[Audio version here]

On Wednesday June 11th 2025, two days before Israel attacked Iran and started the “12 Day War”, in a speech delivered at the Knesset attended by leading Israelis like Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, worldwide free market sensation and in his own words, “the most Zionist president in the world”, Javier Milei, while frequently interrupted by thunderous applause, mentioned his favorite thinker, Jewish-born economist Murray N. Rothbard(1926-1995). Milei told popular podcaster Lex Friedman that, “The person who has been the greatest inspiration in my life is essentially Murray Newton Rothbard”, and on another occasion mentioned that, “We are fulfilling Rothbard’s dream.”

After the death of Jewish-born free market giant Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973), 1974 Nobel Laureate in Economics F.A. Hayek and Murray Rothbard were the leading proponents of the so-called ‘Austrian School of Economics’. “The Austrians”, beginning with founder Carl Menger, can be seen as Galileo-Bruno-Copernicus-like intellectuals in the sense that they were, and remain, way ahead of our times regarding their explanations of how the socioeconomic order works and evolved to transform tribes of homo sapiens into today’s massively complex socioeconomic order, or what Menger and British philosopher Herbert Spencer so cleverly called, ‘The Social Organism’ (see ‘Carl Menger’s Overlooked Vital Evolutionary Insights’). Given their superior understanding of the world, “The Austrians” are widely recognized as the only school of thought that knew and predicted the eventual collapse of Socialism.

The inevitable growing popularity of “Austrian”-inspired intellectuals and ideologues also includes Margaret Thatcher who was “Austrianized” to free market views as an 18 year old student at Oxford when she read Hayek’s recently published (1944) freedom-classic ‘The Road To Serfdom’. 3-time US presidential candidate and former congressman Dr. Ron Paul was also “Austrianized” while a medical student by also reading Hayek’s classic. Leading popular science writer and Member of the House of Lords Matt Ridley acknowledged:

“As someone who came to Fredrick von Hayek comparatively late in life, I’m still catching up with him...Indeed, many of the insights I thought I had discovered in my own readings and writings on the frontier of evolutionary biology and economics it turns out Hayek had long before me...It’s Hayek who first puts it all together.”

Elon Musk mentioned that Hayek is the “best economist ever”, and Hayek is also London School of Economics’ graduate Mick Jagger’s favorite economist. Popular intellectuals like Gad Saad, Steven Pinker and Bret Weinstein, all in some way praising Mises-Rothbard-Hayek-Austrians, is further evidence of how mankind is catching up to these intellectual giants who were and remain way ahead of our times.

While their wisdom regarding economics is becoming increasingly noticeable per above, both Hayek and Rothbard also felt like the current Israeli state was disastrous.

Antisemitism, like slavery and unequal treatment of women, is just a set of fallacies, which like all fallacies, can only be overcome via reason, logic, sympathy for the misguided and education. Since separation via Zionism and the creation of a ‘Jewish State’ in Palestine, coupled with moral pontifications, vilifications, and the criminalization of potential antisemitic fallacies via ‘hate speech’ laws, does NOT help overcome antisemitic fallacies and only exacerbates them, Zionism was bound to increase Jew-Gentile misunderstandings and polarizations playing a leading role in WWII and all the current Middle East and worldwide polarizations and chaos, as succinctly summarized by US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, when he mentioned: “Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran, and they’re tied in now with Russia and China. I mean, it is a new axis of evil.”

Hayek desperately tried to reason with leading Israeli politicians in the late 1970s and early 1980s like Prime Minister Menachem Begin. Hayek’s proposal, as mentioned in his second letter to Begin dated May 2nd, 1980: “is probably the only way in which you can permanently secure to all Jews free access to Jerusalem and probably the right of settlement in all the associated federal states.” Similar to Prof. David Beito’s “…Swiss Style Canton System” proposed framework and my own, Hayek envisioned an area of free trade and movement (“settlement in all the associated federal states”) that would become “one of the greatest financial centers” (1982 letter to Kollek). Unfortunately, Zionist ideologues, with Soviet-like ignorance and negligence ignored Hayek, causing him to essentially throw in the towel and go public via a short letter in ‘The Times of London’ on May 14th, 1985 where he desperately writes:

“…I ought to urge publicly what I have vainly urged on Israeli friends many times, namely that Israel could make no greater contribution to the safety of its own future and to the peace of the world than by offering Jerusalem as the common capital of a Palestine Federation…amounting, at least at first, to little more than common defence and a free trade union…” (see “Economics Giants 1974 Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek and Murray Rothbard Rejected Mainstream Zionism”).

Rothbard, in far harsher terms, wrote that “the State of Israel is uniquely pernicious, because its entire existence rests and continues to rest on a massive expropriation of property and expulsion from the land”. Rothbard also ridiculed the mass-gassings Holocaust narrative and was a great admirer of one-time leading historian Harry Elmer Barnes who felt like the mainstream mass-gassings Holocaust narrative was a myth, thus making Rothbard an easily identifiable Holocaust revisionist-denier.

How can this be? How can such widely-acclaimed intellectual giants be such ardent critics of Israel with Rothbard denying the mass-gassings Holocaust narrative? Socialism and resulting Soviet Union fooled millions of bright and well-intentioned people into an echo chamber and perverse incentive structure that spread dangerous myths and destroyed the necessary freedom of speech and emerging competition and spread of superior ideas needed to expose the ideology’s flaws. What if Holocaust denial and hate speech laws are doing the same regarding Zionism and resulting Israeli state? Could these men, who were way ahead of their times regarding economics and Socialism be right again regarding Zionism, as well as the Holocaust!? I think so.

Let us look further into this fascinating dilemma by looking at some little known but shocking aspects of the mass-gassings Holocaust narrative, and the connection to Murray Rothbard.

The ‘fog of war’ and emerging mass-gassings Holocaust myth.

The great comedian-critic George Carlin astutely mentioned: “You don’t need a formal conspiracy when interests converge.” The “fog of war”, with its understandable hatreds, violence, rumors, exaggerations, and vengeful or noble lies, causes many people’s “interests converge” in a manner where atrocity myths easily arise. For example, during WWI rumors-exaggerations-lies created the myth that Germans were bestial “Huns” who would bayonet and chop off the hands of Belgian babies. This was such a big deal at the time that, as historian Thomas Fleming writes: “Clarence Darrow, the famously iconoclastic American lawyer…went to France later in 1915 and searched in vain for a single eyewitness who could confirm even one of the…stories.”

A more recent example is the 40-beheaded babies myth that quickly emerged during the initial months of the “October 7th” (2023) Israeli-Hamas war based primarily on the lies-exaggerations of one Israeli soldier (see the excellent “Atrocity Inc” documentary by Max Blumenthal, and ‘What Really Happened on October 7’ by Double Down News). Just like Soviet bureaucrats would seldom admit failure, or having gone along with lies-exaggerations, neither would Netanyahu issue an apology for spreading such a horrible lie-myth. Furthermore, much of the destruction of property and life during the early days of the war was due, not to some maniacal non-homo sapiens Hamas fighters purposely massacring people as if they were WWI German Huns, but by the ‘fog of war’, as Israeli soldiers with powerful weapons caused much destruction, including of their own via the so-called Hannibal directive to prevent the capturing of hostages. The famed Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard admitted in a conversation: “...the bulk of the damage in Gaza was caused by our soldiers…All that destruction you see was caused primarily by our soldiers…This is what I heard all across the board. By people from platoon, company, battalion, brigade, divisional commanders.” Yet in January 2025, the Israeli government passed a law which states: “Anyone who says or writes things denying the October 7 massacre[while ‘expressing sympathy’ for Hamas]…will be sentenced to five years in jail.”

The book “The First Holocaust: The Surprising Origin of the Six-Million Figure” documents how there were over 200 articles since 1850 mentioning the plight, peril, annihilation, extermination, etc. of 6 million Jews, before the allegedly real mass-gassings-Holocaust even began. Naive thinkers erroneously see this as proof that “The Jews” are malicious liars because they do not understand how harassment of Jews for centuries has created ‘fog of war’-like conditions that have understandably shaped Jewish culture to be more susceptible to creating and spreading such myths. Just like for centuries non-Jews have evolved a culture that spreads anti-Jewish myths, so have Jews evolved a culture understandably susceptible to spreading ill-treatment rumors, noble lies and eventual myths.

According to the world’s leading Holocaust revisionists-deniers, like German Chemist Germar Rudolf, who spent nearly 4 years in jail for creating a chemistry report that cast doubt on the mass-gassings narrative (see ‘Germar Rudolf / Galileo Revisited’) as part of the trial of top Wehrmacht officer Otto Ernst Remer who felt like the mass-gassings narrative was false, the mass-gassings Holocaust concept can be seen as having two popular versions which are both wrong and thus mythical. There is what I like to call the flawed “standard denier” or “low-IQ antisemite” version which sees the Holocaust as some deliberate lie or hoax conspired by “The Jews” for nefarious purposes. And there is the popular mainstream version which believes Hitler and Nazi leadership did try to annihilate all Jews and killed millions via gas chambers, which is also wrong and thus mythical. What essentially happened was a repeat of WWI atrocity myths, which were unfortunately given immense prestige and the backing of the law in the sloppy and corrupt post-WWII Nuremberg Trials.

The Nuremberg Trials were hastily put together, and given the understandable hatreds and Soviet-Stalinist influence, were similar to the famed Moscow ‘Show Trials’(1936-1938) overseen by Stalin’s prosecutor Andrey Vyshinsky, where dozens of innocent people were tortured into confessions and killed. Here is a great example of Vyshinsky’s legal oratory during Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’:

“Shoot these rabid dogs! Death to this gang who hide their ferocious teeth, their eagle claws, from the people! Down with that vulture Trotsky, from whose mouth a bloody venom drips, putrefying the great ideals of Marxism!” (“The Black Book of Communism”, p. 750)

The farce of Stalin’s ‘Show Trials’ would become more widely known almost 3 years after Stalin’s death (1953) when on February 25th 1956, Nikita Khrushchev delivered one of most iconic speeches of the 20th century which deserves lengthy quotation:

“The commission has become acquainted with a large quantity of materials in the NKVD[Soviet secret police] archives and with other documents. It has established many facts pertaining to the fabrication of cases against communists, to false accusations, to glaring abuses of socialist legality, which resulted in the death of innocent people. It became apparent that many party, Soviet and economic activists who in 1937-1938 were branded “enemies” were actually never enemies, spies, wreckers, etc., but were always honest communists. They were merely stigmatised [as enemies]. Often, no longer able to bear barbaric tortures, they charged themselves (at the order of the investigative judges/falsifiers) with all kinds of grave and unlikely crimes… It was determined that of the 139 members and candidates of the central committee who were elected at the 17th congress, 98 persons, i.e., 70 per cent, were arrested and shot (mostly in 1937-1938)…The only reasons why 70 per cent of the central committee members and candidates elected at the 17th congress were branded as enemies of the party and of the people were because honest communists were slandered, accusations against them were fabricated, and revolutionary legality was gravely undermined…The same fate met not only central committee members but also the majority of the delegates to the 17th party congress. Of 1,966 delegates with either voting or advisory rights, 1,108 persons were arrested on charges of anti-revolutionary crimes, i.e., decidedly more than a majority. This very fact shows how absurd, wild and contrary to common sense were the charges of counterrevolutionary crimes made out, as we now see, against a majority of participants at the 17th party congress.”

There is fundamentally only one thing that the layperson needs to be aware of to doubt everything that emerged from the Nuremberg Trials and thus the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Guess who led the Soviet delegation? That’s right, Andrey ‘Shoot these rabid dogs!’ Vyshinsky. What could possibly go wrong?!?! At the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials, understandably vengeful, negligent, and fraudulent Polish and Soviet legal authorities falsely blamed the Germans for the Katyn Forest massacre of 15,000+ leading Poles as men like Churchill looked the other way fully knowing the Soviets-Stalin had done it, as later confirmed by Mikhail Gorbachev. A complex combination of conveniently unverified rumors, claims, exaggerations, noble or vengeful lies which statistically inevitably emerge, were introduced as “evidence”, which can be easily verified in the official trial documentation, and percolated their way through the Trials falsely claiming that the evil non-homo sapiens maniacal Hitler-Nazis killed people via steam chambers, electrical chambers, atomic bomb-like device, having people climb trees and then cutting them down, a pedal-driven brain bashing machine, and a bone-grinding machine among other absurd-fabricated methods. The entry ‘Absurd Claims’ in Germar Rudolf’s ‘Holocaust Encyclopedia’ documents these and over 60 similar absurdities, which the Germans were helpless to defend against due to the rules of the Trials (see the excellent documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’).

After the collapse of the Soviet Union(1991), the total number of people estimated by the communist-coerced-competition-immune narrative to have been killed in Auschwitz was revised from 4 million to 1.1 million. All alleged extermination camps have experienced similar large downward revisions. Waclaw Dlugoborski, the former head of research at the Auschwitz Museum mentioned:

“Up until 1989 in eastern Europe, a prohibition against casting doubt upon the figure of 4 million killed was in force; at the memorial site of Auschwitz, employees who doubted the correctness of the estimate were threatened with disciplinary measures” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 14 September 1998)

The massive post-War writings of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle make no mention of Jews slaughtered via gas chambers. The Allies had access to encrypted German communications and nothing about deliberate exterminations, and much less mass-gassings was found. They did find plenty of medical records consistent with forced labor camps.

The above is all part of the “fog of war” from which would emerge the mainstream Holocaust myth and eventual Holocaustianity. And all without some Jewish “formal conspiracy”. In his book “Nazi Gas Chambers: The Roots of the Story”, Germar summarizes and concludes:

“The Polish underground inside and outside the camps invented and spread gas-chamber rumors throughout the war, with both Jews and non-Jews participating. At war’s end and thereafter, the communist Polish judiciary wrote the Nazi-gas-chamber narrative…To this day, their narrative is being taught and believed worldwide, and today even enforced by penal law in most Western countries. Just one Polish historian and three Polish judges played absolutely crucial roles in the formation of this narrative…As far as I can verify, none of them had a Jewish background.” (p. 119)

The so-called ‘Father of Revisionism’(denial) was Frenchman Paul Rassinier (1906-1967), who having been an inmate in the Buchenwald and Dora camps, saw no evidence of them being used for mass extermination. He writes:

“…I realized that a false picture of the German camps had been created…The deportees—many of whom were Communists—had been largely responsible for leading international political thinking to such an erroneous conclusion. I suddenly felt that by remaining silent I was an accomplice to a dangerous influence.”

Rassinier elsewhere:

“For 15 years, every time that I heard of a witness anywhere, no matter where in the portion of Europe that was not occupied by the Soviets, who claimed to have himself been present at gas exterminations, I immediately went to him to get his testimony. With documentation in hand, I would ask him so many precise and detailed questions that soon it became apparent that he could not answer except by lying. Often his lies became so transparent, even to himself, that he ended his testimony by declaring that he had not seen it himself, but that one of his good friends, who had died in the camps and whose good faith he could not doubt, had told him about it. I covered thousands and thousands of kilometers throughout Europe in this way.” (Paul Rassinier, Le Drame des Juifs européens, Les Sept Couleurs, 1964, reprinted by La Vieille Taupe, Paris, p. 79.)

Today, after Khrushchev’s iconic speech, after the fall of the Soviet Union, after thousands of free market and history books about the Soviet calamity have been written, it is relatively easy to understand and not fall for the myths that sustained it. However, prior to the emergence of all this vital information, the complexities of the Soviet chaos and the ‘fog of war’ were such, that originally Rassinier believed in homicidal mass gassings himself. He writes, “My opinion about the gas chambers? There were some”, but eventually, as the ‘fog of war’ cleared, he’d change his mind. Regarding testimonies at the Nuremberg Trials he “notices”:

“the testimony on Auschwitz-Birkenau is written in style strangely similar to the public confessions of the defendants in the famous Moscow trials, which no one in Western Europe took seriously.”

Rassinier also astutely “notices”:

“A new testimony on the German concentration camps has just been published in Hungary… “SS Obersturmführer, Docteur Mengele“ by Dr. Nyiszli Miklos. It concerns the Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp. The first thought that comes to mind is that this testimony could only have appeared in Hungary with the consent of Stalin”

Dr. Nyiszli Miklos testified how the maniacal non-homo sapiens Dr. Mengele sinisterly killed “14 gypsy twins…he felt for the left ventricle of the heart and injected 10 cc. of chloroform. After one little twitch the child was dead… In this manner, all 14 twins were killed during the night.” Miklos also claimed that it took 20 minutes to cremate bodies, while modern cremation ovens take 2-3 hours. Thus, add Jew-gentile misunderstandings going back centuries, Hitler’s foolish antisemitic fallacies and laws, the ‘fog of war’, Polish-Russian-Jewish understandable hatred of Nazi invasion, vengeful-corrupt Soviet-style Trials, rumors and millions of understandably upset people, especially Jews living in corrupt-lying Stalinist control, statistical probabilities that you get liars-exaggerators, “interests converge”, shake the “mix” really well, and you have homo sapiens creating Holocaustianity.

For understandable reasons which have nothing to do with some grand malicious Jewish conspiracy, the increasingly “Zionized” and WWII-traumatized Jews would over decades incorporate this non-Jewish-designed evolving Holocaust exterminationist narrative into their growing Zionist ideology-mythology-identity which is always looking for evidence to show how uncivilized-irrational-evil the fellow homo sapiens who have not absorbed a “Jewish Identity” can be, and thus the need to live apart in their own ‘Jewish State’.

This understandably added an immense fervor-fanaticism-stubbornness-self-righteousness to an already flawed Zionist ideology-identity. In his excellent book Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations, Ronen Bergman writes:

“Israel’s reliance on assassination as a military tool did not happen by chance, but rather stems from the revolutionary and activist roots of the Zionist movement, from the trauma of the Holocaust, and from the sense among Israel’s leaders and citizens that the country and its people are perpetually in danger of annihilation and that, as in the Holocaust, no one will come to their aid when that happens.” (p. xxii)

From the moment Israelis (and sadly most Jews) are old enough they are totally “Zionized” and taught that through some “irrational hatred” non-Jews will want to harm them and that the Holocaust proves this. Every year 25,000-35,000 Israeli high school students make a pilgrimage to Auschwitz, not to learn about the underlying fallacies leading to Jew-Gentile frictions, WWII, and the real history of Auschwitz which was bad enough, but to indoctrinate them in this flawed faith that ultimately worships the nebulous concept of “irrational evil” and has transformed Jews, especially Zionists, from humble people fully deserving of much sympathy given the real history of ill treatment, to the most inadvertently dangerous ideologues and intellectual oppressors of our times.

This can’t be stressed enough, it is vitally important to see the Holocaust and emerging Holocaustianity and ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’, which is the dominating political faith of the West, for what it really is, a complex myth which understandably fooled Jews in general who then fooled the West which wasted its righteous sympathy for Jews by going along with the flawed ideology just like many people’s sympathy for the poor fooled them into socialist mythology-tyranny. Jewish-born scholar Ron Unz, who studied physics and history and has graduate degrees from Harvard, Stanford, and Cambridge, and has written some of the best and most concise essays on the subject (see ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ and ‘The Nakba and the Holocaust’) elaborates on the mythical, NOT Jewish-conspired, narrative:

“I would bet…that virtually all of the supporters of the Holocaust these days…in terms of the prominent academics or people sort of pushing it, they all believe in it… they may be sort of like nervous and skeptical about different elements of it, you know, particular details or something like that… it’s been part of the sort of framework that they’ve grown up with their entire lives… The fact that, for example, it was created by one group[inmates] and then picked up by another group[soviets] and then heavily promoted by a third group[Zionists]. I mean, that’s the way it is with lots of sort of stories or issues over time.” (Ron Unz: Analyzing the Holocaust with Germar Rudolf and Jorge Besada, Time 2:13:10)

Given the easily verifiable facts above, how can people be sent to prison and potentially killed in over 25 countries for disagreeing with the mainstream mass-gassings narrative? If the “fog of war” and understandable complexity of the past has fooled the doubters-revisionists-deniers into errors, it is an obvious barbarity to jail people for making mistakes. And even if some are extremely negligent or even fraudulent, it is still an uncivilized barbarity to vilify-jail-harm people persuaded by their views like I and countless others have. And finally, even if the mainstream competition-immune-government-coerced narrative is 100% correct, it still does NOT prove or justify the flawed Zionist ideology and current Israeli state. The Holocaust would be yet another easily understandable combination of the human nature all homo sapiens share, complex circumstances and fallacies, indistinguishable from nuking the Japanese, terror-bombing of German cities, and countless other barbarisms.

Furthermore, if the information does not come from the competition of ideas that emerges from freedom, it is most likely to be worthless. How can one be considered a “scholar” when the people who disagree are sent to prison? Mainstream Holocaust “scholars”, historians, and Zionist ideologues, whose worldviews are largely influenced by the mainstream Holocaust narrative, are like Soviet economists and ideologues whose entire flawed ideology-worldview-echo-chambers similarly grew from intellectual distortions caused by coercive-competition-immune-monopoly information.

Naive thinkers erroneously believe that Holocaust denial laws exist due to allegedly nefarious “Jews” who “plotted” the Holocaust “lie” or “hoax”, and use such laws to silence opposition to their allegedly nefarious plans, like extracting German reparations, or their Zionism, or more recently their alleged “genocide” against the Gazans-Palestinians, or the so-called “Greater Israel” project. Nonsense! Per leading Holocaust revisionists-deniers Germar Rudolf, Jewish-born Ron Unz and Paul Eisen (see his classic essay ‘The Holocaust Wars’), and many others, the mainstream mass-gassings Holocaust narrative was an understandable myth arising from the “fog of war” and aforementioned factors and NOT some Jewish-masterminded lie or hoax. Erroneously accusing “the Jews” as a group of plotting the mainstream Holocaust narrative and sinisterly use it for nefarious purposes, is yet another anti-Jewish trope-fallacy we can add to the usual ones of blaming “The Jews” for the Black Plague and so on, which when added to the “mix” just grows Zionist mythology, coercive power, and chaos.

Consider the case of former German lawyer and political activist Horst Mahler who was sentenced several times to a cumulative 14 years in jail for questioning the mainstream Holocaust narrative. Horst mentioned the following somewhat scary statement on April 19th, 2017, as part of a longer anti-Jewish rant, “Jews are on a divine mission to destroy humanity. The Bible states this categorically.” Closer to our times we have Polish politician and denier Grzegorz Braun who mentioned on Nov. 24th, 2025 outside of Auschwitz-Birkenau that “Poland is for Poles, not Jews”, even though there are synagogues in Poland that go back to the early 1400s. He referred to a bill that would encourage Jewish living in Poland as being akin to “inviting Hannibal Lecter to move in next door.” Ouch!

Mahler and Braun make what are cleverly referred to as “Low-IQ” antisemitic fallacies, which then drive their counterpart, “Low-IQ” Zionist fallacies like hate speech and Holocaust denial laws, simplistic support for Zionism, etc. Mahler and Braun are ultimately not hounded by “malicious Jews”, they are persecuted as the result of their own fallacies, and by the economic ignorance and tribalism of the masses that fools them into attempting to overcome errors by destroying the very freedom of speech and emerging peace and competition of ideas, reason, tolerance, and education needed to overcome them.

WWII Revisionism And Vital Intellectual Giants (Rothbard, Barnes and Rassinier).

Let us now get back to Rothbard. Rothbard was a good friend and admirer of arguably the greatest American historian of all time, Harry Elmer Barnes (1889-1968) (see Rothbard’s ‘Harry Elmer Barnes, RIP’).

Good historians and intellectuals know that wars are always the results of a complex mixture of tribal human nature, misguided ideologues, glory seeking politicians, special interests looking to gain from wars like arms manufacturers, bankers who loan to governments and then need them to win and so on, and NEVER about some simplistic ‘good vs. evil’. This was especially the case regarding WWI, where Europeans fooled themselves into slaughtering each other across the trenches for 4 years (1914-1918) for reasons not one out of one million today know or care about, and all WWI historians today know were nonsense and had nothing to do with some bestial German Huns or inherent German militarism and other tribalistic-mythical reasons (see ‘Relearning the Lessons We Never Learned from World War I’). Barnes, via books like, “The Genesis of the World War” (1926), and “In Quest of Truth and Justice: de-Bunking the War Guilt Myth” (1928), destroyed the “Myth” that the Germans were the sole evil-bad-guilty party in WWI.

WWI came unexpectedly and suddenly, and there was no significant desire by any group of people to paint the Germans as some non-homo sapiens maniacal killers, neither before the war (a 1908 survey ranked the Germans as the most admirable immigrants in the US), nor after. Thus books critical of the war like Barnes’ were well received, and people were learning the obvious truth that WWI had been an unnecessary calamity, making Barnes one of America’s most respected historians by the 1930s.

Things would be very different in WWII where “Zionized” Jews, by which I mean people (Jews, Christians, etc.) naively attempting to overcome antisemitic fallacies via force, vilifications and migration to Palestine instead of reason, logic and education which are the only ways to overcome fallacies, would inevitably increase and exacerbate Jew-antisemite polarizations for the 6.5 years Hitler was in power before the war started playing a leading role in sparking WWII. For example, before Hitler even became Chancellor in Jan. 30th, 1933, simple-minded “Zionized” ideologues at the ‘World Jewish Congress’ of August 1932 mentioned that, “The Jews can only respond by taking active boycott measures, and only historical necessity forces the nation to fight back with methods borrowed from its enemies.” Soon after Hitler became Chancellor, Zionist leaders foolishly led a huge anti-Nazi protest at Madison Square Garden in March 27, 1933 that was attended by 40,000 pushing for boycotts. A few days later on April 1st, the Nazis, just as foolishly, organized a one day boycott of Jewish businesses. The polarizations continued with Hitler’s “Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service” passed a few days later on April 7th, barring Jews from certain jobs.

Plenty of Jews and Germans wanted to peacefully overcome the fallacies and were opposed to the growing vilifications. The May 3, 1935, issue of The Orthodox (a New York-based Orthodox Jewish newspaper) strongly opposed the boycott:

“This is against the principles of our faith which commands: “When you come to your enemy call him for peace.” The aim of the Jewish people is to seek peace under all circumstances. Boycotting a nation may cause the suffering of innocent people and this surely would not be in the spirit of the teachings of our forefathers. The present German government is doing wrong in persecuting the Jews and it is the duty of our people to find ways and means to appeal and try to persuade the German government to change its attitude towards them and to prove that the Jew is a good citizen and is ready at all times to protect his country. This was proved in the last war. Thousands and thousands of Jews lost their lives to protect Germany. Therefore we are against boycott.”

But thoughtful Jews and Germans were no match for their respective Zionist and Nazi self-righteous mobs which intensified the polarizations and calls for violence.

In February 9th 1938, about a year and a half before the outbreak of WWII and still 9 months before Kristallnacht, when at most less than a few hundred Jews had been killed during the entire 5 years Hitler had been in power, during a week when Stalin killed 7,000 to 12,000 people as his ‘Great Purge’ was being carried out, the Polish Ambassador in Washington, Count Jerzy Potocki, reported back home to the Foreign Minister in Warsaw on the Jewish role “in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war”:

“The Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war and bring about general catastrophe. This mood is becoming more and more apparent.…This hatred has become a frenzy. It is propagated everywhere and by every means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are portrayed as a nation living under the arrogance of Hitler which wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in an ocean of blood. In conversations with Jewish press representatives I have repeatedly come up against the inexorable and convinced view that war is inevitable. This international Jewry exploits every means of propaganda to oppose any tendency towards any kind of consolidation and understanding between nations.” (Marc Webber, “President Roosevelt’s Campaign To Incite War in Europe: The Secret Polish Documents”)

On Sept 11th 1941, about two months before the US entered WWII, American hero and the first man to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, Charles Lindbergh, delivered his famous speech in St. Louis trying to keep the US out of the war, and warning how the majority of Jews for understandable reasons were making the error of pushing for war. He mentions:

“It is not difficult to understand why Jewish people desire the overthrow of Nazi Germany. The persecution they suffered in Germany would be sufficient to make bitter enemies of any race. No person with a sense of the dignity of mankind can condone the persecution of the Jewish race in Germany. But no person of honesty and vision can look on their pro-war policy here today without seeing the dangers involved in such a policy both for us and for them. Instead of agitating for war, the Jewish groups in this country should be opposing it in every possible way for they will be among the first to feel its consequences. Tolerance is a virtue that depends upon peace and strength. History shows that it cannot survive war and devastations. A few far-sighted Jewish people realize this and stand opposed to intervention. But the majority still do not.”

Such reasonable and unfortunately prophetic statements led to accusations that Lindbergh was an anti-Semite even though, as his wife would tell a journalist in 1980, “in the 45 years I lived with him I never heard him make a remark against Jews, not a crack or a joke, neither did any of my children.”

This growing “Zionized” environment with its incessant ‘good vs. evil’ moral pontifications inevitably led to the selection-evolution-emergence of simple-minded ‘good vs. evil’ “great leaders” like Churchill and the unnecessary destruction of Germany and much of Europe via WWII at the cost of 80+ million lives and the subsequent horrible expansion of Communism to China and other areas. Only naive and likely “Zionized” people can refer to any war, and much less the deadliest of all wars, as “The Good War”. Slaughtering human beings does nothing to overcome the potential fallacies in their minds. “Reason” easily shows this, yet homo sapiens has the planet littered with nukes and “civilized” masses going along with it (see “Trump Keeps Delighting Osama Bin Laden: The Economics of Military Spending”).

After “Zionized” ideologues succeeded in persuading the US to enter WWII, leading Zionist Chaim Weizmann, mentioned the obvious: “this war is our war”. In a speech on December 3, 1942, in New York he mentioned:

“We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry… Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going.”

Hitler, of course, held anti-Jewish fallacies (see ‘The Economic Fallacies Underpinning Hitler’s Disastrous Views’), which grew thanks to the Zionists’ understandable desire to destroy his regime with boycotts and eventual war. However, the future of civilization may depend on this seemingly obvious fact, vilifying and attempting to harm people making errors(Zionists, Antisemites, Socialists, etc.), instead of overcoming them via reason, sympathy, and education, is also a mistake just as responsible—if not more so—for all the polarizations and chaos.

Ludwig von Mises—being a Jewish intellectual and arguably Nazism-Socialism’s greatest intellectual opponent—was almost apprehended by the Nazis as he cautiously escaped Europe in 1940 when the Nazis quickly overran France and tried to get the Swiss government to hand him over. But regardless of Nazi tyranny, Mises’s profound understanding of the world had him blaming, not Hitler, or “evil” or “antisemitism” or “madness” like the naive “Zionized” masses-West were doing, but the errors and economic ignorance that inevitably led to such tyranny given Germany’s unique historical circumstances. Mises writes:

“There are psychiatrists who call the Germans who espoused the principles of Nazism lunatics and want to cure them by therapeutic procedures. Here again we are faced with the same problem. The doctrines of Nazism are vicious, but they do not essentially disagree with the ideologies of socialism and nationalism as approved by other peoples’ public opinion. What characterized the Nazis was only the consistent application of these ideologies to the special conditions of Germany….There is no hope of eradicating the aggression mentality if one does not explode entirely the ideological fallacies from which it stems. This is not a task for psychiatrists, but for economists….Man has only one tool to fight error: reason.” (see my article “Mises’s “Fight Against Error”” for reference and more)

Mises writes that, “History speaks only to those people who know how to interpret it on the ground of correct theories.” Thus men like Hayek and Rothbard, by standing on Mises’ shoulders, had an unmatched understanding of the fallacies and tribalisms leading to wars.

It is vitally important to realize that lingering anti-Jewish fallacies among other complex factors in the late 1800s, not malicious conspiring Jews, is what quickly fooled Jews and the West into making Zionists increasingly influential moral and ideological leaders taking us to where we are today with ‘Great Leader’ Netanyahu getting more than one standing ovation per minute in his last speech before the US congress in July, 2024 telling us which group of fellow homo sapiens are the evil-doers we must unite to kill, and leading “Zionized” ideologue Ben Shapiro mentioning: “I would gladly waive the born-in-the-USA requirement for the presidency for Bibi. I mean, the guy is just an incredible leader.”

Socialism is an ideology that appeals to anyone who is economically ignorant so you got blacks, Asians, whites, etc. rising to positions of influence and power as the ideology spread. But since Zionism is of vital interest to Jews, it has over time spread “Zionized” Jews and Christians to positions of influence and has now reached truly absurd levels where Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump’s Jewish realtor friend Steve Witkoff, two totally naive and simple-minded ideologues who have likely never read a single history book cover-to-cover, are essentially trying to manage Western civilization as they are-were the leading negotiators in the Russia-Ukraine War, the Israel-Hamas war and post-war reconstruction of Gaza, as well as the war against Iran.

Netanyahu once mentioned: “I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved. Moved to the right direction.” And former PM Ariel Sharon told Shimon Peres: “don’t worry about American pressure on Israel, we, the Jewish people control America, and the Americans know it.” Many will erroneously see these statements and the immense power of the Zionists as the “obvious” result of some grand sinister ‘Jewish conspiracy’, when, again, no such thing is at play. For thoroughly “Socialized” ideologues you were either for “reason” and “expert” control of society, or “irrationality” (religion) and “exploitation” by greedy and immoral profit-seeking businessmen-capitalists. For “Zionized” ideologues you are either for what they consider to be good for the can-do-no-wrong-canary-in-the-coalmine homo sapiens who “identify as” Jews as they see it via their ‘Jewish State’, or with the antisemites, terrorists, etc. Just because Socialism was disastrous, it didn’t mean that the Christians calling the Socialists evil and satanic were right on everything. Similarly, just because Zionism is disastrous, it does not mean that the antisemites are right.

Anti-Jewish and Zionist fallacies grow their respective echo chambers and socioeconomic orders that are tearing civilization apart. When Dan Bilzerian (‘The King of Instagram’ with 30+ million followers) tweets: “Jews should pay holocaust reparations to the families of the 60 million Christians they killed during the Bolshevik genocide”, he is spreading the type of “Low-IQ” anti-Jewish fallacy which then grows Zionist fallacies. We have to understand and overcome both. (see “Using Carl Menger’s Insights to Understand ‘unintended’ Jewish Overrepresentation In Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution.”)



When one properly understands the history and emergence of ideologies like Socialism and Zionism, and also reads biographies of Socialists like Lenin, Stalin, Trotsky, reformers like Gorbachev, and Zionists like David ben Gurion, Jabotinsky, Begin, former Mossad chief Yoshi Cohen, and Netanyahu, it is easy to see how these men are just heads in Socialist and Zionist ideological hydras-movements that understandably arose due to the unplanned-undesigned emergence and complexity of the socioeconomic order in the case of Socialism, and Jew-Gentile “identity” co-evolution-relations. Erroneously overestimating the role of reason or conspiracy to evolved complex phenomena and social institutions like, per Menger, “law, of language, of the origin of markets, the origin of communities and of states”, is the main source of mankind’s recent troubles like Socialism and Jew-Gentile frictions (see “Using Carl Menger’s Insights To Understand Jew-Gentile Polarizations”).

Just like Socialist identity-morality temporarily replaced the previous identity-morality of Russians and other cultures as it attempted to create the “Socialist man” who “was to be selfless, learned, healthy, muscular, and enthusiastic in spreading the communist Revolution” and criminalize dissent, so would Zionists design a new identity, as leading Zionist ideologue Vladimir Jabotinsky writes: “take the typical Yid[Jew] of today and…imagine his diametrical opposite ... because the Yid is ugly, sickly…we shall endow the ideal image of the Hebrew[Zionist] with masculine beauty.” Like the Socialists, Zionists compounded the problem by tying their identity to a flawed morality that has to be coerced upon the entire world, as Jabotinsky writes in his pivotal article “The Iron Wall” (1923),“We hold that Zionism is moral and just…There is no other morality.” Thus today’s leading “Zionized” Jews like CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt mentioned that: “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism”, “Anti-Zionism is genocide”, and, “If you’re an anti-Zionist, you’re an anti-Semite”. Israeli author of the great books ‘The Invention of the Jewish People’, ‘The Invention of the Land of Israel’, and ‘Judeophobia: A History’, Shlomo Sand, astutely mentioned that: “Zionism has become… a sort of Stalinism.”

The Socialists-Soviets, by granting equal rights to women, being the first to put a man in space (Yuri Gagarin), having the most chess champions, and other cosmetic achievements, kept fooling themselves into thinking they were the vanguard of civilization while in reality their ideology-Socialism was by far the most uncivilized-tyrannical-disastrous. The more the Zionists brutalize the Palestinians and Islamic world, the more mired in chaos, poverty, religious extremism and understandable antisemitism they remain, which further fools the followers-of-the-science and LGBT-rights-respecting Zionists, especially the white Ashkenazi European-descended ones and their fellow white American Christian Zionists, of the obvious practicality and superiority their Zionism, of “being a beacon of Western values and secular Democracy in a clash of civilizations”, and similar civilization-destroying myths.

Back to Barnes. Barnes was of course one of those people, who like Lindbergh and Potocki, had a profound understanding of the vital role Jews, especially the more naive and “Zionized” ones, would play in pushing for war, and just as importantly, in also painting any criticism of their role in this calamity as misguided antisemitism (which it often was), after the war.

Barnes would eventually stumble upon the great Paul Rassinier, and by rightly and courageously promoting Rassinier, Barnes went from being one of the most prominent historians, to a heretic of the growing Holocaustianity religion, to one of today’s desperately needed Galileos like Rassinier and so many others in the revisionist-denial world. Barnes wrote in 1951, “If world policy today cannot be divorced from the mythology of the 1940’s, a third world war is inevitable”.

Barnes wrote a superb posthumously published article unfortunately titled ‘The Zionist Fraud’, which rightly praised Rassinier’s work, but referring to Zionism as a “Fraud”, instead of a myth, is a fallacy that would do his research and legacy some of the usual harms.

Murray writes of the great Barnes:

“Other historians, still “isolationist” about World War II, were willing to shut up and remain unpunished by the establishment; but not Harry Elmer Barnes. Harry was a learned crusader; other men might grow more conservative and timid and accommodating to the powers-that-be as they grew older and more settled, but never Harry Elmer Barnes. That was to be his great burden during the remaining years of his life, but that was also to be his undying glory...He was the father and the catalyst for all of World War II revisionism”

Murray knew that the US should have never gotten involved in WWI or WWII, that Zionism was a monumental error, and how naive politicians, not Hitler, were the main culprits in sparking and expanding the WWII calamity. Rothbard writes in a review of A.J.P. Taylor’s classic book, “The Origins of the Second World War”:

“Germany and Hitler were not uniquely guilty of launching World War II (indeed they were scarcely guilty at all);…Hitler, in brief, (in foreign affairs) was not a uniquely evil monster or daimon, who would continue to gobble up countries diabolically until stopped by superior force…Hitler had no designs, no plans, not even vague intimations, to expand westward against Britain and France (let alone the United States). Hitler admired the British Empire and wished to collaborate with it. Not only did Hitler do this with insight, he did it with patience, as Taylor excellently shows.”

The “Zionized” patterns just keep repeating with Netanyahu and Trump as the new Churchill and Roosevelt in some grand quixotic battle of ‘good vs. evil’ as summarized by dangerous “Zionized” US Senator Lindsey Graham on 3/3/2026 when he mentioned:

“Bibi and president Trump are Roosevelt-Churchill. Two great war-time leaders working together to bring down evil.”

Previously we of course had great “Zionized” presidents like George W. Bush who mentions, “Either you’re with us, or you are with the terrorists.” “Either you’re with us, either you love freedom, and with nations which embrace freedom, or you’re with the enemy. There is no in between.” Now we have the great “Zionized” Jew Ukrainian President Zelensky, the heroic David fighting the next irrational Hitler and Goliath Putin who tells us: “You can mediate between countries, but not between good and evil.” “Zionized” Jews like Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin always “creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war.” And, not to be outdone, “the most Zionist president in the world”, Javier Milei, with arguably the most Zionist speech of the last decade:

“It is important to understand that we are engaged in an existential and moral battle between good and evil—a battle we began to lose the moment we became incapable of distinguishing between the two. It is a battle upon which the future of civilization depends, in the face of the relentless advance of barbarism. It is urgent that the international community rediscover its moral compass and finally make a choice: Does it prefer to stand on the side of terror, or on the side of freedom? Do you prefer life or death? Good or evil? To decide, one need simply look to the facts. On one side, there is a barbaric terrorism that kills and destroys—that lies and distorts the truth. On the other side stands a nation fighting for its right to exist—the sole bastion in the region where freedom and democracy prevail.”

No wonder two days later on June 13th, 2025 the most moral homo sapiens bombed the allegedly most evil homo sapiens located in Iran. Which brings us to one of my favorite Hayek quotes:

“Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist — and I am even tempted to add that the economist who is only an economist is likely to become a nuisance if not a positive danger.”

Milei’s ignorance of history and countless other factors are making him “a nuisance if not a positive danger.” Mises, Hayek and Rothbard would have been beyond repulsed by Milei’s speech, and his naive marriage of ‘Austrian Economics’, IMHO the thus-far zenith of mankind’s intellectual achievements, with the flawed Zionist ideology and Israeli state. Especially knowing how both Hayek and Rothbard knew what a calamity Israel was becoming.

Compare the above language to Pope Urban II’s speech at the Council of Clermont (Nov. 27th, 1,095) launching The Crusades:

“From the confines of Jerusalem and the city of Constantinople a horrible tale has gone forth and very frequently has been brought to our ears: namely, that a race from the kingdom of the Persians, an accursed race, a race utterly alienated from God... has invaded the lands of those Christians and has depopulated them by the sword, pillage, and fire...”

“Holocaustianized Zionism” can be seen as far, far deadlier than Socialism, because unlike Socialism’s flaws, which have been relatively simple and already significantly overcome via economic arguments, Zionism’s flaws are far, far more complex, thus still fooling many of our brightest minds and increasing their calamitous effects as the recent-ongoing Gaza-Lebanon-Iran wars, related global polarizations, and Bolshevik-like “Zionification” of the US is clearly showing.

On May 19th 2026, MIT engineering graduate who has a superb understanding of free markets and more, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, lost his congressional seat as zionized ideologues like Miriam Adelson helped spend over 30 million dollars breaking all previous congressional spending records, to not just unseat Massie, but replace him with an obvious simpleton who did not even dare debate Massie once.

Thomas Massie and Jorge Besada

This is quickly making it obvious to many Americans and people all over the world how it is ‘Holocaustianized Zionism’, not the God of Abraham and the Ten Commandments shared by Jews, Christians and Muslims and Western Civilization that guides American and Western politics and morality. Because per Jabotinsky, “there is no other morality.” Later that day, zionized Jew, influencer Laura Loomer, tweeted, “Rand Paul, you’re next.” Referring to Kentucky Senator and eye surgeon Dr. Rand Paul, who has also written superb pro-freedom books like “The Case Against Socialism”. MIT engineers and doctors with a profound understanding of real freedom and Capitalism, as would have happened in the Soviet Union, are increasingly powerless against the party-faithful mob.

Just like Soviet bureaucrats would rise in the bureaucracy by showing Socialist ideological zeal and denouncing those who lacked purity and fervor for the faith-ideology, so has Zionist ideological zeal and its naive and simplistic battle against antisemitism, and thus critics of Zionism, now totally dominates most Western politicians-governments. Party-ideology-faithful bureaucrats like US Representative Randy Fine (R-FL), a man who has never recommended a book or had an interview or discussion with anyone about anything of substance, and has risen in politics due to adherence to the ruling faith (ideology of Zionism just like it was Socialism for the Soviets), mention that: “Today, Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous antisemite in America.”

The criminalization of speech and its emerging competition and spread of superior ideas early in the Bolshevik revolution is what allowed the flawed ideology, resulting identity and Soviet state to both emerge and last as long as it did. The Kronstadt (1921) and Tambov (1920–1921) rebellions provided early challenges to Soviet-Communist mythology and power, but the rebels, many of them still believing in Socialism, lacked the needed economic arguments and eventual history of Soviet-Communist failure to bring about change and got slaughtered. Sixty five years of repeated Soviet failure, the educational efforts of great economists like Ludwig von Mises, F.A. Hayek and fellow travelers, easier methods of communication and thus the circumventing of ideology-driven censorship, and Gorbachev’s “Glasnost” (Russian for “openness” or “transparency”) policies circa 1986 which greatly increased freedom of speech and emerging myth-busting competition of ideas, brought the collapse of the flawed Marxist-Socialist ‘central planning’ ideology and emerging Soviet state five years later in 1991. Per Gorbachev: “[Communism] in principle, as a system, as a philosophy, as a model of organizing society, of reforming society, has to be rejected.”

Consider the following, Putin was once a KGB agent ultimately tasked with sustaining the flawed Socialist ideology, yet he now presides over a relatively modern free market country where over 3 million private sector businesses profitably and competitively coordinate 70% of labor. In a December 30, 1999 article Putin writes:

“For almost three-fourths of the outgoing century Russia lived under the sign of the implementation of the communist doctrine…What is more, [it would be a mistake] not to understand its historic futility. Communism and the power of Soviets did not make Russia a prosperous country with a dynamically developing society and free people. Communism vividly demonstrated its inaptitude for sound self-development, dooming our country to a steady lag behind economically advanced countries. It was a road to a blind alley, which is far away from the mainstream of civilization…We can pin hopes for a worthy future only if we prove capable of combining the universal principles of a market economy…Where there is a state ideology blessed and supported by the state, there is, strictly speaking, practically no room for intellectual and spiritual freedom, ideological pluralism and freedom of the press, that is, for political freedom. I am against the restoration of an official state ideology in Russia in any form. There should be no forced civil accord in a democratic Russia. Social accord can only be voluntary.”

Given the above, why should we not have faith that a likewise dangerously Zionized Mossad agent today may be a future leader in the area? With a few tweaks (or perhaps many), I can see Yoshi Cohen being a good future leader as part of some One State Solution free of Zionist fallacies.

Civilization finds itself at an inflection point where Zionist mythology and continued perverse incentives either succeed at rapidly expanding a Soviet-NKVD-like police state, as we can easily see with the rise of dangerous “Zionized” ideologues like Alex Karp and his Palantir company, whose software is used to target and kill Palestinians and Russians, and puts out absurd allegedly civilization-defining manifestos implying never-ending ‘clash of civilizations’ conflict(aka Zioslop), and thus we go the way of Kronstadt for longer, or the right ideas and people can quickly come together leading to a fall-of-Berlin-Wall type of moment that can lead to an even smoother path to prosperity than what Russians and Chinese had to deal with as they transitioned away from Soviet-Style Socialism-Communism.

Ron Unz wisely finishes his iconic essay, ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ by writing:

“Until thirty years ago, Communist rule over the USSR and its Warsaw Pact allies seemed absolutely permanent and unshakeable, but the roots of that belief had totally rotted away, leaving behind nothing more than a hollow facade. Then one day, a gust of wind came along, and the entire gigantic structure collapsed. I wouldn’t be surprised if our current Holocaust narrative eventually suffers that same fate”

Mises writes:

“Liberalism is rationalistic. It maintains that it is possible to convince the immense majority…It has full confidence in man’s reason. It may be that this optimism is unfounded and that the liberals have erred. But then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.”

Thus we must have enough people who believe “that it is possible to convince the immense majority” regarding the Jew-Gentile chaos mentioned above and act to overcome the fallacies, otherwise the fallacies and emerging polarizations and chaos will persist and “then there is no hope left for mankind’s future.” Mises already nearly singlehanded prevented Austria from falling for Soviet tyranny when he took it upon himself to personally persuade leading Austrian politicians away from joining them in 1919. Mises writes:

“I knew what was at stake. Bolshevism would lead Vienna to starvation and terror within a few days. Plundering hordes would take to the streets and a second blood bath would destroy what was left of Viennese culture. After discussing these problems with the Bauers over the course of many evenings, I was finally able to persuade them of my view. Bauer’s resulting moderation was a determining factor in Vienna’s fate….The most important task I undertook...was the forestalling of a Bolshevist takeover. The fact that events did not lead to such a regime in Vienna was my success and mine alone. Few supported me in my efforts...I alone convinced Bauer to abandon the idea of seeking union with Moscow.”

Thus, what would Mises do? He would explain to everyone, especially the even more misguided “Zionized” Jews, how they have fooled themselves and the West into erroneous mythologies. I know, difficult and dangerous. Perhaps even more so than walking the streets of Moscow in 1920 saying Socialism was a flawed ideology. Thus I’ll finish by quoting the man Mises referred to as “our leader”, author of “Economics In One Lesson”, journalist Henry Hazlitt:

“A minority is in a very awkward position. The individuals in it can’t afford to be just as good as the individuals in the majority. If they hope to convert the majority they have to be much better; and the smaller the minority, the better they have to be. They have to think better. They have to know more. They have to write better. They have to have better controversial manners. Above all, they have to have far more courage. And they have to be infinitely patient.”

So let’s get out there and help Milei fulfill “Rothbard’s dream.”!

Suggested Resources:

Jewish-born Ron Unz’s ‘Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement’ and ‘The Nakba and the Holocaust’.

Germar Rudolf’s documentary ‘The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg Reviewing the Evidence Presented at the International Military Tribunal’.

Germar Rudolf manages https://holocausthandbooks.com/ which has 9 great documentaries and 50+ volumes dealing with everything related to the Holocaust.

Former Jew Paul Eisen’s article ‘The Holocaust Wars’ is a brilliant summary of the field and its history from a Jewish perspective, also “How I Became a Holocaust Denier” and other writings are a great way for Jews to learn about the courageous intellectual journey of one of their own. Playlist with many superb-vital Eisen articles.

The documentary “Stalin’s Judge, Andrey Vyshinsky, tells us about the Holocaust, freedom, and ‘Austrian Economics’” provides an hour-long introduction to both the emergence of Holocaust myths and vital free market concepts.

Harry Elmer Barnes’ classic “Perpetual War For Perpetual Peace:”

Ron Unz’s books

“The Costs of War: America’s Pyrrhic Victories” by Judge John V. Denson.