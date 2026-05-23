Jorge Besada - The Civilized Ape

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1d

Interesting material but the worst thing which ever happened to Judaism and Jews was allowing the creation of a literal state of Israel in Palestine with a policy of extermination and expulsion of non-Jews and a belief in the supremacism of Jews.

It was always doomed because it was not only immoral, illegal and unfair, it was pschopathic. If Israel has done anything it has put to rest the fantasy that Jews are smarter than other religions. The policies, behaviour and actions of Israel have been stupid beyond measure and remain so. Time for Jews to take a stand and end the Zionist experiment in Palestine if they want to save their religion and themselves.

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
13h

Very good piece!!! Thanks!

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