthday Speech by Hazlitt on Nov 29, 1964. Taken from ‘The Wisdom of Henry Hazlitt’, p. 39)

Suggested Resources:

5 minute video. Jewish intellectual Ron Unz briefly discusses Stalinist holocaust exaggerations.

Germar Rudolf’s 2025 PorcFest presentations (Censorship In The Western World and Censorship Leads To War & Genocide) provide much vital information.

Documentary ‘Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and 'Austrian Economics' followed by Q/A with Germar and Jorge Besada.

Germar’s last two short books, both freely available in PDF and audio, “The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg? Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal”, and “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, are superb, and his ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ is comprehensive (also free)

My 2025 PorcFest hour-long presentation: “Overcoming Anti-Jewish and Zionist Fallacies Via A Modern Free Market One State Solution.” provides a brief history of the emergence of Zionism and describes a One State Free Market Solution that shows a real path to peace and prosperity in the area.

My free book ‘The Freedom Intellectual Reconquista: The Growing ‘Austrian Economics’ Worldwide Revolution And Resulting Dissolution Of Myths Arising From Biochemical And Socioeconomic Complexity (Germ Theory, Socialism, Antisemitism, Zionism)’ provides a concise introduction to the vital wisdom of Carl Menger and his so-called ‘Austrian School of Economics’ and various applications. Also available in amazon

Paul Eisen’s articles, being a former Jew, are also excellent. And so is his wonderful tribute to Germar Rudolf (Germar Rudolf / Galileo Revisited).

Please consider donating to Germar Rudolf by ‘buying him a coffee’ or via his website, and also letting the world know you stand for real freedom of speech by re-tweeting-sharing the fact that you’ve done so. Let’s make Germar a millionaire! which will bring some much-deserved compensation and attention to a truly deserving hero of freedom of speech and modern day Galileo.